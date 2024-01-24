LEMAK Malaysian Eatery 62 Garth Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Join us at LEMAK ! A unique, hands-on culinary journey celebrating Malaysian culture and cuisine. Picture a table covered in banana leaves, laden with succulent grilled meats, seafood, and aromatic vegetables. Indulge in vibrant flavors at a communal feast, away from cutlery constraints. Embrace the joy of hands-on dining, leaving inhibitions behind. Nourish and create unforgettable memories, one delicious bite at a time.
62 Garth Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583
