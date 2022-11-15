Main picView gallery

Lemme Get Ummm 109 E 51st Street

109 E 51st Street

Chicago, IL 60615

Order Again

SMOOTHIES

LODA DIS, LODA DAT

$7.25

SPINACH, COCONUT WATER, BANANAS, PINEAPPLE, AND MANGO.

JUST BERRLY

$7.25

BLUEBERRIES, PINEAPPLE JUICE, BANANA, AND PEACHES.

SO FRESH, SO CLEAN

$7.25

KALE, APPLE JUICE, APPLES, STRAWBERRIES, SPINACH, AND PINEAPPLE.

TURK THE SUPERMAN

$7.25

SPINACH, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, ALMOND MILK, AND DATES.

AWW SUKI SUKI NOW

$7.25

COCONUT WATER, STRAWBERRY, MANGO, BANANA,

BOO'D UP

$7.25

MANGO, ALMOND MILK, VANILLA OR COCONUT YOGURT

FEFE ON THE BLOCK

$7.25

(WHITE CHOCOLATE REESE CUP FLAVORED) MATCH OF PROTEIN POWDER MIX & MATCH OF SUGAR FREE SYRUP, SUGAR FREE WHIP CREAM, PEANUT BUTTER

EUNICE THE BUTTERFLY

$7.25

(STRAWBERRY CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE FLAVORED) MIX & MATCH SUGAR FREE PROTEINS, MIX & MATCH OF SUGAR FREE SYRUPS, STRAWBERRIES

BYE FELICIA

$7.25

(PINK STARBURST FLAVORED) MIC & MATCH OF SUGAR FREE PROTEINS, FLAVORED PUDDING, STRAWBERRIES, PINEAPPLES MIX &. MATCH OF SUGAR FREE FLAVORED SYRUPS

JUICES

BEDROOM BOOM - INTIMACY ENHANCER

$8.75

(SEX JUICE) BEETS, RASPBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, CUCUMBERS.

WE HAD A TIME TIME LAST TIME - HANG OVER JUICE

$8.75

(HANG OVER JUICE) WATERMELON, CUCUMBER, PEARS GINGER, GRAPEFRUIT

GET JIGGY WITH IT - WORKOUT JUICE

$8.75

WATERMELON, BLUEBERRIES, LIME

MY SUGAR LOW - DIABETES JUICE

$8.75

CUCUMBER, PEAR, LEMON

POST OPP - SURGERY JUICE

$8.75

BEETS, GINGER, TUMERIC, PINEAPPLES, POMEGRANATE, KALE, CARROTS, WATERMELON, AND LIME.

THE PROTOTYPE

$8.75

APPLES, ORANGES, CRANBERRIES, LEMON, LIME

GOTTA BLAST - IMMUNE BOOSTER

$8.75

PINEAPPLE, APPLE, GINGER, TUMERIC

IS YOU COOL - WEED/THC CLEANSER

$8.75

CUCUMBER, KALE, CELERY, CILANTRO, GREEN APPLES, PINEAPPLE

SNEAKY LINK - BUILD YOUR OWN JUICE

$8.75

YOUR PICK OF FRUITS & VEGGIES PUT TOGETHER IN A JUICE THAT NOBODY SUPPOSED TO KNOW ABOUT

SOUP OF THE DAY

CUP

$3.00

BOWL

$4.75

DESSERTS

UMMM PUDDING CUPS OREO

$5.50

UMMM PUDDING CUPS STRAWBERRY & BANANA

$5.50

FAT KID CAKES

$5.75

SANDMICHES

HEY MON'

$9.50

PULLED JERK CHICKEN BREAST, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON CIABATTA BREAD.

THE R&BEEF

$9.50

ROAST BEEF, PROVOLONE CHEESE, PEPPER RELISH, LETTUCE, ONION, JALAPENOS, MAYO AND MUSTARD ON WHEAT BREAD.

JIVE TURKEY

$9.50

HONEY TURKEY, TURKEY BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONION, RELISH AND MUSTARD ON TEXAS TOAST.

TBLT

$9.50

TURKEY, TURKEY BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE AND TOMATO TOPPED WITH OUR ITALIAN OIL BLEND ON A CROISSANT.

CRAZY CALYPSO

$9.50

MAPLE TURKEY, COLBY JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, MUSTARD, OUR SIGNATURE UMMM PICO DE GALLO ON HAWAIIAN BREAD.

CORNY BEEF

$11.25

CORNED BEEF, ONION, PICKLE, AND SPICY MUSTARD ON MARBLE RYE BREAD.

UP IN DA CLUB

$12.25

CHICKEN SAUTEED & DRIZZLED IN OUR SIGNATURE HONEY HOT SAUCE ACCOMPANIED BY ROMAINE LETTUCE, AVOCADO, TURKEY BACON, COLBY CHEESE ON TOASTED BREAD WITH OUR SIGNATURE SPREAD.

SoFISHicated

$13.00

BLACKEN SALMON, ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA ON HAWAIIAN BREAD. (COMES WITH A CHOICE OF OUR SIGNATURE UMMM AVOCADO SAUCE OR UMMM HONEY LEMON SAUCE)

MEET THE SHROOMS

$9.50

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS, ROMAINE LETTUCE, JALAPENO, ROASTED PEPPER (COMES WITH CHOICE OF OUR SIGNATURE UMMM AVOCADO SAUCE OR UMMM HONEY LEMON SAUCE)

A DELICIOUS MESS

$12.75

TURKEY SLOW ROASTED COOKED & SAUTEED IN PEPPERS, SERVED ON A FRESH CUT BOULLO WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH GARDENIA PEPPERS. YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPED OR DRY.

MESSY COMBO

$14.50

UPGRADE YOUR DELICIOUSNESS BY ADDING OUR ITALIAN TURKEY SAUSAGE TO YOUR DELICIOUS MESS. SAME GREAT SLOW ROASTED TURKEY ALONG WITH JUICE ITALIAN SAUCE TO DOUBLE UP THE FLAVOR.

ON MY MOMMA

$14.50

HOMEMADE CRAB CAKE MIXED & MATCHED WITH OUR UMMM SEASON BLEND, FOLLOWED UP WITH OUR SPICY MAYO, ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION AND TURKEY BACON ON A ONION ROLL.

THE SIDECHICK

$9.75

CHICKPEAS BROUGHT TOGETHER IN A TUNA LIKE MELODY WITH RED ONION, GREEN & RED PEPPERS, SEASONED TO PERFECTION ON CIABATTA BREAD, TOPPED WITH SPINACH AND TOMATO. (MADE WITH VEGAN MAYO)

TOO TURNT UP TUNA

$9.75

FRESH TUNA MIXED UP AND MADE UP JUST LIKE YOUR MOMMA TO USE TO MAKE WITH TURKEY BACON, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, RED ONION, LETTUCE, HOUSE MADE ITALIAN OIL BLEND AND OUR SIGNATURE SWEET & SPICY PICKLES ON CIABATTA BREAD.

AYE CHECK IT OUT REAL QUICK

$12.25

(CHICKEN CEASAR GRINDER) CHICKEN MIX LETTUCE, TOMATO, BANANA PEPPERS, W/ OUR SIGNATURE UMMM SAUCE ON GARLIC FRENCH BREAD.

WHEW CHILE

$16.50

(FRIDAY & SUNDAY ONLY) FRIED LOBSTER W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, & OUR CAJUN WHEW SAUCE (FRIDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

BOUT TO GO HAM

$9.50

HAM SANDWICH, W/ HAM AND AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, MUSTARD ON A PRETZEL BUN.

THE LUNCHROOM LADY

$12.25

SUPER DONUT W/ SPICY MISSISIPPI CHICKEN SAUSAGE, AMERICAN CHEESE, FRIED EGG

WOO WOO WOO WOO

$14.00

SALMON PHILLY BLACKEND SALMON GLAZED & DRIZZLED IN OUR SIGNATURE DUSSE CHIPOTLE SAUCE A COMPANY BY GRILLED ONIONS ( SAUTÉ PEPPERS / PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE

LET'S HAVE A TOAST

AVOCADO & MANGO

$7.25

AVOCADO TOAST (PLAIN)

$7.25

AVOCADO WITH TURKEY BACON HARD BOIL EGGS AND DICED TOMATOES

$8.00

AVOCADO & ELOTE CORN

$7.25

UMMM WINGS

6 WINGS

$9.50

12 WINGS

$14.50

SALADS

WHOOP THERE IT IS

$16.00

GARLIC BUTTER BLACKEND SALMON, AVOCADO, CORN, BLACK BEANS, TOMATOES AND ONION, SERVED WITH OUR WHOOMP THERE IT IS DRESSING..

HENNY LINNI CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD

$15.00

ROMAINE, SPINACH, CUCUMBER, GRILLED BELL PEPPERS AND CHICKEN BREAST DRIZZLED IN OUR HENNYTHING POSSIBLE DRESSING.

YEAH IGHT

$14.50

JUICY LUMP CRAB MEAT, SEASONED TO PERFECTION ON A BED OF KALE TOSSED WITH BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CELERY, AND OUR SIGNATURE CAESAR DRESSING, TOPPED WITH A LITTLE COTLIJA CHEESE

CHOPPED & SCREWED SALAD

$12.50

ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, EGG, CUCUMBER, ADDITIONAL PROTEIN $3 (CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR SALMON)

TWERKING JERKING

$15.00

A LIL' JAMAICAN TING WITH ALL THE EXOTIC FLAVORS & SPICES OF THE ISLAND TOPPED WITH OUR MANGO AND SHRIMP MELOD, SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING.

ISSA WRAP

VEGGIE-LICIOUS

$8.25

ROASTED VEGETABLES, TOFU, FETA CHEESE, AVOCADO ON A SPINACH WRAP

TNT

$8.25

TURKEY, TURKEY BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO AND MAYO

WRAP IT UP MON'

$11.25

CHICKEN MARINATED IN ALL THE SEASONS & SPICES OF THE ISLANDS ALONG WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION.... OR GIVE IT A. ISLAND TWIST BY ADDING OUR UMMM SIGNATURE PINEAPPLE PICO FOR A PERFECT BLEND SWEET & SPICE

HENNY LINNI CHICKEN FAJITA

$11.00

ROMAINE, SPINACH, CUCUMBER, GRILLED VEGGIES AND CHICKEN DRIZZLED IN OUR HENNYTHING POSSIBLE SAUCE

WATCHAMACALLIT

$12.25

BLACKENED SALMON, SPRING MIX LETTUCE, TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA CHEESE FEATURING OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE ON A SPINACH WRAP.

BUSSIN

$12.25

BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN, LETTUCE, CELERY, TOMATOES, BACON & COLBY JACK CHEESE, RANCH DRIZZLE OPTIONAL.

HOLLA AT CHA BOI

$12.25

CHICKEN MARINATED & SEASON MIXED IN WITH OUR SIGNATURE CHIPOTLE SAUCE ON A SPINACH WRAP ACCOMPANY BY LETTUCE, AVOCADO, SAUTÉED PEPPER TRIO ALONG WITH BLACK BEANS

BEVERAGES

Bottle Water

$1.50

Can - Pepsi

$1.25

Can - Ginger Ale

$1.25

Can - Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Can - Pink Lemonade

$1.25

Can - Fruit Punch

$1.25

SMOOTHIE ROLLS

LODA DIS, LODA DAT

$9.50

SPINACH, COCONUT WATER, BANANAS, PINEAPPLE, AND MANGO.

JUST BERRLY

$9.50

BLUEBERRIES, PINEAPPLE JUICE, BANANA, AND PEACHES.

SO FRESH, SO CLEAN

$9.50

KALE, APPLE JUICE, APPLES, STRAWBERRIES, SPINACH, AND PINEAPPLE.

TURK THE SUPERMAN

$9.50

SPINACH, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, ALMOND MILK, AND DATES.

AWW SUKI SUKI NOW

$9.50

COCONUT WATER, STRAWBERRY, MANGO, BANANA,

MY LIL SNEAKER DOODLE

$9.50

AVOCADO, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, VANILLA EXTRACT, COCOA POWDER, DATES, COCONUT OR ALMOND MILK

BOO'D UP

$9.50

MANGO, ALMOND MILK, VANILLA OR COCONUT YOGURT

EXTRAS & SIDES

Extra sauce

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra bacon

$1.25

Extra meat

$2.25

Bag of chips

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come And Try Some of This Deliciousness

Location

109 E 51st Street, Chicago, IL 60615

Main pic

