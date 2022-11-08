Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lemon Garden Cafe

7520 Northeast 4th Court

Miami, FL 33138

TO START YOUR DAY

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Multigrain sourdough, mashed avocado with citrus, marinated cherry tomatoes, burrata & micro greens.

Croissant Classic

$6.00
Toasted Catupiry Cheese Croissant

Toasted Catupiry Cheese Croissant

$8.00
Omelette

Omelette

$16.00

Build your own omelette or scrambles eggs with whole egg or egg whites - up to 4 *fillings included. Served with sliced multigrain toast *Add more fillings for $2 each

Scrambled eggs

Scrambled eggs

$16.00

Build your own omelette or scrambles eggs with whole egg or egg whites - up to 4 *fillings included. Served with sliced multigrain toast *Add more fillings for $2 each

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$3.00+

Gluten-free Brazilian cheese puffs

Cheese Bread Panini

Cheese Bread Panini

$4.50

Caprese / catupiry cheese, cheddar & parmesan

Tapioca

Tapioca

$16.00

It's a gluten-free Brazilian classic crepe made of tapioca (yucca) starch. Build your own Tapioca 4 *fillings included or add more fillings for $2 each Mozzarella / Cheddar / Parmesan / Veggies: Spinach / Mushrooms Onions / Tomato Green Bel Pepper / Red Pepper Mashed Avocado (on the side) / Scrambled Eggs

SWEETS

Popsicles

Popsicles

$5.00

LUNCH

Lunch of the day

Lunch of the day

$16.00

A Combination of rice and brown lentils topped with caramelized onions served with tahini sauce & toasted pitta bread

SANDWICHES

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$14.00

Build your own croissant sandwich - up to 6 *fillings included. *Add more fillings for $2 each

Multigrain sandwich

$12.00

Grilled cheese with tomato and multigrain bread

Wrap

$14.00

SALADS

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Spinach, lettuce, arugula, and cucumber, served with falafel bites and Toasted pitta bread

Lemon Garden Salad

Lemon Garden Salad

$14.00

Mix microgreen salad, peach, red onion, pecan, fetta & balsamic dressing.

FRESH JUICES

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.00

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Super Greens

Super Greens

$7.00

Spinach, lemon, green apple & ginger

Detox

Detox

$7.00

Pineapple, mint & ginger

Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh coconut water

$5.00

SMOOTHIES

Antioxidant Açaí

Antioxidant Açaí

$9.00

Açaí, honey & banana

Banana + Cocoa

Banana + Cocoa

$9.00

Banana + Cocoa, Dates, Cashew & Milk

Banana + Strawberry

$9.00

BEVERAGES

Water

Water

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$5.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$8.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Guaraná

Guaraná

$3.00
Diet Guarana

Diet Guarana

$3.00

BOWLS

Classic Açaí

Classic Açaí

$11.00

Açaí blended with banana topped with fresh fruits & granola

Mango Passion

Mango Passion

$11.00

Mango blended with passion fruit topped with fresh fruits & granola

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Seasonal fruits served with granola on the side

HOT COFFEE & TEA

Expresso Double Shot

Expresso Double Shot

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00
Americano

Americano

$6.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

English breakfast, early grey, chamomile, detox lemon ginger, passion fruit, pure green, mint

ICED COFFEE & TEA

Iced Capuccino

Iced Capuccino

$6.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha

$6.00

Iced Americano

$7.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

EVENTS

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

White Wine (Glass)

$13.00

Red Wine (Glass)

$13.00

Prosecco

$13.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
𝖡𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗄𝖿𝖺𝗌𝗍 • 𝖡𝗋𝗎𝗇𝖼𝗁 • 𝖢𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖾 • 𝖲𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗍𝗌 Everyday 9am-3pm

Location

7520 Northeast 4th Court, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

