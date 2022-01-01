Legends Seafood N Chicken 36091 Vine St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home of the Legendary Seafood Box! Legends Seafood N Chicken is a carryout restaurant with a menu that appeals to your favorite comfort seafood and chicken cravings. Our BYO Box and A LA Carte options allows you to create your own Legendary feast.
Location
36091 Vine St, Willowick, OH 44095
Gallery