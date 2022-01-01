Lehmans Farmhouse Buchanan, MI

Lehmans Farmhouse imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Knott Bread

$9.00

Pretzel

$6.00

Ques

$9.00

Snack Plate

$15.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Brisket Sand

$12.00

Chic Sandwich

$12.00

Chic Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Ham Wrap

$11.00

Philly

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Spicy Brisk Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

A La Cart

Coleslaw

$6.00+

KalSlawAppVin

$6.00+

Kettle Chips

$1.00

Mac

$4.00+

Quinoa

$6.00+

Side Meat

Soup

$4.00+

Specials

Chili Spec

$11.00

Soup Trio

$12.00

Event Spec

$10.00

Burgers/Dogs

Chicken Salad Sandwich with a choice of side

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheese Burg

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Brat

$8.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Beyond Brat

$9.00

Chili Dog

$9.00

Pizza

BYO Pizza

Cheese Pizza

ChickBacRanPizza

Margarita

Supreme

AppBacChedPizza

Salads

Quin/Kale Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Italian Salad

$11.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$7.00

Cookie

$3.00

Gelato

$3.00

Pie Slice

Whole Pie

Kids

Naan Pizza

$8.00+

Kid Dog

$6.00

LOGO Items

TShirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T

$30.00

Sweat Shirt

$45.00

Hat

$20.00

Empty Growler

$5.00

Empty Howler

$4.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Taste Glass

$4.00

Shot Glass

$3.00

Sticker

$1.00

TagaBrew

Keychain

$2.00

Necklace

$6.00
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Beers, spirits, wines on tap. Straight forward pub style sandwiches, appetizers, and desserts. Come and enjoy!

204 N. Red Bud Trail, Buchanan, MI 49107

Directions

Lehmans Farmhouse image

