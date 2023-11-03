Leilas Lebanese Kitchen 40777 Garfield Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh fast healthy food!
Location
40777 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Naked Burger - Clinton Township - 43203 Garfield Rd
No Reviews
43203 Garfield Rd Clinton Township, MI 48038
View restaurant
Aurelio’s Italian Grill - 43080 Garfield Road
No Reviews
43080 Garfield Road Clinton Township, MI 48038
View restaurant
Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights
No Reviews
44955 Hayes Road Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurant
More near Clinton Township