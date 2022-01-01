Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Legends Long Beach
1,217 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5236 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
