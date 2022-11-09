Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Legends Pizza - Cupertino 19732 Stevens Creek Blvd

169 Reviews

$$

19732 Stevens Creek Blvd

Cupertino, CA 95014

Pizzas

Small Legend

$18.99

Medium Legend

$24.99

Large Legend

$30.99

Small Bases Loaded

$20.99

Medium Bases Loaded

$26.99

Large Bases Loaded

$32.99

Small Vegetarian

$18.99

Medium Vegetarian

$24.99

Large Vegetarian

$30.99

Small Knock Out

$18.99

Medium Knock Out

$24.99

Large Knock Out

$30.99

Small All Pro

$19.99

Medium All Pro

$25.99

Large All Pro

$31.99

Small Babe

$19.99

Medium Babe

$25.99

Large Babe

$31.99

Small Hawaiian

$17.99

Medium Hawaiian

$23.99

Large Hawaiian

$29.99

Small Mushroom Lover

$17.99

Medium Mushroom Lover

$23.99

Large Mushroom Lover

$29.99

Small Catch

$18.99

Medium Catch

$24.99

Large Catch

$30.99

Small Comeback Kid

$18.99

Medium Comeback Kid

$24.99

Large Comeback Kid

$30.99

Small Larry

$20.99

Medium Larry

$26.99

Large Larry

$32.99

Small BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Medium BBQ Chicken

$26.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$32.99

Small Chicken Bruschetta

$20.99

Medium Chicken Bruschetta

$26.99

Large Chicken Bruschetta

$32.99

Small Creamy Garlic Chicken

$20.99

Medium Creamy Garlic Chicken

$26.99

Large Creamy Garlic Chicken

$32.99

Small Cheeseless Vegetarian

$20.99

Medium Cheeseless Vegetarian

$26.99

Large Cheeseless Vegetarian

$32.99

Small Korean BBQ

$20.99

Medium Korean BBQ

$26.99

Large Korean BBQ

$32.99

Small BBQ Pulled Pork

$20.99

Medium BBQ Pulled Pork

$26.99

Large BBQ Pulled Pork

$32.99

Small Ellis

$20.99

Medium Ellis

$26.99

Large Ellis

$32.99

Small Hawaiian BBQ Pork

$20.99

Medium Hawaiian BBQ Pork

$26.99

Large Hawaiian BBQ Pork

$32.99

Small Cuban

$20.99

Medium Cuban

$26.99

Large Cuban

$32.99

Small Steve's Medley

$20.99

Medium Steve's Medley

$26.99

Large Steve's Medley

$32.99

Small Chipotle Chicken

$20.99

Medium Chipotle Chicken

$26.99

Large Chipotle Chicken

$32.99

Small Cheese

$15.99

Medium Cheese

$21.99

Large Cheese

$26.99

Small Create Your Own

$15.99

Medium Create Your Own

$21.99

Large Create Your Own

$26.99

Small Half and Half

$15.99

Medium Half and Half

$21.99

Large Half and Half

$26.99

Starters, Sides, Desserts

Breadsticks

$14.99

Dozen Wings

$15.99

Ranch

$0.50

Dessert

Half Dozen Wings

$8.99

Marinara - Side

$0.50

Brownie

$7.99

Cookie

$7.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.84

Can Soda

$1.50

Milk

$1.61

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19732 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

Directions

Gallery
Legends Pizza - Cupertino image
Legends Pizza - Cupertino image

Map
