Legends Grill & Bar Woodridge, IL
6320 Route 53
Suite 100
Woodridge, IL 60517
Appetizers
tortilla chips, house nacho cheese, house chili, and jalapeños, served with house salsa and sour cream
avocado, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, served with a side of chipotle ranch
gourmet pretzel bites baked with garlic butter parmesan, served with house nacho cheese sauce
lightly battered and flash fried, served with ranch
grilled steak, mushroom, onion, peppers, garlic aioli
served with your choice of wet sauce
beer battered, served with a side of house marinara
melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with our house salsa and sour cream
pulled pork, onion straws, roasted chili corn, pepper jack cheese, served with chipotle ranch
two oven baked cakes, roasted corned salsa, roasted garlic aioli, bistro sauce, onion straws
fresh tomato and basil bruschetta, atop of crostini
lightly battered mushrooms, flash fried, served with chipotle ranch
Wings & Shrimp
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Legends Favorites
grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, bruschetta and balsamic glaze, on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
char broiled ribeye steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, baby greens, and garlic aioli, served on toasted french bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
parmesan crusted white bread, provolone, cheddar, american cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and garlic aioli, served with our signature seasoned fries
shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
grilled chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
crispy chicken breast, provolone cheese, house marinara, and balsamic drizzle, served on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
lightly breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of bbq or honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries
pulled bbq pork, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, and our house slaw, served on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby greens, basil pesto, a balsamic reduction on ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
crispy chicken, cheddar, jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce, on a brioche bun
Burgers
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and crispy onion straws, served with our signature seasoned fries
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, topped with a fried egg, served with our signature seasoned fries
melted american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and our house animal sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
american cheese, fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, served with our signature seasoned fries
melted american cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onions, served with our signature seasoned fries
melted bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, and our signature honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, jalapeños, and our signature southwest sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
straight up, plain hamburger
Flatbreads
house marinara, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, scallions, mozzarella cheese, red onions, topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
your choice of chicken or pulled pork, ranch, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, and red onions
your choice of shrimp or chicken, ranch, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and scallions
your choice of shrimp or chicken, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, parmesan, topped with pesto basil
Wraps
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in our house caesar dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
your choice of shrimp or crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our house bleu cheese dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
grilled chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our signature ranchero dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
shaved ribeye steak, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, tossed in our house southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Salads
mixed greens, cajun shrimp, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing, topped with tortilla strips
mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing
crispy romaine hearts, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese tossed in our house made caesar dressing
romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette dressing, topped with onion straws
crispy chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and shredded monterey jack cheese tossed in our honey mustard dressing
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, chili corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, bacon bits, tossed in our house ranchero dressing, topped with tortilla strips
tossed in any of our dressing options
tossed in our house made caesar dressing
Tacos
shredded chicken tinga, onions, and cilantro
cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and chipotle ranch
shaved ribeye, onions, and cilantro
shredded carnitas, onions, and cilantro
cajun seared fish, guacamole, roasted corn relish, lettuce, and cilantro lime crema
grilled vegetables, guacamole, lettuce, and chipotle ranch
Kid's
Desserts
combination of two great classics - hand fired and mirrored with burnt caramel
sweet, fried donuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce
large oven-baked chocolate brownie, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, and raspberry sauce
dense, moist cake, lemon and orange zest, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, and chocolate sauce
vanilla ice cream, oreo crumbles, chocolate sauce, and gummy worms
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
We are a family owned and operated grill & bar known for our Famous Jumbo Wings & Shrimp, extensive Beer List, and Craft Cocktails.
6320 Route 53, Suite 100, Woodridge, IL 60517