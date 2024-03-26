Lemon Drop 2542 Santa Clara Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Get to know us better and discover what makes Lemon Drop a unique craft cocktail bar. From our origin story to our creative process, we're passionate about serving high end custom cocktails and delicious food. Take a journey with us and experience the best of Alameda, California.
Location
2542 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Alameda
Jamba - 001156 - Alameda Towne Centre
4.7 • 413
2306 South Shore Center Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurant