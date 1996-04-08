Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Legend's Bar & Grill

446 Reviews

$$

3235 W Thompson Rd

Fenton, MI 48430

Order Again

Popular Items

3 pc Chicken Tenders
20 Wings
Philly Steak Pizza

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$1.49

Coke

$2.49

Cranberry

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Energy Drink

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.49

Grapefruit

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.49

Kid Soda

$1.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

O.J.

$2.49

Pineapple

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Soda

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Tonic

$2.49

Appetizers

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 pc Fish

$7.99

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Cinn/Sugar Dough Nuggets

$6.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Dough Nuggets

$7.99
Legends Sampler

Legends Sampler

$14.59

Loaded Tater Tots

$7.99

Mexican Flatbread

$9.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Pretzel

$9.99

Spicy Cheese Bites

$7.99
Trio Dip Platter

Trio Dip Platter

$9.99

Burgers

Baconator

$13.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

Legend's Burger

$13.99

Olive Burger

$12.99
Ultimate Cheeseburger

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$12.99

French Onion Burger

$14.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.99

10 Wings

$13.99

20 Wings

$21.99

South Of The Border

Nacho Supreme (personal)

$14.99

Macho Nacho Supreme

$19.99

BBQ Chicken Nachos (personal)

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Macho

$19.99

Quesadillas

$11.99

BBQ Quesadillas

$11.99

Veggie Quesadillas

$11.99

Fried Avocado Tacos

$12.99
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$13.99

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$12.99

Medium Pizza

$14.99

Large Pizza

$16.99

Legends B.L.T. Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Philly Steak Pizza

Supreme Pizza

Meat Lovers

Hawaiian

Stromboli

$16.99
Jumbo Stromboli

Jumbo Stromboli

$19.99

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Cinnamon Bread

$6.99

Entrees

Baked Lasagna

$13.99

Baked MacNCheese

$13.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Fish N Chips

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Soup & Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Cherry Chicken Salad

$12.99
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Chili

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Soup of the Day

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Philly

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.59
Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

The Club

$13.99
Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$13.99

Wraps

Baja Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Cherry Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Kicken Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Sides

Chip Dip

$1.59

Cole Slaw

$1.29

Cottage Cheese

$1.39

Legends Chips

$1.59

King Rings

$3.99

Seasoned Fries

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Non Menu Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Chili Dog

$5.99

French Dip

$11.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.59

Kids Lil' Pizza

$6.99

Kids Little Nacho

$4.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Legends Bar & Grill offers a fun, high-energy atmosphere with great drink specials and fantastic-quality food. Having been a staple in Fenton, MI for years, we encourage you to stop by if you haven’t already! We are open for lunch, dinner, and drinks – and we pride ourselves on being a prime location to bring the whole family for a great meal or to catch up with some friends. Whether you want to come for lunch or dinner with the family, drinks with friends, we’re the place for you.

Website

Location

3235 W Thompson Rd, Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

