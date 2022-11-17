Restaurant header imageView gallery

Optimal Performance Golf

review star

No reviews yet

10401 93rd Ave. N.

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Order Again

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS
PIZZA
ASIAN SALMON SLIDER

HANDHELDS

$14.00
CLUBHOUSE

$15.00
ITALIAN TURKEY CLUB

$15.00

ASIAN SALMON SLIDER

$16.00

PULLED PORK SLIDER

$14.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SLIDER

$14.00

TO SHARE

PRETZEL BITES

$13.00
WINGS

$14.00
NACHOS

$15.00

BONELESS WINGS

$14.00
JO JOS

$12.00
ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00Out of stock

OPG PIZZA PIE

PIZZA

$19.00

THE GREENS

CHICKEN BLT SALAD

$14.00

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

SPINACH SALAD

$15.00

DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$8.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

COOKIE SKILLET

$10.00

DRINKS

SODA

$3.00

SMART WATER

$3.00

GATORADE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

PROTEIN DRINK

$5.00

BODY ARMOR

$4.00

MONSTER

$4.00

ENERGY

$4.00

SNACKS

Peanut M&Ms

$2.00

Original M&Ms

$2.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00

Snickers Bar

$2.00

Savory

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Order Takeout or Dine In and enjoy Legends21 Cuisine Today!

10401 93rd Ave. N., Maple Grove, MN 55369

Directions

