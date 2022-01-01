Legion Brewing West Morehead
2013 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28208
SALAD & SHAREABLES
Legion Chopped Salad
Tega hill greens, romaine, salami, pepperoni, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, with Juicy Jay Dressing
Not Really a Caesar
Shaved brussels sprouts, Romaine, red onion, croutons, creamy parmesan dressing
Apple Pumpkin Harvest Salad
with Farro, toasted walnuts, baby kale, and goat cheese, tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette
Hummus Plate
with olives, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki, flatbread, and pickles
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Wood grilled with olive oil, sea salt and lime
Legion Dip Plate
hummus, guacamole, and baba ghanoush with legion flatbread and pickles
Charcuterie
Chef's selection of cured meats and cheeses with bacon jam, house pickles, goat cheese, stuffed peppadew peppers
Small Pretzel
Bob's handmade pretzels served with Legion beer cheese and house made whole grain mustard
Giant Pretzel
Bob's handmade pretzels served with Legion beer cheese and house made whole grain mustard
Pita Bread
Xtra Beer Cheese
ROTISSERIE
SIMPLY GRILLED
Brewers Burger
Wood grilled short rib, brisket, and chuck burger with hop pickles, American cheese, onion, lettuce, and tomato jam on a Martin’s potato roll
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mullis Farms beef burger topped with crisp pork belly, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and nduja mayo
Meatball Hoagie
Mullis Farms beef meatballs simmered in our fresh tomato sauce on a crisp hoagie roll with parmesan and mozzarella
Carne Asada Skewers
Marinated carne asada, wood charred and served with chimichurri, roasted corn, nopales salsa verde, queso fresco and warm corn tortillas
Chicken Souvlaki Kabob
with hummus, tzatziki, house made flatbread, and pickles
Chicken Manoushe
Wood baked Lebanese zaatar flatbread rolled and stuffed with grilled chicken souvlaki, hummus. tahini yogurt, pickles, and tomato
Flaming Cheeto Manoushe
Salami, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, flaming hot cheetos, and Nduja mayo
PIZZA
Margherita Pizza
Fresh house-made Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil
Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced pepperoni with our house-made mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Dusted with our wing rub and finished with Legion BBQ sauce with bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, and green onions
Diavola Pizza
Spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, pecorino, Carolina reaper honey
Wise Guy Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken roasted with Legion Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese and ranch
Salsiccia Pizza
Sausage, broccoli rabe, EVOO, garlic, chili flakes, parmesan, mozzarella
Pork Belly Pizza
Cheese Pizza
SIDES
KIDS MENU
EXTRAS
Toast
Carrots & Celery
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Pickles small
Marinara
Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers
Chicken Skewer
Add Carna Asada Skewer
Pita Bread
Tortilla
Beer Cheese
Side Hummus
Side Baba Ghanoush
Add 1 Meatball
Add Rotisserie Chicken
Add Pork Belly
Add Burger Patty
Add Cheeseburger Patty
Add Impossible Burger
Add Meatloaf
Add Chicken Salad
GLUTEN FREE
GF - Legion Chopped Salad
GF - Not Really a Caesar
GF - Hummus Plate
GF - Blistered Shishito Peppers
GF - Legion Dip Plate
GF - Apple Pumpkin Harvest Salad
GF - Chicken Salad ABLT
GF - Pork Belly Gyro
GF - Brewers Burger
GF - Bacon Cheeseburger
GF - Chicken Manoushe
GF - Chicken Souvlaki Kabob
GF - Carne Asada Skewers
GF - Wood Charred Fingerlings
GF - Side Salad
GF - Brussel Sprouts
GF - Street Corn
GF - Carrots & Celery
Sauce $
Cans
Juicy Jay - 4 Pack
East Coast IPA 6.3 % ABV/ 68 IBU Showcasing a tropical, citrus aroma with notes of mango and a dry finish.
Penguin Pils - 4 Pack
American Lager 4.8% ABV / 15 IBU Our flagship American Lager features US-grown Saaz hops lending a mild, floral aroma.
Slainte - 4 Pack
Irish Dry Stout 5.1% ABV / 40 IBU This medium-bodied stout has a creamy mouthfeel, depth of maltiness, and a clean, dry finish. Roasted barley contributes strong coffee notes and a touch of cocoa.
Blood Orange Juicy Jay - 4 Pack
6.5 % ABV / 68 IBU Our juicy East Coast IPA brewed with Blood Orange puree features a bright fruit aroma and a vibrant citrus flavor that balances the tastes of sweet with a touch of tartness.
Cran Orange Supernova - 4 Pack
Fruited Berliner Weisse 4.7% / 8 IBU Berliner Weisse with all Riverbend malt and an exceptional amount of cranberry orange puree.
Lunar Daze -4 Pack
Belgian Wit Ale 5.2 % ABV / 14 IBU Lunar Daze balances enticing notes of clove with vibrant spice and citrus. Local wheat paired with traditional Belgian tastes create the perfect taste for summer.
Double Juicy Jay - 4 Pack
Double IPA 9.6 % ABV / 104 IBU Everything you love about our IPAs in a bigger, hoppy-er package. Honeyed mango flavor tempers an aroma bursting with melon and tropical fruit.
Cherry Lemon Supernova - 4 Pack
4.7% / 8 IBU Fruited Berliner Weisse Berliner Weisse with all Riverbend malt and an exceptional amount of Cherry Lemon puree.
Winnie the Brew - 4 Pack
10.2% ABV / 95 IBU Honey Double IPA Double IPA with truckloads of local honey, Chinook, Cascade, Centennial, and Simcoe, creating a dank, piney, resinous beer balanced with a touch of sweetness.
Hop Chiller - 4 Pack
Cold IPA 7.6 % ABV / 74 IBU This GABF Gold Medal winning beer is a hybrid style combining the best attributes of West Coast IPA’s and modern hops using unique brewing techniques.
Oaktoberfest - 4 Pack
Oak-aged Oktoberfest 5% ABV / 27 IBU A massively malty beer aged on toasted oak with a soft, blended layer of vanilla and a spicy, dry finish.
Mixed 4 Pack
Accessories
12 oz. Campfire Mug Black
Coasters- 2 PK
Cooler- Sixer
Keychain- Leather
16 oz. Koozie- Circle Logo Navy
16 oz. Koozie- Circle Logo Red
16 oz. Koozie- WITH 4 Pack
Legion Santa Maria Dry Rub- No. 3
Legion Wing Rub No. 4
Logo Glass- 16 oz.
Miir- Camp Cup 12 Oz.
Miir- Water Bottle 20 oz.
Sunglasses- Standard Navy
Tin Tacker- White Round
Tin Tacker- Juicy Jay
Dog Toy- Juicy Jay Can
Dog Leash- Juicy Jay White
Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Small
Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Medium
Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Large
Hats
Trucker Hat - Juicy Jay Patch
Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Black/Black
Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Heather Royal/Silver
Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Tri Color
Trucker Hat - Leather Diamond Moss/Black
Trucker Hat - Rectangle Patch Navy/Silver
Trucker Hat - Steel Circle Cyan/Black
5 Panel Rope - Leather Diamond Black
Dad Hat - Charcoal Dogwood
Dad Hat - Standard Navy
Beanie - Juicy Jay Patch Slate
Beanie - Leather Diamond Sage
Beanie - Leather Circle Red
Outerwear
Crewneck Campfire Slate - S
P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - S
Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - S
1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - S
Crewneck Campfire Slate - M
P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - M
Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - M
1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - M
Crewneck Campfire Slate - L
P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - L
Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - L
1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - L
Crewneck Campfire Slate - XL
P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - XL
Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - XL
1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - XL
Crewneck Campfire Slate - XXL
P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - XXL
Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - XXL
1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - XXL
Shirts
Campfire Tee Storm Grey - S
EYB Tee Yellow - S
F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - S
Hop Chiller Tee Blue - S
Juicy Jay Tee Black - S
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - S
Juicy Jay Tee Sage - S
Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - S
Lunar Daze Tee Cement - S
Penguin Pils Tee Green - S
Penguin Pils Tee Blue - S
Stacked Tee Grey - S
Standard Logo Tee Green - S
Baseball Tee EYB - S
Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - S
Campfire Tee Storm Grey - M
EYB Tee Yellow - M
F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy Tee - M
Hop Chiller Tee Blue - M
Juicy Jay Tee Black - M
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - M
Juicy Jay Tee Sage - M
Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - M
Lunar Daze Tee Cement - M
Penguin Pils Tee Green - M
Penguin Pils Tee Blue - M
Stacked Tee Grey - M
Standard Logo Tee Green - M
Baseball Tee EYB - M
Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Ash - M
Campfire Tee Storm Grey - L
EYB Tee Yellow - L
F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - L
Hop Chiller Tee Blue - L
Juicy Jay Tee Black - L
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - L
Juicy Jay Tee Sage - L
Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - L
Lunar Daze Tee Cement - L
Penguin Pils Tee Green - L
Penguin Pils Tee Blue - L
Stacked Tee Grey - L
Standard Logo Tee Green - L
Baseball Tee EYB - L
Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - L
Campfire Tee Storm Grey - XL
EYB Tee Yellow - XL
F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - XL
Hop Chiller Tee Blue - XL
Juicy Jay Tee Black - XL
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XL
Juicy Jay Tee Sage - XL
Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - XL
Lunar Daze Tee Cement - XL
Penguin Pils Tee Green - XL
Penguin Pils Tee Blue - XL
Stacked Tee Grey - XL
Standard Logo Tee Green - XL
Baseball Tee EYB - XL
Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - XL
Campfire Tee Storm Grey - XXL
EYB Tee Yellow - XXL
F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - XXL
Hop Chiller Tee Blue - XXL
Juicy Jay Tee Black - XXL
Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XXL
Juicy Jay Tee Sage - XXL
Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue -XXL
Lunar Daze Tee Cement - XXL
Penguin Pils Tee Green - XXL
Stacked Tee Grey - XXL
Standard Logo Tee Green - XXL
Baseball Tee EYB - XXL
Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - XXL
Stickers
Sticker - Blue Circle Dogwood
Sticker- Red Circle Dogwood
Sticker - White Circle Dogwood
Sticker - Friends & Beer
Sticker - Juicy Jay
Sticker - Juicy Jay Can
Sticker - Lunar Daze
Sticker - Oaktoberfest
Sticker - Penguin Pils
Sticker - Sparkle Party Holographic
Sticker - Supernova Holographic
Tanks
M's JJ Tank Black - S
W's Campfire Tank Cement - S
W's EYB Tank Yellow - S
W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - S
M's JJ Tank Black - M
W's Campfire Tank Cement - M
W's EYB Tank Yellow - M
W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - M
M's JJ Tank Black - L
W's Campfire Tank Cement - L
W's EYB Tank Yellow - L
W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - L
M's JJ Tank Black - XL
W's Campfire Tank Cement - XL
W's EYB Tank Yellow - XL
W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - XL
M's JJ Tank Black - XXL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208