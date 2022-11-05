Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legends Tavern & Grille Palm Beach Gardens

review star

No reviews yet

4550 Donald Ross Rd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Order Again

Popular Items

California Cobb
The Legendary Burger
California Club

Bar Classics

Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Sheet Pan Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Starters

Chicken Chili

$7.99

Bangin' Shrimp

$13.99

Pork Belly Bites

$14.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.99

Falafel & Hummus

$13.99

Reuben Rolls

$12.99

Asian Edamame

$8.99

Pork Totchos

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.99

Asian Salmon Salad

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Cucumber Caprese

$13.99

California Cobb

$16.99

Burgers & Dogs

The Legendary Burger

$13.99

Cheddar Horseradish Burger

$15.99

Double Smash Burger

$14.99

Bistro Burger

$16.99

Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$15.99

Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger

$16.99

Black Bean Burger

$15.99

Chicago Dog

$11.99

Rattlesnake Dog

$11.99

Coney Dog

$11.99

Salty Dog

$11.99

Plain Dog

$8.99

Sandwiches

The Havana

$15.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

Mahi Sandwich

$17.99

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

California Club

$15.99

French Dip

$16.99

Tuscan Chicken Cutlet

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Ciabatta

$16.99

The Philly

$14.99

Prosciutto Caprese

$14.99

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Pastrami Rachel

$16.99

Entrees

Balsamic Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Fettucine

$16.99

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$13.99

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

16 Traditional Wings

$26.99

Half Pound Boneless Wings

$10.99

One Pound Boneless Wings

$18.99

8 Plant-Based Wings

$13.99

12 Plant-Based Wings

$18.99

16 Plant-Based Wings

$26.99

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Slaw

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Tator Tots

$4.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$8.99

Extras

4oz Au Jus

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Sauteed Red Peppers

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Toasted Sesame

$0.50

2oz Horseradish

$0.50

2oz Reuben Sauce

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Medium

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Myong

$0.50

2oz Honey Garlic

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2oz Jerk

$0.50

2oz Kickin' Bourbon

$0.50

2oz Mango Habanero

$0.50

2oz Tartar Sauce

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Cocktail

$0.50

2oz Bang Sauce

$0.50

2oz Tzatziki

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Extra Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.00

Extra American Cheese

$1.00

Extra Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Extra Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Extra Brie Cheese

$1.00

Extra Goat Cheese

$1.00

Extra Fresh Mozzarella

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Wings

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's 1/4lb Hot Dog

$7.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Mist Twist

$3.49

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Fresh Iced Tea

$3.49

Fresh Iced Sweet Tea

$3.49

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Make your day Legendary!

Location

4550 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Directions

