Leighton's Pub

No reviews yet

4630 Leighton Ave.

Suite #15

Lincoln, NE 68504

Starters

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Wood Fired Bread, Tortilla Chips, Parmesan Cheese

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99

House Pickles Batter Fried, Served with Ranch

XL Cheesy Bread

XL Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Wood Fired Bread, Tomato Sauce

Pepperoni Rolls

$7.99
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.59

Chipotle Mayo

Mikey's Meatballs

Mikey's Meatballs

$10.59

House Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Wood Fired Bread

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$10.99

Pretzel Sticks, Beer Cheese

Frings

Frings

$9.99

Onion Rings, Fries, Garlic Mayo

Beer Cheese Loaded Fries

$9.99

Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

6 Traditional Wings

$10.99

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Mixed Greens & Soup

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Salad mix, bacon, green onion, jalapeño, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and bleu cheese crumbles topped with buffalo grilled or crispy chicken.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing and croutons, topped with parmesan cheese, and grilled or crispy chicken.

Shrimp Spinach Salad

$14.99

Baby spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese, topped with grilled shrimp and raspberry vinegarette.

Dinner Salad

$8.95

Dinner Caesar Salad

$8.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Wood Fired Oven Pizzas

12" Crab Rangoon Pizza

12" Crab Rangoon Pizza

$16.99

Cream Cheese, Crab, Green Onion, Chili Sauce, Fried Wonton

12" Thai Chicken Pizza

12" Thai Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Thai Chili Sauce, Carrot, Peanut, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Cilantro

12" 3-Meat Pizza

12" 3-Meat Pizza

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Smoked Link, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99
12" BBQ Pork Pizza

12" BBQ Pork Pizza

$14.99

Blackberry/Habanero Sauce, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeños, Pecorino, Cilantro, Mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Buffalo Sauce, Green Onion, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella, Ranch

12" Baby Bella Pizza

12" Baby Bella Pizza

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella

12" Meatball Pizza

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, House Meatball, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Roasted Peppers

12" Superoni Pizza

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, Mountains of Pepperoni, Mozzarella

12" Hawaiian Pizza

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. Add jalapeños or cream cheese for $1.

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

12" Franco's Taco Pizza

12" Franco's Taco Pizza

$15.99

Franco's Sauce, Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Crushed Doritos, Side of Sour Cream

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

"Good" Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Wagyu Beef

Smash Burgers

The Natural Burger

The Natural Burger

$14.99

2 (3oz) Wagyu Beef & Pork Blend Patties, Wagyu Beef, Jon's Naturals Pork Shoulder, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce

DPG Burger

DPG Burger

$12.99

2 (3oz) Patties, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Provolone, Special Sauce, Pickle

Jack Burton Burger

Jack Burton Burger

$13.99

2 (3oz) Wagyu Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Country Ham, Dijon Mustard, Pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

2 (3oz) Wagyu Patties, Mushrooms, Swiss, Mayo

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.95

Sandwiches

B.A.L.T.

$12.99

Wood fired bread, crispy bacon, avocado spread, mozzarella cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken in buffalo sauce, crushed Doritos, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, green onion, and ranch wrapped in our wood fired dough

Chicken Club

$14.99

Wood fired bread, grilled chicken, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, & tomato

Cuban

$13.99

Wood fired bread, braised pork, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, & pickle

Goodfella

$14.99

Wood fired bread, Ham, Salami, Capicola, mozzarella cheese, garlic mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce, banana pepper, & red onion

Lobster Roll

$26.99

Lobster claw meat mixed with kewpie mayo served on a buttery brioche bun served with garlic butter and lemon

Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Wood fired bread, homemade meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella cheese

Baskets & More

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Kid Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00

6oz pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

6oz pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Sweet Treats

The Notorious

$8.99

Homemade whiskey bread pudding topped with rich caramel sauce served with ice cream & whipped cream

Double Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Cinnamon Churro

$8.99

Cinnamon and sugar churros in caramel coated ice cream with whipped cream

Hand Made Milkshakes

$6.99

Sides & Sauces

Side Baked Bread

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$5.00

BBQ

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Garlic Ranch

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Marinara

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice/Milk/Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Draft beers, frozen drinks, pizzas, sandwiches and games! Leighton's Pub has something for everyone!

Website

Location

4630 Leighton Ave., Suite #15, Lincoln, NE 68504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

