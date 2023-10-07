UMAMI BURGER

SIGNATURE BURGERS

The OG Umami Burger

$11.00

Umami Sauce, Dill Pickles, Shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Squishy Bun.

The Classic Umami Burger

$11.00

Ketchup, Miso Mustard, Fresh Onions, American Cheese on a Squishy Bun.

The Pimiento Burger

$11.00

Jalapeno Jelly, Pimiento Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon on a Squishy Bun.

The Truffle Burger

$11.00

Truffle Aioli, Arugula, Mushroom Mix, Truffle Fondue on a Squishy Bun.

The Bacon Burger

$11.00

Bacon Aioli, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoke Bacon, Onion Strings on a Squishy Bun.

PLAIN Burger

$9.00

PLAIN CHEESE Burger

$9.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Cheeseburger

$9.00

SIGNATURE SIDES

Loaded Fries

$11.50

Chopped Umami Blend, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions, Umami Sauce

Truffle Fondue Fries

$8.00

Umami Seasoning, Truffle Fondue, Truffle Aioli

Cheesy Tots

$7.00

Umami Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese, Choice of Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Umami Seasoning, Choice of Sauce

Onion Rings

$6.00

Umami Seasoning, Choice of Sauce

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Umami Seasoning, Choice of Sauce

MILKSHAKES

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate ice cream, milk, and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries, or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream, milk, and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries, or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream, strawberry pure, milk, and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries, or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

BEVERAGES

Dasani 20oz

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gold Peak Sweet

$4.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened

$4.00

Yuengleing

$5.00

EXTRAS

Extra Truffle Ketchup

$1.00

Extra Umami Sauce

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Truffle Fondue Sauce

$1.00

Extra Patty

$5.00

Extra Impossible Patty

$6.00

SAM'S CRISPY CHICKEN

SANDWICHES

The Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and classic sauce.

Sam's Original Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in Buffalo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and blue cheese sauce.

The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature spice blend, dipped in spicy Nashville Sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and mayo.

FRIES

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce

Loaded Waffle Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice, topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, and Scallions and served with your choice of 1 sauce

SIDES

Sam's Chicken Bites

$13.00
Sam's Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with Parmesan

Sam's Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with parmesan and bacon crumbles

Sam's Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

BAR Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.00

BEVERAGES

EXTRAS

Extra Truffle Ketchup

$0.75

Extra Umami Sauce

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Sauce

Extra Ranch Sauce

Extra Buffalo Sauce

Extra BBQ Sauce

KID'S MEAL

KIDS Mac

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Bites

$8.00

FIREBELLY

BONE-IN

6pc Bone-In

$12.00

10pc Bone-In

$16.00

16pack Bone-In

$36.00

Bone-In Combo (4pc)

$14.00

BONELESS

6pc Boneless

$12.00

10pc Boneless

$16.00

16pack Boneless

$36.00

Boneless Combo (4pc)

$14.00

SIDES

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce

Sam's Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with Parmesan

BEVERAGES

EXTRAS

Extra Blue Cheese Sauce

Extra Ranch Sauce

Extra BBQ Sauce

Extra Buffalo Sauce

CICCI DI CARNE

PANINI FREDDI

Zia Tosca Sopressata

$15.00

Panino with Finnochiona, Spicy Sopressata, Burrata, Nduja, Mortadella, Mixed Greens, Pepperoncini and Mustard Aioli

Tonno

$13.00

Panino with Chianti Style Tuna Salad mixed with Aioli and Pepperoncini, Marinated Onions, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, and Caper Vinaigrette

Caprese Classico

$12.00

Panino with Burrata, Tomato, Pesto, Fresh Basil and Profumo del Chianti Herb Salt

KIDS Pizza

$10.00

PANINI CALDI

Porchetta

$14.00Out of stock

Panino with Sweet and Hot Pepper Mostarda, Arugula and Fennel Pollen

Roast Beef

$16.00

Panino with Profumo del Chianti Herb Salt with "Succo" dip and Horseradish Crema.

Smoked Pastrami alla Dario

$16.00

Panino with Whole Grain Mustard, Caraway Seeds, Pickles and Fontina Cheese

Tonno Melt

$14.00

Panino with Chianti Style Tuna Salad mixed with Aioli and Pepperoncini, Pepper Jack Cheese, Marinated Onions, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, and Caper Vinaigrette

Polpette Al Sugo

$14.00Out of stock

Pollo Fritto Piccante

$14.00

INSALATE

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Burrata, Arugula, Pesto, Marinated Tomatoes, Crostini, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Grilled Artichoke and Arugula Salad

$9.00

Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Arugula, Grana, Parmesan Breadcrumbs and Balsamic Vinaigrette

CICCI BEVERAGES

EXTRAS

Chips

$2.00

KRISPY RICE

BOX COMBOS

The Box

$39.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc) Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4 pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc) California Cut Roll (4 pc) Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4 pc) Edamame

Just Krispy

$28.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc) Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc)

Two of a Kind Box

$58.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc) Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (2pc) Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (2pc) California Cut Roll (2pc) Philly Roll (2pc) Truffle Avocado Handroll (2pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Edamame

Krispy Heaven

$50.00Out of stock

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (2pc) California Cut Roll (8pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc)

KRISPY APPS

Krispy Chicken Gyoza

$7.00

Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)

Edamame

$5.00

Tossed with Coarse Salt

Krispy Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Krispy Panko Shrimp with a side of Tartar Sauce (3 pieces)

KRISPY RICE (2pc)

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)

Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice

$9.00

Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice

$9.00

Spicy Hamachi, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Kizami Wasabi (2 pieces)

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

$7.00

Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)

HAND ROLLS (2pc)

The Original Baked Crab Handroll

$10.00

Baked Crab, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Krispy Shrimp Handroll

$10.00

Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Salmon & Yuzu Handroll

$11.00

King Salmon, Yuzu, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll

$11.00

Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

$8.00

Truffle Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

SPECIALTY MAKI ROLLS

6 pieces per order
Cali Krispy Roll (6 piece)

$13.00

Kanikama, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6 piece)

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

MAKI ROLLS

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Salmon & Yuzu Roll

$12.00

Salmon, Yuzu, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll

$12.00

Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Serrano, Sushi Rice, Nori

Philly Roll

$12.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Krispy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Truffle Avocado Roll

$9.00

Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Persian Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Nori

California Roll

$12.00

KIDS Cali Roll

$8.00

KRISPY RICE BEVERAGES

SA'MOTO

APPETIZERS

Karaage

$14.00

Japanese-style fried chicken, crispy garlic served with Sweet Garlic Soy.

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Tempura shrimp tossed with spicy gochujang sauce and wasabi aioli.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Edamame topped with sea salt.

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Edamame sauteed in butter, and tobanjan sauce and a spice blend.

Sticky Ribs

$12.00

Twice cooked Pork Rib, Cilantro, served with Hoisin Sweet Chili Sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.00

Vegetable spring roll filled with cabbage, carrot, celery, and mushrooms with a choice of ginger scallion sauce or sweet chili sauce

Pork Gyoza

$12.00

Ground pork gyoza filled with garlic, chives, cabbage, and wood ear mushrooms with a choice of ginger scallion sauce or sweet chili sauce

KIDS Karaage

$8.00

KIDS Plain Noodles

$6.00

RAMEN

Spicy Vegan Miso

$17.00

Tomato, spinach, corn, miso glazed fried tofu, ramen noodles and garlic chili oil in red miso chili broth.

Tonkotsu

$17.00

BAO

Signature Bao Sand

$14.00

Steamed bao bun filled with choice of Kushi-Age panko fried skewer, green chili mixed vegetables, scallions and cilantro served with Kushi-Katsu Sauce and tartar ranch sauce.

SA' COMBO

Karaage Combo

$18.00

Japanese-style fried chicken, crispy garlic served with Sweet Garlic Soy, served with your choice of rice or nori fries, and dipping sauces.

Krispy Fried Shrimp Combo

$16.00

Tempura shrimp tossed with spicy gochujang sauce and wasabi aioli, served with your choice of rice or nori fries, and dipping sauces.

Sticky Ribs Combo

$16.00

Twice cooked Pork Rib, Cilantro, served with Hoisin Sweet Chili Sauce, your choice of rice or nori fries, and dipping sauces.

SIDES

Nori Fries

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice

SA'MOTO BEVERAGES

SOOM SOOM

PLATES MOBILE

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita

Chicken Breast Plate

$20.00

Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita

Chicken Kebob Plate

Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita

Falafel Plate

Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita

Cauliflower Plate

Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita

PITA & WRAPS MOBILE

Chicken Shawarma

$16.00

Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads

Chicken Kebob

$16.00

Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads

Soom Soom Falafel

$14.00

Build your Pita or Wrap, Filled with Choice of Four Salads and Spreads.

Cauliflower

$14.00

Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads

SIDES

Shawarma Fries

$5.00

Loaded Shawarma Fries

$8.00
Baba Ganoush

$10.00

Mashed Roasted Eggplant with Olive Oil, Roasted Sesame, Savory Spices, Lemon Juice and Garlic.

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cucumber and Red Onions tossed in a Fresh Lemon Juice.

Hummus

$10.00

Savory Mashed Garbanzo Beans blended with Tahini and Lemon Juice, topped with Olive Oil.

Israeli Pickles

$5.00

Freshly Brined, Crisp, Full Sour, Sliced Pickles.

Jalapeño Spread

$5.00
Marinated Beets

$5.00

Pickled Red Beets, Cilantro, and Cumin in Lemon Juice.

Marinated Onions

$5.00

Medley of Thinly Sliced Red and White Pickled Onions with a Savory Sumac Spice.

Mediterranean Salad

$5.00

Fresh Tomatoes and Cucumbers tossed in a Light Citrus Dressing.

Moroccan Carrots

$5.00

Cooked Carrots, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Garlic, Cumin tossed in a Light Savory Citrus Seasoning.

Purple Cabbage

$5.00

Pickled Red Cabbage with Citrus and Dill.

Side of Cous Cous

$5.00

Side of Pita

$1.00

Side of Rice

$5.00
Tabouli

$5.00

Fresh Bulgur Wheat, Tomato, Red Onion and Parsley in a Fresh Lemon Juice.

Tahini

$10.00

Creamy Sesame Seed Butter Condiment.

Tomato Salad

$5.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Herbs, Olive Oil and Vinegar.

Yellow Peppers

$5.00

Sweet, Peppery, Yellow Chilies.

Side Chicken Shawarma

$5.00

Side Chicken Kebob

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Falafel

$5.00

Side Cauliflower

$5.00

SOOM SOOM BEVERAGES

Almaza Pilsner

$7.00

EL POLLO VERDE

THE CLASSICS

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Brown Rice, Marinated Tomato, Manchego, Grilled Chicken, Dill, Sumac, Modena Dressing

Roasted Rosemary Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Quinoa Tabbouleh, Spring Mix, Broccolini, Feta, Roasted Rosemary Chicken, Piparra Peppers, French Radishes, Honey Mustard Dressing

Pesto Roasted Vegetables Bowl

$15.00

Moroccan Chickpeas, Kale, Broccolini, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pesto Roasted Vegetables, Modena Dressing

Grilled Prawn Caesar Bowl

$15.00

Brown Rice, Cucumber, Black olives, Roquefort, French Radishes, Grilled Prawns, Caesar Dressing, Dill

SPECIALITY BOWLS

Sam´s Bowl

$15.00

Cabbage, Moroccan Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Pickled Red onions, Feta, Lentil falafel, Sumac, Sesame Dressing, Cilantro

Citizen Bowl

$15.00

Kale, Quinoa Tabbouleh, French Radishes, Pickled Red Onion, Prunes, Cucumber, Roquefort Chesse, Nut Mix, Roasted Rosemary Chicken, Ceasar Dressing

Garcia Bowl

$15.00

Spring Mix, Lebanese Brown Rice, Roasted Carrots, Marinated Tomatoes, Broccolini, Grilled Prawns, Garlic Pimenton Dressing, Cilantro

BUILD-YOUR-OWN

BYO - GRAINS

$15.00

Choose 2 Grains, As many Vegetables excluding Premium, as many Nuts and Spices, 1 Cheese, 1 Dressings, and 1 Protein. Add Extra at extra cost.

BYO - GREENS

$15.00

Choose 2 Greens, As many Vegetables excluding Premium, as many Nuts and Spices, 1 Cheese, 1 Dressings, and 1 Protein. Add Extra at extra cost.

BYO - Greens & Grains

$15.00

Mix- Choose 1 Grain and 1 Green, As many Vegetables excluding Premium, as many Nuts and Spices, 1 Cheese, 1 Dressings, and 1 Protein. Add Extra at extra cost.

SIGNATURE POLLO VERDE

Half Chicken - Roasted

$16.00

1/2 Roasted Chicken. Choose Sides at Extra Cost.

Whole Chicken - Roasted

$30.00

SIDE ORDERS

Moroccan Chickpeas

$4.00
Quinoa Tabbouleh

$7.00
Pesto Roasted Vegetables

$5.00
Lebanese Brown Rice

$4.00
Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

BEVERAGES

