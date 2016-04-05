Legends Nightclub 330 W Hargett St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Same Day Show Tickets Available. Good music, good drinks, good shows, good times! Grab a show ticket online and come check us out.
Location
330 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Curry In A Hurry Food Hall - 411 W. Morgan St.
No Reviews
411 W. Morgan St. Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurant
CowBar Burger - Downtown Morgan Street Food Hall
4.3 • 40
411 W. Morgan Street Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh