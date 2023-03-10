A map showing the location of Lemon Supply View gallery

Lemon Supply

review star

No reviews yet

1170 Auahi Street

Unit 143

Honolulu, HI 96814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Toast

Happy Toast

$6.95

Rainbow Toast

$7.95

Avocado Toast

$7.95

S'mores Toast

$12.95

Honey Dream Toast

$12.95Out of stock

Pretty Berry Toast

$12.95Out of stock

Good Morning Sunshine

Breakfast Sandwich w/Coffee

$12.95+

Breakfast Sandwich w/Lemonade

$12.95+

Breakfast Plate w/Coffee

$14.95+

Breakfast Plate w/Lemonade

$14.95+

Sandwich Combo

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Lemonade

$14.95+

Fried Fish Sandwich w/Lemonade

$14.95+

Shredded Beef Sandwich w/Lemonade

$14.95+

Misc.

Bag

$0.25

Fresh Lemon

$1.50

Drinks

Lemonade Drinks

Original Lemon

$6.95+

Lilikoi Lemon

$6.95+

Raspberry Lemon

$6.95+

Yuzu Lemon

$6.95+

Li Hing Mui Lemon

$6.95+

Sense Lemonade Drinks

Basil Lemon

$7.45+

Mint Lemon

$7.45+

Roselle Lemon

$7.45+

Lavender Lemon

$7.45+

Iced Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.95+

Assam Black Tea

$4.95+

Old Fashioned Black Tea

$4.95+

Winter Melon Tea

$4.95+

Iced Tea Lemonade

Green Tea Lemonade

$6.95+

Winter Melon Lemonade

$6.95+

Assam Tea Lemonade

$6.95+

Old-Fashioned Lemonade

$6.95+

Fruit Milk

Watermelon Milk

$7.45+

Papaya Milk

$7.45+Out of stock

YoYo & Latte Drinks

Dragon Green Tea YoYo

$6.95+Out of stock

Mango YoYo

$6.95+Out of stock

Matcha Iced Latte

$6.95+

Kailua Blue Latte

$6.95+

Fruit Tea w/Milk Foam

Pretty Berry (Strawberry)

$7.45+

Let Da Mango (Mango)

$7.45+

Party Berry (Mix Berry)

$7.45+

Mr. Pineapple (Pineapple)

$7.45+Out of stock

Organic Coffee

Americano

$4.25+

Latte

$6.00+

Flavored Latte

$6.50+

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Espresso Double Shot

$6.00

Affogato (cold)

$9.95

Iced Cold Brew Coffee (cold)

$5.95+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Treats

Location

1170 Auahi Street, Unit 143, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Social Honolulu - 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
orange star4.1 • 448
1170 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Scratch Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,343
1170 Auahi st Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Off the Wall
orange star4.5 • 530
1170 Auahi St Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ward Village
orange starNo Reviews
1108 Auahi St #160 Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Merriman's Honolulu
orange starNo Reviews
1108 Auahi Street #170 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Pizza Dadi
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Ala Moana Boulevard Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston