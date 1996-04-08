Legend's Bar & Grill

Restaurant info

Legends Bar & Grill offers a fun, high-energy atmosphere with great drink specials and fantastic-quality food. Having been a staple in Fenton, MI for years, we encourage you to stop by if you haven’t already! We are open for lunch, dinner, and drinks – and we pride ourselves on being a prime location to bring the whole family for a great meal or to catch up with some friends. Whether you want to come for lunch or dinner with the family, drinks with friends, we’re the place for you.

Website