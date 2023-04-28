Legends Grill & Bar
9710 191st St
Mokena, IL 60448
Appetizers
Legendary Nachos
tortilla chips, house nacho cheese, house chili, and jalapeños, served with house salsa and sour cream
Quesadillas
melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with our house salsa and sour cream
Zucchini
lightly battered and flash fried, served with ranch
Cheese Curds
beer battered, served with a side of house marinara
Onion Rings
served with your choice of wet sauce
Pretzel Bites
gourmet pretzel bites baked with garlic butter parmesan, served with house nacho cheese sauce
Avocado Rolls
avocado, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, served with a side of chipotle ranch
Carnitas Rolls
pulled pork, onion straws, roasted chili corn, pepper jack cheese, served with chipotle ranch
Bruschetta
fresh tomato and basil bruschetta, atop of crostini
Fried Mushrooms
lightly battered mushrooms, flash fried, served with chipotle ranch
Steak Bites
grilled steak, mushroom, onion, peppers, garlic aioli
Maryland Crab Cakes
two oven baked cakes, roasted corned salsa, roasted garlic aioli, bistro sauce, onion straws
Seasoned Fries
Cajun Fries
Parmesan Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Carnitas Fries
Chips & House Salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Tater Tots
Loaded Tots
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Sweet Corn Bites
Wings & Shrimp
10 Traditional Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
20 Traditional Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
10 Boneless Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
20 Boneless Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
10 Jumbo Shrimp
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
20 Jumbo Shrimp
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Legends Favorites
California Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Sandwich
your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, served on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, bruschetta and balsamic glaze, on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
char broiled ribeye steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, baby greens, and garlic aioli, served on toasted french bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Legends Grilled Cheese
parmesan crusted white bread, provolone, cheddar, american cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and garlic aioli, served with our signature seasoned fries
Philly Cheesesteak
shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Philly
grilled chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
crispy chicken breast, provolone cheese, house marinara, and balsamic drizzle, served on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Strips
lightly breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of bbq or honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries
Memphis Sandwich
pulled bbq pork, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, and our house slaw, served on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby greens, basil pesto, a balsamic reduction on ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, cheddar, jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce, on a brioche bun
Burgers
Legends Burger
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and crispy onion straws, served with our signature seasoned fries
Avocado Bacon Burger
american cheese, fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, served with our signature seasoned fries
Breakfast Burger
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, topped with a fried egg, served with our signature seasoned fries
West Coast Burger
melted american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and our house animal sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
American Burger
melted american cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onions, served with our signature seasoned fries
Big Bleu Burger
melted bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, and our signature honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries
Southwest Burger
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, jalapeños, and our signature southwest sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
Hamburger
straight up, plain hamburger
Flatbreads
Veggie Flatbread
house marinara, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, scallions, mozzarella cheese, red onions, topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
BBQ Flatbread
your choice of chicken or pulled pork, ranch, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, and red onions
Buffalo Flatbread
your choice of shrimp or chicken, ranch, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and scallions
Pesto Flatbread
your choice of shrimp or chicken, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, parmesan, topped with pesto basil
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in our house caesar dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Crispy Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Buffalo Wrap
your choice of shrimp or crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our house bleu cheese dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Grilled Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our signature ranchero dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Steak and Cheese Wrap
shaved ribeye steak, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, tossed in our house southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Salads
Southwest Shrimp Salad
mixed greens, cajun shrimp, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing, topped with tortilla strips
Yianni's Greek Chicken Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
crispy romaine hearts, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese tossed in our house made caesar dressing
Legends Steak Salad
romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette dressing, topped with onion straws
Crispy Chicken Salad
crispy chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and shredded monterey jack cheese tossed in our honey mustard dressing
Santa Fe Chopped Salad
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, chili corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, bacon bits, tossed in our house ranchero dressing, topped with tortilla strips
Side Caesar Salad
tossed in our house made caesar dressing
Side House Salad
tossed in any of our dressing options
Sides
Side Animal Sauce
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Balsamic Dressing
Side BBQ
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Buffalo
Side Buffalo Garlic
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Cilantro Lime Dressing
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Cole Slaw
Side Egg
Side Feta
Side Fire
Side Green Peppers
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Jalapeños
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Side Grilled Onions
Side Grilled Veggie Mix
Side Guacamole
Side Honey BBQ
Side Honey Mustard
Side House Nacho Cheese
Side House Salsa
Side Ketchup
Side Parmesan Garlic
Side Pepperoncini Peppers
Side Pickle Spear
Side Ranch
Side Ranchero Dressing
Side Raw Jalapeños
Side Raw Mushrooms
Side Roasted Garlic Dressing
Side Sour Cream
Side Southwest Sauce
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Spicy Garlic
Side Sweet Chili
Side Tarter Sauce
Side Tennessee Whiskey
Kid's
Desserts
Tacos
Steak Taco
shaved ribeye, onions, and cilantro
Carnitas Taco
shredded carnitas, onions, and cilantro
Chicken Taco
shredded chicken tinga, onions, and cilantro
Shrimp Taco
cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and chipotle ranch
Veggie Taco
grilled vegetables, guacamole, lettuce, and chipotle ranch
Fish Taco
cajun seared fish, guacamole, roasted corn relish, lettuce, and cilantro lime crema
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a family owned and operated grill & bar known for our Famous Jumbo Wings & Shrimp, extensive Beer List, and Craft Cocktails.
