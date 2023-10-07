Citizens Market Atlanta
No reviews yet
3480 Peachtree Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
UMAMI BURGER
SIGNATURE BURGERS
The OG Umami Burger
Umami Sauce, Dill Pickles, Shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Squishy Bun.
The Classic Umami Burger
Ketchup, Miso Mustard, Fresh Onions, American Cheese on a Squishy Bun.
The Pimiento Burger
Jalapeno Jelly, Pimiento Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon on a Squishy Bun.
The Truffle Burger
Truffle Aioli, Arugula, Mushroom Mix, Truffle Fondue on a Squishy Bun.
The Bacon Burger
Bacon Aioli, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoke Bacon, Onion Strings on a Squishy Bun.
PLAIN Burger
PLAIN CHEESE Burger
KIDS Grilled Cheese
KIDS Cheeseburger
SIGNATURE SIDES
Loaded Fries
Chopped Umami Blend, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions, Umami Sauce
Truffle Fondue Fries
Umami Seasoning, Truffle Fondue, Truffle Aioli
Cheesy Tots
Umami Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese, Choice of Sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Umami Seasoning, Choice of Sauce
Onion Rings
Umami Seasoning, Choice of Sauce
Shoestring Fries
Umami Seasoning, Choice of Sauce
MILKSHAKES
Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate ice cream, milk, and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries, or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Vanilla Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, milk, and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries, or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Strawberry Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, strawberry pure, milk, and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries, or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
SAM'S CRISPY CHICKEN
SANDWICHES
The Classic Chicken Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and classic sauce.
Sam's Original Chicken Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in Buffalo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and blue cheese sauce.
The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature spice blend, dipped in spicy Nashville Sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and mayo.
FRIES
SIDES
BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
KID'S MEAL
FIREBELLY
SIDES
BEVERAGES
CICCI DI CARNE
PANINI FREDDI
Zia Tosca Sopressata
Panino with Finnochiona, Spicy Sopressata, Burrata, Nduja, Mortadella, Mixed Greens, Pepperoncini and Mustard Aioli
Tonno
Panino with Chianti Style Tuna Salad mixed with Aioli and Pepperoncini, Marinated Onions, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, and Caper Vinaigrette
Caprese Classico
Panino with Burrata, Tomato, Pesto, Fresh Basil and Profumo del Chianti Herb Salt
KIDS Pizza
PANINI CALDI
Porchetta
Panino with Sweet and Hot Pepper Mostarda, Arugula and Fennel Pollen
Roast Beef
Panino with Profumo del Chianti Herb Salt with "Succo" dip and Horseradish Crema.
Smoked Pastrami alla Dario
Panino with Whole Grain Mustard, Caraway Seeds, Pickles and Fontina Cheese
Tonno Melt
Panino with Chianti Style Tuna Salad mixed with Aioli and Pepperoncini, Pepper Jack Cheese, Marinated Onions, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, and Caper Vinaigrette
Polpette Al Sugo
Pollo Fritto Piccante
INSALATE
CICCI BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
KRISPY RICE
BOX COMBOS
The Box
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc) Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4 pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc) California Cut Roll (4 pc) Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4 pc) Edamame
Just Krispy
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc) Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc)
Two of a Kind Box
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc) Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (2pc) Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (2pc) California Cut Roll (2pc) Philly Roll (2pc) Truffle Avocado Handroll (2pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Edamame
Krispy Heaven
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (2pc) California Cut Roll (8pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc)
KRISPY APPS
KRISPY RICE (2pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice
Spicy Hamachi, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Kizami Wasabi (2 pieces)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
HAND ROLLS (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll
Baked Crab, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Salmon & Yuzu Handroll
King Salmon, Yuzu, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll
Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Truffle & Avocado Handroll
Truffle Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
SPECIALTY MAKI ROLLS
MAKI ROLLS
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Salmon & Yuzu Roll
Salmon, Yuzu, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll
Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Serrano, Sushi Rice, Nori
Philly Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Krispy Shrimp Roll
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Truffle Avocado Roll
Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Cucumber Roll
Persian Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Nori
California Roll
KIDS Cali Roll
KRISPY RICE BEVERAGES
SA'MOTO
APPETIZERS
Karaage
Japanese-style fried chicken, crispy garlic served with Sweet Garlic Soy.
Popcorn Shrimp
Tempura shrimp tossed with spicy gochujang sauce and wasabi aioli.
Edamame
Steamed Edamame topped with sea salt.
Spicy Edamame
Edamame sauteed in butter, and tobanjan sauce and a spice blend.
Sticky Ribs
Twice cooked Pork Rib, Cilantro, served with Hoisin Sweet Chili Sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Vegetable spring roll filled with cabbage, carrot, celery, and mushrooms with a choice of ginger scallion sauce or sweet chili sauce
Pork Gyoza
Ground pork gyoza filled with garlic, chives, cabbage, and wood ear mushrooms with a choice of ginger scallion sauce or sweet chili sauce
KIDS Karaage
KIDS Plain Noodles
RAMEN
BAO
SA' COMBO
Karaage Combo
Japanese-style fried chicken, crispy garlic served with Sweet Garlic Soy, served with your choice of rice or nori fries, and dipping sauces.
Krispy Fried Shrimp Combo
Tempura shrimp tossed with spicy gochujang sauce and wasabi aioli, served with your choice of rice or nori fries, and dipping sauces.
Sticky Ribs Combo
Twice cooked Pork Rib, Cilantro, served with Hoisin Sweet Chili Sauce, your choice of rice or nori fries, and dipping sauces.
SA'MOTO BEVERAGES
SOOM SOOM
PLATES MOBILE
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita
Chicken Breast Plate
Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita
Chicken Kebob Plate
Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita
Falafel Plate
Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita
Cauliflower Plate
Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita
PITA & WRAPS MOBILE
Chicken Shawarma
Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads
Chicken Breast
Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads
Chicken Kebob
Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads
Soom Soom Falafel
Build your Pita or Wrap, Filled with Choice of Four Salads and Spreads.
Cauliflower
Build your Pita or Wrap, filled with your choice of four Salads and Spreads
SIDES
Shawarma Fries
Loaded Shawarma Fries
Baba Ganoush
Mashed Roasted Eggplant with Olive Oil, Roasted Sesame, Savory Spices, Lemon Juice and Garlic.
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber and Red Onions tossed in a Fresh Lemon Juice.
Hummus
Savory Mashed Garbanzo Beans blended with Tahini and Lemon Juice, topped with Olive Oil.
Israeli Pickles
Freshly Brined, Crisp, Full Sour, Sliced Pickles.
Jalapeño Spread
Marinated Beets
Pickled Red Beets, Cilantro, and Cumin in Lemon Juice.
Marinated Onions
Medley of Thinly Sliced Red and White Pickled Onions with a Savory Sumac Spice.
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh Tomatoes and Cucumbers tossed in a Light Citrus Dressing.
Moroccan Carrots
Cooked Carrots, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Garlic, Cumin tossed in a Light Savory Citrus Seasoning.
Purple Cabbage
Pickled Red Cabbage with Citrus and Dill.
Side of Cous Cous
Side of Pita
Side of Rice
Tabouli
Fresh Bulgur Wheat, Tomato, Red Onion and Parsley in a Fresh Lemon Juice.
Tahini
Creamy Sesame Seed Butter Condiment.
Tomato Salad
Fresh Tomatoes, Herbs, Olive Oil and Vinegar.
Yellow Peppers
Sweet, Peppery, Yellow Chilies.
Side Chicken Shawarma
Side Chicken Kebob
Side Chicken Breast
Side Falafel
Side Cauliflower
SOOM SOOM BEVERAGES
EL POLLO VERDE
THE CLASSICS
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Brown Rice, Marinated Tomato, Manchego, Grilled Chicken, Dill, Sumac, Modena Dressing
Roasted Rosemary Chicken Bowl
Quinoa Tabbouleh, Spring Mix, Broccolini, Feta, Roasted Rosemary Chicken, Piparra Peppers, French Radishes, Honey Mustard Dressing
Pesto Roasted Vegetables Bowl
Moroccan Chickpeas, Kale, Broccolini, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pesto Roasted Vegetables, Modena Dressing
Grilled Prawn Caesar Bowl
Brown Rice, Cucumber, Black olives, Roquefort, French Radishes, Grilled Prawns, Caesar Dressing, Dill
SPECIALITY BOWLS
Sam´s Bowl
Cabbage, Moroccan Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Pickled Red onions, Feta, Lentil falafel, Sumac, Sesame Dressing, Cilantro
Citizen Bowl
Kale, Quinoa Tabbouleh, French Radishes, Pickled Red Onion, Prunes, Cucumber, Roquefort Chesse, Nut Mix, Roasted Rosemary Chicken, Ceasar Dressing
Garcia Bowl
Spring Mix, Lebanese Brown Rice, Roasted Carrots, Marinated Tomatoes, Broccolini, Grilled Prawns, Garlic Pimenton Dressing, Cilantro
BUILD-YOUR-OWN
BYO - GRAINS
Choose 2 Grains, As many Vegetables excluding Premium, as many Nuts and Spices, 1 Cheese, 1 Dressings, and 1 Protein. Add Extra at extra cost.
BYO - GREENS
Choose 2 Greens, As many Vegetables excluding Premium, as many Nuts and Spices, 1 Cheese, 1 Dressings, and 1 Protein. Add Extra at extra cost.
BYO - Greens & Grains
Mix- Choose 1 Grain and 1 Green, As many Vegetables excluding Premium, as many Nuts and Spices, 1 Cheese, 1 Dressings, and 1 Protein. Add Extra at extra cost.
SIGNATURE POLLO VERDE
SIDE ORDERS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Food Hall at Atlanta Phipps Plaza Concepts include Soom Soom, Cicci Di Carne, Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Sa' Moto, Krispy Rice, El Pollo Verde, Ella Mia, & Citizen's Bar
3480 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326