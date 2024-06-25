Legends Sports Bar & Grill
2208 Rice Ave.
Lake City, PA 16423
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites
Bite sized pretzels with a side of nacho cheese or beer cheese. Comes in a dozen.$7.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Deep fried mushrooms. Comes in 8oz.$6.00
- Fried Zuchini
Deep fried zuchini sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with marinara. Five planks$11.00
- Garlic Cheese Curds
Little bites of cheesy heaven with garlic. Comes in 6oz.$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried slices of mozzarella cheese. Five sticks.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pepperoni Balls
Balls of pepperoni, sprinkled in parmesan cheese and served with marinara. Eight balls.$12.00
- Pizza Logs
Pepperoni and cheese, fried with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Five logs.$9.00
- Potato Skins
Potato skins with melted cheese, bacon and dried chives. Five potato skins.$8.00
- chicken tender$7.00
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.99
- Cheeseburger
Burger with your choice of cheese.$10.99
- Burger Of The Month
Specialty burger of the month.$16.00
- Brady Burger
Made with kickin' bourbon sauce, onion rings, pickles and pepperjack cheese.$14.00
- Double Cheeseburger
Double burger with choice of cheese.$16.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger with mushrooms and swiss cheese.$13.00
Pretzel Melts
- Italian Pretzel Melt
Includes salami, ham, sandwich pepperoni and cheese. On a pretzel bun.$7.00
- Turkey & Bacon Pretzel Melt
Includes deli turkey, fresh bacon and cheddar cheese. On a pretzel bun.$7.00
- Ham & Cheese Pretzel Melt
Includes ham and choice of cheese. On a pretzel bun.$7.00
- Steak & Cheese Pretzel Melt
Includes steak, cheese, onion, mushroom and peppers. On a pretzel bun.$10.00
Tacos
Baskets
Wings
Basket of Sides
Soups
Kid Meals
Pizza
Subs
Paninis
- Italian Panini
Includes salami, ham, samdwich pepperoni and cheese. Comes on italian bread.$7.00
- Turkey & Bacon Panini
Includes deli turkey, fresh bacon and cheddar cheese. Comes on italian bread.$7.00
- Ham & Cheese Panini
Includes ham and choice of cheese. Comes on italian bread.$7.00
- Steak & Cheese Panini
Includes steak, cheese, onion, mushroom and peppers. Comes on italian bread.$10.00