Thai
Asian Fusion

Lemongrass and Lime

519 Reviews

$$

8431 Farm Rd. #130

Las Vegas, NV 89131

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
House Fried Rice
Thai Fresh Spring Rolls

Starters

Edamame

$5.95

Thai Fried Summer Roll

$6.95

Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce

Vegan Cauili-Fried

$8.95

Bite size cauliflower tempura, covered with sweet Thai chili sauce, green onion and sesame seeds

Thai Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.95

Rice paper wrapped with mixed vegetables served with Thai peanut sauce **Allergen info - PEANUTS**

Potsticker

$7.95

Pan seared ground chicken marinated in Thai herbs

Crab Rangoon

$9.95

Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce

Golden Pouch

Golden Pouch

$8.95

Deep-fried mashed potato with Thai herb and seasoning wrapped in rice paper, served with masaman curry

Fried Avocado

$9.95

Deep-fried wedge avocados served with Thai cilantro sauce

Beef Thai Jerky

$11.95

Sun dried Thai style marinated beef, deep-fried and served with Thai salsa sauce

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$13.95

Deep-fried shrimp tossed in salt and pepper, served with Thai chili sauce

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing

$11.95

Marinated chicken wings with lemon pepper, deep-fried served with Thai chili sauce

Chicken Satay

$11.95

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

Sliced green Papaya, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, tossed in spicy lime dressing **Allergen info - PEANUTS**

Green Papaya w/ Grilled Shrimp

$17.95

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.95

Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing

Thai Beef Salad

$14.95

Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing

Larb

$14.95

Tossed in homemade spicy lime dressing with rice powder, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mint

Crispy Spinach Salad

$13.95

Deep-fried spinach served with Thai lime sauce with minced chicken and cashew nuts

Lunch Side Salad With Ginger Dressing

$5.95

Steak Num Tok

$22.95

Grilled NY steak tossed in homemade spicy lime dressing with rice powder, red onions, green onions, cilantro, fresh basil leaves, served on a bed of romaine

Soups

Buddha Soup Bowl

$6.95

Vegetable broth with glass noodles, seaweed, tofu, green onion, bok choy and carrots

Buddha Soup Hot Pot

$11.95

Vegetable broth with glass noodles, seaweed, tofu, green onion, bok choy and carrots

Tom Yum Bowl

$7.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves & galangal broth, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lime juice

Tom Yum Hot Pot

$13.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves & galangal broth, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lime juice

Tom Kha Bowl

$7.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves, and galangal broth, mushrooms, coconut milk, and lime juice

Tom Kha Hot Pot

$13.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves, and galangal broth, mushrooms, coconut milk, and lime juice

Curries

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots

Red Curry

$14.95

Fresh red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, fresh basil and bell peppers

Green Curry

$14.95

Green curry paste in coconut milk with zucchini, Thai eggplant, fresh basil and bell pepper

Panang Curry

$14.95

Panang thick curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves and basil

Masaman Curry

$14.95

Homemade masaman curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanut and tamarind juice **Alergen Info - PEANUTS**

Pumpkin Curry

$16.95

Choice of meat in our signature red curry, coconut milk, fresh pumpkin, basil, carrots, and bell peppers

Short Rib Masaman

Short Rib Masaman

$24.95

Tender short ribs in homemade masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanuts, and tamarind juice **Allergen Info - PEANUTS**

Salmon Green Curry

Salmon Green Curry

$26.95

Grilled salmon in green curry paste and coconut milk with zucchini, Thai eggplant, fresh basil and bell peppers topped with avocado

Crispy Duck Curry

$26.95

Fresh red curry paste in coconut milk with mangoes, pineapples, grapes, and tomatoes, with fresh basil topped with sliced crispy duck breast

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with garlic, egg, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil

Crab Fried Rice

$24.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with crab meat, onions, green onions, tomatoes, and egg; topped with soft shell crab

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with carrots, peas, onions, green onions, egg, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.95

Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, tamarind juice, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side **Allergen Info - PEANUTS**

Pad See Ew

$14.95

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and Thai thick soy sauce

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$14.95

Stir fried flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil, and egg

Pad Woon Sen

$14.95

Stir-fried silver noodles with egg, onions, green onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts

Papaya Pad Thai

$14.95

Shredded fresh green papaya stir-fried with egg, tamarind juice, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side **Allergen Info - PEANUTS**

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$17.95

Tender beef of chicken served on a bed of egg noodles in a curry based sauce topped with crispy egg noodles, garnished with red onion and pickled vegetables

Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth

Wonton Soup

$17.95

Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.

Vegetables

Mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrot, bok choy, cabbage) stir-fried with garlic and oyster sauce

Chinese Broccoli w/ Stir Fry Sauce

$10.95

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with meat in oyster sauce

Pad Pak (Mixed Vegetables)

$11.95

Spicy String Bean

$11.95Out of stock

Stir-fried string beans with Thai spicy chili sauce

Garlic Eggplant

$11.95

Stir-fried eggplant with Thai basil in a Thai special sauce

Entrees

Garlic Pepper

$14.95

Stir-fried in a garlic pepper sauce and served on a bed of steamed broccoli

Spicy Basil

$14.95

Stir-fried choice of ground meat, onions, bell peppers, garlic chili and fresh basil

Cashew Nuts

$14.95

Sauteed cashew nuts with onions, carrots, green onions, and bell peppers in a Thai spicy sauce

Thai Sweet and Sour

$14.95

Stir-fried meat, bell peppers, onions, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots in a Thai sweet and sour sauce

Orange Peel Chicken

$15.95

Stir-fried crispy chicken and orange peel in a Thai sweet chili sauce

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$16.95

Grilled marinated chicken in special seasoning served with Thai dipping sauce

Honey Shrimp

Honey Shrimp

$18.95

Crispy shrimp tossed with Thai honey sauce and cashews

Chef Favorites

Catfish Sweet Chili Sauce

$18.95

Deep-fried catfish fillet with a sweet Thai chili sauce

Grilled Whole Squid

$22.95

Whole squid grilled and served with Thai seafood sauce

Crying Tiger Beef

$24.95

Grilled marinated NY Steak served with a special Thai sauce *Food Warning: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially individuals with certain health conditions

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.95

Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables *Food Warning: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially individuals with certain health conditions

Lamb Chops Nam Prik Pao

Lamb Chops Nam Prik Pao

$35.95

Grilled lamb chops topped with a roasted Thai chili sauce

Sides & Add Ons

Side Shrimp (4)

$7.00

Side Of Seafood

$9.00

Side Beef

$6.00

Side of Whole Fried Softshell Crab

$8.00

Side of Lump Crab

$12.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Side Vegetables

$3.00

Side Tofu

$3.00

Side Curry

$7.00+

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side of Egg

$2.00

Side Vegan Meat

$6.00

Side Combination Meat

$7.00

Honey Shrimp Sauce

$3.00

Ginger Dressing 16oz

$10.00

Homemade GF Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Fresh Roll Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Salmon

$12.00

Side Of Chicken

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.95
Pataya Beignet

Pataya Beignet

$8.95

Banana Fritter

$8.95

Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango

$10.95

Sticky Rice w/ Icecream

$6.95

Bourbon Ice Cream Special

$5.95

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Black Sweet Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Directions

