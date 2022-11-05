Legends Tavern & Grille Palm Beach Gardens
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Make your day Legendary!
Location
4550 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar - 4650 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100
No Reviews
4650 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurant
Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza
No Reviews
4580 Donald Ross Road Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurant
More near Palm Beach Gardens