Legends Sports Grill - League City
480 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great food, great service, great atmosphere! We run specials every day of the week!!!
Location
6011 W Main Street B106, League City, TX 77573
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurant
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston
No Reviews
2502 Gulf Freeway South League City, TX 77573
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in League City
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurant
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - South Shore
4.4 • 1,166
2700 marina bay dr league city, TX 77573
View restaurant
More near League City