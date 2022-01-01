Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legit Provisions Napa Valley

135 Reviews

$$

1304 Main St

St Helena, CA 94574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BUNS FOR BBQ
Rice Krispie Treat
PULLED PORK

GRAB & GO

Baobab Bar

Baobab Bar

$7.00

Locally made from Taranga, these African, superfood, organic Baobab bars are full of energy. Flavors include: Chocolate Cherry, Vanilla Date, Gojiberry, & Mango Pinenut. #goodvibes #eatwell

BOX LUNCH OF THE DAY

BOX LUNCH OF THE DAY

$22.00

ARTISANAL SANDWICH OR WRAP W NATURAL MEAT, CHEESE, LEAF LETTUCE, PASTA SALAD, FRESH FRUIT, KETTLE CHIPS, MINI WATER BOTTLE, & SPECIALTY DESSERT. #NOMNOM

Charcuterie Snack Kit

Charcuterie Snack Kit

$18.00

The perfect mix of local cheese, rustic flatbread, salami, herb marinated olives, nuts, romesco, and nutella.

Chips - Potato

Chips - Potato

$5.00

Cape Cod Kettle Chips.

Chips - (GF) Late July (full bag)

Chips - (GF) Late July (full bag)

$5.00

The perfect Chip to get your Dip on - Pairs perfectly w our Queso Diem! Green Mojo or Jalapeno Lime.

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

100% Cacao Chocolate + Creme Fraish.

Coffee - full bag

Coffee - full bag

$24.00

Ground beans from Sir Owlwicks. Seriously good joe.

Cookie - Decorated, Bagged, Bowed

Cookie - Decorated, Bagged, Bowed

$9.00

The perfect last minute, edible gift! #toopretty2eat #nomnom #local

Cookie - Sweet Sydney's (GF)

Cookie - Sweet Sydney's (GF)

$4.50

Baked fresh daily in SF, these GF (and sometimes Vegan) Cookies are guaranteed extraordinary. Flavors include: Lemon, Chocolate Chunk, Coconut Macadamia, Brownie, Salted Caramel Toffee, Snickerdoodle, GIngersnap #handmade #locallove #GF

Cookie of the Day - Seasonal

Cookie of the Day - Seasonal

$5.00

From our fav Monday Bakery. Assorted flavors daily.

Crackers - Parmesan Crisps

Crackers - Parmesan Crisps

$10.00

Joyful Bakery Joyfully Delicious. Just Parmesan.

Crackers - Rustic Bakery

Crackers - Rustic Bakery

$2.00

The perfect little snack - crunchy sourdough crackers w sea salt - yummy with cheese!

Dip - Edamame

Dip - Edamame

$16.00

A creamy edamame dip that makes a delightful snack or addition to any charcuterie tray.

Dip - Pimento Cheese

Dip - Pimento Cheese

$16.00

Almost like being at the Masters....fore!

Granola

Granola

$10.00

Udi's all natural GF Vegan - Raisins, Banana Chips, Nuts #Crunch. Sooooo good and good for you!

Jerky

Jerky

$10.00

Righteous Felon Craft Beer Jerky - in Truffle-0 Bill & Hickory & 10 delicious grams of protein.

Lemon Pot de Creme

Lemon Pot de Creme

$9.00Out of stock

Lemony custard goodness with just the rite amount of sweet.

Macaroons

Macaroons

$30.00

Locally made these colorful macaroons are packed with fun flavors like: Raspberry Coconut, Orange Creamsicle, Lemon Blackberry, Pistachio, Blueberry Cheesecake, Lavender.......#nom Package of 6

Matzo Crackers

Matzo Crackers

$12.00

A really great matzo cracker from The Matzo Project. Plus super cool packaging!

Pasta Salad - Orzo Veggie

Pasta Salad - Orzo Veggie

$8.00

Fun little orzo pasta, seasonal veggies, cheese curds, with garlic vinaigrette.

Peanut Brittle

Peanut Brittle

$15.00

This peanut brittle crunch is homemade in small batches. This old fashioned candy is just like grandma use to make.

Protein Ball - Single

Protein Ball - Single

$3.00

allergen free flavors in a one pack. Vanilla Berry / Chocolate / Cinnamon Crunch.

PROTEIN BALLS - Assorted Flavor Pack

PROTEIN BALLS - Assorted Flavor Pack

$24.00

All 3 allergen free flavors in one pack. Vanilla Berry / Chocolate / Cinnamon Crunch. A Bakers dozen :)

Protein Bowl - Hummus

Protein Bowl - Hummus

$9.00

Hummus, Crisp Veggies, Cheese Curds, Sweety Drop Peppers, Grilled Flatbread. #snackon

Rice Krispie Treat

Rice Krispie Treat

$6.00

Some times simple is best. #oldschool

Romesco Dipping Sauce

Romesco Dipping Sauce

$12.00

Locally made in Petaluma, this traditional Spanish condiment is great as a sauce, dip, or spread. Contains nuts.

Salad Bowl - Sesame Soba Noodle

Salad Bowl - Sesame Soba Noodle

$10.00Out of stock

SOBA NOODLES, SESAME SEEDS, BROCCOLI SLAW, GREEN ONIONS, VEGGIES, NAPA CABBAGE, RICE WINE DRESSING. CHAK FULL OF GOODNESS! a top seller!

SALAD BOWL - Caprese

SALAD BOWL - Caprese

$9.00Out of stock

MOZZARELLA, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, ARUGULA, BASIL, EVOO, BALSAMIC VINEGAR. & FLAT BREAD. FRESH & SEASONAL!

Salad Bowl - Cobb

Salad Bowl - Cobb

$15.00

Organic greens, free range roasted chicken, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, egg, avocado ranch dressing.

Salad Bowl - GREEN GARDEN

Salad Bowl - GREEN GARDEN

$9.00

GREENS ARE GOOD FOR YOU. Organic greens, seasonal veggies, and our housemade Citrus Vinaigrette. Vegan.

Salad Bowl - Lemon Herb Chicken

Salad Bowl - Lemon Herb Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Organic Spinach, Lemon Herb Marinated Chicken Breast, Zucchini, Carrots, Snap Peas, Cheddar Cheese, and a Basalmic Vinaigrette.

Salad Bowl - Spring Crunch

Salad Bowl - Spring Crunch

$11.00Out of stock

Organic Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Crunchy Seasonal Veggies, Queso Fresco, Cranberries, and Pepitas with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Sandwich - Garden Veggie

Sandwich - Garden Veggie

$9.00Out of stock

Local croissant filled with organic arugula, hummus, goat cheese, and seasonal veggies. #sofresh

Sandwich - Mediterranean

Sandwich - Mediterranean

$10.00

A local baguette full of Med goodness: hummus, capers, olives, sweety drop peppers, goat cheese, salami, pepperoni, aged balsamic vinegar, organic arugula.

Sandwich - Paninni

Sandwich - Paninni

$10.00Out of stock

Our panini's vary daily with seasonal ingredients, meats, cheeses, and veggie options. #eatfresh #eatlocal

Steak Rub - Ancho Coffee

Steak Rub - Ancho Coffee

$11.00

The perfect seasoning for steaks. Herbs mixed with ancho chilli coffee rub. #sogood

Sunbutter Snack Cup

Sunbutter Snack Cup

$2.00

The delicious taste of p-nut butter with out the allergy. Made from sunflower seeds. Great for kids & with Nutella or Jelly :)

Truffles - Chocolate

Truffles - Chocolate

$10.00

A pair of hand made local truffles from our friends at Brigachero in Napa.

Wine Chips

Wine Chips

$16.00

Chips perfectly designed to pair with wine. Blue Cheese Chips for Sav Blanc - Manchango Chips for Rose - Smoked Gouda Chips for Cab Sav Who knew?! #addictive

HEAT & EAT

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$10.00Out of stock

This homemade recipe takes all day to make and the result is better than Cinnabon. With Icing or Pecan Praline. These are EXTRA large...

Mac & Cheese - BBQ

Mac & Cheese - BBQ

$15.00

THE BEST MAC & CHEESE + THE BEST BBQ = BAM! #YUM

MAC & CHEESE - Queso

MAC & CHEESE - Queso

$9.00

CLEAN LABEL, ALL NATURAL CHEESY NOODLE GOODNESS + QUESO DIP = YOU'RE WELCOME!

MAC & CHEESE - Rainbow Orange

MAC & CHEESE - Rainbow Orange

$9.00Out of stock

CLEAN LABEL, ALL NATURAL CHEESY NOODLE GOODNESS fortified w carrots and peppers = your kids will THANK YOU!

Molten Cakes - Mini

Molten Cakes - Mini

$10.00

Take & Bake these darling little molten cakes or give one to your favorite somebody.

QUESO DIEM Dip - Buffalo Chicken

QUESO DIEM Dip - Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Our delicious Queso Dip combined with free range chicken and a kick of buffalo. #spicygood

QUESO DIEM Dip - Espinaca

QUESO DIEM Dip - Espinaca

$9.00

CLEAN LABEL, ALL NATURAL QUESO DIP: EAT IN QUESO EMERGENCY! Just add Chips.

Ready to Heat & Eat

Ready to Heat & Eat

$15.00

Our favorite Meal Kits OR BBQ already cooked and ready to heat and eat. Choose from: Fettuccini Carbonara, Gnocci w Sage Butter, Veggie Risotto, BBQ RIBS ....Serves 1+

WINE TASTING KIT

CHARCUTERIE KIT

CHARCUTERIE KIT

$75.00

6 SERVING: EVOO, BASALMIC VINEGAR, TRUFFLE CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE, MATZO CRACKERS, PARM CRISPS, SALAMI, PROSCIUTTO, BREAD STICKS, SMOKED ALMONDS, WINE JAM, CHOCOLATE SHORTBREAD, OPINEL KNIFE, BAMBOO CUTTING BOARD.

GAME DAY KIT

GAME DAY KIT

$60.00

All the fudstuffs you need to make 6 friends happy - even if your team doesn't win. Crackers, Olives, Hummus, Cheese, Sweets, etc...

SNACK KIT

SNACK KIT

$40.00

2 SERVING: PARM CRISPS, TRUFFLE CHEESE, SALAMI. The Perfect snack!

KC BBQ

BBQ Sandwich of the Day

BBQ Sandwich of the Day

$25.00

Chef's daily special of BBQ. Paired with something fried (you're welcome) and something crunchy or cheesy.

BBQ Sauce - 816

BBQ Sauce - 816

$16.00

Handcrafted by KC native and local Napa Valley Chef Darryl Bell, #getsome

BBQ Sauce - 816 TRUFFLE

BBQ Sauce - 816 TRUFFLE

$24.00

Handcrafted by KC Native and local Napa Valley Chef Darryl Bell. #truffles #buylocal

BBQ SAUCE - BLUEBERRY

BBQ SAUCE - BLUEBERRY

$10.00

THIS SAUCE IS AMAAAAAAZZZZZING!

BBQ SAUCE - CHAR BAR (Spicy)

BBQ SAUCE - CHAR BAR (Spicy)

$10.00Out of stock

THE PERFECT SAUCE IF YOU LIKE IT A LITTLE SPICY.

BBQ SAUCE - NAKED (Sweet)

BBQ SAUCE - NAKED (Sweet)

$10.00

Sweet with all natural sugars - whose your sugar daddy now?

BBQ SAUCE - WHOMP (Sweet & Spicy)

BBQ SAUCE - WHOMP (Sweet & Spicy)

$10.00Out of stock

THE PERFECT SAUCE IF YOU LIKE IT A LITTLE HOT AND A LITTLE SWEET. The perfect duo!

BEEF BRISKET

BEEF BRISKET

$38.00

16OZ OF HAND TRIMMED BRISKET KEEPS THESE MOIST & JUICY. RUBBED WITH COMPETITION SEASONING AND SLOW SMOKED OVER HICKORY WOOD FOR A HELL OF A LONG TIME. FINISHED WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.

BEEF BURNT ENDS

BEEF BURNT ENDS

$34.00

1# OF THE MOST SACRED MORSELS OF BRISKET MEANT ONLY FOR KINGS AND QUEENS. SO OBVIOUSLY YOU QUALIFY. HAND CARVED PERFECTLY BAKED CUBES OF LOVE. FINISH WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.

BUNS FOR BBQ

BUNS FOR BBQ

$8.00

THE BEST locally made BUNS FOR A BBQ SANDWICH . 4 count

Pickles - Pacific Works

Pickles - Pacific Works

$16.00

So many fun flavors: No Big Deal, Bread & Buddha, Spicy Pandemic, Carrots of Fire, and Jalabeano....made locally in Santa Barbara

PULLED PORK

PULLED PORK

$26.00

1# OF HAND PULLED PORK BLENDED WITH AWARD WINNING SPICES. JUICEY. FINISH WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.

SLAW - Corn

SLAW - Corn

$8.00

THIS CREAMY CORN SLAW WITH FRESH HERBS COMBINES PERFECTLY WITH BBQ. A top seller!

SPARE RIBS - PORK

SPARE RIBS - PORK

$38.00

A RACK OF HAND TRIMMED RIBS RUBBED WITH COMPETITON SEASONING & OVER HICKORY WOOD UNTIL THEY FALL OFF THE BONE. FINISH WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.

DRINKS AF

Locally crafted by Chef Rebecca. Live a life of passion and pass it on!
Baobab Superfood Prebiotic

Baobab Superfood Prebiotic

$12.00

Locally handmade by Teranga, these organic prebiotic drinks are crafted from the African Baobab superfood. Flavors include: Happiness Blend, Love Potion, Strong, and Pura Vida. #drinkwell #treeoflife

Bottled Water - Aluminum Reusable

Bottled Water - Aluminum Reusable

$5.50

Refillable aluminum water bottle. Because big changes start small. #savetheearth 25oz

BOTTLED WATER - Fiji

BOTTLED WATER - Fiji

$4.00

The freshest water from the Fiji springs. Or so they say...12 oz

Bottled Water - Hint

Bottled Water - Hint

$4.00

Flavor doesn't have to come from sugar. This fruit infused water brings a healthy dose of YUM!

Chocolate Milk - Horizon

Chocolate Milk - Horizon

$3.50Out of stock

Because we love happy cows.

Coffee - HOT

Coffee - HOT

$5.00

Grab a quality cup of Joe to go from our Coffee Bar.

Cold Brew - Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew - Coffee & Tea

$8.00

Family owned and operated this Nitro Cold Brew Coffee & Tea is the bomb! Vanilla honey made w oatmilk.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Fill your 12 oz cup up with our soft serve ice cream. Seasonal flavors change daily.

KOMBUCHA - Soul Fixx

KOMBUCHA - Soul Fixx

$8.00

Fermented probiotic tea that's good for your gut! Chef inspired and locally sourced from Soul Fixx using only the finest ingredients! #raw

Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.00

Rose water lemonade tastes like 💕.

NA BEER - Barrell Bros

NA BEER - Barrell Bros

$6.00

This NA New England Style IPA is so tasty you won't miss the alcohol

Naked Juice

Naked Juice

$7.00

All the good orange stuff. Full of Vitamin C. Power C or Blue Machine

Soda - Poppi all natural

Soda - Poppi all natural

$5.50

Be gut happy with this prebiotic bubbly soda. In lots of fun flavors like: Orange, Raspberry Rose, Watermelon....

Sparkling Water - Pellagrino

Sparkling Water - Pellagrino

$4.00

the original sparking water. soooo good.

Tea - Tejava 34 oz

Tea - Tejava 34 oz

$14.50

Organic Origins Tea. Just a tad bit sweet. Fujian OOlong or Green.

Single Serve Beer & Wine

Allison Avenue Rose

Allison Avenue Rose

$18.00

This gold medal, award winning Rose is produced by our friends at Karl Lawrence. #roseallday

Barrell Bros - Schlurpeeeee

Barrell Bros - Schlurpeeeee

$11.00

Sour Ale with Strawberry, Olallieberry, and Blueberry. There is over 2 tons of fruit in this blend. Drink cold and Schlurp loudly.

Barrell Bros BUBBLES Hard Seltzer

Barrell Bros BUBBLES Hard Seltzer

$7.00

GF goodness in this bubbly hard seltzer with flavors like Watermelon & Pineapple you'll feel giggly good!

Champagne Sparkling 1/2 bottle

Champagne Sparkling 1/2 bottle

$30.00

One of our very favorite French sparklings. Pop!

Cider - Pacific Coast

Cider - Pacific Coast

$18.00

This GF Hard Cider from Lodi is uniquely blended with Wine and comes in some Yummy flavors like: Blueberry Zin / Apple Pinot Grigio / Mango Muscat

Crowler

Crowler

$2.00

Reusable aluminum can with twist tight lid.

Daura GF beer

Daura GF beer

$12.00

Crafted to remove gluten.

DUCKHORN - WIne Seltzer

DUCKHORN - WIne Seltzer

$7.50

* Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime • Rosé with Black Cherry • Chardonnay with Lemon & Ginger • Chardonnay with Clementine Orange

Frose

Frose

$10.00

Our all natural version of this frozen delight will have you singing FROSE ALL DAY! #noaddedsugar

Frose - with Rubber Straw

Frose - with Rubber Straw

$13.00

The perfect TO GO refresher!

Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer

Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer

$7.00

Lo calorie, lo alcohol Guinness beer infused with Nitro Cold Brew. #damnrite

Hard Kombucha

Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Kyla Hard Kombucha is a refreshingly good for you fruity delight. 1 g of sugar 6.5% abv Choose from fun flavors like: lavender lemonade, pom pom collins, and mint mojito #drinkwell

Local Beer - 12 oz cans

Local Beer - 12 oz cans

$6.00

Local Beer selections from all over the Valley. Craft is their trade. Lucky us! Seasonal options abound. Did we mention we have Crowlers...

Lorenza Rose Sprtiz

Lorenza Rose Sprtiz

$10.00

Rose + Bubbles = Love #celebrate #everyday

LOST COAST - IPA or Tangerine Wheat

LOST COAST - IPA or Tangerine Wheat

$7.00

From our friends at Lost Cost Brewery in Eureka, Craft beer at its finest.

Mimosa Royale

Mimosa Royale

$8.50

Locally made Mimosa's with Muscato & Fresh Juice these Gold Medal winning drinks will make you super happy. Choose from: Orange, Mango, Berry, & Apple. 375ml

Miner Chardonnay 1/2 bottle

Miner Chardonnay 1/2 bottle

$18.00

Family owned and operated this 2018 Miner Chard is full of crisp apple and soft melon notes. Our go to.

MONKEY WRENCH Hard Seltzer - Ranch Water, Blood Orange, Bees Knees, Grapefruit

MONKEY WRENCH Hard Seltzer - Ranch Water, Blood Orange, Bees Knees, Grapefruit

$5.00

Made locally in Calistoga with organic agave and other natural flavors. 100 calories. (GF) FIX YOUR DRINK. #nomonkeybusiness

NOMADICA Wine - Sparking White, Sparkling Rose, Red Blend, Rose

NOMADICA Wine - Sparking White, Sparkling Rose, Red Blend, Rose

$12.00

The best canned wine around. So many delightful options: Pink River Rose, Red Wine Blend, Sparkling Rose, Sparkling White.

Rose Cote des Roses - 1/2 bottle

Rose Cote des Roses - 1/2 bottle

$20.00

This lively Rose celebrates the Meditteranean lifestyle. WIth a lovely glass rose as its base, the floral bouquet introduces blush tints with organey nuances. #it'sarosegivemeabreak :)

Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc 1/2 bottle

Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc 1/2 bottle

$25.00

This estate grown 2019 SB is full of crisp fruit and citrus flavors. One of our favs.

Sans Wine - Riesling, Rose Bubbles, Rose, Sav Blanc

Sans Wine - Riesling, Rose Bubbles, Rose, Sav Blanc

$17.00

No additives. No chemicals. No sulfates. No headaches. #locallove

St Hilidie's Spiked Botanical Tincture

St Hilidie's Spiked Botanical Tincture

$8.00

These local bontanical spiked tinctures come in fun flavors like Elderberry Hibiscus & Guava Ginger. Fizz + Booze + Spritz of Real Juice = Magic #local #losugar #locarb

TRADE Brewing - 16 oz cans

TRADE Brewing - 16 oz cans

$8.00

made with local love

WINE - FULL BOTTLES

California Rose - by Just Pink

California Rose - by Just Pink

$20.00

A blend of Grenache, Pinot Noir, and Shiraz/Syrah. Light, Crisp, Dry, and perfectly Refreshing!

Napa Valley Cab Sav - Assorted by Appelation Trading Co

Napa Valley Cab Sav - Assorted by Appelation Trading Co

$50.00

Some of the best Napa Valley Cabs from one of our favorite wine makers Julian Fayard. Beau Vigne’s vineyard sits at a high elevation in the southern Napa Valley, back Soda Canyon Road, overlooking the Pritchard Hill Gap as well as the Stagecoach Vineyard. The AVA for these wines is Atlas Peak and the soils are all volcanic origin. This winery is currently on a qualitative roll.

Reserve Chardonnay - by Beau Vingne

Reserve Chardonnay - by Beau Vingne

$50.00

Crafted from 4 specific Chardonnay blocks. The elegant 2019 Reserve Chardonnay shows the softness that came with a moderate vintage. Lovely notes of stone fruit, particularly apricot, lemon, and crème brûlée finish make for a very complete and pleasurable experience. As with every vintage, our Reserve Chardonnay can be enjoyed for the next 10+ years.

Club

Join our tribe! cool swag a free self pour tap drink a week private events for VIP members only don't be shy....limited to the first to sign up by 12/19 #VIP #getlegit
VIP Annual Membership

VIP Annual Membership

$250.00

Join as a Legit TRIBE Member and receive VIP treatment. (free weekly draft drink + SWAG + special invites) #getlegit

SWAG

Legit Logo Tee Shirts . Made locally from our friends @ Bespoke #getlegit All sizes!
Get Some Legit Tee Shirts

Get Some Legit Tee Shirts

$35.00

White with Red Lettering (XS, S, M) Gray with Red Lettering (L, XL) Legit Get Some :) *add size at check out

Get Legit Hats

Get Legit Hats

$25.00

because you are too legit to quit!

Get Legit Gift Boxes

Bro Box

Bro Box

$125.00

Your Bro will feel Legit with some of our favorite things for that special person in your life. Includes: 2 local beers, ancho steak rub, $25 legit gift card, crowler, beef jerky, and leather logo trucker hat.

Rose All Day Gift Box

Rose All Day Gift Box

$125.00

Calling all Rose lovers - this box is for you! Includes: 2 cans of rose wine, woodhouse rose chocolate, party napkins, pink legit tank top, inspirational metal badge, and macaroons.

Taste of Napa Valley Gift Box

Taste of Napa Valley Gift Box

$125.00

The perfect gift box to share the joys of Napa Valley. Includes all local stuff: From Napa with Love book, Legit Local t-shirt, 2 cans of Nomadica Wine, Chardonnay and Oak soy candle, and chocolate truffles.

Hands on Cooking Class w Chef K

Hands on Cooking Class

Hands on Cooking Class

$125.00

Join Chef K for a fun, interactive 2.5 hour hands on cooking class hosted @ Legit Provisions. Design your own class or pick from one of our favs like: Delectable Desserts, Farm 2 Table Lunch or Dinner, Family Fun, Sunday Funday Brunch, Homemade Pasta, and more! All classes end with eating the delicious creations in a community setting. Drinks & take home gift included. Can accommodate any number of participants.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some KC BBQ or slip in and out with some convenient Grab & Go and our favorite beer and wine selections. Delivery coming soon. #lovelocal #getlegit

Location

1304 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574

Directions

