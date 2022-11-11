Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le'Moine's

review star

No reviews yet

11950 Jones Bridge Rd

Suite 101-A

Johns creek, GA 30005

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
One featured entree is marketed on Mondays with the opportunity to order through noon Thursday. Food will be delivered on Friday

11950 Jones Bridge Rd, Suite 101-A, Johns creek, GA 30005

