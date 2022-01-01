Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Legends Long Beach

1,217 Reviews

$$

5236 E 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Legendary Wings
Tri-Tip Dinner
Ribs Appetizer

Appetizers

Ahi Tacos

Ahi Tacos

$13.00

Sashimi-grade yellow fin, seared rare with cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole and siracha aioli

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Flash fried to crisp perfection served with marinara & baja sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hand-battered buttermilk fried tenders with your choice of dipping sauce 13.50 Try it tossed with Legends world famous wing sauce

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Seasoned and breaded, made in-house served with marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Deep fried sliced deli-dill pickles with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce 9

Grand Slam Combo

Grand Slam Combo

$25.00

Fried mozzarella, loaded tots, fried pickles, four buffalo wings, spinach artichoke dip. With ranch and marinara sauce.

Kitchen Sink Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla, Fritos and Cool Ranch Dorito chips with a spicy cheese sauce, sirloin chili, pickled jalapeno, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. As good as it sounds.

Legendary Wings

Legendary Wings

$10.00+

A legends original, top quality wings, with signature dry rubs and sauces. Choose from lemon pepper, cajun, sea salt & black pepper, buffalo, BBQ, habanero, BBQ habanero, or thai sweet chili. Taster (6), Small (12), Large (24), or Bucket (48)

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Melted cheddar cheese, onion, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

House-made blend of Tillamook cheddar with smoked bacon, under a bed of parmesan and panko crumbs

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Warm and soft pretzel nuggets served with our house made Sierra Nevada beer cheese sauce

Quesadilla

$12.00

Melted jack and cheddar, grilled chicken, with side of pico de Gallo, sour cream and house-made guacamole

Ribs Appetizer

$16.00

6 bone appetizer portion, served with our spicy habanero BBQ sauce

Loaded Skins

$13.00

Crisp potato skins with green onion, Cheddar, sour cream. With side of pico de Gallo & house made avocado cream. Choose between bacon or chili

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts and cream cheese under melted parmesan crust, served with tortilla chips

Cheese Ftbrd Pizza

$13.00

Pepp. Fltbrd Pizza

$14.00

Greens & Soups

Soup Of the Day

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

House made New England style chowder

Sirloin Chili

$8.00

Cubes of tender sirloin marinated in Sierra Nevada ale, in a classic chili, bell peppers, jalapeños, black beans & kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, cheese and onions

Ahi Salad

Ahi Salad

$16.50

Sashimi grade ahi, organic greens, cabbage, carrot, cilantro, grape tomatoes, crisp wonton and almonds with Asian vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp romaine hearts, tomato wedges, garlic croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing. Add chicken, steak or tuna

Clubhouse Cobb

Clubhouse Cobb

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg and bacon

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chicken tenders, romaine, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, grape tomatoes, crispy onions and carrots with your choice of dressing

Simple Greens

$11.50

Mixed greens, carrots, tomato and croutons

Sandwiches

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef with grilled onions, swiss cheese and creamy horseradish aioli. Served on a fresh French roll

Cajun Club

Cajun Club

$14.00

Blackened chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato on a thick-cut sourdough

The Reuben

The Reuben

$13.50

Peppered Pastrami, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss on thick cut rye

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna salad with red onion, celery and mayo on thick cut wheat 12

Legends Classic Chicken

$14.00

Charbroiled natural breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, avocado on thick cut sourdough

Roasted Turkey Avocado

$13.00

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and avocado on thick cut sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tender breaded chick deep fried and tossed in our legendary buffalo wing sauce, mixed greens, tomato, ranch, swiss cheese and blue cheese crumbles. Served on a fresh bun

BBQ Tri-tip Sandwich

BBQ Tri-tip Sandwich

$15.00

A generous portion of sliced BBQ tri-tip with grilled onions and our house made horseradish aioli. Served on a toasted French roll

BLT

$10.00

For our legendary BLT, we smeared a thin layer of mayonnaise on sourdough bread, then seared them on only one side until golden brown. We topped the mayo-fried bread with thinly sliced applewood-smoked bacon that's cooked till crispy perfection, thick slices of juicy tomatoes and crispy lettuce. Try is with the addition of fresh avocado

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

1/2 Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$12.00

Cup of soup or side salad with your choice of ½ sandwich (Tuna. Turkey & Avocado, Reuben, or Cajun Club)

Burgers

5 Alarm Burger

5 Alarm Burger

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese, roasted jalapeños, chipotle aoili, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and more than a hint of habañero. Warning: This is hot!

ABC Burger

ABC Burger

$16.00

Avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, grilled onions and 1000 island

Blue Cheese Burger

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, pickle, tomato, grilled onion, melted bleu cheese and bacon, served on a fresh bun

Legends Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato and 1000 island

Smokey Mac & Cheese Burger

$16.00

Crisp bacon, lettuce, pickle, tomato, mac & cheese and Tillamook cheddar cheese

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato and 1000 island

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato and 1000 island

Main Event

Tri-Tip Dinner

$18.00

Served with your choice of two, bacon mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw or seasonal vegetables

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh pacific whitefish in a house made beer batter with house made tartar sauce and coleslaw

Ribs Full

$31.00

Hand rubbed with our signature spice blend and glazed with a spicy apple and Jack Daniels BBQ sauce. Served with mac & cheese, crisp onion strings, coleslaw and either fires or mash

Ribs Half

$22.00

Hand rubbed with our signature spice blend and glazed with a spicy apple and Jack Daniels BBQ sauce. Served with mac & cheese, crisp onion strings, coleslaw and either fries or mash

All- Day Chicken and Waffles

All- Day Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Our hand battered buttermilk fried tenders & bacon served with golden brown waffles & maple syrup, comes with a side of bacon mac & cheese

Sweets

Big Carrot Cake

$8.50

Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top

Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake

Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake

$8.00

Molten chocolate, filled with dark chocolate truffle

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Mash Potato

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Large Side Fries

$6.00

Large Onion Rings

$9.50

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Small Side Guacamole

$1.50

Large Side Guacamole

$3.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Ahi Steak

$10.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guac

$5.00

Carrots & Celery

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids French Fries

$3.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5236 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Legends image
Legends image
Legends image

