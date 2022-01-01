Legit Provisions Napa Valley

Napa Valley Cab Sav - Assorted by Appelation Trading Co

$50.00

Some of the best Napa Valley Cabs from one of our favorite wine makers Julian Fayard. Beau Vigne’s vineyard sits at a high elevation in the southern Napa Valley, back Soda Canyon Road, overlooking the Pritchard Hill Gap as well as the Stagecoach Vineyard. The AVA for these wines is Atlas Peak and the soils are all volcanic origin. This winery is currently on a qualitative roll.