Legends Sports Bar & Grill - Legends Sports Bar & Grill

969 Reviews

$$

8735 Day Drive

Parma, OH 44129

Traditional Wings
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Reuben Sandwich

Apps

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Our house made buffalo chicken dip served with tortilla chips and pita chips.

Zesty Cheese Curds

$8.99
Mozzerella Moons

Mozzerella Moons

$9.99

Lightly breaded fried mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan, Asiago, and Fontina cheeses served with house made marinara.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dressing.

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

Thinly sliced kosher dill pickles served with chipotle sour cream.

Parma Wings

Parma Wings

$10.99

Three cheese and potato perogies lightly breaded with onions and kielbasa sausage tossed in our buffalo sauce.

Homemade Chicken Tenders

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Your choice of fried or grilled. Served with dipping sauce.

Mile High Nachos

Mile High Nachos

$12.99

Fresh corn tortilla chips, layered with #GRT chili, cheddar cheese, tomato & green onion.

Onion Rings App

$8.99

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Quesadilla w/Chicken

$12.99

Grilled tortilla filled with chicken, onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.

Quesadilla w/Cheese

Quesadilla w/Cheese

$8.99

Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.

Quesadilla w/Steak

$14.99

Grilled tortilla filled with steak, onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.

Spicy Poutine

$9.99

Fresh-style pub fries, topped with spicy white cheddar cheese curds, drizzled with demi glace and sliced green onions.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, jack & cream cheese baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions and served with pita chips.

The “BIG” Pretzel App

$10.99

One large soft pretzel served with beer cheese sauce.

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$13.99

Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Each hearty steakburger* is served on an egg bun with choice of French fries, lattice potato chips or tator tots with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Continental Burger

$14.99

Topped with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Jalapajack Burger

Jalapajack Burger

$14.99

Covered with pepper jack cheese, sauteed red & green peppers and jalapeño bottle caps with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Smothered with caramelized mushrooms & onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$12.99

Veggie patty (No GMOs sor or gluten) on a bunwith lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Dessert

Cheesecake Of The Day

Cheesecake Of The Day

$6.99

Chocolate Brownie

$6.99

Entrees

Beef Taco

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$16.99

Blackened salmon filet grilled to perfection, served with vegetable and baked potato.

Cheese Tortellini of the day

$15.99

Chicken Taco

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Taco

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Battered cod, dry slaw, chipotle sour cream and lime.

Kickin’ Chicken

$13.99

Linguine noodles* tossed in Alfredo sauce topped with blackened chicken, tomatoes and chives. *Gluten-Free pasta available upon request.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.99
Pork Ribeye

Pork Ribeye

$12.99

8 oz. juicy pork ribeye served with vegetable and baked potato.

Pulled pork Taco

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Shrimp and Lobster Tacos

$18.99

Shrimp and Lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells OR regular taco shells

Sirloin Steak

$19.99Out of stock

10oz. sirloin steak, grilled to perfection with vegetable and bake potato.

The BIG Pretzel Plate

The BIG Pretzel Plate

$15.99

One large soft pretzel, served with pulled pork, coleslaw and mac'n'cheese.

Pizza & Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Topped with boneless chicken wings, mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce, celery, red peppers and bleu cheese dressing.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Sauce and Cheese. Gluten-free pizza crust available upon request.

Veggie Flatbread

$12.99

Topped with spinach leaves, feta, mozzarella, provolone cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes and roasted red pepper pesto sauce.

White Cloud Flatbread

$10.99

Topped with garlic sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan & provolone cheese.

Salad