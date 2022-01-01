Legends Seafood N Chicken imageView gallery

Legends Seafood N Chicken 36091 Vine St

No reviews yet

36091 Vine St

Willowick, OH 44095

Popular Items

Catfish Basket
Whole Wings Basket
Fried Perch Basket

Apps

Cajun Chicken Rolls

$10.00

Grilled cajun chicken breast with a mix of corn, peppers, cheese and Legendary sauce.

Cesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Include garden greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and shredded cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Polish Boy

$9.00

Phillys

Philly includes peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with Fries.

Salmon Philly

$16.00

Shrimp Philly

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Alfredo

Served with Penne Noodles, Legendary Alfredo Sauce and Garlic Bread

Classic Alfredo

$8.00

Baskets

All baskets are served with bread, coleslaw and fries. -You can substitute fries for rice or broccoli.

Catfish Basket

$11.50

Chicken Strips Basket

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Perch Basket

$10.50

Fried Whiting Basket

$8.50

Orange Roughy Basket

$15.00

Salmon Basket

$16.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00+

Whole Wings Basket

$8.50

Wing Dings Basket

$9.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Roll Basket

$14.00

BYO Box

All boxes come with 2 Potatoes + 1 ear of Corn. Add your own Legendary Sauce on the side.

Prawn Scampi Box

$26.00Out of stock

Twin Lobster Tail Box

$36.00Out of stock

Crab Legs Box

$30.00

Large Shrimp Box

$30.00Out of stock

Crawfish Box

$18.00

Crab Leg + Shrimp Combo

$30.00Out of stock

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$1.50

Potatoes

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Sausage

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Wheat Bread

$0.50

Veggie Melody

$6.00

Cheese

$1.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Sauces

BBQ (Wing sauce)

$1.00

Lemon Pepper (Wing sauce)

$1.00

Buffalo (Wing sauce)

$1.00

Honey Lemon Pepper (Wing Sauce)

$1.00

Buffalo Parm (Wing Sauce)

$1.00

Cajun Legend (Seafood sauce)

$2.00

Lemon Pepper Legend (Seafood Sauce)

$2.00Out of stock

Garlic Butter Legend (Seafood sauce)

$2.00

Honey Cajun Legend (Seafood sauce)

$2.00

Garlic Parm (Wing sauce)

$1.00

Ranch (2/$1)

$1.00

Blue Cheese (2/$1)

$1.00

Side Buffalo (2/$1)

$1.00

A la Carte

Chicken Andouille Sausage (1)

$2.00

1/2 lb Whiting

$5.50

1/2 lb Perch

$7.50

1/2 lb Catfish

$8.50

Small Shrimp (12)

$8.00Out of stock

1 Large Shrimp

$3.00Out of stock

1 Whole Wing

$1.25

1 Wing Ding

$0.75Out of stock

1 Jumbo Prawn Scampi

$6.50Out of stock

Twin Lobster Tail

$34.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Crab Legs

$14.00

1/2 lb Crawfish

$8.00

1/2 lb Orange Roughy

$12.00

1 Salmon

$12.50

Chicken Strips

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Wing wednesday

$0.60 wing dings. Must order in quantities of 10. $1 to add a sauce.

(10) wing dings

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Canned Brisk Tea

$1.00

Canned Coke

$1.00

Canned Sprite

$1.00

Canned Diet Coke

$1.00

Canned Ginger Ale

$1.00

Canned Orange pop

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Tahitian treat

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home of the Legendary Seafood Box! Legends Seafood  N Chicken is a carryout restaurant with a menu that appeals to your favorite comfort seafood and chicken cravings. Our BYO Box and A LA Carte options allows you to create your own Legendary feast.

Location

36091 Vine St, Willowick, OH 44095

Directions

Gallery
Legends Seafood N Chicken image

