Thai
Salad

Lemongrass Arnold

2,365 Reviews

$$

959 Ritchie Hwy

Arnold, MD 21012

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodle

Appetizers

Garden Rolls

$6.95

Garden Rolls w/ Shrimp

$7.95Out of stock

Spring Rolls

$6.95

Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce V

Lettuce Wraps

$9.95

Thai style, choice of minced chicken, crispy tilapia or steamed tofu. Each with a lime, chili and ginger sauce. *Chicken and tofu GF* Spice level 1/4

Crispy Tofu

$6.95

Deep-fried tofu served with our sweet & sour sauce, topped with crushed peanuts V

Steamed Mussels

$11.95

Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce. Served with a spicy lime vinaigrette.

Crispy Green Beans

$9.95

Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce. Spice level 1/4

Crispy Asparagus

$10.95

Fresh asparagus lightly battered and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce. Spice level: 1/4

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Served with our sweet and sour sauce

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed, then tossed in sea salt. Served with our Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce.

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Skewered chicken marinated, then slow grilled, served with our homemade peanut sauce and cucumber relish sauce GF

Crispy Wontons

$9.95

Deep fried handmade wontons filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce.

Veggie Fried Dumplings

$8.95

A savory vegetarian classic "gyoza" style dumplings. Filled with spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms and vermicello. Served with a spicy ginger soy sauce. V

Crispy Chive Cakes

$7.95

One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, "Gui Chai" Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives, fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce. GF/V

Crab Rangoons

$9.95

Our Maryland fusion wontons are filled with seasoned cream cheese and crab meat, then deep fried to perfection. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce

Soups/Salads

Tom Yum

$6.95

Choice of chicken breast or steamed tofu, with cilantro, scallion, fresh mushrooms and lime juice in a sour soup with a touch of Thai spices. With shrimp for $6.95 Spice level 1/4

Tom Ka

$6.95

Choice of chicken breast or steamed tofu, in a coconut milk soup with lemongrass, lime leaves, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and a touch of Thai spices. With shrimp $7.50 GF Spice level 1/4

Lemongrass Soup

$8.95

A combination of seafood, dried Thai chili peppers, lemongrass, cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and fresh mushrooms. Finished with a touch of Thai spices. Spice Level: 1/4

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons in a clear broth, finished with bean sprouts, scallions and fried garlic.

Tofu Soup

$5.50

Steamed tofu with carrots, napa, and snow peas in a clear broth that, topped with green onions and fried garlic.

Yum Woonsen

$10.95

Bean thread noodle salad with minced chicken and shrimp in a spicy lime vinaigrette topped with roasted peanuts. GF Spice level 1/4

Larb Gai

$9.95

Steamed minced chicken, mixed with red and yellow onions, rice powder and dried peppers in our spicy lime vinaigrette. GF

Crispy Duck Salad

$14.95

Duck breast fried in a light batter, tossed with fresh cut ginger, scallions, and cherry tomatoes in a spicy lime vinaigrette.

Tiger Crying Beef

$12.50

Choice flank steak, marinated and grilled, served over romaine leaves with a side of spicy chili lime sauce w/ Thai rice powder Spice Level 1/4

Green Salad

$6.95

Colorful fresh vegetables and spring mix with a choice of our house peanut dressing or a ginger dressing. GF/V

Vegetarian

Gang Puk

$15.95

Homemade green curry with coconut milk, fried or steamed tofu, bamboo shoots, mixed vegetables, basil leaves, galangal and rhizome. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4 CURRIES CAN NOT BE MADE VEGAN *CONTAINS FISH SAUCE*

Ka Pow Jae

$15.50

Fried or steamed tofu stir-fried with fresh chili, garlic, broccoli, green beans, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, napa, bell peppers and basil leaves. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.50

Steamed white jasmine rice, stir fried with fried or steamed tofu, mixed vegetables, and egg.

Spicy Eggplant

$13.95

Sliced Chinese eggplant, fried, then stir fried with bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves in a chili garlic sauce. Served with a side of rice. *Contains oyster sauce - can sub vegan sauce upon request* Spice Level 1/4

Pa-Ram Jae

$15.50

Deep-fried tofu sauteed with fresh ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry, topped with our peanut sauce and fried onions. Served with fresh steamed broccoli on the side and a side of rice. *Contains oyster sauce - can sub vegan sauce upon request* Spice Level 0.5/4

Entrees

Pad Pak

$16.50

Broccoli, green beans, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, and napa stir fried in a light garlic sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Ginger Perfect

$16.50

Sauteed fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, scallions, carrots and mushrooms in a soy bean sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Ka Pow

$16.50

Fresh chili, red, green and yellow bell peppers, and Thai sweet basil leaves sauteed in our chef's oyster sauce. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4

Pad Pik Khing

$16.95

String beans and bell peppers stir-fried with thin sliced lime leaves in a spicy red curry paste. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4

Pa-Ram Long Song

$16.95

Sauteed ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry, topped with peanut sauce and fried onions. Served with steamed broccoli and a side of rice. Spice Level 0.5/4

Pepper Garlic

$16.50

Sauteed mild green chilis, red and green bell peppers, onions and scallions. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 1/4

Cashew Chicken

$17.50

Chicken breast lightly battered, then deep fried and sauteed with roasted cashews, dried red peppers and scallions in our oyster sauce. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 1/4

Lemongrass Pork

$17.50

Thin sliced pork loin sauteed with bell peppers, cashews, lemongrass and pickled peppers. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4

Pad Pao Tag

$18.95

Our seafood combination sauteed with pickled hot peppers, bell peppers, lemongrass and sweet basil leaves in a red chili paste. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4

Asparagus Shrimp

$18.95

Shrimp sauteed in a light garlic sauce. Served over steamed asparagus and with a side of steamed rice

Waterfall

$17.95

Authentic Thai grilled marinated beef salad served to real Thai food lovers. Beef tossed with hot Thai chilis, onions, celery, carrots and a spicy lime dressing. Served with a side of plain sticky rice to turn down the heat. Spice Level 3/4

Tempura Shrimp

$19.95

Tempura battered jumbo shrimp, deep fried and served with steamed jasmine rice and a vegetable medley. Served with a side of our Thai five spice, gar- lic, and fresh chili sauce.

Crispy Duck

$19.50

Curry/Noodle/Rice

Pad Thai

$15.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts, and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce. GF

Pad Woonsen

$16.50

Sauteed bean thread noodles, egg, soybean, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, carrot, baby corn, scallions, and onion in a light garlic sauce.

Drunken Noodle

$16.50

Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes. Spice Level 2/4

Pad See Iew

$16.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic, and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.

Fried Rice

$15.50

Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.

Ka Pow Fried Rice

$16.50

Stir-fried rice with fresh sweet basil, bell peppers, chopped fresh chilis and garlic in our chef’s seasoning. Spice Level 2/4

Thai Sukiyaki Noodle

$18.50

A Japanese dish that has an influence over the Thai kitchen. Bean thread noodles stir-fried with our house fermented bean curd sauce, mixed with pork, squid, shrimp, egg, scallions, napa cabbage, baby corn and carrots. Spice Level 2/4

Panang Curry

$17.50

Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 1/4

Green Curry

$16.95

Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 2/4

Masaman Curry

$16.95

Mild yellow curry with coconut milk, tamarind, potato, onions, and carrots. Topped with whole peanuts. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level: 0.5/4

Red Curry

$16.95

Spicy red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 2/4

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Rice sauteed with sliced chicken breast and shrimp, yellow curry powder, onions, scallions, tomatoes, egg, golden raisins, and cashews.

Chesapeake Pad Thai

$19.95

Our Original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab meat. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors. GF

Lemongrass Noodle

$18.95

Combination of shrimp, scallops, squid, and mussels stir fried with fresh wide rice noodles, bell peppers and string beans in a roasted red chili sauce. Spice Level 1/4

Duck Curry

$19.50

Sliced boneless duck breast simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple & cherry tomatoes. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 2/4

Khao Soi

$19.95

A staple dish from northern Thailand. Egg noodles are submerged with Karee red curry and topped with pickled cabbage, shallots, fried red chilis, crispy egg noodles, Thai chili paste and lime. Choice of Veggies, Tofu, Chicken, Beef or Pork. With Shrimp or Seafood, add an additional $3.00 Spice Level 1/4

Crab Fried Rice

$19.50

Jumbo lump crab meat stir-fried with rice, scallions and egg.

Kids

Kids Satay

$8.95

Grilled chicken on the stick served with steamed broccoli, steamed rice and a side of our peanut sauce. GF

Kids Cashew Chicken

$8.95

Battered Chicken breast deep fried then sauteed with roasted cashews & scallions. Served with a side of steamed broccoli and rice.

Kids Fried Rice

$8.95

Thai street fried rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.

Kids Pad See Iew

$8.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.

Kids Pad Thai

$8.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts, and egg. GF

Kids Drunken Noodle

$8.95

Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes.

Side Orders

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Plain Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Side Hoisin Sauce

$1.00

Large Side of Sauce

$4.00

Small Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold, MD 21012

