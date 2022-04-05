Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lemon Falls Cafe

111 Reviews

$$

95 N Main St

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Croissant

$2.00

Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.75

Granola & Milk

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.50

Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.25

Jambon-Beurre Sandwich

$9.75

Scone

$3.00

Scone And Coffee

$5.00

Three Steamed Eggs

$6.00

Toast with Butter & Jelly

$3.00

Yogurt Granola Parfait

$6.50

Sandwiches

Boxed Lunch

$17.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Four Cheese Panini

$10.00

Half Sandwich

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.50

Jambon-Beurre Sandwich

$9.75

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Lunch Special

$13.99

P B & J

$7.00

Parmesan Chicken Cutlet

$14.95

Pickle Container

$1.00+

Restaurant Week Combo

$11.95

Short Rib Sandwich

$17.95

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$10.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.25

Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Veggie Panini

$11.95

Split Plate

$1.00

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Salads

Beverly Hills NO Turkey

$9.00

Beverly Hills Turkey

$13.95

Chopped Crunchy Vegetable

$12.00

Kale Caesar NO CHICKEN

$10.00

Kale Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Vietnamese Chicken

$12.95

Vietnamese NO Chicken

$12.00

Waldorf NO Turkey

$11.00

Waldorf Turkey

$13.95

White Bean Nicoise NO Tuna

$12.25

White Bean Tuna Nicoise

$13.25

Joe's Salad

$19.99

Soups

1/2 Sandwich & Cup Soup

$10.75

Chicken Noodle

$5.00+

Frozen Soup

$15.00+

Gazpacho

$4.75+Out of stock

Stew

$6.00+

Vegetable

$5.00+

Veggie Chili

$5.75+Out of stock

White Bean Turkey Chili

$5.75+

Paprikash

$6.00+

Brewed or Prepared Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Box of Coffee

$22.00

Breve Latte

$3.25+

Cafe Americano

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

Cafe Mocha

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$3.65+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso Shot

$2.20

Hot Cocoa

$3.40+

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Americano

$3.30

Iced Chai

$4.35

Iced Coffee

$3.30

Iced Latte

$3.95

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Macchiato

$2.25+

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Smoothies

$6.95

Tap Water

Retail Drinks

Bai

$2.75

Blue Monkey

$3.99Out of stock

Box Water

$3.00

Bubbly

$1.99

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Fever Tree

$2.75

GUS

$3.00

Hildon

$4.99

Hint

$2.25

Izze

$2.99

Kombucha

$6.00

Lemon Falls water

$2.00

Lemon Waves

$4.99

MidWest

$7.99

Pellegrino

$2.25+

Saratoga

$2.50+

Smoothies

$6.95

Spindrift

$2.99

Sprecher

$2.75

Tap Water

Ri's Tea

$3.99

Asarasi

$3.50

Baked Goods

Biscotti

$3.00

Cake Loaf

$22.00

Cookie

$3.25

Cookie Dough

$19.99

Dog Treat

$1.00

Granola

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.50

Jambon-Beurre Sandwich

$9.75

Madeline

$1.00

Muffin

$3.50

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Rosemary Nuts

$12.99

Scone

$3.00

Slice of Cake

$3.00

Tea Biscuit

$3.50

Streudel

$17.00

Hot Cross Buns

$9.99

Hunger Network Special

$9.75

Deli Case

Seasonal Veggies

$10.99

Chicken

$13.99

Baby Squash

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.99

Enchilada

$8.99

Stuffed Acorn Squash

$9.75

Lasagna

$9.99

Mac Cup

$5.00

Meatball

$2.99Out of stock

Meatloaf

$12.00

Pickle Container

$1.00+

Roasted Shrimp Salad

$22.99

Short Rib Quesadilla

$8.99

Shrimp Salad

$22.99

Spinach Strata

$6.99

Stuffed Cabbage

$10.99Out of stock

Stuffed Cabbage 2pack

$12.50Out of stock

Stuffed Pepper

$11.99

Tarragon Chicken

$17.00

Twiced Baked Sweet Potato

$6.99

Zucchini Square

$5.99

Easter

Biscuit Tin

$22.00

Bun Oreo

$3.00

Bunny Bar

$5.25

Bunny Slippers

$5.50

Bunny Tin

$10.00

Small Candy Kabob

$5.25

Skinny Choco Bunny

$6.99

Confiserie De Chocolat

$12.00

Foil Bunny

$2.50

Fuzy Bunny

$9.99

Giant Bag Easter Cake

$26.95

Hippity Hop Mix

$9.99

Jar Jelly Belly

$10.00

Keats Foils

$17.25

Keats Speckled Eggs

$15.25

Mini Foils

$1.00

Speckled Eggs

$15.25

White Choco Pretzels

$9.99

Deviled Egg

$3.50

Fat Bunny

$11.00

Fat Choco Bunny

$11.00

Carrot Rice Crispy

$5.99

Chick Crispy

$6.50

Rice Crispy Pop

$5.99

Egg Oreo

$3.25

Nest (Coconut)

$3.50

Christmas

Box Panettone

$25.00

Tin Panettone

$25.00

Box Of Chocolates

$15.00

Choco Ornament

$1.00

Christmas Strata

$45.00

Breakfast Bread Loaf

$22.00

Muffin

$3.00

Beef Tenderloin w/ Port Sauce (serves 8-10)

$245.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese (serves 8-10)

$85.00

Brussel Sprouts (serves 10-12)

$38.00

Cranberry Sauce (serves 4-6)

$7.00

Green Bean Casserole (serves 10-12)

$45.00

Stuffing (serves 10-12) (Copy)

$39.00

Cookie Tray

$28.00

Scamps Bark

$16.00Out of stock
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

95 N Main St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Directions

