THE PLAYBOOK

SOFT OPEN MENU

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$12.00

House Fries

$10.00

Catfish Nuggets

$20.00

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Shrimp Toast

$25.00

Hushpuppies

$18.00

Braised Collards

$16.00

Cornbread

$16.00

NOLA BOWL

$22.00

Side of Plantains

$3.00

Southern Kale Caesar Salad

$17.00

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$18.00

Chicken Wingz

$22.00

Jerk Chicken Plate

$40.00

Blackened Pork Chop and grits

$52.00

Crawfish Pasta

$35.00

Madea’s Fried Chicken

$35.00

Legion Smash Burger

$22.00

Legion Chopped Burger

$25.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float “Jamaican Rum Cake “

$22.00

Bread Pudding

$20.00

Side of Creole Aioli

$0.95

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.95

Side of Watermelon Sauce

$0.95Out of stock

Kids Sunday

$5.00

Kids Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$10.00

Soul Brother Brown Baked Beans

$15.00

Gumbo Burger

$32.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka

$12.00

44 North Huckleberry

$14.00

Absolut Citron

$14.00

Absolut Mandarin

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla

$14.00

Alphabet

$13.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Crystal Head

$22.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil

$19.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Titos

$13.00

Unicorn

$14.00

DBL Well Vodka

$17.00

DBL 44 North Huckleberry

$21.00

DBL Absolute Citron

$20.00

DBL Absolute Mandarin

$21.00

DBL Absolute Vanilla

$21.00

DBL Alphabet

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Chopin

$20.00

DBL Crystal Head

$34.00

DBL Grey Goose

$23.00

DBL Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$26.00

DBL Ketel One

$21.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Unicorn

$21.00

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Empress

$15.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Gray Whale

$16.00

The Botanist

$19.00

DBL Well Gin

$17.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$21.00

DBL Empress

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$25.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.00

DBL Gray Whale

$23.00

DBL The Botanist

$28.00

Rum

Well Rum

$12.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$14.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$13.00

Well Cruzan White

$12.00

Well Cruzan Dark

$12.00

Kraken Rum Dark

$16.00

Frigate

$17.00

DBL Well Rum

$17.00

DBL Well Cruzan White

$19.00

DBL Well Cruzan Dark

$19.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$20.00

DBL Frigate Reserve

$24.00

DBL Kraken Dark

$23.00

DBL Rumhaven Coconut

$22.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Cristalino

$26.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Clase Azul Gold

$110.00

Clase Azul Repo

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$60.00

Don Julio Anejo

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

El Silencio Mezcal Espadin

$17.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$19.00

El Tesoro Repo

$21.00

Espolon Blanco

$16.00

Gran Coramino Cristalino

$19.00

Hornitos Repo

$15.00

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$45.00

La Granja Mezcal

$19.00

Patron Silver

$19.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$21.00

DBL Well Tequila

$17.00

DBL Casamigos Cristalino Repo

$33.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$25.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$27.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$95.00

DBL Clase Azul Gold

$170.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$105.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$32.00

DBL El Silencio Mezcal Espadin

$24.00

DBL El Tesoro Blanco

$27.00

DBL El Tesoro Repo

$29.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$23.00

DBL Gran Coramino Repo

$27.00

DBL Hornitos Repo

$21.00

DBL Komos Anejo Cristalino

$70.00

DBL La Granja Mezcal

$28.00

DBL Patron Silver

$33.00

DBL Siete Leguas Blanco

$28.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$21.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$17.00

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$19.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$20.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$17.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Jameson Whiskey

$15.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey

$19.00

Jefferson Bourbon

$17.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Screwball Whiskey

$15.00

Knob Creak Rye 7

$19.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$17.00

Oola Bourbon

$18.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$16.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$17.00

CopperWorks Bourbon

$19.00

Knob Creak Bourbon

$18.00

Sazarac Rye

$17.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$17.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$25.00

DBL Basil Hayden Bourbon

$30.00

DBL Woodinville Bourbon

$25.00

DBL Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$29.00

DBL Angels Envy

$30.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$25.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$25.00

DBL Jameson Whiskey

$22.00

DBL Suntory Toki Whiskey

$28.00

DBL Jefferson Bourbon

$25.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Screwball Whiskey

$21.00

DBL Knob Creak Bourbon

$27.00

DBL Knob Creak Rye 7

$28.00

DBL Makers Mark Bourbon

$25.00

DBL Oola Bourbon

$26.00

DBL Jack Daniels Whiskey

$23.00

DBL Four Roses Bourbon

$25.00

DBL CopperWorks Bourbon

$28.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$28.00

DBL Sazarc Rye

$27.00

Scotch/Cognac

Courvoisier Cognac VS

$17.00

D'usse Cognac VSOP

$19.00

D'usse Cognac XO

$65.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Laphroaig 10

$20.00

Macallan 12

$23.00

Macallan 18

$80.00

Hennessy Cognac

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$120.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$25.00

DBL Courvoisier Cognac VS

$25.00

DBL D'usse VSOP Cognac

$28.00

DBL D'usse XO Cognac

$120.00

DBL Laphroaig

$29.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$26.00

DBL Macallan 18

$150.00

DBL Macallan 12

$35.00

DBL Hennessy Cognac

$25.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Campari

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Midori

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Bailey Irish Coffee

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Chambord

$10.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Grandeza

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Fernet

$8.00

Amaro del capo

$11.00

Bols Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Bols Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Bols Butterscotch

$7.00

Bols Amaretto

$7.00

Bols Sour Apple

$7.00

Galliano

$9.00

Giffard Orgeat

$7.00

Giffard Lichi

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Miss a Flight

$16.00

Free Agent

$17.00

Blue Boom

$20.00

Peachy Tings

$14.00

F.A.&.F.O

$15.00

Just Got Paid

$19.00

Bammarita 56oz

$69.00

Grave Digger

$19.00

Thyme Out

$17.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$15.00

P.B.E. Martini

$18.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Peach Blitz

$15.00

CapriFun

$15.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Bodhizafa IPA

$9.00

Icicle Hazy IPA

$9.00

Incline White Peach Cider

$9.00

Maui Porter Rotating

$9.00

Mannys

$9.00

51 Savage Pilsner

$9.00

Fremont Lush IPA

$9.00

Mexican lager

$9.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Blue Moon

$9.00

BTL Bud Light

$7.00

BTL Coors Light

$8.00

BTL Corona

$8.00

BTL Space Dust IPA

$10.00

Canned Beer

Nutrl Watermelon

$8.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$8.00

Nutrl Blackcherry

$8.00

Vantage Yonder Cider

$9.00

N/A West Coast IPA

$6.00

WINE

White Wine

A to Z Pinot Gris GLS

$17.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris GLS

$20.00

Simply White, GLS

$15.00

Mer Soliel Chardonnay GLS

$20.00

Nobilo Icon 21 Sauv Blanc GLS

$18.00

Milbrant Estates Chardonnay GLS

$17.00

Rancho LHSR Chardonnay GLS

$27.00

Fleurs De Prarie Rose GLS

$14.00

Rancho Las Hermanas Chard BTL

$100.00

The Calling Sonoma Chard BTL

$115.00

Mer Soliel Silver Chard BTL

$73.00

Milbrant Estates Chard BTL

$63.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris BTL

$73.00

A to Z Pinot Gris BTL

$63.00

Simply White Chard BTL

$56.00

Nobilo Icon Sauvignon BTL

$66.00

Fleurs De Prarie Rose BTL

$56.00

Red Wine

Simply Red Cab GLS

$15.00

Bonanza Cab GLS

$17.00

1924 Pinot Noir GLS

$15.00

Do Epic Shit Red GLS

$19.00

Gilbert Cellars Allobroges Red Blend GLS

$19.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir GLS

$20.00

Canvasback Cab GLS

$23.00

Duckhorn Cab BTL

$115.00

Lancaster Blend BTL

$150.00

Black Stallion Limited Release BTL

$135.00

Aubaine Pinot Noir BTL

$125.00

Simply Red BTL

$56.00

1924 Port Pinot Noir BTL

$56.00

Browne Do Epic Shit BTL

$70.00

Gilbert Cellars BTL

$70.00

Bonanza Cab BTL

$63.00

Canvasback Cab BTL

$80.00

Orin Swift 8yrs ITD Red Blend BTL

$120.00

Jordan Cab BTL

$140.00

Champagne

Gruet brut GLS

$17.00

Gruet Brut Rosé GLS

$17.00

Palmer Brut Reserve GLS

$12.00

La Bella GLS

$15.00

Gruet Brut BTL

$60.00

Gruet Brut Rosé BTL

$60.00

Palmer Brut Reserve BTL

$42.00

Armand de Brignac BTL

$785.00

La Bella BTl

$50.00

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

HIC

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Root Beer

$3.00

Kids OJ

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Kids Sprite

$3.00

Kids Coke

$3.00

Kids Diet Coke

$3.00

Kids Hi-C

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Milk

Whole Milk

Chocolate Milk

BTL Water

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$8.00

Tea

Chamomile

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

English Teatime

$3.75

Green

$3.75

Lemon Ginger

$3.75

Lemon Lift

$3.75

Stash Orange Spice

$3.75

Stash Peppermint

$3.75

Tazo Passion

$3.75

Vanilla Chai

$3.75

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Redbull

Redbull

$6.00

Redbull SF

$6.00

G.O. COVER FEE

FEE

GRAND OPENING COVER

$50.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

VODKA BTL

Alphabet BTL

$230.00

Tito's BTL

$250.00

Ketel One BTL

$275.00

Grey Goose BTL

$300.00

Belvedere BTL

$340.00

TEQUILA BTL

Patron Silver BTL

$350.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$380.00

Casamigos Reposado BTL

$400.00

D'Cortes Cristalino Anejo BTL

$500.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$900.00

COGNAC

Dusse BTL

$350.00

Hennessy BTL

$350.00

CHAMPAGNE

Ace of Spades

$950.00