Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood

535 Reviews

$$

1906 Commonwealth Ave

Charlotte, NC 28205

Order Again

Popular Items

Legion Santa Maria Dry Rub No. 3

Cans

Juicy Jay - 4 Pack

Juicy Jay - 4 Pack

$11.00

NEW ENGLAND IPA 6.3% ABV · 68 IBUs East Coast Style IPA showcasing a tropical, citrus aroma with notes of mango and a dry finish.

Cherry Lemon Supernova - 4 pack

$14.00
Supernova- Cran Orange- 4 Pack

Supernova- Cran Orange- 4 Pack

$14.00

FRUITED BERLINER WEISSE 4.7% 8 IBU Berliner Weisse with all Riverbend malt with fruited puree & zest.

Penguin Pils - 4 Pack

Penguin Pils - 4 Pack

$11.00

CAROLINA PILSNER 4.8% ABV · 15 IBUS Our Flagship American Lager features US-grown Saaz hops lending a mild, floral aroma

Winnie - 4 Pack

$14.00

Double Juicy Jay- 4 Pack

$14.00
Slainte - 4 Pack

Slainte - 4 Pack

$11.00

DRY IRISH STOUT 5.1% · 40 IBUs This medium-bodied stout has a creamy mouthfeel, depth of maltiness, and a clean, dry finish. Roasted barley contributes strong coffee notes and a touch of cocoa.

Lunar Daze - 4 Pack

$11.00

Blood Orange- 4 Pack

$14.00
Mixed - 4 Pack

Mixed - 4 Pack

$11.00

Mix and Match Beers to Create Your Own 4-Pack!

Hop Chiller - 4 Pack

$14.00

Bottle

ENTMOOT

ENTMOOT

$14.00

CELLAR SERIES 6.8% ABV. 5 IBU. Oak farmhouse ale, brewed with pilsner malts and local buckwheat. Fermented with Norwegian Farmhouse yeast, aged in oak for 6 months.

Accessories

12 oz. Campfire Mug Black

$12.00
Coasters - 2 pack

Coasters - 2 pack

$12.00
Coasters - 4 pack

Coasters - 4 pack

$20.00

Juicy Jay Patch

$5.00
Juicy Jay Stanley Beer Stein

Juicy Jay Stanley Beer Stein

$25.00

Keychain- Leather

$6.00

16 oz. Koozie- Circle Logo Navy

$5.00

16 oz. Koozie- Circle Logo Red

$5.00

16 oz. Koozie- WITH 4 pack

$4.00
Legion Hot Sauce No. 1

Legion Hot Sauce No. 1

$12.00
Legion Santa Maria Dry Rub No. 3

Legion Santa Maria Dry Rub No. 3

$8.00
Legion Wing Dry Rub No. 4

Legion Wing Dry Rub No. 4

$8.00
Logo Glass 16 oz

Logo Glass 16 oz

$7.00
Miir Water Bottle 20 oz

Miir Water Bottle 20 oz

$30.00

NC Craft Brewery Card Deck

$10.00

Sixer Cooler

$35.00

Tin Tacker- White Round

$15.00

Tin Tacker- Juicy Jay

$22.00

Dog Toy- Juicy Jay Can

$18.00

Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Small

$20.00

Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Medium

$20.00

Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Large

$20.00

Dog Leash- Juicy Jay White Large

$25.00

Outerware

Crewneck Campfire Slate - S

$40.00
P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - S

P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - S

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Juicy Jay Black - S

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - S

$40.00
Zip Up Dark Grey - S

Zip Up Dark Grey - S

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - S

$40.00

Zip Up EYB Royal - S

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - S

$55.00

Crewneck Campfire Slate - M

$40.00

Crewneck Stacked Grey - M

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - M

$40.00
P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - M

P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - M

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Juicy Jay Black - M

$40.00
Zip Up Dark Grey- M

Zip Up Dark Grey- M

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - M

$40.00

Zip Up EYB Royal - M

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - M

$55.00

Crewneck Campfire Slate - L

$40.00

Crewneck Stacked Grey - L

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Cirle Logo Maroon - L

$40.00
P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - L

P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - L

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Juicy Jay Black - L

$40.00
Zip Up Dark Grey - L

Zip Up Dark Grey - L

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - L

$40.00

Zip Up EYB Royal - L

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - L

$55.00

Crewneck Campfire Slate - XL

$40.00

Crewneck Stacked Grey - XL

$35.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - XL

$40.00
P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - XL

P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - XL

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Juicy Jay Black - XL

$35.00
Zip Up Dark Grey - XL

Zip Up Dark Grey - XL

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwoood Stacked Navy - XL

$40.00

Zip Up EYB Royal - XL

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - XL

$55.00

Crewneck Stacked Grey - XXL

$35.00
P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - XXL

P/O Hoodie F&B Blue - XXL

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Juicy Jay Black - XXL

$35.00
Zip Up Dark Grey - XXL

Zip Up Dark Grey - XXL

$40.00

Zip Up EYB Royal - XXL

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - XXL

$55.00

Tanks

M's JJ Tank Black - S

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Teal - S

$20.00

M's Logo Tank Blue - S

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - S

$20.00

W's EYB Tank M.Yellow - S

$20.00

W's F&B Tank Blue - S

$20.00

W's JJ Tank Blue - S

$20.00

W's Logo Tank Grey - S

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - S

$20.00
Juicy Jay Tank Blue - M

Juicy Jay Tank Blue - M

$10.00
Juicy Jay Tank Red - M

Juicy Jay Tank Red - M

$10.00

M's JJ Tank Black - M

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Teal - M

$20.00

M's Logo Tank Blue - M

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - M

$20.00

W's EYB Tank M.Yellow - M

$20.00

W's F&B Tank Blue - M

$20.00

W's JJ Tank Blue - M

$20.00

W's Logo Tank Grey - M

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - M

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Black - L

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Teal - L

$20.00

M's Logo Tank Blue - L

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - L

$20.00

W's EYB Tank M.Yellow - L

$20.00

W's F&B Tank Blue - L

$20.00

W's JJ Tank Blue - L

$20.00

W's Logo Tank Grey - L

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - L

$20.00
Earn Your Beer Tank Grey - XL

Earn Your Beer Tank Grey - XL

$10.00
Juicy Jay Tank Red - XL

Juicy Jay Tank Red - XL

$12.00
Peace Love Hop Tank - XL

Peace Love Hop Tank - XL

$12.00

M's JJ Tank Black - XL

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Teal - XL

$20.00

M's Logo Tank Blue - XL

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - XL

$20.00

W's EYB Tank M.Yellow - XL

$20.00

W's F&B Tank Blue - XL

$20.00

W's JJ Tank Blue - XL

$20.00

W's Logo Tank Grey - XL

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - XL

$20.00
Juicy Jay Tank Blue - XXL

Juicy Jay Tank Blue - XXL

$10.00
Juicy Jay Tank Red - XXL

Juicy Jay Tank Red - XXL

$10.00

M's JJ Tank Black - XXL

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Teal - XXL

$20.00

M's Logo Tank Blue - XXL

$20.00

Shirts

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - S

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - S

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - S

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - S

$22.00
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - S

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - S

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - S

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - S

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - S

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - S

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - S

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - S

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - S

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - S

$22.00

Baseball Tee EYB - S

$24.00

Baseball Tee Slainte - S

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Ash - S

$24.00
Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - S

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - S

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Navy - S

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee F&B Maroon - S

$24.00
Standard Logo Tee Grey- S

Standard Logo Tee Grey- S

$12.00

Standard Logo Tee Hornets - S

$12.00
Earn Your Beer Tee - S

Earn Your Beer Tee - S

$12.00
F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - S

F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - S

$12.00
Juicy Jay is Good Tee - S

Juicy Jay is Good Tee - S

$12.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - M

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - M

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - M

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - M

$22.00
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - M

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - M

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - M

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - M

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - M

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - M

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - M

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - M

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - M

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - M

$22.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Ash - M

$24.00
Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - M

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - M

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Navy - M

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee F&B Maroon - M

$24.00

Baseball Tee EYB - M

$24.00

Baseball Tee Slainte - M

$24.00
Standard Logo Tee Grey- M

Standard Logo Tee Grey- M

$12.00

Standard Logo Tee Hornets - M

$12.00
F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - M

F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - M

$12.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - L

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - L

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - L

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - L

$22.00
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - L

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - L

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - L

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - L

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - L

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - L

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - L

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - L

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - L

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - L

$22.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Ash - L

$24.00
Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - L

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - L

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Navy - L

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee F&B Maroon - L

$24.00

Baseball Tee EYB - L

$24.00

Baseball Tee Slainte - L

$24.00
Standard Logo Tee Grey- L

Standard Logo Tee Grey- L

$12.00

Standard Logo Tee Hornets - L

$12.00
F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - L

F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - L

$12.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - XL

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - XL

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - XL

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - XL

$22.00
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XL

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - XL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - XL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - XL

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - XL

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - XL

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - XL

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - XL

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - XL

$22.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Ash - XL

$24.00
Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - XL

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - XL

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Navy - XL

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee F&B Maroon - XL

$24.00

Baseball Tee EYB - XL

$24.00

Baseball Tee Slainte - XL

$24.00
Penguin Pils Tee Maroon - XL

Penguin Pils Tee Maroon - XL

$12.00
Standard Logo Tee Grey- XL

Standard Logo Tee Grey- XL

$12.00

Standard Logo Tee Hornets - XL

$12.00
F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - XL

F&B Tee Natural w/ Red - XL

$20.00
Pride Tee - XL

Pride Tee - XL

$12.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - XXL

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - XXL

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - XXL

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - XXL

$22.00
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XXL

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XXL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - XXL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - XXL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - XXL

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - XXL

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - XXL

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - XXL

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - XXL

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - XXL

$22.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Ash - XXL

$24.00
Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - XXL

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Grey - XXL

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Stacked Navy - XXL

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee F&B Maroon - XXL

$24.00

Baseball Tee EYB - XXL

$24.00

Baseball Tee Slainte - XXL

$24.00
Earn Your Beer Tee Grey - XXL

Earn Your Beer Tee Grey - XXL

$12.00
Standard Logo Tee Grey- XXL

Standard Logo Tee Grey- XXL

$12.00

Standard Logo Tee Hornets - XXL

$12.00
F&B Tee Natural w/ Red- XXL

F&B Tee Natural w/ Red- XXL

$12.00

Hats

Trucker Hat - Juicy Jay Patch

$27.00

Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Black/Black

$25.00
Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Charcoal/Black

Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Charcoal/Black

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Heather Royal/Silver

$25.00

Trucker Hat- Leather Circle Tri Color

$25.00

Trucker Hat- Leather Diamond Moss/Black

$25.00

Trucker Hat- Rectangle Patch Navy/Silver

$25.00

Trucker Hat- Steel Circle Cyan/Black

$25.00

5 Panel - Woven Patch Grey

$25.00

5 Panel Rope - Leather Diamond Black

$25.00
Dad Hat - Standard Navy

Dad Hat - Standard Navy

$22.00

Dad Hat - Dogwood Charcoal

$22.00
Beanie - Dogwood Pom

Beanie - Dogwood Pom

$28.00

Beanie - Juicy Jay Patch Slate

$27.00

Beanie - Leather Diamond Sage

$25.00
Beanie - Leather Patch Green

Beanie - Leather Patch Green

$25.00
Beanie - Leather Patch Red

Beanie - Leather Patch Red

$25.00

Stickers

Sticker - Blue Circle Dogwood

Sticker - Blue Circle Dogwood

$1.00
Sticker - Red Circle Dogwood

Sticker - Red Circle Dogwood

$1.00
Sticker - White Circle Dogwood

Sticker - White Circle Dogwood

$1.00
Sticker - Friends & Beer

Sticker - Friends & Beer

$2.00
Sticker - Juicy Jay

Sticker - Juicy Jay

$2.00

Sticker - Juicy Jay Can

$2.00

Sticker - Lunar Daze

$2.00

Sticker - Oaktoberfest

$2.00
Sticker - Penguin Pils

Sticker - Penguin Pils

$2.00
Sticker - Sparkle Party Holographic

Sticker - Sparkle Party Holographic

$2.00

Sticker - Supernova Holographic

$2.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Wake Up Call - Lenny Boy

Wake Up Call - Lenny Boy

$6.00

Strawberry Lime- Lenny Boy

$6.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$3.00
Joe's Lemon Tea

Joe's Lemon Tea

$5.00
Langer's Orange Juice

Langer's Orange Juice

$3.00
Langer's Cranberry

Langer's Cranberry

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00

EMPLOYEE SODA

$1.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.00
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

