LemonTree Cafe
No reviews yet
6318 E Dublin Granville Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
Popular Items
Thai Peanut Salad
Romaine*, mango*, chopped peanuts, cilantro*, shallots*, lime juice*, avocado*, house made Thai peanut dressing *Certified Organic
Lemon Chia Pudding
Almond milk*, chia seeds*, lemon juice*, lemon zest, honey* *Certified Organic
Breakfast
Hard boiled eggs*, tomato*, spinach*, provolone*, avocado*, sea salt, black pepper* *Certified Organic Pairs best with a wrap!
Frozen Lemonades
Blueberry Lemonade
Coconut water*, apple juice*, lemon juice*, blueberries*, honey* *Certified Organic
Cherry Lemonade
Coconut water*, cherries*, strawberries*, lemon juice*, lemon zest, honey*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Dragonfruit Lemonade
Coconut water*, pineapple*, strawberries*, lemon juice*, dragonfruit powder* *Certified Organic
Lemonade
Coconut water*, apple juice*, lemon juice*, lemon zest *Certified Organic
Strawberry Lemonade
Coconut water*, strawberries*, apple*, organic mango*, lemon juice*, honey* *Certified Organic
Fresh Juices
Anti-Inflammatory
Fresh Pressed Juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, celery*, cucumber*, spinach*, green apple*, pineapple* *Certified Organic
Big Red
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, beet*, carrot*, apple*, orange* *Certified Organic
Cure
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, kale*, spinach*, celery*, cucumber* *Certified Organic
Defender
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, carrot*, apple*, orange*, turmeric* *Certified Organic
Detox
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, carrot*, celery*, cucumber*, beet* *Certified Organic
Popeye Punch
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, spinach*, apple*, cucumber* *Certified Organic
Rise N Shine
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, orange* *Certified Organic
Create Your Own Juice
Pick 3 different organic fruits or vegetables to create your own juice
Cold Press
Cold Press Juice
ABC Apple Beet Carrot
Cold Pressed in House! Carrot*, apple*, beet*, lemon* *Certified Organic
Apple Lemonade
Cold Pressed fresh in house! Apple*, lemon*, ginger* *Certified Organic
Aloe Vera Juice
Butterfly Lemonade
Cold Pressed fresh in house! Lemon*, pure maple syrup, blue matcha* *Certified Organic
Charcoal Lemonade
Cold Pressed fresh in house! Apple*, lemon*, ginger*, activated charcoal* *Certified Organic
PIne-Apple Meadow
Immune Elixir
Shots
Coffees
Cognitive Coffee
MCT Oil powder*, freeze dried arabica coffee*, coconut milk powder*, lions mane mushroom extract*, reishi mushroom extract*, chaga mushroom extract* *Certified Organic
Golden Latte
Coconut Milk Powder,* Coconut Sugar*, MCT Oil Powder*, Freeze-Dried Coconut Water*, Freeze-Dried Turmeric Juice*, Ceylon Cinnamon*, Ginger*, Turmeric Extract*, Cardamom*, Himalayan Salt, Vanilla*, Black Pepper Extract* *Certified Organic
Mocha Frappe
Almond milk*, cold brew*, frozen avocado*, pure maple syrup, almond butter* *Certified Organic
Mocha Iced Cold brew
Cold Brew*, almond milk*, date paste*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, cacao powder* *Certified Organic
Spiced Iced Cold brew
Cold Brew*, almond milk*, pure maple syrup, cinnamon*, turmeric*, black pepper* *Certified Organic
Vanilla Iced Cold brew
Cold Brew*, almond milk*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, camu camu powder* *Certified Organic
Toasts
Almond Butter
Almond butter*, banana*, hemp seeds*, honey* *Certified Organic
Apple Crisp
Almond butter*, apples*, honey*, cinnamon*, gluten free granola* *Certified Organic
Avocado
Avocado*, lemon juice*, olive oil*, red pepper flakes*, sea salt*, microgreens *Certified Organic
Berry Nutty
Almond butter*, strawberries*, goji berries*, coconut chips*, walnuts*, honey* *Certified Organic
Hummus
Hummus*, cucumber*, feta*, red pepper flakes*, lemon juice* *Certified Organic
PB&G
Peanut Butter*, banana*, honey*, gluten free granola* *Certified Organic
Smoothies
Antioxidant
Almond milk*, strawberry,* blueberry*, spinach*, avocado*, almond butter*, chia seed*,vanilla*, date paste* *Certified Organic
Endurance
Coconut water*, pineapple*, apple juice*, spinach*, ginger* *Certified Organic
Buckeye
Almond milk*, banana*, peanut butter*, cacao*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, vegan dark chocolate chips* *Certified Organic
Butterfly Blue
Coconut water*, banana*, pineapple*, blue matcha*, honey* *Certified Organic
Cocoa Spin
Almond milk*, banana*, almond butter*, cacao*, pure maple syrup, vegan dark chocolate chips* *Certified Organic
Cold Buster
Orange juice*, carrot juice*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, camu camu*, turmeric* *Certified Organic
Cool Cuke
Coconut water*, pineapple*, cucumber juice*, honey* *Certified Organic
Forever Young
Almond milk*, banana*, blueberry*, lemon juice*, date paste*, coconut oil*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Frozen Mocha
Almond milk*, cold brew*, banana*, date paste*, cacao*, cinnamon*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Hawaiian
Coconut water*, pineapple*, mango*, spinach*, coconut oil*, honey* *Certified Organic
Immune Kicker
Orange juice*, almond milk*, banana*, honey*, camu camu*, elderberry*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Lemon Frost
Coconut water*, almond milk*, lemon juice*, pineapple*, banana*, lemon zest, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Mango Dream
Almond milk*, orange juice*, banana*, mango*, honey*, turmeric*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic
Morning Sunshine
Carrot juice*, orange juice*, pineapple*, mango*, strawberry*, lemon juice*, ginger* *Certified Organic
PB&J
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberry*, peanut butter*, honey* *Certified Organic
Pink Power
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberry*, almond butter*, honey* *Certified Organic
Power Greens
Coconut water*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, apple juice*, ginger*, spinach*, avocado*, super greens powder* *Certified Organic
Snickerdoodle
Almond milk*, banana*, almond butter*, cinnamon*, pure maple syrup *Certified Organic
Superfruit
Coconut water*, apple juice*, banana*, strawberry*, blueberry*, acaí*, honey* *Certified Organic
Create Your Own
Create Your Own
Kids Smoothies
Blueberry Banana
Almond milk*, blueberry, banana*, vanilla powder*, chia seeds* *Certified Organic
Mango Strawberry
Coconut water*, mango*, strawberry*, vanilla powder* *Certified Organic
Orange Pineapple
Orange juice*, almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, vanilla powder* *Certified Organic
Purple Passion
Coconut water*, strawberry*, blueberry*, honey* *Certified Organic
Strawberry Banana
Almond milk*, strawberry, banana*, honey* *Certified Organic
Bowls
Acai
Almond milk*, banana*, blueberry*, strawberry*, açaí*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberry*, hemp seeds*, goji berries*, and drizzle *Certified Organic
Blue Magic
Almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, blue matcha*, honey*, coconut shreds* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, hemp seeds*, drizzle *Certified Organic
Caribbean
Chia pudding*, Coconut water*, pineapple*, mango*, honey*, turmeric* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, coconut shreds*, goji berries*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Cocoa Bowl
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberries*, cacao*, almond butter*, pure maple syrup Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberries*, vegan dark chocolate chips*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Hawaiian
Almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, coconut oil*, vanilla powder*, açaí* Topped with gluten free granola*, pineapple*, coconut shreds*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Lemon
Coconut Water*, almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, turmeric* Topped with gluten free granola*, pineapple*, goji berries*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Peanut Butter
Almond milk*, banana*, peanut butter*, maca*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, vegan dark chocolate chips*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Pink Dragon
Coconut water*, banana*, strawberries*, dragonfruit powder*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberries*, chia seeds*, coconut shreds*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
PB&J
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberries*, peanut butter*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds* Topped with gluten free granola*, strawberries*, goji berries*, peanut butter drizzle* *Certified Organic
Salads
Classic Cobb Salad
Spring Mix*, hardboiled egg*, nitrite free bacon*, grape tomatoes*, avocado*, shallots*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic
Farmers Market Salad
Spinach*, apple slices*, walnuts*, shallots*, feta*, dates*, hemp seeds*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic
Let's Veg Salad
Spring mix*, cucumber*, carrots*, grape tomatoes*, sprouts*, shallots*, hummus*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic
It's All Greek
Romaine Mix*, feta*, chickpeas*, cucumbers*, grape tomatoes*, quinoa*, greek dressing* *Certified Organic
Summer Berry Salad
Spinach*, strawberries*, blueberries*, walnuts*, goji berries*, feta*, balsamic vinaigrette* *Certified Organic
Tex Mex Salad
Romaine*, black bean/corn fiesta, avocado*, quinoa*, cheddar*, buffalo ranch dressing* *Certified Organic
Thai Peanut Salad
Romaine*, mango*, chopped peanuts, cilantro*, shallots*, lime juice*, avocado*, house made Thai peanut dressing *Certified Organic
Sandwiches & Wraps
Breakfast
Hard boiled eggs*, tomato*, spinach*, provolone*, avocado*, sea salt, black pepper* *Certified Organic Pairs best with a wrap!
BLT & Avocado
Nitrite free bacon*, spinach*, tomato*, avocado* *Certified Organic
Peppadew Chicken
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, avocado*, peppadew peppers, field greens*, salt & pepper*, vinaigrette* *Certified Organic
Buffalo Chicken
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, quinoa*, black bean/corn fiesta, spinach*, avocado*, cheddar*, buffalo ranch dressing* *Certified Organic Pairs best in a wrap!
California Love
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, spinach*, tomato*, cucumber*, provolone*, avocado*, garlic*, sea salt *Certified Organic
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, grapes*, celery*, walnuts*, apple*, vegan mayo*, lemon juice*, garlic*, sea salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Vegan Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas*, celery*, shallots*, lemon juice*, vegan mayo*, garlic powder*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Sweet Greek
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, spinach*, provolone*, walnuts*, dates*, greek dressing* *Certified Organic Pairs best in a wrap!
Egg Salad
Hard boiled egg*, avocado*, feta*, garlic powder*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar*, provolone*, feta*, hummus*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Veggie
Spinach*, hummus*, cucumber*, carrots*, clover sprouts*, vinaigrette dressing* *Certified Organic
PB&G Wrap
Peanut butter*, choice of sliced fruit (apple, banana, or strawberries)*, gluten free granola*, cinnamon*, honey* *Certified Organic
Nutty Apple Wrap
Peanut butter* or almond butter*, apple*, sea salt, cinnamon*, honey* *Certified Organic
Grab & Go
Grab & Go
Dried Organic Mango
Dried Organic Mango slices
Carrot/Celery Sticks
Organic carrot or celery sticks
Fruit Cup
Mixed fresh fruit cup
Hummus
Chickpeas*, EVOO*, tahini*, lemon juice*, garlic powder*, pink sea salt *Certified Organic
Daily Crave Veggie Straws
The Daily Crave Veggie Straws 4.5 oz package
Stacy's Bagel Chips
Stacy's Bagel Chips 7 oz package
Stacy's Pita Chips
Stacy's Pita Chips 1.5 oz package
Popcorners Kettle Corn
Uglies Sea Salt Potato Chips
Flow Alkaline Spring Water 1 L
Flow Alkaline Spring Water 1 Liter
Proud Source Spring Water 16 oz
Proud Source Spring Water 16 oz
Chia Pudding
CosmoNuts
Energy Bites
Lemon Cake
Cashews*, almond butter*, medjool dates*, lemon zest, lemon juice*, coconut shreds*, chia seeds* *Certified Organic
Double Chocolate
Rolled Oats*, almond butter*, medjool dates*, cacao powder*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds*, cinnamon*, vegan chocolate chips* *Certified Organic
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
Rolled oats*, peanut butter*, medjool dates*, vegan chocolate chips*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic
Lemon & White Chocolate
Rolled oats*, almond butter*, vegan white chocolate chips*, coconut shreds*, lemon juice*, pure maple syrup, pink sea salt* *Certified Organic
Overnight Oats
Taos Bakes
Taos Bakes Almond Agave + Cinnamon
Taos Bakes Caramel Pecan + Cranberries
Taos Bakes DK Chocolate Almond + Sea Salt
Taos Bakes Gingersnap + Pecan
Taos Bakes Pecan Praline + Maple Syrup
Taos Bakes PB Chocolate + Butterscotch
Taos Bakes Piñon Coffee + Dk Chocolate
Taos Bakes Toasted Coconut + Vanilla Bean
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Local owned independent restaurant serving Healthy & Organic quick food options. Organic Juices & Smoothies, Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps, Grab & Go items, and more! When life hands you Lemons- We have turned them into something sweet for you! 🍋
6318 E Dublin Granville Rd, Westerville, OH 43081