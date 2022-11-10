Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lemon Thai Cuisine

416 Reviews

$

215 Highland Ave

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Thai Rolls 4pcs
Pad See You

THAI ME UP

Pha-naeng MOO

Pha-naeng MOO

$11.00Out of stock

Pha-naeng with PORK is a type of red Thai curry that is thick, salty and sweet, with a zesty makrut lime flavor. Served Over Rice.

Moo-Kratiem (Thai Garlic Pork)

Moo-Kratiem (Thai Garlic Pork)

$11.00

Moo Kratiem is a Thai stir fry with sliced pork and topped with crispy fried garlic for a comforting dish that's loaded with flavor. Served over rice.

CRISPY CHICKEN HOT BASIL

CRISPY CHICKEN HOT BASIL

$11.00

Sautéed Crispy Chicken with fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers and fresh minced hot peppers in house special sauce. Served over rice.

Mango sticky rice

Mango sticky rice

$8.00Out of stock

Mango sticky rice is a traditional Thai dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk. (Only white sticky rice)

Krapow-Gai Kai-dow

Krapow-Gai Kai-dow

$13.00

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken with fried egg. It's a spicy stir fried dish made with chopped chicken, thai basil, chilies, and garlic, and it's perfect for a one-dish meal over rice.

Pad Prik Kang Moo

Pad Prik Kang Moo

$11.00

Pork stir fried in red curry paste with string beans,bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.

OVER RICE ( AVAIABLE ALL DAY)

GREEN CURRY (OVER RICE)

GREEN CURRY (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Green chili curry with coconut milk, peas, bamboo shoots, string beans, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggplants and basil leaves.

YELLOW CURRY (OVER RICE)

YELLOW CURRY (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Yellow curry with coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell pepper and tomato.

PANANG CURRY (OVER RICE)

PANANG CURRY (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Thai panang curry with coconut milk, string beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, baby corn and snow peas.

RED CURRY (OVER RICE)

RED CURRY (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Red chili curry with coconut milk, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, eggplants, carrots, bell peppers, string beans and basil leaves.

MASSAMAN CURRY (OVER RICE)

MASSAMAN CURRY (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Spicy peanut curry with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers and roasted peanuts.

GINGER AND SCALLIONS (OVER RICE)

GINGER AND SCALLIONS (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Sautéed meat with fresh ginger, scallions, bell peppers, carrots, onions and black mushrooms in house special sauce.

CASHEW NUTS (OVER RICE)

CASHEW NUTS (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Sautéed meat with onions, carrots, baby corns, mushrooms, pineapple chunks, snow peas, bell peppers, scallions and roasted cashew nuts in house special sauce

SPICY HOT BASIL (OVER RICE)

SPICY HOT BASIL (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Sautéed meat with fresh basil leaves, onions, carrots, bell peppers and fresh minced hot peppers in house special sauce.

BROCCOLI (OVER RICE)

$11.00

Sautéed meat with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in house special oyster sauce.

CURRY DINNER

GREEN CURRY (D)

GREEN CURRY (D)

$15.00

Hot and spicy green chili curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, peas, bamboo shoots, string beans, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggplant and basil leaves, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

RED CURRY (D)

RED CURRY (D)

$15.00

Spicy red chili curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, eggplant, carrots, bell peppers, string beans and basil leaves, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

YELLOW CURRY (D)

YELLOW CURRY (D)

$15.00

Spicy yellow curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell peppers and tomato, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

MASSAMAN CURRY (D)

MASSAMAN CURRY (D)

$15.00

Spicy peanut curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers and roasted peanuts, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

PANANG CURRY (D)

PANANG CURRY (D)

$15.00

Spicy Thai panang curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, string beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, baby corn and snow peas, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Sautéed Dishes

Sautéed meat with fresh garlic, white peppers, baby corn, snow peas, mushroom and carrots in house special sauce on a bed of lettuce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
SPICY HOT BASIL (DINNER)

SPICY HOT BASIL (DINNER)

$15.00

Hot and spicy sautéed meat with fresh basil leaves, onions, carrots, bell peppers and fresh minced hot peppers in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

GINGER AND SCALLION (DINNER)

GINGER AND SCALLION (DINNER)

$15.00

Sautéed meat with fresh ginger, scallions, bell peppers, carrots, onions and black mushrooms in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

RAINBOW (DINNER)

RAINBOW (DINNER)

$15.00

Sautéed meat with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms and baby corn in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

BROCCOLI (DINNER)

BROCCOLI (DINNER)

$15.00

Sautéed meat with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in house special oyster sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

CASHEW NUTS (DINNER)

CASHEW NUTS (DINNER)

$15.00

Spicy sautéed meat with onions, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, pineapple chunks, snow peas, bell peppers, scallions and roasted cashew nuts in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

FRESH GARLIC (DINNER)

$15.00Out of stock

Sautéed meat with fresh garlic, white peppers, baby corn, snow peas, mushroom and carrots in house special sauce on a bed of lettuce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

LEMON GRASS (DINNER)

$15.00Out of stock

Sautéed meat with fresh lemongrass, eggplant, string bean, snow peas, bell peppers and basil leaves in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

VOLCANO STRING BEAN (DINNER)

VOLCANO STRING BEAN (DINNER)

$15.00

Spicy sautéed meat with string beans, bell peppers and roasted cashew nuts in tangy chili paste sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Appetizers

Chicken Saté 4pcs

Chicken Saté 4pcs

$9.00

Chicken marinated with herbs and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 4 pieces.

Thai Rolls 4pcs

Thai Rolls 4pcs

$6.00

Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce. 4 pieces.

Bangkok Golden 5pcs

Bangkok Golden 5pcs

$6.00

Homemade crab meat mixed with onion, carrots and cream cheese. 5 pieces.

Veggie Puff 8pcs

Veggie Puff 8pcs

$6.00

Crispy spring roll stuffed with mixed vegetables and curry wrapped in a triangle shape. 8 pieces.

Thai Veggie Curry Puff 3pcs

Thai Veggie Curry Puff 3pcs

$7.00

Crispy dough skin stuffed with potato, onion, corn and carrots in mixed curry powder, served with sweet cucumber sauce. 3 pieces.

Taro Puff 3pcs

Taro Puff 3pcs

$7.00

Three pieces. Crispy dough skin stuffed with taro, lightly sweetened with coconut milk and sugar. 3 pieces.

Veggie Dumpling 6pcs

$8.00Out of stock

Vegetable ravioli, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 6 pieces.

Thai Dumpling 7pcs

Thai Dumpling 7pcs

$8.00

Thai ravioli with marinated meat and vegetables, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.

Thai Pancake 2 pcs

Thai Pancake 2 pcs

$7.00

Chive dumpling served steamed or fried with spicy ginger sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled green soybeans with salt.

Golden Triangles 8pcs

Golden Triangles 8pcs

$6.00

Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts. 8 pieces.

Lemon Thai Wings 6pcs

Lemon Thai Wings 6pcs

$9.00

Marinated chicken wings with Thai herbs, served with sweet chili sauce. 6 pieces.

Shumai 7pcs

Shumai 7pcs

$8.00

Shrimp and vegetables wrapped in wonton skin, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Served with green curry sauce.

Lemon Thai Combo Platter

$16.00Out of stock

A platter of two chicken satays, two lemon Thai wings, three pieces of Bangkok golden, three fried Thai dumplings and three Thai rolls.

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Beef Salad

$12.00
Plah Goong

Plah Goong

$12.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh lettuce topped with marinated seaweed and tomato.

Soups

Fresh soft tofu with minced vegetables in clear broth with cilantro.
Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)

Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)

$6.00

Spicy famous Thai hot and sour soup spiced with chili, lemongrass, mushroom and lime juice and your choice of protein. 🌶 Spicy

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

$6.00

Coconut Thai soup seasoned with galangal, lime juice and lemongrass with your choice of protein.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Thai style wonton soup in clear chicken broth with cilantro.

Tofu Soup

$6.00

Fresh soft tofu with minced vegetables in clear broth with cilantro.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.

Crystal Noodles

Crystal Noodles

$12.00

Stir fried jelly glass noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, zucchini, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli and scallions.

Country Style Pad Thai

Country Style Pad Thai

$13.00

An authentic hot and spicy version of stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu, dried little shrimp and crushed peanuts in house special sauce. 🌶 Spicy

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts with lightly fried chicken on the top.

Crazy Noodles

Crazy Noodles

$12.00

Hot and spicy fresh wide noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce. 🌶 Spicy

Pad See You

Pad See You

$12.00

Fresh wide noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli and carrots in house special soy sauce.

Crazy Udon Noodles

Crazy Udon Noodles

$13.00

Hot and spicy udon noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce.

Lemon Thai’s Signature

Avocado Curry

Avocado Curry

$16.00

Spicy sauteed chicken in mild red curry sauce with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers and avocado, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy

Imperial Couple

Imperial Couple

$16.00

Spicy sauteed chicken and beef with onions, carrots, bell peppers, string beans, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots in special Thai chili paste sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy

Tofu King

Tofu King

$16.00Out of stock

Lightly fried soft tofu topped with shiitake mushrooms, fresh ginger, scallions and bell peppers in brown gravy sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Highland Ave. Paradise

Highland Ave. Paradise

$17.00

Spicy sauteed sliced chicken and shrimp with carrots, snow peas, string beans, mushroom, onions, bell peppers in spicy sauce topped with cashew nuts, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

$17.00

Spicy sauteed chicken and shrimp in Thia yellow curry with onions, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, tomato and mango chunks, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy

Eggplant Delight

Eggplant Delight

$17.00Out of stock

Sauteed minced chicken with onions, mushrooms, garlic, bell peppers, basil leaves and eggplant in light brown sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Garlic Fish

Garlic Fish

$18.00Out of stock

Young Coconut Curry

$17.00

Fried Rice

Lemon Thai Fried Rice

Lemon Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, peas, onions, scallions, tomato and baby corn in house special sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Hot and spicy stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, bell peppers, onions and basil leaves in house special sauce. 🌶 Spicy

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, pineapple chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.

Indonesia Fried Rice

Indonesia Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, bell peppers, onions and carrots in a flavorful homemade slightly spicy sauce. Topped with crispy chicken. 🌶 Spicy

Mango Fried Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, mango chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.

Seafood Offerings

Seafood Choo Chee

Seafood Choo Chee

$20.00

Hot and spicy sauteed shrimp, squid, and mussels in special curry sauce with pineapple chunks, snow peas, bell peppers, string beans and lime leaves, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Seafood Kamikaze

$20.00

Hot and spicy sauteed shrimp, squid, and mussels with carrots, snow peas, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers in house special chili sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Seafood Delight

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp, squid, and mussels with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms and baby corn in house special brown sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Golden Shrimp

Golden Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy sauteed shrimp with eggs, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, baby corn and scallions in house special curry sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Salmon Ginger

$20.00Out of stock

A fine piece of salmon fillets with fresh ginger, scallions, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, baby corn and black mushrooms in house special brown sauce.

Amazing Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Lightly fried salmon fillets with onions, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bell peppers, scallions and basil leaves in house special sauce served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Mango Fish

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy crispy fish fillet topped with mango chunks, tomato, onions, zucchini, carrots and bell peppers in Thai yellow curry, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Beef Specials

Hot Beef

$17.00

Spicy sauteed slices of tender beef with carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Crispy Bean Beef

Crispy Bean Beef

$17.00

Spicy sauteed of tender beef with crispy string beans, snow peas and bell peppers in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Inferno Beef

$17.00

Hot and spicy sauteed slices of tender beef with bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms and baby corn in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Bangkok Beef

Bangkok Beef

$17.00

Stir-fried slices of tender beef with bell peppers and mushrooms in a special oyster sauce, served with steamed broccoli and your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Healthy Specials

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$10.00

Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Steamed Veg with Tofu

$12.00

Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Steamed Veg Chicken

Steamed Veg Chicken

$12.00

Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Steamed Veg with Shrimp

$14.00

Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Steamed Broccoli Tofu

$12.00

Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Steamed Broccoli Chicken

Steamed Broccoli Chicken

$12.00

Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Steamed Broccoli with Shrimp

$14.00

Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Poultry Specials

Gra-Pow Chicken

Gra-Pow Chicken

$15.00

Hot and spicy sauteed minced chicken with onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in Thai style basil sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Chicken in Love

Chicken in Love

$15.00

Lightly fried chicken, stir-fried with homemade peanut sauce on a bed of freshly steamed vegetables, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Chicken Madness

$15.00Out of stock

Hot and spicy sauteed minced chicken with chopped string beans, eggplant, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves and rhizome (lesser ginger) in Thai basil sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Side Orders

Side Steamed White Rice

Side Steamed White Rice

$3.00
Side Brown Rice

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Rice Noodles

$3.00
Side Steamed Wide Noodles

Side Steamed Wide Noodles

$4.00Out of stock
Side Udon Noodles

Side Udon Noodles

$4.00

Side Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00
Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$6.00
Side Steamed Broccoli

Side Steamed Broccoli

$6.00
Side Peanut Sauce

Side Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Desserts

Fried Golden Banana

Fried Golden Banana

$6.00
Chilled Lychee

Chilled Lychee

$6.00

Extras

Extra Shrimp (Each)

$1.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Vegetables

$3.00

Extra Beef

$5.00

Extra Squid

$4.00

Extra Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Extra Rice Noodles

$3.00

Extra Wide Noodles

$4.00

Extra Udon Noodles

$4.00

Extra Cashew Nut

$3.00

Extra Peanut

$1.50

Substitution of Virgin Olive Oil

$1.00

Beverages

Coconut Juice

$6.00Out of stock
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50
Iced Milk Green Tea

Iced Milk Green Tea

$4.50Out of stock
Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Ginger Ale (Can)

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

