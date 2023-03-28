Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leighton's 4405 Emancipation Ave

No reviews yet

4405 Emancipation Ave

Houston, TX 77004

Fried Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

5 golden brown fried shrimp served with fries

Fried Catfish

$16.00

2 fried catfish filets served with fries

Fried Fish & Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Lobster Tails

$34.00

Fried Salmon Bites

$22.00

Wings & Strips

10 Wings & Fries

$18.00

6 Wings & Fries

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

25 Wings & Fries

$38.00

Ramen

Gumbo Ramen

$28.00

Chicken+Shrimp+Sausage

$28.00

Lamb+Shrimp Ramen

$26.00

Chicken+Shrimp Ramen

$26.00

Lamb+Chicken Ramen

$24.00

Lamb+Lobster Ramen

$28.00

Shrimp Ramen

$24.00

Chicken Ramen

$22.00

Lamb+Ramen

$24.00

Lamb+Lobster+Shrimp+Ramen

$38.00

Seafood Ramen

$30.00

Chicken + Sausage Ramen

$24.00

Veggie Ramen

$18.00

Lobster + Chicken + Shrimp

$38.00

Lobster + Shrimp

$30.00

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Lamb Chops & Lobster

$43.00

Lamb Chops & Grilled Shrimp

$38.00

Lamb Chops Lobster & Shrimp

$49.00

Lamb Chops Salmon & Shrimp

$48.00

Lamb Chops & Salmon

$42.00

Sandwiches

Lamb Texas toast

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos(3)

$18.00

Lamb Tacos(3)

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos(3)

$18.00

Salmon Tacos(3)

$21.00

Quesadillas

Lamb Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Nachos

Lamb Nacho

$18.00

Chicken Nacho

$16.00

Seafood Nacho

$18.00

Shrimp Nacho

$16.00

Seafood

Grilled Salmon+Shrimp Plate

$36.00

Grilled Lobster & Shrimp Plate

$40.00

Grilled Salmon Lobster & Shrimp Plate

$49.00

Grilled Lobster & Salmon Plate

$42.00

Grilled Salmon Plate

$30.00

Gumbo

Small Chicken Gumbo

$12.00

Large Chicken Gumbo

$18.00

Small Sausage Gumbo

$12.00

Large Sausage Gumbo

$18.00

Small Shrimp Gumbo

$12.00

Large Shrimp Gumbo

$18.00

Small Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$12.00

Large Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$18.00

Small Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$12.00

Large Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$18.00

Small Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$12.00

Large Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$18.00

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Sweet Rolls

$5.00

Potatoes

$7.00

Single Lamb Chop

$9.00

Single Salmon

$9.00

Single Lobster

$15.00

Waffles

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Queso

$4.00

Single Fried Shrimp

$1.50

Single Grilled Shrimp

$1.50

Single Wing

$2.00

Lamb Azz Fries

$16.00

Boudin Pops

$11.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

2 Boiled Eggs

$3.00

I-Da-Ho Baked Potato

$24.00

Single Catfish

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.00

Loaded Seafood Fries

$16.00

5 Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Cobb Corn

$2.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

Lamb Fried Rice

$10.00

Plain Fried Rice

$8.00

Sausage Fried Rice

Drinks

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Tea

$2.00

Twist Lemonade

$3.00

Barqs Cream

$4.00

Bargs Red Creme

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Tropical Sprite

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Minte Maid

$3.00

Sunkist

$4.00

Big Pineapple

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

DrPepper

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Polish Dog

Beef Polish

$10.00

Pizza

Seafood Pizza

$18.00

Lamb & Shrimp Pizza

$21.00

Lamb Pizza

$20.00

Salads

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Lamb Chop Salad

$14.00

Crawfish

1lb

$8.99

Boiled Seafood

Crab Legs

$26.00

Boiled Shrimp

$18.00

Crab Leg + Shrimp

$28.00

Deserts

Cupcakes

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Taco Tuesday

Tues Single Lamb Taco

$3.00

Tues Single Chicken Taco

$3.00

Tues Single Shrimp Taco

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4405 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

