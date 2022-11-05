- Home
- /
- Fredericksburg
- /
- Legends Grille
Legends Grille
2,111 Reviews
$$
10500 Spotsylvania Ave
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Curbside Orders
Beverages TOGO 🥤 (C)
Appetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries topped with melted mixed cheese, bacon and our house made Legends Dip.
Basket of Chips
Basket Sweet Fries
Bavarian Pretzels
Served with our house made queso sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, house-made pico de gallo and mixed cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chips and Queso
Warm chips with our house made queso.
Chips and Salsa
Warm chips with salsa.
Chips Salsa and Queso
Warm chips with salsa and our house made queso.
Kickin' Shrimp
Breaded shrimp, fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in our creamy house-made fireracker sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese sticks rolled in light bread crumbs and fried golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.
Mucho Nachos
Blue, yellow, and red corn tortilla chips topped with our house made queso sauce, shredded lettuce, housemade pico de gallo and sour cream
Onion Rings
Battered sweet onions served with chipotle mayo.
The Tailgater
A sampling of your favorites: Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, Kick'in Shrimp and boneless wings.
Wings 🍗
Wings 6
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Wings 12
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Wings 18
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Wings 24
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Wings 48
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Boneless 6
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Boneless 12
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Boneless 18
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Boneless 24
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Boneless 48
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
House Favorites 💖
Chicken Tender Platter
Deep fried chicken tenders, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Creole Jambalaya
Our creamy red sauce with peppers, onions, Andouille Sausage and shrimp over rice with bread.
Grilled Shrimp Basket
Grilled shrimp, with sweet chili sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side
Fried Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp, with sweet chili sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side
Fish n Chips
Two crispy beer battered fish fillets with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Tuscan Chicken
Voodoo Chicken and Sausage
Seasoned chicken, Andouille sausage and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.
Voodoo Chicken & Shrimp
Seasoned chicken, Grilled shrimp and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.
Voodoo Shrimp & Sausage
Grilled Shrimp, Andouille sausage and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.
Voodoo Shrimp & Shrimp
Double Grilled Shrimp and bell peppers tossed in our Voodoo sauce served over rice pilaf with bread.
The Grille 🥩
8oz Sirloin Steak
8oz Fresh Cut Hand trimmed, seasoned and grilled. Served with garlic butter.
Grilled Shrimp and Sirloin
8oz Fresh Cut Hand trimmed, seasoned and grilled with a skewer of grilled shrimp served with garlic butter.
Steak Tips
Fresh hand trimmed seasoned sirloin steak Sautéed in garlic butter, tossed with mushrooms and onions. Served with garlic butter,
Grilled Chicken Breast
Two grilled breast served with garlic butter. Served with your choice of side.
Pastas 🍝
Adult Fettuccine & Alfredo
Adult Fettucine & Mariana
Adult penne & Alfredo
Adult penne & Mariana
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, bacon and mushrooms in our cajun cream sauce.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken and broccoli tossed with fettuccine in our creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Breaded chicken breast cooked to a golden brown, topped with our flavorful marinara and melted provolone cheese served with fettuccine pasta
Snake Bite Pasta
Chicken tossed with Penne in our creamy spicy Alfredo sauce topped with mixed cheese and jalapenos
Tuscan Shrimp
Penne pasta with spinach, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms tossed in our creamy Tuscan sauce topped with seasoned grilled shrimp.
Burgers 🍔
Bacon Cheddar Burger
A classic, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese
BBQ Burger
Brushed with our BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with an onion ring.
Bleu Cheese Burger
Grilled onions and bleu cheese crumbles.
Classic Burger
Seasoned and grilled to perfection
Philly Burger
Topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Shroom Burger
Topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
The Legend Burger
A beef burger seasoned perfectly. Topped with bacon, American cheese and bourbon chipotle onions.
Three Cheese Burger
Topped with Swiss, cheddar, and provolone cheese
Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger, A 100% plant based vegan veggie burger topped with grilled mushrooms and onions.
Sandwiches 🥪
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A breaded chicken breast with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese and honey mustard sauce all in a sun-dried tomato tortilla
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with crispy bacon and Swiss cheese served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of BBQ - Bourbon - Cajun style
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle mayo all in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.
Philly Cheesesteak
With grilled onions, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese.
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Beer battered fish fillet topped with cheddar cheese.
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on Texas toast with mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-made chicken salad with shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion. served on toasted Texas toast.
Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Adult Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Tacos 🌮
Salads 🥗
Crispy Chicken Salad
With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Half Crispy Chicken Salad
With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing
Grilled Cobb
Chopped romaine with grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, bacon, eggs and croutons. Served with ranch dressing.
Half Chicken Cobb
Chopped romaine with grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, bacon, eggs and croutons. Served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, celery, and Bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with crispy chicken tossed in our wing sauce. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.
Half Buffalo Chicken
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, celery, and Bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with crispy chicken tossed in our wing sauce. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.
Southwest Salad
Chopped romaine, with mixed cheese, tomatoes, fire roasted corn salsa with BBQ drizzled chicken and crispy tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken With mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.
Half Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Half Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled steak with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Side Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Large Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side.
Desserts 🍨
Sides 🍟
Add Ons
Add Burger Patty
Add Cheeseburger Slider
Add Grilled Chicken Breast
Add Chili to Cheese Fry
Add Fried Shrimp
Add Grilled Shrimp
Add 1 Fish Cod
Add Taco Crispy Chicken
Add Taco Crisp Shrimp
Add Taco Chicken
Add Garlic Butter
Add Grilled Onions
Add Mushrooms & Parmsean sauce
Add Mushrooms
Add Peppers
Add Sausage
Add American Cheese
Add Cheddar Cheese
Add Provolone Cheese
Add Swiss Cheese
Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Add Queso Monkey
Add Pretzesl(2)
Add Salsa Monkey dish
Add Salsa Soup Cup
Celery Sticks (3)
Extra Dip Sauce
Extra Dressing
Extra Wing Sauce
Extra Bacon slices
Extra Cheese
Extra Chop Bacon
Fruit Cup
Pasta Bread side (2ea)
Basket of Pasta Bread (4ea)
Soups 🥣
Gluten Free
Catering Salads
Catering Appetizers
Catering Entrees
Catering Desserts
RELAY FOR LIFE GLASS
Donation/raffles/ Decals & Cards or $$
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Legends Grille Is a local family owned American Grille with a sports theme that everyone in the family can enjoy. Come in and enjoy a twist on an American grille in our comfortable and relaxed environment, one that makes you feel right at home.
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22408