Legends Sports Grill - League City

480 Reviews

$$

6011 W Main Street B106

League City, TX 77573

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Traditional Wings (16)
Traditional Wings (24)

Appetizers

All American Sliders

$12.99

Three burger sliders, topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Boudin Eggrolls

$10.99

6 eggrolls served with remoulade sauce

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Fresh tortilla chips served with our homemade queso

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Fresh tortilla chips with our homemade spicy salsa

Country Queso

$8.99

Fresh tortilla chips, served with our homemade queso and country sausage

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

$8.99

Five mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fresh mushrooms, hand breaded and fried to perfection served with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand breaded pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls

$10.99

3 eggrolls cut in half, stuffed with our homemade mac and cheese with bacon served with our sweet chili sauce to dip

Onion Ring Stack

$8.99

Ten, large, hand breaded onion rings drizzled with chipotle mayo and ranch dressing.

Potato Boats

$10.99

6 baked potato boats topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives

Tater Kegs

$8.99

Four tater kegs stuffed with bacon and cheese, topped with our queso, sour cream, chives, and more bacon!

The Sampler Platter

$18.99

Your choice of (4) items: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, stuffed jalapenos, fried pickle chips, fried mushrooms, and boneless wings. Served with ranch and marinara. Just let us know what kind of wing sauce if you choose the boneless wings in the special request

Ultimate Nachos

$12.99

Ground Beef, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream all atop a mound of fresh corn tortilla chips made in house

LEGENDS ULTIMATE BLOODY MARY FOOD

Beer Cheese Pretzels

$9.99

Soup/Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, 3 fried chicken tenders tossed in mild sauce, tomatoes, cucumber, sliced boiled egg, onion, shredded cheese, and your choice of dressing on the side

Chef Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with diced ham, diced turkey, chopped bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced boiled egg, croutons, and your choice of dressing served on the side.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, mixed with red onion, sliced grilled chicken breast, green and red bell peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and creamy feta dressing on the side

Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with a sliced lemon pepper chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, blue cheese crumbles, Kalamata olives, and crostini bread. With your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Ceasar

$6.99

romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Side salad

$6.99

fresh farm salad, with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Soup of the day (bowl)

$10.99

Soup of the day (cup)

$7.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, seasoned ground beef, topped with tortilla chips, chipotle mayo drizzle and your choice of dressing served on the side.

Wrap Option Sides

Legendary Wings

Traditional Wings (8)

$12.99

Traditional Wings (16)

$20.99

Traditional Wings (24)

$32.99

Traditional Wings (50)

$66.99

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.99

Boneless Wings (18)

$20.99

Boneless Wings (26)

$32.99

Boneless Wings (50)

$58.99

Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.99

Entrees

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.99

A parmesan crusted chicken breast topped with a lemon caper sauce and served with your choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.99

10 hand breaded gulf shrimp served with fries, cocktail and tartar sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

4 hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries, dipping sauce, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Wings & Tenders

$13.99

2 hand breaded chicken tenders, and 5 boneless wings served with fries, dipping sauce, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Corn tortilla tacos with chipotle mayo, fried/ blackened/ or grilled shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, and topped with a fresh avocado slice

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Topped with country gravy, served with mash potatoes and green beans

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Topped with country gravy, served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and toasted white bread

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

a grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, blend of cheeses, served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado slices

Grilled Chicken Platter

$16.99

Baked Potatoes

All our potatoes are stuffed with butter, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives

Baked Potato

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Baked Potato

$13.99

Fried Chicken Baked Potato

$13.99

Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$14.99

Steak Baked Potato

$15.99

Legendary Fries

Feta Fries

$9.99

Fries topped with creamy chipotle mayo sauce and feta cheese

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$9.99

Our fries topped with cheddar cheese, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, and our queso

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.99

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle chips, and your choice of side

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle chips, and onion served with your choice of side

Monster Burger

$15.99

Fresh ground beef patty with grilled pineapple, fried egg, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon and fresh avocado

Country Burger

$13.99

Fresh ground beef patty with cheddar/ pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, and jalapeno

Legends Burger

$12.99

Fresh ground beef patty with swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms

WRAP Grilled Chicken

$13.99

grilled diced chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado

WRAP Fried Chicken

$13.99

fried boneless wings, choice of wing sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast with your choice of cheese and wing sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips, and avocado

Texas King Ranch Chicken

$14.99

Fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, pickle chips, ranch dressing, and buffalo sauce

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced ham & turkey, swiss & American cheeses. Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Warm pulled pork with BBQ sauce, onion, and pickles

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.99

Steak topped with peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun

Kids Menu

all kids meals are served with your choice of fries, broccoli, or fruit

Kids Boneless Wings

$9.99

4 hand breaded all white chicken meat tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Kids Corn Dog

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Kids Slider

$9.99

Burger slider with American cheese

Kids Tenders

$9.99

2 hand breaded chicken tenders

Kids Traditional Wings

$9.99

4 traditional wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Sides

Dressing

$0.80

Wing Sauce

$0.80

Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mixed Fruit

$3.50

Onion Rings Side

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Side Chips

$0.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Xtra patty

$2.50

Shrimp (5)

$6.99

Avocado

$0.99

Bacon

$1.75

Burger Bun

$1.99

Gravy

$2.99

Guacamole

$0.80

Pico de gallo

$0.80

Side of Queso

$2.99

Side of Salsa

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.80

Marinara

$0.80

2oz Salsa

$0.80

2oz Queso

$0.80

Pico de gallo

$0.80

Tartar sauce

$0.80

Cocktail sauce

$0.80

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$11.99

Cinnamon Crunch

$10.99

Bourbon Pecan Pie ala mode

$10.99

Chocolate Brownie ala mode

$11.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

$3.50

N/A Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet DrPepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.85

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

Kids Tea

Kids Coke

Kids Coke Zero

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Fanta

Kids Lemonade

Kids Root beer

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Juice

Kids Shirley temple

Red Bull

$3.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$4.25

Merch

SKINNY KOOZIE

$3.99

KOOZIE

$3.99

LOGO CUP

$3.99

LOGO WINE KOOZIE

$8.99

GRAY LOGO SHIRT

$19.99
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, great service, great atmosphere! We run specials every day of the week!!!

Location

6011 W Main Street B106, League City, TX 77573

Directions

