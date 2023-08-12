Popular Items

Thai Peanut Salad

$14.95

Romaine*, mango*, chopped peanuts, cilantro*, shallots*, lime juice*, avocado*, house made Thai peanut dressing *Certified Organic

Lemon Chia Pudding

$3.99

Almond milk*, chia seeds*, lemon juice*, lemon zest, honey* *Certified Organic

Breakfast

$11.95

Hard boiled eggs*, tomato*, spinach*, provolone*, avocado*, sea salt, black pepper* *Certified Organic Pairs best with a wrap!

Frozen Lemonades

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.95+

Coconut water*, apple juice*, lemon juice*, blueberries*, honey* *Certified Organic

Cherry Lemonade

$9.95+

Coconut water*, cherries*, strawberries*, lemon juice*, lemon zest, honey*, vanilla* *Certified Organic

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$8.95+

Coconut water*, pineapple*, strawberries*, lemon juice*, dragonfruit powder* *Certified Organic

Lemonade

$8.95+

Coconut water*, apple juice*, lemon juice*, lemon zest *Certified Organic

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.95+

Coconut water*, strawberries*, apple*, organic mango*, lemon juice*, honey* *Certified Organic

Fresh Juices

Anti-Inflammatory

$10.95+

Fresh Pressed Juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, celery*, cucumber*, spinach*, green apple*, pineapple* *Certified Organic

Big Red

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, beet*, carrot*, apple*, orange* *Certified Organic

Cure

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, kale*, spinach*, celery*, cucumber* *Certified Organic

Defender

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, carrot*, apple*, orange*, turmeric* *Certified Organic

Detox

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, carrot*, celery*, cucumber*, beet* *Certified Organic

Popeye Punch

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, spinach*, apple*, cucumber* *Certified Organic

Rise N Shine

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, orange* *Certified Organic

Create Your Own Juice

$10.95+

Pick 3 different organic fruits or vegetables to create your own juice

Cold Press

Cold Press Juice

ABC Apple Beet Carrot

$9.95

Cold Pressed in House! Carrot*, apple*, beet*, lemon* *Certified Organic

Apple Lemonade

$8.99

Cold Pressed fresh in house! Apple*, lemon*, ginger* *Certified Organic

Aloe Vera Juice

Out of stock

Butterfly Lemonade

$7.99

Cold Pressed fresh in house! Lemon*, pure maple syrup, blue matcha* *Certified Organic

Charcoal Lemonade

$8.99

Cold Pressed fresh in house! Apple*, lemon*, ginger*, activated charcoal* *Certified Organic

PIne-Apple Meadow

$9.95

Immune Elixir

$9.95

Cashew Mylk

Flutter Blue Haven

$9.95

Coco Bliss

$9.95

Golden Gate

$9.95

Cashew Latte

$9.95

Shots

Berry Bomber

$4.95

Green Bomber

$4.95

Alfalfa Grass Powder*, Wheatgrass Powder*, Barley Grass Powder*, Lemon Juice Powder*, Kale Powder*, Astragalus*, Spirulina Powder*, Oat Grass Powder*, Chlorella Powder* *Certified Organic

Immune Bomber

$4.95

Coffees

Cognitive Coffee

$4.95

MCT Oil powder*, freeze dried arabica coffee*, coconut milk powder*, lions mane mushroom extract*, reishi mushroom extract*, chaga mushroom extract* *Certified Organic

Golden Latte

$4.95

Coconut Milk Powder,* Coconut Sugar*, MCT Oil Powder*, Freeze-Dried Coconut Water*, Freeze-Dried Turmeric Juice*, Ceylon Cinnamon*, Ginger*, Turmeric Extract*, Cardamom*, Himalayan Salt, Vanilla*, Black Pepper Extract* *Certified Organic

Mocha Frappe

$5.95+

Almond milk*, cold brew*, frozen avocado*, pure maple syrup, almond butter* *Certified Organic

Mocha Iced Cold brew

$4.95+

Cold Brew*, almond milk*, date paste*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, cacao powder* *Certified Organic

Spiced Iced Cold brew

$4.95+

Cold Brew*, almond milk*, pure maple syrup, cinnamon*, turmeric*, black pepper* *Certified Organic

Vanilla Iced Cold brew

$4.95+

Cold Brew*, almond milk*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, camu camu powder* *Certified Organic

Toasts

Almond Butter

$6.95

Almond butter*, banana*, hemp seeds*, honey* *Certified Organic

Apple Crisp

$6.95

Almond butter*, apples*, honey*, cinnamon*, gluten free granola* *Certified Organic

Avocado

$7.95

Avocado*, lemon juice*, olive oil*, red pepper flakes*, sea salt*, microgreens *Certified Organic

Berry Nutty

$7.95

Almond butter*, strawberries*, goji berries*, coconut chips*, walnuts*, honey* *Certified Organic

Hummus

$7.95

Hummus*, cucumber*, feta*, red pepper flakes*, lemon juice* *Certified Organic

PB&G

$6.95

Peanut Butter*, banana*, honey*, gluten free granola* *Certified Organic

Smoothies

Antioxidant

$8.95+

Almond milk*, strawberry,* blueberry*, spinach*, avocado*, almond butter*, chia seed*,vanilla*, date paste* *Certified Organic

Endurance

$8.95+

Coconut water*, pineapple*, apple juice*, spinach*, ginger* *Certified Organic

Buckeye

$8.95+

Almond milk*, banana*, peanut butter*, cacao*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, vegan dark chocolate chips* *Certified Organic

Butterfly Blue

$8.95+

Coconut water*, banana*, pineapple*, blue matcha*, honey* *Certified Organic

Cocoa Spin

$8.95+

Almond milk*, banana*, almond butter*, cacao*, pure maple syrup, vegan dark chocolate chips* *Certified Organic

Cold Buster

$8.95+

Orange juice*, carrot juice*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, camu camu*, turmeric* *Certified Organic

Cool Cuke

$8.95+

Coconut water*, pineapple*, cucumber juice*, honey* *Certified Organic

Forever Young

$8.95+

Almond milk*, banana*, blueberry*, lemon juice*, date paste*, coconut oil*, vanilla* *Certified Organic

Frozen Mocha

$8.95+

Almond milk*, cold brew*, banana*, date paste*, cacao*, cinnamon*, vanilla* *Certified Organic

Hawaiian

$8.95+

Coconut water*, pineapple*, mango*, spinach*, coconut oil*, honey* *Certified Organic

Immune Kicker

$8.95+

Orange juice*, almond milk*, banana*, honey*, camu camu*, elderberry*, vanilla* *Certified Organic

Lemon Frost

$8.95+

Coconut water*, almond milk*, lemon juice*, pineapple*, banana*, lemon zest, vanilla* *Certified Organic

Mango Dream

$8.95+

Almond milk*, orange juice*, banana*, mango*, honey*, turmeric*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic

Morning Sunshine

$8.95+

Carrot juice*, orange juice*, pineapple*, mango*, strawberry*, lemon juice*, ginger* *Certified Organic

PB&J

$8.95+

Almond milk*, banana*, strawberry*, peanut butter*, honey* *Certified Organic

Pink Power

$8.95+

Almond milk*, banana*, strawberry*, almond butter*, honey* *Certified Organic

Power Greens

$8.95+

Coconut water*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, apple juice*, ginger*, spinach*, avocado*, super greens powder* *Certified Organic

Snickerdoodle

$8.95+

Almond milk*, banana*, almond butter*, cinnamon*, pure maple syrup *Certified Organic

Superfruit

$8.95+

Coconut water*, apple juice*, banana*, strawberry*, blueberry*, acaí*, honey* *Certified Organic

Create Your Own

$8.95+

Kids Smoothies

Blueberry Banana

$5.95

Almond milk*, blueberry, banana*, vanilla powder*, chia seeds* *Certified Organic

Mango Strawberry

$5.95

Coconut water*, mango*, strawberry*, vanilla powder* *Certified Organic

Orange Pineapple

$5.95

Orange juice*, almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, vanilla powder* *Certified Organic

Purple Passion

$5.95

Coconut water*, strawberry*, blueberry*, honey* *Certified Organic

Strawberry Banana

$5.95

Almond milk*, strawberry, banana*, honey* *Certified Organic

Bowls

Acai

$12.95

Almond milk*, banana*, blueberry*, strawberry*, açaí*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberry*, hemp seeds*, goji berries*, and drizzle *Certified Organic

Blue Magic

$12.95

Almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, blue matcha*, honey*, coconut shreds* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, hemp seeds*, drizzle *Certified Organic

Caribbean

$12.95

Chia pudding*, Coconut water*, pineapple*, mango*, honey*, turmeric* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, coconut shreds*, goji berries*, drizzle* *Certified Organic

Cocoa Bowl

$12.95

Almond milk*, banana*, strawberries*, cacao*, almond butter*, pure maple syrup Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberries*, vegan dark chocolate chips*, drizzle* *Certified Organic

Hawaiian

$12.95

Almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, coconut oil*, vanilla powder*, açaí* Topped with gluten free granola*, pineapple*, coconut shreds*, drizzle* *Certified Organic

Lemon

$12.95

Coconut Water*, almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, turmeric* Topped with gluten free granola*, pineapple*, goji berries*, drizzle* *Certified Organic

Peanut Butter

$12.95

Almond milk*, banana*, peanut butter*, maca*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, vegan dark chocolate chips*, drizzle* *Certified Organic

Pink Dragon

$12.95

Coconut water*, banana*, strawberries*, dragonfruit powder*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberries*, chia seeds*, coconut shreds*, drizzle* *Certified Organic

PB&J

$12.95

Almond milk*, banana*, strawberries*, peanut butter*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds* Topped with gluten free granola*, strawberries*, goji berries*, peanut butter drizzle* *Certified Organic

Salads

Classic Cobb Salad

$16.95

Spring Mix*, hardboiled egg*, nitrite free bacon*, grape tomatoes*, avocado*, shallots*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic

Farmers Market Salad

$12.95

Spinach*, apple slices*, walnuts*, shallots*, feta*, dates*, hemp seeds*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic

Let's Veg Salad

$12.95

Spring mix*, cucumber*, carrots*, grape tomatoes*, sprouts*, shallots*, hummus*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic

It's All Greek

$12.95

Romaine Mix*, feta*, chickpeas*, cucumbers*, grape tomatoes*, quinoa*, greek dressing* *Certified Organic

Summer Berry Salad

$14.95

Spinach*, strawberries*, blueberries*, walnuts*, goji berries*, feta*, balsamic vinaigrette* *Certified Organic

Tex Mex Salad

$12.95

Romaine*, black bean/corn fiesta, avocado*, quinoa*, cheddar*, buffalo ranch dressing* *Certified Organic

Thai Peanut Salad

$14.95

Romaine*, mango*, chopped peanuts, cilantro*, shallots*, lime juice*, avocado*, house made Thai peanut dressing *Certified Organic

Sandwiches & Wraps

Breakfast

$11.95

Hard boiled eggs*, tomato*, spinach*, provolone*, avocado*, sea salt, black pepper* *Certified Organic Pairs best with a wrap!

BLT & Avocado

$11.95

Nitrite free bacon*, spinach*, tomato*, avocado* *Certified Organic

Peppadew Chicken

$13.95

Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, avocado*, peppadew peppers, field greens*, salt & pepper*, vinaigrette* *Certified Organic

Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, quinoa*, black bean/corn fiesta, spinach*, avocado*, cheddar*, buffalo ranch dressing* *Certified Organic Pairs best in a wrap!

California Love

$15.95

Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, spinach*, tomato*, cucumber*, provolone*, avocado*, garlic*, sea salt *Certified Organic

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$10.95

Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, grapes*, celery*, walnuts*, apple*, vegan mayo*, lemon juice*, garlic*, sea salt & pepper* *Certified Organic

Vegan Chickpea Salad

$10.95

Chickpeas*, celery*, shallots*, lemon juice*, vegan mayo*, garlic powder*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic

Sweet Greek

$11.95

Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, spinach*, provolone*, walnuts*, dates*, greek dressing* *Certified Organic Pairs best in a wrap!

Egg Salad

$10.95

Hard boiled egg*, avocado*, feta*, garlic powder*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Cheddar*, provolone*, feta*, hummus*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic

Veggie

$10.95

Spinach*, hummus*, cucumber*, carrots*, clover sprouts*, vinaigrette dressing* *Certified Organic

PB&G Wrap

$6.95

Peanut butter*, choice of sliced fruit (apple, banana, or strawberries)*, gluten free granola*, cinnamon*, honey* *Certified Organic

Nutty Apple Wrap

$6.95

Peanut butter* or almond butter*, apple*, sea salt, cinnamon*, honey* *Certified Organic

Grab & Go

Dried Organic Mango

$4.99

Dried Organic Mango slices

Carrot/Celery Sticks

$1.99

Organic carrot or celery sticks

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Mixed fresh fruit cup

Hummus

$2.50

Chickpeas*, EVOO*, tahini*, lemon juice*, garlic powder*, pink sea salt *Certified Organic

Daily Crave Veggie Straws

$5.99

The Daily Crave Veggie Straws 4.5 oz package

Stacy's Bagel Chips

$5.99

Stacy's Bagel Chips 7 oz package

Stacy's Pita Chips

$1.99

Stacy's Pita Chips 1.5 oz package

Popcorners Kettle Corn

$2.25

Uglies Sea Salt Potato Chips

$2.50

Flow Alkaline Spring Water 1 L

$3.00

Flow Alkaline Spring Water 1 Liter

Proud Source Spring Water 16 oz

$3.00

Proud Source Spring Water 16 oz

Chia Pudding

Lemon Chia Pudding

$3.99

Almond milk*, chia seeds*, lemon juice*, lemon zest, honey* *Certified Organic

Coconut Cream Pie Chia Pudding

$3.99

Coconut milk*, chia seeds*, vanilla powder*, coconut shreds*, honey* *Certified Organic

CosmoNuts

Apple Spiced Walnuts

$5.99
Cilantro Lime Pistachios

$5.99
Citrus Glazed Pecans

$5.99
Sweet Chile Cashews

$5.99

Energy Bites

Lemon Cake

$2.99

Cashews*, almond butter*, medjool dates*, lemon zest, lemon juice*, coconut shreds*, chia seeds* *Certified Organic

Double Chocolate

$2.99

Rolled Oats*, almond butter*, medjool dates*, cacao powder*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds*, cinnamon*, vegan chocolate chips* *Certified Organic

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Rolled oats*, peanut butter*, medjool dates*, vegan chocolate chips*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic

Lemon & White Chocolate

$2.99

Rolled oats*, almond butter*, vegan white chocolate chips*, coconut shreds*, lemon juice*, pure maple syrup, pink sea salt* *Certified Organic

Overnight Oats

Maple & Brown Sugar

$3.99

Rolled oats*, almond milk*, vanilla powder*, brown sugar, cinnamon*, pure maple syrup, walnuts* *Certified Organic

Apple Cinnamon

$3.99

Rolled oats*, almond milk*, unsweetened applesauce, apple pie spice *Certified Organic

Taos Bakes

Taos Bakes Almond Agave + Cinnamon

$3.25
Taos Bakes Caramel Pecan + Cranberries

$3.25
Taos Bakes DK Chocolate Almond + Sea Salt

$3.25
Taos Bakes Gingersnap + Pecan

$3.25
Taos Bakes Pecan Praline + Maple Syrup

$3.25
Taos Bakes PB Chocolate + Butterscotch

$3.25
Taos Bakes Piñon Coffee + Dk Chocolate

$3.25
Taos Bakes Toasted Coconut + Vanilla Bean

$3.25