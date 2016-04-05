Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legends Nightclub
330 W Hargett St

330 W Hargett St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

11PM SHOW
12AM SHOW
1AM SHOW

SHOW TICKETS

11PM SHOW

$8.00

12AM SHOW

$8.00

1AM SHOW

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Same Day Show Tickets Available. Good music, good drinks, good shows, good times! Grab a show ticket online and come check us out.

330 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601

