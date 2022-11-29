  • Home
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits 6015 South Virginia Street

No reviews yet

6015 South Virginia Street

Reno, NV 89502

Spinach Salad
Chicken Wings
Chef Salad

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Cider

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Citrus Peach Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

24 OZ

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

24 OZ

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

24 OZ

E2 Energy Drink

$4.00

Fresh Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot CIder

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

24 OZ

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Other Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.50

24 OZ

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

24 OZ

Root Beer

$3.50

24 OZ

Sierra Mist

$3.50

24 OZ

Enhanced Water- Strawberry Kiwi

$3.50

Apps

Beef Slider

$3.50

Mini burger with cheese and sauteed onions

Best of Both

$8.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

6/12/18/24 Boneless Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

6/12/18/24 Bone In Wings

Fingers

$13.99+

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fries

$4.00+

Fry Fiesta

$12.99

Frys, Onion Rings, Shrimp with sauces

Legendary Fries

$8.99

Shoestrings fried crispy then tossed in Buffalo sauce ans topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Mini Corn Dog

$8.99

Mini dogs in a honey batter

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$9.99

House chips, bean and beef chili, cheese,pico, olives, salsa, sour cream

Onion Rings

$7.99

Poppers

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

Pot Stickers

$8.99

Chicken Pot Stickers w/ Dipping sauce

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Skins

$9.99

House made potato skins with cheese, bacon, and green onion.

NY Steak Slider

$5.00

Ny Steak with your choice of mustard and goat cheese or Bleu cheese cream.

Zucchini Sticks

$9.99

Hand Battered

Carne Asada Fries

$10.99

Pretzel

$4.99

Tater Tots

$6.50

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tots covered in nacho cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions

Meatball Slider

$4.50

Meatball, mozz, marinera, parm.

Pulled Pork Slider

$4.50

Pulled pork, coleslaw, our house bbq

Green Chili Turkey Slider

$4.50

Turkey, pepper jack, green chilis, side au ju.

Burgers

Legendary Burger

$14.99

Our Signature Burger- Comes with our house patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, pickle, cheddar cheese , house sauce, avocado, and bacon.

The Reno Legend

$14.99

This ode to the Reno classic feature an onion bun , awful sauce, red onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and of course our house patty.

Basic Burger/Build your Own

$11.99

Just like the name implies, comes with patty, bun, and basic set up. You can add to it to make it your way!

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99