Legends Grille

2,111 Reviews

$$

10500 Spotsylvania Ave

Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Popular Items

Wings 12
Wings 6
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Curbside Orders

Click here to Start your Order. Thank you

Beverages TOGO 🥤 (C)

Coke Bottle 20oz

Coke Bottle 20oz

$2.25
Diet Coke Bottle 20 Oz

Diet Coke Bottle 20 Oz

$2.25
Sprite Bottle 20 Oz

Sprite Bottle 20 Oz

$2.25
Pibb Bottle 20oz

Pibb Bottle 20oz

$2.25Out of stock

Fruit Punch Bottle 20oz

$2.25

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fries topped with melted mixed cheese, bacon and our house made Legends Dip.

Basket of Chips

$3.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$6.49
Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$7.49

Served with our house made queso sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

$9.49

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, house-made pico de gallo and mixed cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chips and Queso

$6.99

Warm chips with our house made queso.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.49

Warm chips with salsa.

Chips Salsa and Queso

$8.99

Warm chips with salsa and our house made queso.

Kickin' Shrimp

Kickin' Shrimp

$9.99

Breaded shrimp, fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in our creamy house-made fireracker sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks rolled in light bread crumbs and fried golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.

Mucho Nachos

Mucho Nachos

$10.49

Blue, yellow, and red corn tortilla chips topped with our house made queso sauce, shredded lettuce, housemade pico de gallo and sour cream

Onion Rings

$6.49

Battered sweet onions served with chipotle mayo.

The Tailgater

The Tailgater

$15.99

A sampling of your favorites: Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, Kick'in Shrimp and boneless wings.

Wings 🍗

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Wings 6

Wings 6

$8.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Wings 12

Wings 12

$15.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Wings 18

$22.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Wings 24

$29.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Wings 48

$59.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Boneless 6

Boneless 6

$8.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Boneless 12

Boneless 12

$15.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Boneless 18

$22.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Boneless 24

$29.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Boneless 48

$59.99

Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces

Sliders 🥯

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

Two sliders topped with American cheese

House Favorites 💖

Chicken Tender Platter

$11.49

Deep fried chicken tenders, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Creole Jambalaya

Creole Jambalaya

$15.99

Our creamy red sauce with peppers, onions, Andouille Sausage and shrimp over rice with bread.

Grilled Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Grilled shrimp, with sweet chili sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Breaded shrimp, with sweet chili sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$15.99

Two crispy beer battered fish fillets with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$13.99
Voodoo Chicken and Sausage

Voodoo Chicken and Sausage

$12.99

Seasoned chicken, Andouille sausage and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.

Voodoo Chicken & Shrimp

$16.99

Seasoned chicken, Grilled shrimp and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.

Voodoo Shrimp & Sausage

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp, Andouille sausage and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.

Voodoo Shrimp & Shrimp

$18.99

Double Grilled Shrimp and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.

The Grille 🥩

8oz Sirloin Steak

8oz Sirloin Steak

$16.99

8oz Fresh Cut Hand trimmed, seasoned and grilled. Served with garlic butter.

Grilled Shrimp and Sirloin

Grilled Shrimp and Sirloin

$19.99

8oz Fresh Cut Hand trimmed, seasoned and grilled with a skewer of grilled shrimp served with garlic butter.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$17.99

Fresh hand trimmed seasoned sirloin steak Sautéed in garlic butter, tossed with mushrooms and onions. Served with garlic butter,

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Two grilled breast served with garlic butter. Served with your choice of side.

Pastas 🍝

Adult Fettuccine & Alfredo

$10.99

Adult Fettucine & Mariana

$10.99

Adult penne & Alfredo

$10.99

Adult penne & Mariana

$10.99
Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$12.49

Penne pasta with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, bacon and mushrooms in our cajun cream sauce.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.99

Chicken and broccoli tossed with fettuccine in our creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast cooked to a golden brown, topped with our flavorful marinara and melted provolone cheese served with fettuccine pasta

Snake Bite Pasta

Snake Bite Pasta

$12.49

Chicken tossed with Penne in our creamy spicy Alfredo sauce topped with mixed cheese and jalapenos

Tuscan Shrimp

Tuscan Shrimp

$14.99

Penne pasta with spinach, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms tossed in our creamy Tuscan sauce topped with seasoned grilled shrimp.

Burgers 🍔

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

A classic, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Brushed with our BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with an onion ring.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.49

Grilled onions and bleu cheese crumbles.

Classic Burger

$10.49

Seasoned and grilled to perfection

Philly Burger

$12.49

Topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Shroom Burger

$12.49

Topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

The Legend Burger

$12.99

A beef burger seasoned perfectly. Topped with bacon, American cheese and bourbon chipotle onions.

Three Cheese Burger

$12.49

Topped with Swiss, cheddar, and provolone cheese

Veggie Burger

$13.49

Beyond Burger, A 100% plant based vegan veggie burger topped with grilled mushrooms and onions.

Sandwiches 🥪

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

A breaded chicken breast with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese and honey mustard sauce all in a sun-dried tomato tortilla

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Topped with crispy bacon and Swiss cheese served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of BBQ - Bourbon - Cajun style

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle mayo all in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.49

With grilled onions, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Beer battered fish fillet topped with cheddar cheese.

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on Texas toast with mayo.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

House-made chicken salad with shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion. served on toasted Texas toast.

Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Adult Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$10.00

Tacos 🌮

Southwest Tacos

Southwest Tacos

$9.99

Two soft tacos with our southwest slaw, chipotle mayo and housemade pico de gallo.

Salads 🥗

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.49

With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Half Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.99

With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing

Grilled Cobb

Grilled Cobb

$11.49

Chopped romaine with grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, bacon, eggs and croutons. Served with ranch dressing.

Half Chicken Cobb

$7.99

Chopped romaine with grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, bacon, eggs and croutons. Served with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, celery, and Bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with crispy chicken tossed in our wing sauce. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.

Half Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, celery, and Bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with crispy chicken tossed in our wing sauce. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine, with mixed cheese, tomatoes, fire roasted corn salsa with BBQ drizzled chicken and crispy tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken With mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.

Half Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled chicken with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Half Grilled Chicken Caesar

$7.99

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled shrimp with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.99

Grilled steak with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Large Salad

$6.99

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Large Caesar

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.

Seasonal

Grilled Bratwurst Sandwich

Grilled Bratwurst Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock
Grilled Bratwurst Platter

Grilled Bratwurst Platter

$13.99Out of stock

Desserts 🍨

Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$5.99
Oreo Sundae

Oreo Sundae

$5.49
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99
S'mores Brownie Bowl

S'mores Brownie Bowl

$6.99

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.50

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kid's Brownie

$2.00
Birthday Mini Sundae

Birthday Mini Sundae

$3.99

Sides 🍟

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Cheese Fries

$5.50

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.25

Side of Onion Rings

$4.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Grilled Shrimp Add on

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Add Ons

Add Burger Patty

$7.00

Add Cheeseburger Slider

$4.00

Add Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add Chili to Cheese Fry

$2.75

Add Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Add 1 Fish Cod

$5.00

Add Taco Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Add Taco Crisp Shrimp

$6.00

Add Taco Chicken

$5.00

Add Garlic Butter

$0.75

Add Grilled Onions

$0.50

Add Mushrooms & Parmsean sauce

$2.00

Add Mushrooms

$0.50

Add Peppers

$0.50

Add Sausage

$5.00

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Add Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Add Queso Monkey

$2.50

Add Pretzesl(2)

$3.50

Add Salsa Monkey dish

$2.00

Add Salsa Soup Cup

$4.99

Celery Sticks (3)

$0.85

Extra Dip Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra Bacon slices

$1.75

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Chop Bacon

$1.25

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Pasta Bread side (2ea)

$1.50

Basket of Pasta Bread (4ea)

$2.50

Soups 🥣

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Gluten Free

GF Chicken Dip

$8.69

GF Wings 6

$7.49

GF Side Salad

$3.00

GF Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

GF Half Grilled Chick Salad

$8.99

GF Triple Cheese Burger

$10.99

GF Shroom Burger

$10.49

GF Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.49

GF Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

GF Shrimp & Sirloin

$18.99

GF Sirloin

$15.99

Kids TOGO

Kids Cheeseburg Slider

$6.49

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Hamburger Slider

$6.49

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kids tenders

$6.49

Kids Quesdilla

$6.49

Catering Salads

Ceasar Salad Platter

$40.00

House Salad Platter

$40.00

Crispy Chicken Salad Platter

$58.00

Cobb Salad Platter

$62.00

Grilled Chicken Salad Platter

$56.00

Catering Appetizers

Chip and Salsa Platter

$35.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip Platter

$80.00

Mac & Cheese Platter

$48.00

Tailgater Platter

$100.00

Catering Entrees

Crispy Chicken Wrap Platter

$72.00

Grilled Chix Wrap Platter

$72.00

Cheeseburger Slider Platter

$90.00

BLT Sliders Platter

$80.00

Broccoli Fettucine Platter

$85.00

Cajun Chix Platter

$90.00

Tender Platter Catering

$90.00

Chicken Salad Wraps Platter

$72.00

BLT WRAPS Platter

$80.00

Veggie Pasta Platter

$80.00

Catering Desserts

Brownie Platter

$38.00

RELAY FOR LIFE GLASS

RELAY FOR LIFE GLASS

RELAY FOR LIFE GLASS

$10.00

Donation/raffles/ Decals & Cards or $$

Raffle 50/50

$5.00

$1 Donation

$1.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

Donation for Window Decal

$2.00

Greeting Card

$2.00

Gift Tags

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Legends Grille Is a local family owned American Grille with a sports theme that everyone in the family can enjoy. Come in and enjoy a twist on an American grille in our comfortable and relaxed environment, one that makes you feel right at home.

Website

Location

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Directions