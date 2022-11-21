Legends Sports Bar & Grill - Legends Sports Bar & Grill
969 Reviews
$$
8735 Day Drive
Parma, OH 44129
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Bang Bang Shrimp
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our house made buffalo chicken dip served with tortilla chips and pita chips.
Zesty Cheese Curds
Mozzerella Moons
Lightly breaded fried mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan, Asiago, and Fontina cheeses served with house made marinara.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dressing.
Deep Fried Pickles
Thinly sliced kosher dill pickles served with chipotle sour cream.
Parma Wings
Three cheese and potato perogies lightly breaded with onions and kielbasa sausage tossed in our buffalo sauce.
Homemade Chicken Tenders
Your choice of fried or grilled. Served with dipping sauce.
Mile High Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips, layered with #GRT chili, cheddar cheese, tomato & green onion.
Onion Rings App
Pretzel Sticks
Quesadilla w/Chicken
Grilled tortilla filled with chicken, onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.
Quesadilla w/Cheese
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.
Quesadilla w/Steak
Grilled tortilla filled with steak, onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.
Spicy Poutine
Fresh-style pub fries, topped with spicy white cheddar cheese curds, drizzled with demi glace and sliced green onions.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, jack & cream cheese baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions and served with pita chips.
The “BIG” Pretzel App
One large soft pretzel served with beer cheese sauce.
Burgers
Bacon Burger
Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Black & Bleu Burger
Dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Build Your Own Burger
Each hearty steakburger* is served on an egg bun with choice of French fries, lattice potato chips or tator tots with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Continental Burger
Topped with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Jalapajack Burger
Covered with pepper jack cheese, sauteed red & green peppers and jalapeño bottle caps with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Smothered with caramelized mushrooms & onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
The Beyond Burger
Veggie patty (No GMOs sor or gluten) on a bunwith lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Entrees
Beef Taco
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon filet grilled to perfection, served with vegetable and baked potato.
Cheese Tortellini of the day
Chicken Taco
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chorizo Taco
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fish Tacos
Battered cod, dry slaw, chipotle sour cream and lime.
Kickin’ Chicken
Linguine noodles* tossed in Alfredo sauce topped with blackened chicken, tomatoes and chives. *Gluten-Free pasta available upon request.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Pork Ribeye
8 oz. juicy pork ribeye served with vegetable and baked potato.
Pulled pork Taco
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Shrimp and Lobster Tacos
Shrimp and Lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells OR regular taco shells
Sirloin Steak
10oz. sirloin steak, grilled to perfection with vegetable and bake potato.
The BIG Pretzel Plate
One large soft pretzel, served with pulled pork, coleslaw and mac'n'cheese.
Pizza & Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Topped with boneless chicken wings, mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce, celery, red peppers and bleu cheese dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza
Sauce and Cheese. Gluten-free pizza crust available upon request.
Veggie Flatbread
Topped with spinach leaves, feta, mozzarella, provolone cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes and roasted red pepper pesto sauce.
White Cloud Flatbread
Topped with garlic sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan & provolone cheese.