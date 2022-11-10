- Home
Lemon Thai Cuisine
416 Reviews
$
215 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Popular Items
THAI ME UP
Pha-naeng MOO
Pha-naeng with PORK is a type of red Thai curry that is thick, salty and sweet, with a zesty makrut lime flavor. Served Over Rice.
Moo-Kratiem (Thai Garlic Pork)
Moo Kratiem is a Thai stir fry with sliced pork and topped with crispy fried garlic for a comforting dish that's loaded with flavor. Served over rice.
CRISPY CHICKEN HOT BASIL
Sautéed Crispy Chicken with fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers and fresh minced hot peppers in house special sauce. Served over rice.
Mango sticky rice
Mango sticky rice is a traditional Thai dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk. (Only white sticky rice)
Krapow-Gai Kai-dow
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken with fried egg. It's a spicy stir fried dish made with chopped chicken, thai basil, chilies, and garlic, and it's perfect for a one-dish meal over rice.
Pad Prik Kang Moo
Pork stir fried in red curry paste with string beans,bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.
OVER RICE ( AVAIABLE ALL DAY)
GREEN CURRY (OVER RICE)
Green chili curry with coconut milk, peas, bamboo shoots, string beans, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggplants and basil leaves.
YELLOW CURRY (OVER RICE)
Yellow curry with coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell pepper and tomato.
PANANG CURRY (OVER RICE)
Thai panang curry with coconut milk, string beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, baby corn and snow peas.
RED CURRY (OVER RICE)
Red chili curry with coconut milk, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, eggplants, carrots, bell peppers, string beans and basil leaves.
MASSAMAN CURRY (OVER RICE)
Spicy peanut curry with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers and roasted peanuts.
GINGER AND SCALLIONS (OVER RICE)
Sautéed meat with fresh ginger, scallions, bell peppers, carrots, onions and black mushrooms in house special sauce.
CASHEW NUTS (OVER RICE)
Sautéed meat with onions, carrots, baby corns, mushrooms, pineapple chunks, snow peas, bell peppers, scallions and roasted cashew nuts in house special sauce
SPICY HOT BASIL (OVER RICE)
Sautéed meat with fresh basil leaves, onions, carrots, bell peppers and fresh minced hot peppers in house special sauce.
BROCCOLI (OVER RICE)
Sautéed meat with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in house special oyster sauce.
CURRY DINNER
GREEN CURRY (D)
Hot and spicy green chili curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, peas, bamboo shoots, string beans, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggplant and basil leaves, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
RED CURRY (D)
Spicy red chili curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, eggplant, carrots, bell peppers, string beans and basil leaves, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
YELLOW CURRY (D)
Spicy yellow curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell peppers and tomato, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
MASSAMAN CURRY (D)
Spicy peanut curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers and roasted peanuts, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
PANANG CURRY (D)
Spicy Thai panang curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, string beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, baby corn and snow peas, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Sautéed Dishes
SPICY HOT BASIL (DINNER)
Hot and spicy sautéed meat with fresh basil leaves, onions, carrots, bell peppers and fresh minced hot peppers in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
GINGER AND SCALLION (DINNER)
Sautéed meat with fresh ginger, scallions, bell peppers, carrots, onions and black mushrooms in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
RAINBOW (DINNER)
Sautéed meat with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms and baby corn in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
BROCCOLI (DINNER)
Sautéed meat with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in house special oyster sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
CASHEW NUTS (DINNER)
Spicy sautéed meat with onions, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, pineapple chunks, snow peas, bell peppers, scallions and roasted cashew nuts in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
FRESH GARLIC (DINNER)
Sautéed meat with fresh garlic, white peppers, baby corn, snow peas, mushroom and carrots in house special sauce on a bed of lettuce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
LEMON GRASS (DINNER)
Sautéed meat with fresh lemongrass, eggplant, string bean, snow peas, bell peppers and basil leaves in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
VOLCANO STRING BEAN (DINNER)
Spicy sautéed meat with string beans, bell peppers and roasted cashew nuts in tangy chili paste sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Appetizers
Chicken Saté 4pcs
Chicken marinated with herbs and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 4 pieces.
Thai Rolls 4pcs
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce. 4 pieces.
Bangkok Golden 5pcs
Homemade crab meat mixed with onion, carrots and cream cheese. 5 pieces.
Veggie Puff 8pcs
Crispy spring roll stuffed with mixed vegetables and curry wrapped in a triangle shape. 8 pieces.
Thai Veggie Curry Puff 3pcs
Crispy dough skin stuffed with potato, onion, corn and carrots in mixed curry powder, served with sweet cucumber sauce. 3 pieces.
Taro Puff 3pcs
Three pieces. Crispy dough skin stuffed with taro, lightly sweetened with coconut milk and sugar. 3 pieces.
Veggie Dumpling 6pcs
Vegetable ravioli, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 6 pieces.
Thai Dumpling 7pcs
Thai ravioli with marinated meat and vegetables, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.
Thai Pancake 2 pcs
Chive dumpling served steamed or fried with spicy ginger sauce.
Edamame
Boiled green soybeans with salt.
Golden Triangles 8pcs
Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts. 8 pieces.
Lemon Thai Wings 6pcs
Marinated chicken wings with Thai herbs, served with sweet chili sauce. 6 pieces.
Shumai 7pcs
Shrimp and vegetables wrapped in wonton skin, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.
Scallion Pancake
Served with green curry sauce.
Lemon Thai Combo Platter
A platter of two chicken satays, two lemon Thai wings, three pieces of Bangkok golden, three fried Thai dumplings and three Thai rolls.
Salads
Soups
Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)
Spicy famous Thai hot and sour soup spiced with chili, lemongrass, mushroom and lime juice and your choice of protein. 🌶 Spicy
Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)
Coconut Thai soup seasoned with galangal, lime juice and lemongrass with your choice of protein.
Wonton Soup
Thai style wonton soup in clear chicken broth with cilantro.
Tofu Soup
Fresh soft tofu with minced vegetables in clear broth with cilantro.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
Crystal Noodles
Stir fried jelly glass noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, zucchini, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli and scallions.
Country Style Pad Thai
An authentic hot and spicy version of stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu, dried little shrimp and crushed peanuts in house special sauce. 🌶 Spicy
Crispy Chicken Pad Thai
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts with lightly fried chicken on the top.
Crazy Noodles
Hot and spicy fresh wide noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce. 🌶 Spicy
Pad See You
Fresh wide noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli and carrots in house special soy sauce.
Crazy Udon Noodles
Hot and spicy udon noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce.
Lemon Thai’s Signature
Avocado Curry
Spicy sauteed chicken in mild red curry sauce with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers and avocado, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy
Imperial Couple
Spicy sauteed chicken and beef with onions, carrots, bell peppers, string beans, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots in special Thai chili paste sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy
Tofu King
Lightly fried soft tofu topped with shiitake mushrooms, fresh ginger, scallions and bell peppers in brown gravy sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Highland Ave. Paradise
Spicy sauteed sliced chicken and shrimp with carrots, snow peas, string beans, mushroom, onions, bell peppers in spicy sauce topped with cashew nuts, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy
Mango Curry
Spicy sauteed chicken and shrimp in Thia yellow curry with onions, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, tomato and mango chunks, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. 🌶 Spicy
Eggplant Delight
Sauteed minced chicken with onions, mushrooms, garlic, bell peppers, basil leaves and eggplant in light brown sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Garlic Fish
Young Coconut Curry
Fried Rice
Lemon Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, peas, onions, scallions, tomato and baby corn in house special sauce.
Basil Fried Rice
Hot and spicy stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, bell peppers, onions and basil leaves in house special sauce. 🌶 Spicy
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, pineapple chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.
Indonesia Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, bell peppers, onions and carrots in a flavorful homemade slightly spicy sauce. Topped with crispy chicken. 🌶 Spicy
Mango Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, mango chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.
Seafood Offerings
Seafood Choo Chee
Hot and spicy sauteed shrimp, squid, and mussels in special curry sauce with pineapple chunks, snow peas, bell peppers, string beans and lime leaves, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Seafood Kamikaze
Hot and spicy sauteed shrimp, squid, and mussels with carrots, snow peas, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers in house special chili sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Seafood Delight
Sauteed shrimp, squid, and mussels with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms and baby corn in house special brown sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Golden Shrimp
Spicy sauteed shrimp with eggs, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, baby corn and scallions in house special curry sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Salmon Ginger
A fine piece of salmon fillets with fresh ginger, scallions, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, baby corn and black mushrooms in house special brown sauce.
Amazing Salmon
Lightly fried salmon fillets with onions, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bell peppers, scallions and basil leaves in house special sauce served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Mango Fish
Spicy crispy fish fillet topped with mango chunks, tomato, onions, zucchini, carrots and bell peppers in Thai yellow curry, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Beef Specials
Hot Beef
Spicy sauteed slices of tender beef with carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Crispy Bean Beef
Spicy sauteed of tender beef with crispy string beans, snow peas and bell peppers in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Inferno Beef
Hot and spicy sauteed slices of tender beef with bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, string beans, zucchini, mushrooms and baby corn in house special sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Bangkok Beef
Stir-fried slices of tender beef with bell peppers and mushrooms in a special oyster sauce, served with steamed broccoli and your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Healthy Specials
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Steamed Veg with Tofu
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Steamed Veg Chicken
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Steamed Veg with Shrimp
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Steamed Broccoli Tofu
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Steamed Broccoli Chicken
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Steamed Broccoli with Shrimp
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Poultry Specials
Gra-Pow Chicken
Hot and spicy sauteed minced chicken with onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in Thai style basil sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Chicken in Love
Lightly fried chicken, stir-fried with homemade peanut sauce on a bed of freshly steamed vegetables, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Chicken Madness
Hot and spicy sauteed minced chicken with chopped string beans, eggplant, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves and rhizome (lesser ginger) in Thai basil sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Side Orders
Extras
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
215 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143