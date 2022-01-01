Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legion Brewing West Morehead

review star

No reviews yet

2013 W Morehead St

Charlotte, NC 28208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Souvlaki Kabob
Brewers Burger

SALAD & SHAREABLES

Legion Chopped Salad

$14.00

Tega hill greens, romaine, salami, pepperoni, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, with Juicy Jay Dressing

Not Really a Caesar

Not Really a Caesar

$8.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, Romaine, red onion, croutons, creamy parmesan dressing

Apple Pumpkin Harvest Salad

$12.00

with Farro, toasted walnuts, baby kale, and goat cheese, tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$8.00

with olives, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki, flatbread, and pickles

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Wood grilled with olive oil, sea salt and lime

Legion Dip Plate

Legion Dip Plate

$12.00

hummus, guacamole, and baba ghanoush with legion flatbread and pickles

Charcuterie

$16.00

Chef's selection of cured meats and cheeses with bacon jam, house pickles, goat cheese, stuffed peppadew peppers

Small Pretzel

$8.00

Bob's handmade pretzels served with Legion beer cheese and house made whole grain mustard

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Bob's handmade pretzels served with Legion beer cheese and house made whole grain mustard

Pita Bread

$2.00

Xtra Beer Cheese

$2.50

ROTISSERIE

Rotisserie Meatloaf

$11.00

Mullis Farms Meatloaf with Lettuce, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Legion BBQ Sauce, and Mayo

Chicken Salad ABLT

$9.00

Rotisserie Chicken Salad, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula

Pork Belly Gyro

$12.00

SIMPLY GRILLED

Brewers Burger

Brewers Burger

$13.00

Wood grilled short rib, brisket, and chuck burger with hop pickles, American cheese, onion, lettuce, and tomato jam on a Martin’s potato roll

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Mullis Farms beef burger topped with crisp pork belly, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and nduja mayo

Meatball Hoagie

$13.00

Mullis Farms beef meatballs simmered in our fresh tomato sauce on a crisp hoagie roll with parmesan and mozzarella

Carne Asada Skewers

$12.00

Marinated carne asada, wood charred and served with chimichurri, roasted corn, nopales salsa verde, queso fresco and warm corn tortillas

Chicken Souvlaki Kabob

Chicken Souvlaki Kabob

$9.00

with hummus, tzatziki, house made flatbread, and pickles

Chicken Manoushe

Chicken Manoushe

$11.00

Wood baked Lebanese zaatar flatbread rolled and stuffed with grilled chicken souvlaki, hummus. tahini yogurt, pickles, and tomato

Flaming Cheeto Manoushe

$11.00

Salami, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, flaming hot cheetos, and Nduja mayo

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh house-made Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Sliced pepperoni with our house-made mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Dusted with our wing rub and finished with Legion BBQ sauce with bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, and green onions

Diavola Pizza

$17.00

Spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, pecorino, Carolina reaper honey

Wise Guy Pizza

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chicken roasted with Legion Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese and ranch

Salsiccia Pizza

$16.00

Sausage, broccoli rabe, EVOO, garlic, chili flakes, parmesan, mozzarella

Pork Belly Pizza

$16.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

SIDES

Potato Fingerlings

Potato Fingerlings

$4.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

with Nduja sausage, toasted breadcrumbs, and parmesan

Side Salad

$4.00

Pickles

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid's Small Pretzel

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

with Nduja sausage, toasted breadcrumbs, and parmesan

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

EXTRAS

Toast

$1.00

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Pickles small

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers

$0.25

Chicken Skewer

$4.00

Add Carna Asada Skewer

$4.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Tortilla

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Baba Ghanoush

$3.00

Add 1 Meatball

$1.00

Add Rotisserie Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Add Pork Belly

$6.00

Add Burger Patty

$5.00

Add Cheeseburger Patty

$5.50

Add Impossible Burger

$5.00

Add Meatloaf

$5.00

Add Chicken Salad

$4.00

GLUTEN FREE

GF - Legion Chopped Salad

$14.00

GF - Not Really a Caesar

$8.00

GF - Hummus Plate

$8.00

GF - Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

GF - Legion Dip Plate

$12.00

GF - Apple Pumpkin Harvest Salad

$12.00

GF - Chicken Salad ABLT

$9.00

GF - Pork Belly Gyro

$12.00

GF - Brewers Burger

$13.00

Wood grilled short rib, brisket, and chuck burger with hop pickles, American cheese, onion, lettuce, and tomato jam on a Martin’s potato roll

GF - Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

GF - Chicken Manoushe

$11.00

Wood baked Lebanese zaatar flatbread rolled and stuffed with grilled chicken souvlaki, hummus. tahini yogurt, pickles, and tomato

GF - Chicken Souvlaki Kabob

$9.00

GF - Carne Asada Skewers

$12.00

GF - Wood Charred Fingerlings

$4.00

GF - Side Salad

$4.00

GF - Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

GF - Street Corn

$4.00

GF - Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Sauce $

Bacon Jam $

$0.50

Harissa $

$0.50

Harissa Mayo $

$0.50

Chimichurri $

$0.50

Chimichurri Mayo $

$0.50

Hot Sauce $

$0.50

Peruvian Aji Verde Sauce $

$0.50

Nopales Salsa Verde $

$0.50

Tzatziki $

$0.50

Tahini Sauce $

$0.50

Legion Ketchup $

$0.50

Grain Mustard $

$0.50

BBQ $

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo $

$0.50

Ranch $

$0.50

Cans

Juicy Jay - 4 Pack

$11.00

East Coast IPA 6.3 % ABV/ 68 IBU Showcasing a tropical, citrus aroma with notes of mango and a dry finish.

Penguin Pils - 4 Pack

$11.00

American Lager 4.8% ABV / 15 IBU Our flagship American Lager features US-grown Saaz hops lending a mild, floral aroma.

Slainte - 4 Pack

$11.00

Irish Dry Stout 5.1% ABV / 40 IBU This medium-bodied stout has a creamy mouthfeel, depth of maltiness, and a clean, dry finish. Roasted barley contributes strong coffee notes and a touch of cocoa.

Blood Orange Juicy Jay - 4 Pack

$13.00

6.5 % ABV / 68 IBU Our juicy East Coast IPA brewed with Blood Orange puree features a bright fruit aroma and a vibrant citrus flavor that balances the tastes of sweet with a touch of tartness.

Cran Orange Supernova - 4 Pack

$13.00

Fruited Berliner Weisse 4.7% / 8 IBU Berliner Weisse with all Riverbend malt and an exceptional amount of cranberry orange puree.

Lunar Daze -4 Pack

$11.00

Belgian Wit Ale 5.2 % ABV / 14 IBU Lunar Daze balances enticing notes of clove with vibrant spice and citrus. Local wheat paired with traditional Belgian tastes create the perfect taste for summer.

Double Juicy Jay - 4 Pack

$13.00

Double IPA 9.6 % ABV / 104 IBU Everything you love about our IPAs in a bigger, hoppy-er package. Honeyed mango flavor tempers an aroma bursting with melon and tropical fruit.

Cherry Lemon Supernova - 4 Pack

$13.00

4.7% / 8 IBU Fruited Berliner Weisse Berliner Weisse with all Riverbend malt and an exceptional amount of Cherry Lemon puree.

Winnie the Brew - 4 Pack

$13.00

10.2% ABV / 95 IBU Honey Double IPA Double IPA with truckloads of local honey, Chinook, Cascade, Centennial, and Simcoe, creating a dank, piney, resinous beer balanced with a touch of sweetness.

Hop Chiller - 4 Pack

$13.00

Cold IPA 7.6 % ABV / 74 IBU This GABF Gold Medal winning beer is a hybrid style combining the best attributes of West Coast IPA’s and modern hops using unique brewing techniques.

Oaktoberfest - 4 Pack

$13.00

Oak-aged Oktoberfest 5% ABV / 27 IBU A massively malty beer aged on toasted oak with a soft, blended layer of vanilla and a spicy, dry finish.

Mixed 4 Pack

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Staff Soda

$1.00

Regular Kombucha

$7.00

8oz - Glass OJ

$4.00

Accessories

12 oz. Campfire Mug Black

$12.00

Coasters- 2 PK

$12.00

Cooler- Sixer

$35.00

Keychain- Leather

$6.00

16 oz. Koozie- Circle Logo Navy

$5.00

16 oz. Koozie- Circle Logo Red

$5.00

16 oz. Koozie- WITH 4 Pack

$4.00

Legion Santa Maria Dry Rub- No. 3

$8.00

Legion Wing Rub No. 4

$8.00

Logo Glass- 16 oz.

$7.00

Miir- Camp Cup 12 Oz.

$20.00

Miir- Water Bottle 20 oz.

$30.00

Sunglasses- Standard Navy

$5.00

Tin Tacker- White Round

$15.00

Tin Tacker- Juicy Jay

$22.00

Dog Toy- Juicy Jay Can

$18.00

Dog Leash- Juicy Jay White

$25.00

Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Small

$20.00

Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Medium

$20.00

Dog Collar- Circle Logo Navy Large

$20.00

Hats

Trucker Hat - Juicy Jay Patch

$27.00

Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Black/Black

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Heather Royal/Silver

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Leather Circle Tri Color

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Leather Diamond Moss/Black

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Rectangle Patch Navy/Silver

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Steel Circle Cyan/Black

$25.00

5 Panel Rope - Leather Diamond Black

$25.00

Dad Hat - Charcoal Dogwood

$22.00

Dad Hat - Standard Navy

$22.00

Beanie - Juicy Jay Patch Slate

$27.00

Beanie - Leather Diamond Sage

$25.00

Beanie - Leather Circle Red

$25.00

Outerwear

Crewneck Campfire Slate - S

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - S

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - S

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - S

$55.00

Crewneck Campfire Slate - M

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - M

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - M

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - M

$55.00

Crewneck Campfire Slate - L

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - L

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - L

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - L

$55.00

Crewneck Campfire Slate - XL

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - XL

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - XL

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - XL

$55.00

Crewneck Campfire Slate - XXL

$40.00

P/O Hoodie Circle Logo Maroon - XXL

$40.00

Zip Up Dogwood Stacked Navy - XXL

$40.00

1/4 Zip Sport Heather Grey - XXL

$55.00

Shirts

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - S

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - S

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - S

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - S

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - S

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - S

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - S

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - S

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - S

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - S

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - S

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - S

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - S

$22.00

Baseball Tee EYB - S

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - S

$24.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - M

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - M

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy Tee - M

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - M

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - M

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - M

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - M

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - M

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - M

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - M

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - M

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - M

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - M

$22.00

Baseball Tee EYB - M

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Ash - M

$24.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - L

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - L

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - L

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - L

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - L

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - L

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - L

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - L

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - L

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - L

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - L

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - L

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - L

$22.00

Baseball Tee EYB - L

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - L

$24.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - XL

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - XL

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - XL

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - XL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - XL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - XL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue - XL

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - XL

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - XL

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Blue - XL

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - XL

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - XL

$22.00

Baseball Tee EYB - XL

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - XL

$24.00

Campfire Tee Storm Grey - XXL

$22.00

EYB Tee Yellow - XXL

$22.00

F&B Tee Natural w/ Navy - XXL

$22.00

Hop Chiller Tee Blue - XXL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Black - XXL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Blue - XXL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tee Sage - XXL

$22.00

Juicy Jay Tie Dye Black/Blue -XXL

$23.00

Lunar Daze Tee Cement - XXL

$22.00

Penguin Pils Tee Green - XXL

$22.00

Stacked Tee Grey - XXL

$22.00

Standard Logo Tee Green - XXL

$22.00

Baseball Tee EYB - XXL

$24.00

Long Sleeve Tee Double Juicy Jay Ash - XXL

$24.00

Stickers

Sticker - Blue Circle Dogwood

$1.00

Sticker- Red Circle Dogwood

$1.00

Sticker - White Circle Dogwood

$1.00

Sticker - Friends & Beer

$2.00

Sticker - Juicy Jay

$2.00

Sticker - Juicy Jay Can

$2.00

Sticker - Lunar Daze

$2.00

Sticker - Oaktoberfest

$2.00

Sticker - Penguin Pils

$2.00

Sticker - Sparkle Party Holographic

$2.00

Sticker - Supernova Holographic

$2.00

Tanks

M's JJ Tank Black - S

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - S

$20.00

W's EYB Tank Yellow - S

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - S

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Black - M

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - M

$20.00

W's EYB Tank Yellow - M

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - M

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Black - L

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - L

$20.00

W's EYB Tank Yellow - L

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - L

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Black - XL

$20.00

W's Campfire Tank Cement - XL

$20.00

W's EYB Tank Yellow - XL

$20.00

W's Lunar Daze Tank Black - XL

$20.00

M's JJ Tank Black - XXL

$20.00

To Go Vessel

Miir Growler 32 oz.- Black

$35.00

Miir Growler 32 oz.- White Juicy Jay

$35.00

Miir Growler 64 oz.- White Juicy

$45.00

Miir Growler 64 oz.- Tidal Blue Circle Logo

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pinky's Westside Grill - 1600 W Morehead St
orange starNo Reviews
1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Sun's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2 Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
From Philly to Charlit - The City Kitchen 2200 Thrift rd
orange star4.4 • 212
2200 Thrift rd Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Noble Smoke BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2216 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Bossy Beulahs
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Rocket Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1213 West Morehead St. Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston