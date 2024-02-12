Legends of Aurora Sports Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Legends of Aurora Sports Grill is an Aurora favorite for over 30 years. With "Better than expected bar food," we offer delicious pizza, calzones, pizza rolls, Philly Cheese Steaks, gluten sensitive items, etc. We have 33 TV's and carry most major sporting events. Drop by for a local craft beer or book a party or gathering in one of our side rooms.
13690 E Iliff Ave, Aurora, CO 80014
