Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leiva's Coffee I Express

review star

No reviews yet

6323 Ranch Drive

Little Rock, AR 72223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

La Familia Prefers

Geo's Favorite - HOT

$5.25+

Milk + half and half + espresso = Geo's happy place.

El Fuerte - HOT

$5.25+

Steamed milk, bold espresso, vanilla syrup and topped with salted caramel drizzle.

Dulce Luna - HOT

$5.25+

A perfect coffee with white and dark mocha.

Queen Bee - HOT

$5.25+

Traditional latte with local lavender infused honey.

Maya Mocha - HOT

$5.25+

Classic Mocha with a bit of Mayan Spice.

Brain Booster - HOT

$5.50+

Keto-friendly beverage with Coconut Oil and Irish Butter to energize your mind and body.

Tres Leches Latte - HOT

$5.25+

Our Vanilla-infused three milk blend.

Geo's Favorite - ICED

$5.00+

Milk + half and half + espresso = Geo's happy place.

El Fuerte - ICED

$5.00+

Steamed milk, bold espresso, vanilla syrup and topped with salted caramel drizzle.

Dulce Luna - ICED

$5.00+

A perfect coffee with white and dark mocha.

Queen Bee - ICED

$5.00+

Traditional latte with local lavender infused honey.

Maya Mocha - ICED

$5.00+

Classic Mocha with a bit of Mayan Spice.

Tres Leches Latte - ICED

$5.00+

Our Vanilla-infused three milk blend.

Tres Leches Nitro - ICED

$5.00+

Our Vanilla-infused three milk blend - Nitro style.

Coffees

Americano - HOT

$4.00+

Café Latte - HOT

$4.25+

Cappuccino - HOT

$4.25+

Mocha Latte - HOT

$4.75+

White Mocha - HOT

$4.75+

Americano - ICED

$4.00+

Café Latte - ICED

$4.25+

Puro Fuerte Nitro Stout - ICED

$4.25+

Cold Brew - ICED

$4.25+

Mocha - ICED

$4.75+

White Mocha - ICED

$4.75+

Other Drinks

Tazo Earl Grey

$3.25+

Tazo Zen

$3.25+

Tazo Calm

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.00+

Chai Latte - HOT

$4.75+

Matcha Latte - HOT

$4.75+

Milk Steamer (1 Syrup)

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Citrus Mint Green Tea

$3.50+

Wild Berry Pie Herbal Tea

$3.50+

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.50+

Chai Latte - ICED

$4.75+

Matcha Latte - ICED

$4.75+

Brewed Coffee

Medium Roast

$3.00+

Coffee of the Week

$3.25+

Café au Lait

$3.25+

Frappé

Coffee Frappe

$5.00+

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

White Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Dulce Luna Frappe

$5.25+

Maya Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso (DBL Shot)

Espresso - Doppio

$2.50

Espresso con Crema

$3.00

Cortado

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Pastries

Champurradas

$0.25

Guatemalan sesame seed shortbread cookie made for dunking

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Cappuccino Chocolate Muffin

$3.75

Rasp White Choc Scone

$4.25

Our Biscuit-like pastry is lightly warmed and toasted w/ whipped salted butter

Apple Cinn Scone

$4.25

Our Biscuit-like pastry is lightly warmed and toasted w/ whipped salted butter

Traditional Croissant

$3.35

Dark Choc Croissant

$3.85

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Topped w/ Vanilla Cream Cheese Fondant Icing & Caramel Drizzle

Traditional Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Croissant Sandwiches

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$6.00

Ham, White Cheddar, Sliced Peppadew Peppers, and Arugula Salad

Avocado, Tomato & Egg Croissant

$6.00

Fresh Avocado, Grilled Tomatoes & a Baked Egg w/ a hint of lime & sea salt

Bagel Sandwiches

Egg, Ham & Cheddar Bagel

$6.00

Baked Egg, Peppered Ham, White Cheddar and Apple-Smoked Bacon

Egg, Chorizo & Cotija Bagel

$6.00

Baked Egg, Chorizo Sausage and Cotija Cheese

Yogurt Parfaits

Cran, Raisin & Apple Parfait

$5.25

Dried Cranberry, Raisin, and Apple Honey Granola

Berry & Toasted Almond Parfait

$5.25

Strawberry, Blueberry, and Toasted Almond

Banana Nutella Parfait

$5.25

Warm Banana/Cinnamon Compote with Nutella Spread

Egg White Frittatas

Tomato Asiago Frittata

$5.25

Griled Roma Tomatoes and Asiago Cheese

Pepper, Parm & Artichoke Frittata

$5.25

Sweet-Spicy Peppadew Peppers and Grated Parmesan with Grilled Artichoke/Arugula Salad

Whole Egg Frittatas

Bacon & Cheddar Frittata

$5.00

Apple-Smoked Bacon and White Cheddar on a Fresh Arugula Salad

Chorizo & Queso Frittata

$5.00

Roasted Chorizo Sausage and Grilled Jalapeño Queso

Pancakes & Waffles

Pancakes (1 Topping)

$4.25

Waffles (1 Topping)

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned business. We bring you the finest coffees from the most remote parts of Guatemala straight to your door, brew, sip and enjoy with family.

Website

Location

6323 Ranch Drive, Little Rock, AR 72223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chi's Chinese Cuisine - 17200 Chenal Parkway
orange star3.3 • 39
17200 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72223
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe West - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 210
11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120 Little Rock, AR 72212
View restaurantnext
Mickeys Cakes & Sweets
orange starNo Reviews
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a Little Rock, AR 72212
View restaurantnext
Shorty Small's
orange star4.2 • 224
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd Little Rock, AR 72212
View restaurantnext
Community Bakery Shackleford
orange star4.5 • 159
270 South Shackleford Road Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist
orange starNo Reviews
9601 Baptist Health Dr Little Rock, AR 72205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston