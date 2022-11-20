Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Mélange Le Melange Syr

review star

No reviews yet

309 West Fayette Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

Starters

Arancini Balls

$15.00

Bruschetta

$15.00

Cherry Bombs

$12.00

Stuffed with spicy Gianelli Sausage, tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese.

Heat of August Smoke Dome

$18.00

4 colossal shrimp, Fresno peppers, beurre blanc, served in a smoke dome.

Warm Burrata & Polenta Tart

$15.00

Burrata cheese, sautéed heirloom tomatoes, crushed garlic, basil leaves.

Whipped Feta Baguette Board

$13.00

Whipped garlic & herb feta, fresh stretch bread.

Salads

Brussel Sprout Salad

$13.00

Artichokes and white beans topped with shaved Brussel sprouts tossed in lemon viniagrette

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$12.00

Pasta

Aglio E Olio

$18.00

August Pâtes

$24.00

Artesian spaghetti tossed with burrata cheese and cherry tomatoes, in a lemon butter garlic sauce

Courgette Pasta

$24.00

Thin sliced zucchini sautéed in caramelized butter, folded with provolone del Monaco, and aged parmesan cheese

Le Mélange Bucatini

$45.00

Lobster Bucatini with cold water tails house-crafted red sauce with sautéed cherry tomatoes, garlic, chillies, parsley and expeller pressed extra virgin olive oil

Pappardelle Pasta

$28.00

Pasta Pie

$24.00

Mushroom breadcrumb crust with a cheesy Alfredo angel hair macaroni topped with house red sauce, topped with an arancini ball

Main Dish

Duck à la Bourbon

$34.00

Bourbon glazed duck leg confit, served over sweet potato and asparagus

Pan Seared Scallops

$38.00

Pan seared organic sea scallops with a bourbon maple reduction served with mashed sweet potatoes and asparagus

Salmon

$32.00

Lemon and dill sautéed salmon served over parmesan risotto and paired with dilly beans LM style

Sea Bass

$38.00

Pan-seared sea bass with lemon pepper mango salsa, served over parmesan risotto and green beans LM style.

Lemoncello Flambe

$32.00

Chicken France our way with lemon beurre blanc paired with parmesan risotto and sautéed dilly beans LM style

Angus Aged Ribeye

$55.00

18 oz Angus Reserve Aged French Royal Ribeye Steak with sautéed mushrooms smashed salt potatoes and grilled asparagus

Dessert

Pistachio Cake

$14.00

Mountain Man

$14.00

Revenge Tastes So Good

$14.00

Paris Made Me Do It

$14.00

Hallelujah Holy Shit

$14.00

Cremebrulee

$14.00

SPECIALS

Stacked Apple Salad

$13.00

Oysters

$1.50

Pumpkin Feta Board

$15.00

Scallops & Maple Butternut Squash

$36.00

Pork Stuffing Ball

$32.00

Soup Special

$13.00

Stockyard Sirloin Special

$65.00

LM Pork Belly Dinner Plate

$21.99

Cannelini White Bean Pasta

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$65.00

Shrimp Diablo

$28.00

Salmon Confit

$45.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

309 West Fayette Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Directions

