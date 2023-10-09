Soup & Salad

Fattoush

$15.00

romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, radish, onion, green pepper, pita chips, za'atar

Beetroot & Feta

$15.00

roasted beets, bulgarian feta, za'atar, olive oil, lemon

Cucumber & Yogurt

$12.00

diced cucumber, yogurt, mint, olive oil

Crushed Lentil Soup

$9.00

lentil, carrot, potato, celery, onion

Tabbouleh

$13.00

parsley, mint, cracked wheat, tomato, onion

Cold Mezze

Warak Enab

$12.00

vegetarian grape leaves, rice, tomato, onion

Hummus

$12.00

chickpea puree, tahini

Baba Ghannouj

$13.00

eggplant puree, tahini, pomegranate molasses

Muhammara

$14.00

roasted red pepper, walnut spread

Labneh

$12.00

strained yogurt, za'atar, olive oil

Tomato Kibbeh

$12.00

tomato, onion, cracked wheat, jalapeño, mint

Kibbeh Niyee

$18.00

raw lamb, cracked wheat, jalapeño, onion, mint

Pita

Hot Mezze

Hummus & Veg

$16.00

red pepper, chickpea

Hummus & Chicken

$17.00

sautéed chicken, jalapeño, onion, sumac

Hummus & Hashwi

$18.00

ground lamb, seven spice, pinenuts, hummus

Confit Garlic

$15.00

slow cooked garlic, tomato, basil, soy reduction

Batata Harra

$15.00

crispy potatoes tossed in spices and jalapeño

Sujuk

$15.00

spicy armenian sausage in tomato sauce

Eggplant Fettah

$21.00

eggplant, chickpea, lamb, pita chips, tahini yogurt, pomegranate

Haloumi

$20.00

seared haloumi, watermelon, jalapeño, lime, mint

Falafel

$12.00

three falafel in tahini sauce with pickled vegetables

Arayes

$17.00

seasoned lamb between pita bread, tahini dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$24.00

eight wings, za'atar, lemon, toum, black pepper

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$31.00

pork ribs, samy spice, bbq sauce on the side

Shish Tawook

$27.00

yogurt marinated chicken, toum, pita bread, vegetables, rice

Shish Kafta

$29.00

ground lamb, chili paste, pita bread, vegetables, rice

Shish Kebab

$34.00

aleppo marinated ribeye, pita bread, vegetables, rice

Mixed Grill

$41.00

shish tawook, shish kafta, shish kebab, pita bread, vegetables, rice

Mjaddara

$24.00

lentils, cracked wheat, tomato, onion, lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño

Roasted Chicken

$36.00

half roasted chicken, parsley & red onion salad, yogurt tahini sauce, pine nuts

Salmon

$35.00

pan seared salmon, fava beans, artichoke, red pepper

Branzino

$56.00

grilled mediterranean sea bass, chickpea, tomato, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro

Creekstone Ribeye

$82.00

28 day dry-aged ribeye, lebanese zip sauce on the side

Sides

Lebanese Rice

$7.00

white rice, vermicelli noodle, tomato sauce

French Fries

$10.00

potatoes, ketchup

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, za'atar, tahini

Green Beans

$13.00

green beans, tomato stew

Dessert

Lebanese Sundae

$10.00

ashta ice cream, fairy floss, pistachio

Knafeh

$18.00

ackawi cheese, shredded phyllo, rose syrup

Baklava (2pc)

$7.00

pistachio, walnut, phyllo

Baklava (4pc)

$14.00

pistachio, walnut, phyllo

Halawet Jeben

$9.00

ashta, banana mousse

Vegan Sorbet

$7.00

flavor of the day

Sticky Date Cake

$15.00

warm date cake, honey-caramel, yogurt chantilly cream, almond crumble