Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legends Grill & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

9710 191st St

Mokena, IL 60448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Legendary Nachos

$11.00

tortilla chips, house nacho cheese, house chili, and jalapeños, served with house salsa and sour cream

Quesadillas

$8.00

melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with our house salsa and sour cream

Zucchini

$10.00

lightly battered and flash fried, served with ranch

Cheese Curds

$10.00

beer battered, served with a side of house marinara

Onion Rings

$10.00

served with your choice of wet sauce

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

gourmet pretzel bites baked with garlic butter parmesan, served with house nacho cheese sauce

Avocado Rolls

$13.00

avocado, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, served with a side of chipotle ranch

Carnitas Rolls

$12.00

pulled pork, onion straws, roasted chili corn, pepper jack cheese, served with chipotle ranch

Bruschetta

$10.00

fresh tomato and basil bruschetta, atop of crostini

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

lightly battered mushrooms, flash fried, served with chipotle ranch

Steak Bites

$14.00

grilled steak, mushroom, onion, peppers, garlic aioli

Maryland Crab Cakes

$15.00

two oven baked cakes, roasted corned salsa, roasted garlic aioli, bistro sauce, onion straws

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Carnitas Fries

$12.00

Chips & House Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$10.00

Sweet Corn Bites

$10.00

Wings & Shrimp

10 Traditional Wings

$15.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

20 Traditional Wings

$28.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

10 Boneless Wings

$15.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

20 Boneless Wings

$28.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

10 Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

20 Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Legends Favorites

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, served on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, bruschetta and balsamic glaze, on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.00

char broiled ribeye steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, baby greens, and garlic aioli, served on toasted french bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Legends Grilled Cheese

$13.00

parmesan crusted white bread, provolone, cheddar, american cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and garlic aioli, served with our signature seasoned fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Philly

$14.00

grilled chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

crispy chicken breast, provolone cheese, house marinara, and balsamic drizzle, served on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Strips

$12.00

lightly breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of bbq or honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries

Memphis Sandwich

$13.00

pulled bbq pork, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, and our house slaw, served on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.00

chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby greens, basil pesto, a balsamic reduction on ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

crispy chicken, cheddar, jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce, on a brioche bun

Burgers

Legends Burger

$14.00

melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and crispy onion straws, served with our signature seasoned fries

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.00

american cheese, fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, served with our signature seasoned fries

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, topped with a fried egg, served with our signature seasoned fries

West Coast Burger

$14.00

melted american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and our house animal sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

American Burger

$12.00

melted american cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onions, served with our signature seasoned fries

Big Bleu Burger

$14.00

melted bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, and our signature honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries

Southwest Burger

$14.00

melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, jalapeños, and our signature southwest sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

Hamburger

$11.00

straight up, plain hamburger

Flatbreads

Veggie Flatbread

$11.00

house marinara, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, scallions, mozzarella cheese, red onions, topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle

BBQ Flatbread

$12.00

your choice of chicken or pulled pork, ranch, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, and red onions

Buffalo Flatbread

$12.00

your choice of shrimp or chicken, ranch, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and scallions

Pesto Flatbread

$12.00

your choice of shrimp or chicken, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, parmesan, topped with pesto basil

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in our house caesar dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

your choice of shrimp or crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our house bleu cheese dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our signature ranchero dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$13.00

shaved ribeye steak, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, tossed in our house southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Salads

Southwest Shrimp Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, cajun shrimp, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing, topped with tortilla strips

Yianni's Greek Chicken Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

crispy romaine hearts, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese tossed in our house made caesar dressing

Legends Steak Salad

$14.00

romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette dressing, topped with onion straws

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

crispy chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and shredded monterey jack cheese tossed in our honey mustard dressing

Santa Fe Chopped Salad

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, chili corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, bacon bits, tossed in our house ranchero dressing, topped with tortilla strips

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

tossed in our house made caesar dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

tossed in any of our dressing options

Soups

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$4.00

House Chili

$4.50

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Sides

Side Animal Sauce

$0.75

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Buffalo Garlic

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Feta

$2.00

Side Fire

$0.75

Side Green Peppers

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Grilled Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Grilled Onions

$0.75

Side Grilled Veggie Mix

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side House Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side House Salsa

$0.75

Side Ketchup

Side Parmesan Garlic

$0.75

Side Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.50

Side Pickle Spear

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Ranchero Dressing

$0.75

Side Raw Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Raw Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Roasted Garlic Dressing

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Southwest Sauce

$0.75

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Side Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Side Tennessee Whiskey

$0.75

Kid's

Kid's Pita Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac N' Cheese Bites

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kid's 2 Chicken Tacos

$6.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.00

combination of two great classics - hand fired and mirrored with burnt caramel

Legendary Donuts

$7.00

Warm Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Citrus Cake

$9.00

Kid's Backyard Sundae

$7.00

Tacos

Steak Taco

$4.00

shaved ribeye, onions, and cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

shredded carnitas, onions, and cilantro

Chicken Taco

$4.00

shredded chicken tinga, onions, and cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and chipotle ranch

Veggie Taco

$4.00

grilled vegetables, guacamole, lettuce, and chipotle ranch

Fish Taco

$4.00

cajun seared fish, guacamole, roasted corn relish, lettuce, and cilantro lime crema

Gluten Free

GF Hamburger

$13.00

GF Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

GF Shrimp Taco Dinner

$9.00

GF Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

GF Caesar Salad

$10.00

GF Greek Chicken Salad

$11.00

GF Side House Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated grill & bar known for our Famous Jumbo Wings & Shrimp, extensive Beer List, and Craft Cocktails.

Website

Location

9710 191st St, Mokena, IL 60448

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Simply Slices - Mokena
orange star4.0 • 17
19226 S Lagrange Road Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
The 19th Hole - 9418 West 191st Street
orange starNo Reviews
9418 West 191st Street Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
EggCetera Cafe - - 191st Street
orange star4.5 • 696
10120 191st Street Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
EggCetera Cafe - Downtown - Train Station
orange star4.5 • 696
19709 Mokena Street Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
Enrico's Italian Dining - 20535 S LaGrange Road
orange starNo Reviews
20535 S LaGrange Road Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Zap Taco House
orange starNo Reviews
19711 Mokena St Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mokena

EggCetera Cafe - - 191st Street
orange star4.5 • 696
10120 191st Street Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
EggCetera Cafe - Downtown - Train Station
orange star4.5 • 696
19709 Mokena Street Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
Simply Slices - Mokena
orange star4.0 • 17
19226 S Lagrange Road Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mokena
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston