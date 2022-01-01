- Home
Legit Provisions Napa Valley
135 Reviews
$$
1304 Main St
St Helena, CA 94574
Popular Items
GRAB & GO
Baobab Bar
Locally made from Taranga, these African, superfood, organic Baobab bars are full of energy. Flavors include: Chocolate Cherry, Vanilla Date, Gojiberry, & Mango Pinenut. #goodvibes #eatwell
BOX LUNCH OF THE DAY
ARTISANAL SANDWICH OR WRAP W NATURAL MEAT, CHEESE, LEAF LETTUCE, PASTA SALAD, FRESH FRUIT, KETTLE CHIPS, MINI WATER BOTTLE, & SPECIALTY DESSERT. #NOMNOM
Charcuterie Snack Kit
The perfect mix of local cheese, rustic flatbread, salami, herb marinated olives, nuts, romesco, and nutella.
Chips - Potato
Cape Cod Kettle Chips.
Chips - (GF) Late July (full bag)
The perfect Chip to get your Dip on - Pairs perfectly w our Queso Diem! Green Mojo or Jalapeno Lime.
Chocolate Mousse
100% Cacao Chocolate + Creme Fraish.
Coffee - full bag
Ground beans from Sir Owlwicks. Seriously good joe.
Cookie - Decorated, Bagged, Bowed
The perfect last minute, edible gift! #toopretty2eat #nomnom #local
Cookie - Sweet Sydney's (GF)
Baked fresh daily in SF, these GF (and sometimes Vegan) Cookies are guaranteed extraordinary. Flavors include: Lemon, Chocolate Chunk, Coconut Macadamia, Brownie, Salted Caramel Toffee, Snickerdoodle, GIngersnap #handmade #locallove #GF
Cookie of the Day - Seasonal
From our fav Monday Bakery. Assorted flavors daily.
Crackers - Parmesan Crisps
Joyful Bakery Joyfully Delicious. Just Parmesan.
Crackers - Rustic Bakery
The perfect little snack - crunchy sourdough crackers w sea salt - yummy with cheese!
Dip - Edamame
A creamy edamame dip that makes a delightful snack or addition to any charcuterie tray.
Dip - Pimento Cheese
Almost like being at the Masters....fore!
Granola
Udi's all natural GF Vegan - Raisins, Banana Chips, Nuts #Crunch. Sooooo good and good for you!
Jerky
Righteous Felon Craft Beer Jerky - in Truffle-0 Bill & Hickory & 10 delicious grams of protein.
Lemon Pot de Creme
Lemony custard goodness with just the rite amount of sweet.
Macaroons
Locally made these colorful macaroons are packed with fun flavors like: Raspberry Coconut, Orange Creamsicle, Lemon Blackberry, Pistachio, Blueberry Cheesecake, Lavender.......#nom Package of 6
Matzo Crackers
A really great matzo cracker from The Matzo Project. Plus super cool packaging!
Pasta Salad - Orzo Veggie
Fun little orzo pasta, seasonal veggies, cheese curds, with garlic vinaigrette.
Peanut Brittle
This peanut brittle crunch is homemade in small batches. This old fashioned candy is just like grandma use to make.
Protein Ball - Single
allergen free flavors in a one pack. Vanilla Berry / Chocolate / Cinnamon Crunch.
PROTEIN BALLS - Assorted Flavor Pack
All 3 allergen free flavors in one pack. Vanilla Berry / Chocolate / Cinnamon Crunch. A Bakers dozen :)
Protein Bowl - Hummus
Hummus, Crisp Veggies, Cheese Curds, Sweety Drop Peppers, Grilled Flatbread. #snackon
Rice Krispie Treat
Some times simple is best. #oldschool
Romesco Dipping Sauce
Locally made in Petaluma, this traditional Spanish condiment is great as a sauce, dip, or spread. Contains nuts.
Salad Bowl - Sesame Soba Noodle
SOBA NOODLES, SESAME SEEDS, BROCCOLI SLAW, GREEN ONIONS, VEGGIES, NAPA CABBAGE, RICE WINE DRESSING. CHAK FULL OF GOODNESS! a top seller!
SALAD BOWL - Caprese
MOZZARELLA, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, ARUGULA, BASIL, EVOO, BALSAMIC VINEGAR. & FLAT BREAD. FRESH & SEASONAL!
Salad Bowl - Cobb
Organic greens, free range roasted chicken, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, egg, avocado ranch dressing.
Salad Bowl - GREEN GARDEN
GREENS ARE GOOD FOR YOU. Organic greens, seasonal veggies, and our housemade Citrus Vinaigrette. Vegan.
Salad Bowl - Lemon Herb Chicken
Organic Spinach, Lemon Herb Marinated Chicken Breast, Zucchini, Carrots, Snap Peas, Cheddar Cheese, and a Basalmic Vinaigrette.
Salad Bowl - Spring Crunch
Organic Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Crunchy Seasonal Veggies, Queso Fresco, Cranberries, and Pepitas with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
Sandwich - Garden Veggie
Local croissant filled with organic arugula, hummus, goat cheese, and seasonal veggies. #sofresh
Sandwich - Mediterranean
A local baguette full of Med goodness: hummus, capers, olives, sweety drop peppers, goat cheese, salami, pepperoni, aged balsamic vinegar, organic arugula.
Sandwich - Paninni
Our panini's vary daily with seasonal ingredients, meats, cheeses, and veggie options. #eatfresh #eatlocal
Steak Rub - Ancho Coffee
The perfect seasoning for steaks. Herbs mixed with ancho chilli coffee rub. #sogood
Sunbutter Snack Cup
The delicious taste of p-nut butter with out the allergy. Made from sunflower seeds. Great for kids & with Nutella or Jelly :)
Truffles - Chocolate
A pair of hand made local truffles from our friends at Brigachero in Napa.
Wine Chips
Chips perfectly designed to pair with wine. Blue Cheese Chips for Sav Blanc - Manchango Chips for Rose - Smoked Gouda Chips for Cab Sav Who knew?! #addictive
HEAT & EAT
Cinnamon Roll
This homemade recipe takes all day to make and the result is better than Cinnabon. With Icing or Pecan Praline. These are EXTRA large...
Mac & Cheese - BBQ
THE BEST MAC & CHEESE + THE BEST BBQ = BAM! #YUM
MAC & CHEESE - Queso
CLEAN LABEL, ALL NATURAL CHEESY NOODLE GOODNESS + QUESO DIP = YOU'RE WELCOME!
MAC & CHEESE - Rainbow Orange
CLEAN LABEL, ALL NATURAL CHEESY NOODLE GOODNESS fortified w carrots and peppers = your kids will THANK YOU!
Molten Cakes - Mini
Take & Bake these darling little molten cakes or give one to your favorite somebody.
QUESO DIEM Dip - Buffalo Chicken
Our delicious Queso Dip combined with free range chicken and a kick of buffalo. #spicygood
QUESO DIEM Dip - Espinaca
CLEAN LABEL, ALL NATURAL QUESO DIP: EAT IN QUESO EMERGENCY! Just add Chips.
Ready to Heat & Eat
Our favorite Meal Kits OR BBQ already cooked and ready to heat and eat. Choose from: Fettuccini Carbonara, Gnocci w Sage Butter, Veggie Risotto, BBQ RIBS ....Serves 1+
WINE TASTING KIT
CHARCUTERIE KIT
6 SERVING: EVOO, BASALMIC VINEGAR, TRUFFLE CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE, MATZO CRACKERS, PARM CRISPS, SALAMI, PROSCIUTTO, BREAD STICKS, SMOKED ALMONDS, WINE JAM, CHOCOLATE SHORTBREAD, OPINEL KNIFE, BAMBOO CUTTING BOARD.
GAME DAY KIT
All the fudstuffs you need to make 6 friends happy - even if your team doesn't win. Crackers, Olives, Hummus, Cheese, Sweets, etc...
SNACK KIT
2 SERVING: PARM CRISPS, TRUFFLE CHEESE, SALAMI. The Perfect snack!
KC BBQ
BBQ Sandwich of the Day
Chef's daily special of BBQ. Paired with something fried (you're welcome) and something crunchy or cheesy.
BBQ Sauce - 816
Handcrafted by KC native and local Napa Valley Chef Darryl Bell, #getsome
BBQ Sauce - 816 TRUFFLE
Handcrafted by KC Native and local Napa Valley Chef Darryl Bell. #truffles #buylocal
BBQ SAUCE - BLUEBERRY
THIS SAUCE IS AMAAAAAAZZZZZING!
BBQ SAUCE - CHAR BAR (Spicy)
THE PERFECT SAUCE IF YOU LIKE IT A LITTLE SPICY.
BBQ SAUCE - NAKED (Sweet)
Sweet with all natural sugars - whose your sugar daddy now?
BBQ SAUCE - WHOMP (Sweet & Spicy)
THE PERFECT SAUCE IF YOU LIKE IT A LITTLE HOT AND A LITTLE SWEET. The perfect duo!
BEEF BRISKET
16OZ OF HAND TRIMMED BRISKET KEEPS THESE MOIST & JUICY. RUBBED WITH COMPETITION SEASONING AND SLOW SMOKED OVER HICKORY WOOD FOR A HELL OF A LONG TIME. FINISHED WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.
BEEF BURNT ENDS
1# OF THE MOST SACRED MORSELS OF BRISKET MEANT ONLY FOR KINGS AND QUEENS. SO OBVIOUSLY YOU QUALIFY. HAND CARVED PERFECTLY BAKED CUBES OF LOVE. FINISH WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.
BUNS FOR BBQ
THE BEST locally made BUNS FOR A BBQ SANDWICH . 4 count
Pickles - Pacific Works
So many fun flavors: No Big Deal, Bread & Buddha, Spicy Pandemic, Carrots of Fire, and Jalabeano....made locally in Santa Barbara
PULLED PORK
1# OF HAND PULLED PORK BLENDED WITH AWARD WINNING SPICES. JUICEY. FINISH WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.
SLAW - Corn
THIS CREAMY CORN SLAW WITH FRESH HERBS COMBINES PERFECTLY WITH BBQ. A top seller!
SPARE RIBS - PORK
A RACK OF HAND TRIMMED RIBS RUBBED WITH COMPETITON SEASONING & OVER HICKORY WOOD UNTIL THEY FALL OFF THE BONE. FINISH WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.
DRINKS AF
Baobab Superfood Prebiotic
Locally handmade by Teranga, these organic prebiotic drinks are crafted from the African Baobab superfood. Flavors include: Happiness Blend, Love Potion, Strong, and Pura Vida. #drinkwell #treeoflife
Bottled Water - Aluminum Reusable
Refillable aluminum water bottle. Because big changes start small. #savetheearth 25oz
BOTTLED WATER - Fiji
The freshest water from the Fiji springs. Or so they say...12 oz
Bottled Water - Hint
Flavor doesn't have to come from sugar. This fruit infused water brings a healthy dose of YUM!
Chocolate Milk - Horizon
Because we love happy cows.
Coffee - HOT
Grab a quality cup of Joe to go from our Coffee Bar.
Cold Brew - Coffee & Tea
Family owned and operated this Nitro Cold Brew Coffee & Tea is the bomb! Vanilla honey made w oatmilk.
Ice Cream
Fill your 12 oz cup up with our soft serve ice cream. Seasonal flavors change daily.
KOMBUCHA - Soul Fixx
Fermented probiotic tea that's good for your gut! Chef inspired and locally sourced from Soul Fixx using only the finest ingredients! #raw
Lemonade
Rose water lemonade tastes like 💕.
NA BEER - Barrell Bros
This NA New England Style IPA is so tasty you won't miss the alcohol
Naked Juice
All the good orange stuff. Full of Vitamin C. Power C or Blue Machine
Soda - Poppi all natural
Be gut happy with this prebiotic bubbly soda. In lots of fun flavors like: Orange, Raspberry Rose, Watermelon....
Sparkling Water - Pellagrino
the original sparking water. soooo good.
Tea - Tejava 34 oz
Organic Origins Tea. Just a tad bit sweet. Fujian OOlong or Green.
Single Serve Beer & Wine
Allison Avenue Rose
This gold medal, award winning Rose is produced by our friends at Karl Lawrence. #roseallday
Barrell Bros - Schlurpeeeee
Sour Ale with Strawberry, Olallieberry, and Blueberry. There is over 2 tons of fruit in this blend. Drink cold and Schlurp loudly.
Barrell Bros BUBBLES Hard Seltzer
GF goodness in this bubbly hard seltzer with flavors like Watermelon & Pineapple you'll feel giggly good!
Champagne Sparkling 1/2 bottle
One of our very favorite French sparklings. Pop!
Cider - Pacific Coast
This GF Hard Cider from Lodi is uniquely blended with Wine and comes in some Yummy flavors like: Blueberry Zin / Apple Pinot Grigio / Mango Muscat
Crowler
Reusable aluminum can with twist tight lid.
Daura GF beer
Crafted to remove gluten.
DUCKHORN - WIne Seltzer
* Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime • Rosé with Black Cherry • Chardonnay with Lemon & Ginger • Chardonnay with Clementine Orange
Frose
Our all natural version of this frozen delight will have you singing FROSE ALL DAY! #noaddedsugar
Frose - with Rubber Straw
The perfect TO GO refresher!
Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer
Lo calorie, lo alcohol Guinness beer infused with Nitro Cold Brew. #damnrite
Hard Kombucha
Kyla Hard Kombucha is a refreshingly good for you fruity delight. 1 g of sugar 6.5% abv Choose from fun flavors like: lavender lemonade, pom pom collins, and mint mojito #drinkwell
Local Beer - 12 oz cans
Local Beer selections from all over the Valley. Craft is their trade. Lucky us! Seasonal options abound. Did we mention we have Crowlers...
Lorenza Rose Sprtiz
Rose + Bubbles = Love #celebrate #everyday
LOST COAST - IPA or Tangerine Wheat
From our friends at Lost Cost Brewery in Eureka, Craft beer at its finest.
Mimosa Royale
Locally made Mimosa's with Muscato & Fresh Juice these Gold Medal winning drinks will make you super happy. Choose from: Orange, Mango, Berry, & Apple. 375ml
Miner Chardonnay 1/2 bottle
Family owned and operated this 2018 Miner Chard is full of crisp apple and soft melon notes. Our go to.
MONKEY WRENCH Hard Seltzer - Ranch Water, Blood Orange, Bees Knees, Grapefruit
Made locally in Calistoga with organic agave and other natural flavors. 100 calories. (GF) FIX YOUR DRINK. #nomonkeybusiness
NOMADICA Wine - Sparking White, Sparkling Rose, Red Blend, Rose
The best canned wine around. So many delightful options: Pink River Rose, Red Wine Blend, Sparkling Rose, Sparkling White.
Rose Cote des Roses - 1/2 bottle
This lively Rose celebrates the Meditteranean lifestyle. WIth a lovely glass rose as its base, the floral bouquet introduces blush tints with organey nuances. #it'sarosegivemeabreak :)
Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc 1/2 bottle
This estate grown 2019 SB is full of crisp fruit and citrus flavors. One of our favs.
Sans Wine - Riesling, Rose Bubbles, Rose, Sav Blanc
No additives. No chemicals. No sulfates. No headaches. #locallove
St Hilidie's Spiked Botanical Tincture
These local bontanical spiked tinctures come in fun flavors like Elderberry Hibiscus & Guava Ginger. Fizz + Booze + Spritz of Real Juice = Magic #local #losugar #locarb
TRADE Brewing - 16 oz cans
made with local love
WINE - FULL BOTTLES
California Rose - by Just Pink
A blend of Grenache, Pinot Noir, and Shiraz/Syrah. Light, Crisp, Dry, and perfectly Refreshing!
Napa Valley Cab Sav - Assorted by Appelation Trading Co
Some of the best Napa Valley Cabs from one of our favorite wine makers Julian Fayard. Beau Vigne’s vineyard sits at a high elevation in the southern Napa Valley, back Soda Canyon Road, overlooking the Pritchard Hill Gap as well as the Stagecoach Vineyard. The AVA for these wines is Atlas Peak and the soils are all volcanic origin. This winery is currently on a qualitative roll.
Reserve Chardonnay - by Beau Vingne
Crafted from 4 specific Chardonnay blocks. The elegant 2019 Reserve Chardonnay shows the softness that came with a moderate vintage. Lovely notes of stone fruit, particularly apricot, lemon, and crème brûlée finish make for a very complete and pleasurable experience. As with every vintage, our Reserve Chardonnay can be enjoyed for the next 10+ years.
Club
SWAG
Get Legit Gift Boxes
Bro Box
Your Bro will feel Legit with some of our favorite things for that special person in your life. Includes: 2 local beers, ancho steak rub, $25 legit gift card, crowler, beef jerky, and leather logo trucker hat.
Rose All Day Gift Box
Calling all Rose lovers - this box is for you! Includes: 2 cans of rose wine, woodhouse rose chocolate, party napkins, pink legit tank top, inspirational metal badge, and macaroons.
Taste of Napa Valley Gift Box
The perfect gift box to share the joys of Napa Valley. Includes all local stuff: From Napa with Love book, Legit Local t-shirt, 2 cans of Nomadica Wine, Chardonnay and Oak soy candle, and chocolate truffles.
Hands on Cooking Class w Chef K
Hands on Cooking Class
Join Chef K for a fun, interactive 2.5 hour hands on cooking class hosted @ Legit Provisions. Design your own class or pick from one of our favs like: Delectable Desserts, Farm 2 Table Lunch or Dinner, Family Fun, Sunday Funday Brunch, Homemade Pasta, and more! All classes end with eating the delicious creations in a community setting. Drinks & take home gift included. Can accommodate any number of participants.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy some KC BBQ or slip in and out with some convenient Grab & Go and our favorite beer and wine selections. Delivery coming soon. #lovelocal #getlegit
1304 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574