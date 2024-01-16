Legends American Grill - Newton 1425 W 19th St S
Newton, IA 50208
Newton, IA 50208
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushroom$8.99
Hand breaded mushrooms fried crispy and golden brown. Served with house made ranch dressing.
- Cheeseballs$10.99
Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese fried golden brown and served with house-made ranch dressing.
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Legends famous seasoned waffle fries smothered with our spicy homemade chili and melted queso cheese. Then topped with sliced jalapenos and diced onion. Served with ranch dressing.
- Chips$4.99
House made salted tortilla chips.
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
- Fried Pickles$8.99
A generous portion of sliced pickles, hand breaded in our special blend of flour and spices, then fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
- Onion Rings$9.99
Sliced sweet onions sipped in buttermilk then lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with chipotle ranch dressing
- Potato Wedges$8.99
Golden fried potatoes topped with warm crumbled bacon, creamy house made queso and diced green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
- Pretzels w/ Queso$9.99
Soft, fried Bavarian pretzel bites tossed in salt and served with our house made ranch dressing.
- Sampler$16.99
Sampling sizes of onion rings, chicken tenders, tortilla chips, and pretzels with queso.
- Spicy Spinach Dip$10.99
House made
Wings
- 6 Wings$10.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.
- 12 Wings$18.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.
- 18 Wings$25.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces
- Breaded Wings 6$12.99
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of rub or sauce.
- Breaded Wings 12$20.99
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 2 rubs and or sauces.
- Breaded Wings 18$27.99
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces.
- Half Pound Boneless$10.99
Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.
- Full Pound Boneless$19.99
Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.
Burgers
- Build - A - Burger$9.99
Build it your way. Served with Legends waffle fries.
- Legends Burger$13.99
Crisp bacon strips, sliced pepperoni, and shaved ham all smothered with melted jack cheese.
- Mac & Cheese Burger$16.99
Topped with crisp bacon strips, melted cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and house made mac & cheese. Then drizzled with creamy chipotle ranch dressing. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.
- Sweet Heat Habanero Burger$14.99
Grilled sesaoned pineapple, and sweet heat onions, all covered with melted ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a side of house made mango habanero sauce.
- Ult. Swiss & Mush. Burger$14.99
- Western Burger$15.99
Chicken Sandwiches
- Bourbon Chicken Melt$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with bbq sauce on toasted sourdough bread.
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sand$13.99
Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce topped with melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun,
- Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ham$15.99
Juicy breaded chicken breast with creamy peanut butter and sweet mixed berry sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, crisp bacon strips, and hand-breaded onion rings. Served on toasted marble rye bread.
- Cuban Chicken$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast smothered with shaved ham, melted swiss cheese, and fried pickles. Served with honey mustard on a toasted ciabatta bun.
- Honey Pineapple Chicken$15.99
Flame grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, crisp bacon strips and melted jack cheese. Served on a toasted pretzel bun with a side of honey.
- Kickin Rasp. Chicken$13.99
Juicy chicken breast grilled with jamaican jerk seasonings then topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, melted ghost-pepper cheese. Served with raspberry sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Adult Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Big BLT$12.99
Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise.
- Breaded Tenderloin$13.99
BIG hand-breaded tenderloin fried golden brown. Served on a toasted bun.
- Grilled Tenderloin$12.99
Juicy seasoned grilled tenderloin. Served on a toasted bun.
- Patty Melt$13.99
A classic, smothered with onions, american and swiss cheeses and served on toasted marble rye.
- Prime Philly ChzSteak$18.99
Succulent prime rib sliced thin and sauteed with onions and green & red peppers. Nestled in a toasted hoagie and smothered with melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of au jus.
- Reuben$14.99
Tender thinly sliced corned beef smothered with grilled sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.
- Sweet Heat Habanero Wrap$13.99
Sweet and spicy sweet heat onions with chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce.
- Crunchy Pecan Chicken Wrap$13.99
- Build-A-Wrap$9.99
Entrees
- Tender Dinner$13.99
Tender, golden brown classic chicken tenders. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.
- Bufflo Tender Dinner$15.48
Juicy fried chicken tenders smothered in spicy buffalo sauce. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.
- Hot Tenderloin$13.99
- Smothered Chicken$15.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and sauteed mushrooms and onions all smothered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with rice pilaf, steamed broccoli and a roll with honey buttter.
- Riblet Dinner$13.99
Slow cooked with our special blend of marinade and spices then generously basted with your choice of sauce. Served with Legends waffle fries and coleslaw.
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$17.99
- Mac & Cheese$12.99
A generous portion of creamy house made Mac & Cheese topped with bacon crumbles and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses.
- Blackened Honey Salmon$20.99
- Breaded Shrimp Dinner$15.99
Steaks
Salad / Soup
- Cobb Salad
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses all on a bed of fresh greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
- House Salad
- Legends Chop Salad
- S.H. Habanero Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, diced grilled pineapple, Sweet Heat Onions and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce and dressing of your choice.
- Taco Salad
A crispy fried taco shell stuffed with fresh greens, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, and your choice of seasoned taco beef or shredded tequila chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.
- Cup Soup$2.99
- Large Soup$4.99
Kid's Meals
Sides
- Add
- Applesauce$2.99
- Baked Potato (after 4)$2.99
- Bat Wings Only$1.49Out of stock
- Broccoli$2.99
- Cheese Sauce Large$4.99
- Cheese Sauce Small$2.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Crinkle Fries$2.99
- Cup of Soup$2.99
- Extra Chips$1.99
- Garlic Toast$1.49
- Legends Fries$2.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.99
- Loaded Mashed Potato$3.99
- Mashed Potato$2.99
- Mixed Fruit$3.99
- Queso Bacon Broccoli$3.99
- Queso Large$4.99
- Queso Small$2.99
- Rice Pilaf$2.99
- Salsa Large$2.99
- Side Br. Mushroom$4.49
- Side Chili Cheese fries$3.99
- Side Fr. Pickles$4.49
- (Adult) Side Mac & Cheese$3.99
- Side Merlot Button Mushroom$2.99
- Side Onion Rings$4.49
- Side Salad$3.99
- Star Potato (20 pcs)$3.99Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1425 W 19th St S, Newton, IA 50208