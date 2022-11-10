Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Legends Food & Drink

review star

No reviews yet

7334 Market St

Boardman, OH 44512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Wedding Soup
Smash Burger

Starters

New York Pretzel

New York Pretzel

$13.00

craft beer fondue

Devils on Horseback

Devils on Horseback

$9.00

medjool dates, chorizo, nueske bacon, chipotle aioli

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$9.00

soy, lime, black garlic

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

nueske bacon, scallions

Hot Peppers in Oil

Hot Peppers in Oil

$10.00

assorted hot peppers, garlic, parsley, baguette

Garlic Knots

$6.00+

hand cut pizza dough tied into knots, tossed in olive oil and garlic, and topped with chopped basil and pecorino romano, Served with a side of marinara

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

avocado, red onion, lime, jalapeño, and cilantro, corn tortilla chips

Spicy Tuna Tartar & Avocado Toast

Spicy Tuna Tartar & Avocado Toast

$15.00

ahi tuna, avocado, shallots, sriracha mayo

Crab Avocado Stack

$15.00

lump crab, avocado, citrus vinaigrette, corn tortilla chips

Mussels & Frites

Mussels & Frites

$19.00

2 lbs of mussels, choice of: • beer broth, nueske bacon, oven-dried tomatoes • white wine, shallots • marinara, white wine, garlic, pancetta

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

crispy calamari rings, marinara, cocktail sauce, lemon aioli

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$16.00

lump crab, classic mustard sauce

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

choice of cocktail sauce or classic mustard sauce

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$12.00+

choice of: buffalo, bbq, carolina gold, thai chili

Jumbo Meatball

Jumbo Meatball

$12.00

tomato sauce, fresh ricotta, fried pepper, pecorino romano

Basil Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

skewered mozzarella, basil batter, marinara

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

assorted meats and cheeses, hot peppers and oil, flatbread crackers

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, parmigiano, crouton, Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$15.00

warm nueske bacon vinaigrette, chopped egg, sliced mushrooms

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$15.00Out of stock

iceberg, nueske bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic glaze

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

chef's daily soup selection

Wedding Soup

$5.00+

chicken, meatball, escarole, pecorino crouton

Qt Wedding Soup

$12.00

Handhelds

Mahi Mahi, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro.
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

ham, mojo pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, cuban bread

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

vinegar slaw, carolina bbq sauce

BLT

BLT

$14.00

nueske bacon, lettuce, tomato, multigrain pullman bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

lump crab, classic mustard sauce

Italian Hero

Italian Hero

$17.00

prosciutto, mortadella, capicola, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, hot peppers

Chicken Milanse Hero

Chicken Milanse Hero

$17.00

breaded chicken cutlet, arugula, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, hot peppers

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$18.00

shaved prime rib, peppers and onions, choice of cheese whiz or provolone

Chicago Italian Beef

$18.00

shaved prime rib, beef jus, giardiniera, sport peppers

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$14.00

all beef bologna, provolone, hot peppers

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00

double burger, double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, special sauce

Legends Burger

Legends Burger

$16.00

chuck, brisket, and short rib blend, cheddar, pickles

Pretzel Bun

$2.00

Pizza

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00

hot peppers, mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano

Brier Hill Pizza

$15.00

green peppers, pecorino romano

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, margherita pepperoni, pecorino romano

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Wedding Soup Pizza

$18.00

white pizza, meatballs, chicken, greens, parmesan

South Of The Border Pizza

$18.00

white pizza, chorizo, roasted red peppers, jalapeño, cilantro, cojita

Large Plates

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$16.00

pancetta, crushed red pepper, tomato, cream, pecorino romano

Rigatoni Meatball

Rigatoni Meatball

$17.00

tomato sauce, pecorino romano

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

cream, pecorino romano, parmiagino

Baked Fish and Chips

$19.00

craft beer batter, chunky tartar sauce, malt vinegar, maldon sea salt

Fried Fish and Chips

$19.00

craft beer batter, chunky tartar sauce, malt vinegar, maldon sea salt

Crab Cake Dinner

$32.00

2 lump crab cakes, classic mustard sauce. crispy smashed potatoes, vinegar slaw

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

crimini mushrooms, shallots, marsala, crispy smashed potatoes

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$28.00

12oz hanger streak, rosemary sea salt fries, chimichurri

Ohio Wagyu Sirlon

$58.00Out of stock

12oz hanger streak, rosemary sea salt fries, chimichurri

Sides

Rosemary Sea Salt French Fries

$6.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

String Beans

$6.00

Pasta

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Bread

$2.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Junior Smash Burger

$8.00

burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, special sauce

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni

$8.00

tomato sauce, pecorino romano

Sweet

Tiramisu

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sports restaurant serving craft beer, craft cocktails, premium wine, rare whiskey, and gastropub fare.

Website

Location

7334 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riser Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1135 W. Western Reserve Road Poland, OH 44514
View restaurantnext
Gringo's
orange starNo Reviews
24 N Phelps Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
orange star4.3 • 588
100 W Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
The Finish Line
orange starNo Reviews
6735 Center Rd Lowellville, OH 44436
View restaurantnext
Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.5 • 793
163 Town Center Ave Columbiana, OH 44408
View restaurantnext
Margherita's Grille
orange starNo Reviews
728 N State Street Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boardman

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boardman
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston