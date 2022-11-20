Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lemongrass Annapolis - West St.

811 Reviews

$$

167 west street

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Crispy Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.95

Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep - fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$9.95

Thai style, choice of minced chicken, crispy tilapia or steamed tofu. each with a chili lime vinaigrette Spice Level 1/4

Crispy Tofu

$6.95

Deep fried tofu, served with our sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Steamed Mussels

$11.95

Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce, served with a spicy lime vinaigrette

Crispy Green Beans

$9.95

Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce

Crispy Asparagus

$10.95

Fresh asparagus lightly battered and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce.

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Served with our sweet and sour sauce

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed, then tossed in sea salt

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Skewered chicken marinated, then slow grilled, served with our homemade peanut sauce and cucumber relish sauce. 4pcs

Crispy Wontons

$9.95

Deep-fried handmade wontons filled with chicken and shrimp, served with a sweet cilantro sauce.

Veggie Fried Dumplings

$8.95

A savory vegetarian classic "gyoza" dumplings. Wontons filled with sinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chesnuts, mushroom and vermicello. Served with a spicy ginger soy sauce

Chive Cakes

$7.95

One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, “Gui Chai” Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.

Crab Rangoons

$9.95

Our Maryland fusion wontons are filled with seasoned cream cheese and crab meat, then deep fried to perfection. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce.

Soups/Salads

Tom Yum

$6.95

Slices of chicken breast, cilantro, scallion, fresh mushrooms, lime juice in a sour soup with a touch of Thai spices Spice Level 1/4

Tom Ka

$6.95

Chicken slices in a coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms, and a touch of Thai spices Spice level 1/4

Lemongrass Soup

$8.95

Thai hot and sour soup with a combination of seafood (shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid), dried Thai chili peppers, lemongrass, cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and fresh mushrooms. Finished with a touch of Thai spices Spice level 1/4

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons in a clear broth, finished with bean sprouts, scallions and fresh garlic.

Tofu Soup

$6.60

Steamed tofu with carrots, napa, and snow peas in a clear broth, topped with green onions and fried garlic

Yum Woonsen

$10.95

Bean thread noodle salad with minced chicken and shrimp in a spicy lime vinaigrette topped with roasted peanuts Spice level 1/4

Larb Gai

$9.95

Steamed minced chicken, mixed with red and yellow onions, rice powder, and dried peppers in our spicy lime vinaigrette Spice level 1/4

Tiger Crying Beef

$12.50

Choice flank steak, marinated and grilled served over romaine leaves with a side of Thai rice powder sauce

Grilled Beef Salad

$11.50

Grilled choice sirloin steak thinly sliced with onions, cucumber, and tomatoes, then tossed in a spicy lime vinaigrette. Spice level 1/4

Seafood Salad

$12.95

Shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid tossed with onions, scallions, and celery in a spicy lime vinaigrette Spice level 1/4

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Julienne green papaya, carrots, string beans, cherry tomatoes, and roasted peanuts tossed in a spicy vinaigrette. Spice level 1/4

Green Salad

$6.95

Colorful fresh vegetables and spring mix with a choice of our house peanut dressing or a ginger dressing

Duck Salad

$14.95

Duck breast fried in a light batter, tossed with fresh cut ginger, scallions and cherry tomatoes in a spicy lime vinaigrette Spice level 1/4

Vegetarian

Gang Puk*

$15.95

Homemade green curry with coconut milk, fried rofu, bamboo shoots, mixed vegetables, basil leaves, galangal and rhizome Spice level 2/4

Ka Pow Jae*

$15.50

Fried tofu stir-fried with fresh chili, garlic, broccoli, green beans, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, napa, bell peppers and basil leaves Spice level 2/4

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.50

Steamed white jasmine rice, stir-fried with onion, scallion, fried tofu, mixed vegetables and egg. Spice Level: No Spice

Spicy Eggplant*

$13.95

Sliced Chinese eggplant, fried, then stir-fried with bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves in a chili garlic sauce. Spice level 2/4

Pa-Ram Jae*

$15.50

Deep-fried tofu sauteed with fresh ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry. Topped with our peanut sauce and fried onions and served with fresh steamed broccoli on the side. Spice Level: No Spice

No Rice Sub Plain Fried Rice

$1.50

No Rice Sub Pad Thai Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Wide Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Woonsen Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Plain Sticky Rice

$1.50

Use Khoa Soi base

Entrees

Pad Pak*

$16.50

Broccoli, green beans, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, and napa stir-fried in a light garlic sauce. Spice Level: No Spice

Ginger Perfect*

$16.50

Sauteed fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, scallions, carrots and mushrooms in a soybean sauce. Spice Level: No Spice

Ka Pow*

$16.50

Fresh chili, bell peppers, and Thai sweet basil leaves in our chef's oyster sauce. Spice Level 2/4

Pad Pik Khing*

$16.95

String beans and bell peppers stir-fried with thin sliced lime leaves in a spicy red curry paste. Spice Level 2/4

Pa Ram Long Song*

$16.95

Sauteed ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry topped with peanut sauce and fried onions. Served with a side of steamed broccoli. Spice Level: No Spice

Pepper Garlic*

$16.50

Sauteed mild green chilis, bell peppers, onions and scallions. Spice Level 1/4

Cashew Chicken*

$17.50

Chicken breast lightly battered, then deep-fried and sauteed with roasted cashews, dried red pepper and scallions in our chef's oyster sauce. Spice Level: 1/4

Lemongrass Pork*

$17.50

Thin sliced pork loin sauteed with bell peppers, cashews, lemongrass and pickled peppercorns. Spice Level 2/4

Asparagus Shrimp*

$18.95

Shrimp sauteed in a light garlic sauce served over steamed asparagus. Spice Level: No Spice

Pad Pao Tag*

$18.95

Our seafood combination sauteed with pickled hot peppers, bell peppers, lemongrass and sweet basil leaves in a red chili paste. Spice Level 2/4

Crispy Duck*

$19.50

Roasted duck fried in a light batter, then sautéed in a chili garlic sauce with bell peppers, then topped with fried basil. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4

Shrimp Prik Klua*

$19.95

Tempura battered jumbo shrimp, deep fried and served with a vegetable medley and our Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce. Spice Level 1/4

Waterfall*

$17.95

Authentic Thai grilled marinated beef salad served to real Thai food lovers. Beef tossed with hot Thai chilis, onions, celery, carrots and a spicy lime dressing. Served with a side of plain sticky rice to turn down the heat. Spice Level 3/4

No Rice Sub Plain Fried Rice

$3.00

No Rice Sub Pad Thai Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Wide Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Woonsen Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Plain Sticky Rice

$1.50

Curry/Noodle/Rice

Pad Thai

$15.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce. Spice Level: No Spice

Chesapeake Pad Thai

$19.95

Our original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors. Topped with Old Bay Spice Level: No Spice

Drunken Noodle

$16.50

Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes. Spice Level: 2/4

Pad See Iew

$16.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce. Spice Level: No Spice

Pad Woonsen

$16.50

Sauteed bean thread noodles, egg, soybean, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, carrot, baby corn, scallions and onion in a light garlic sauce. Spice Level: No Spice

Fried Rice

$15.50

Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce. Spice Level: No Spice

Ka Pow Fried Rice

$16.50

Thai street stir-fried rice wiht fresh sweet basil, bell peppers, chopped fresh chilis and garlic in our chef's seasoning. Spice Level 2/4

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Rice sauteed with sliced chicken breast and shrimp, yellow curry powder, onions, scallions, tomatoes, egg, golden raisins and cashews. Spice Level: No Spice

Crab Fried Rice

$19.50

Jumbo lump crab meat stir-fried wiht rice, scallions and egg. Spice Level: No Spice

Lemongrass Noodle

$18.95

Combination of shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid stir-fried with fresh wide rice noodles, bell peppers and string beans in a roasted chili sauce. Spice Level 1/4

Panang Curry*

$17.50

Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn. Spice Level 1/4

Green Curry*

$16.95

Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome. Spice Level: 2/4

Red Curry*

$16.95

Spicy red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers and basil leaves. Spice Level: 2/4

Duck Curry*

$19.50

Sliced boneless duck breast simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple and cherry tomatoes. Spice Level: 2/4

Masaman Curry*

$16.95

Mild yellow curry with coconut milk, tamarind, potato, onions and carrots. Topped with whole peanuts. Spice Level: No Spice

Khoa Soi

$19.95

A Staple dish from northern Thailand. Egg noodles are submerged with Karee red curry and topped with pickled cabbage, shallots, fried red chilis, crispy egg noodles, Thai chili paste and lime.

Sukiyaki

$18.50

A Japanese dish that has an influence over the Thai kitchen. Bean thread noodles stir-fried with our house fermented bean curd sauce, mixed with pork, squid, shrimp, egg, scallions, Napa cabbage, baby corn and carrots. Spice level: (1/4)

Use Khoa Soi base

No Rice Sub Plain Fried Rice

$1.50

No Rice Sub Pad Thai Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Wide Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Woonsen Noodle On Side

No Rice Sub Plain Sticky Rice

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Satay

$8.95

Grilled chicken on the stick served with steamed broccoli, steamed jasmine rice and a side of our peanut sauce

Kids Cashew Chicken

$8.95

Battered chicken breast deep fried then sauteed with roasted cashews and scallions. Served with a side of steamed broccoli and rice

Kids Fried Rice

$8.95

Thai street fried rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce

Kids Pad See Iew

$8.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce

Kids Pad Thai

$8.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce

Kids Drunken Noodle

$8.95

Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes

Side White Rice

$1.50

Side Orders

Small Side of Plain Fried Rice

$5.00

Side White Rice*

$2.00

Plain Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Side Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Side Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Side Peanut Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Wok Sauces & Curries

$4.00

Side Pad Thai Noodle

$2.00

Side Wide Noodle

$2.00

Side Woonsen Noodle

$1.50

Side Steamed Egg Noodle

$3.00

Side Fried Egg Noodle

$3.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.95

Lava Cake

$6.95

Sticky Rice w/ Pineapple

$6.95

Just Sweet Sticky Rice with Sauce & Mung Beans

$4.00

Just Sweet Sticky Rice w/o Sauce & Mung Beans

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

WEST STREET

Location

167 west street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Lemongrass image
Lemongrass image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 Park Place Suite 10 Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
orange star4.0 • 818
169 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Light House Bistro
orange star4.7 • 851
202 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Level a Small Plates Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
69 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Dangerously Delicious - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
212-214 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
GameOn Bar & Arcade - 114 West Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston