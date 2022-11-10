Lemongrass Arnold
2,365 Reviews
$$
959 Ritchie Hwy
Arnold, MD 21012
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garden Rolls
Garden Rolls w/ Shrimp
Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce V
Lettuce Wraps
Thai style, choice of minced chicken, crispy tilapia or steamed tofu. Each with a lime, chili and ginger sauce. *Chicken and tofu GF* Spice level 1/4
Crispy Tofu
Deep-fried tofu served with our sweet & sour sauce, topped with crushed peanuts V
Steamed Mussels
Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce. Served with a spicy lime vinaigrette.
Crispy Green Beans
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce. Spice level 1/4
Crispy Asparagus
Fresh asparagus lightly battered and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce. Spice level: 1/4
Fried Calamari
Served with our sweet and sour sauce
Edamame
Steamed, then tossed in sea salt. Served with our Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce.
Chicken Satay
Skewered chicken marinated, then slow grilled, served with our homemade peanut sauce and cucumber relish sauce GF
Crispy Wontons
Deep fried handmade wontons filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce.
Veggie Fried Dumplings
A savory vegetarian classic "gyoza" style dumplings. Filled with spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms and vermicello. Served with a spicy ginger soy sauce. V
Crispy Chive Cakes
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, "Gui Chai" Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives, fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce. GF/V
Crab Rangoons
Our Maryland fusion wontons are filled with seasoned cream cheese and crab meat, then deep fried to perfection. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce
Soups/Salads
Tom Yum
Choice of chicken breast or steamed tofu, with cilantro, scallion, fresh mushrooms and lime juice in a sour soup with a touch of Thai spices. With shrimp for $6.95 Spice level 1/4
Tom Ka
Choice of chicken breast or steamed tofu, in a coconut milk soup with lemongrass, lime leaves, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and a touch of Thai spices. With shrimp $7.50 GF Spice level 1/4
Lemongrass Soup
A combination of seafood, dried Thai chili peppers, lemongrass, cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and fresh mushrooms. Finished with a touch of Thai spices. Spice Level: 1/4
Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons in a clear broth, finished with bean sprouts, scallions and fried garlic.
Tofu Soup
Steamed tofu with carrots, napa, and snow peas in a clear broth that, topped with green onions and fried garlic.
Yum Woonsen
Bean thread noodle salad with minced chicken and shrimp in a spicy lime vinaigrette topped with roasted peanuts. GF Spice level 1/4
Larb Gai
Steamed minced chicken, mixed with red and yellow onions, rice powder and dried peppers in our spicy lime vinaigrette. GF
Crispy Duck Salad
Duck breast fried in a light batter, tossed with fresh cut ginger, scallions, and cherry tomatoes in a spicy lime vinaigrette.
Tiger Crying Beef
Choice flank steak, marinated and grilled, served over romaine leaves with a side of spicy chili lime sauce w/ Thai rice powder Spice Level 1/4
Green Salad
Colorful fresh vegetables and spring mix with a choice of our house peanut dressing or a ginger dressing. GF/V
Vegetarian
Gang Puk
Homemade green curry with coconut milk, fried or steamed tofu, bamboo shoots, mixed vegetables, basil leaves, galangal and rhizome. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4 CURRIES CAN NOT BE MADE VEGAN *CONTAINS FISH SAUCE*
Ka Pow Jae
Fried or steamed tofu stir-fried with fresh chili, garlic, broccoli, green beans, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, napa, bell peppers and basil leaves. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4
Veggie Fried Rice
Steamed white jasmine rice, stir fried with fried or steamed tofu, mixed vegetables, and egg.
Spicy Eggplant
Sliced Chinese eggplant, fried, then stir fried with bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves in a chili garlic sauce. Served with a side of rice. *Contains oyster sauce - can sub vegan sauce upon request* Spice Level 1/4
Pa-Ram Jae
Deep-fried tofu sauteed with fresh ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry, topped with our peanut sauce and fried onions. Served with fresh steamed broccoli on the side and a side of rice. *Contains oyster sauce - can sub vegan sauce upon request* Spice Level 0.5/4
Entrees
Pad Pak
Broccoli, green beans, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, and napa stir fried in a light garlic sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Ginger Perfect
Sauteed fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, scallions, carrots and mushrooms in a soy bean sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Ka Pow
Fresh chili, red, green and yellow bell peppers, and Thai sweet basil leaves sauteed in our chef's oyster sauce. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4
Pad Pik Khing
String beans and bell peppers stir-fried with thin sliced lime leaves in a spicy red curry paste. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4
Pa-Ram Long Song
Sauteed ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry, topped with peanut sauce and fried onions. Served with steamed broccoli and a side of rice. Spice Level 0.5/4
Pepper Garlic
Sauteed mild green chilis, red and green bell peppers, onions and scallions. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 1/4
Cashew Chicken
Chicken breast lightly battered, then deep fried and sauteed with roasted cashews, dried red peppers and scallions in our oyster sauce. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 1/4
Lemongrass Pork
Thin sliced pork loin sauteed with bell peppers, cashews, lemongrass and pickled peppers. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4
Pad Pao Tag
Our seafood combination sauteed with pickled hot peppers, bell peppers, lemongrass and sweet basil leaves in a red chili paste. Served with a side of rice. Spice Level 2/4
Asparagus Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in a light garlic sauce. Served over steamed asparagus and with a side of steamed rice
Waterfall
Authentic Thai grilled marinated beef salad served to real Thai food lovers. Beef tossed with hot Thai chilis, onions, celery, carrots and a spicy lime dressing. Served with a side of plain sticky rice to turn down the heat. Spice Level 3/4
Tempura Shrimp
Tempura battered jumbo shrimp, deep fried and served with steamed jasmine rice and a vegetable medley. Served with a side of our Thai five spice, gar- lic, and fresh chili sauce.
Crispy Duck
Curry/Noodle/Rice
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts, and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce. GF
Pad Woonsen
Sauteed bean thread noodles, egg, soybean, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, carrot, baby corn, scallions, and onion in a light garlic sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes. Spice Level 2/4
Pad See Iew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic, and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.
Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
Ka Pow Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with fresh sweet basil, bell peppers, chopped fresh chilis and garlic in our chef’s seasoning. Spice Level 2/4
Thai Sukiyaki Noodle
A Japanese dish that has an influence over the Thai kitchen. Bean thread noodles stir-fried with our house fermented bean curd sauce, mixed with pork, squid, shrimp, egg, scallions, napa cabbage, baby corn and carrots. Spice Level 2/4
Panang Curry
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 1/4
Green Curry
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 2/4
Masaman Curry
Mild yellow curry with coconut milk, tamarind, potato, onions, and carrots. Topped with whole peanuts. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level: 0.5/4
Red Curry
Spicy red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 2/4
Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice sauteed with sliced chicken breast and shrimp, yellow curry powder, onions, scallions, tomatoes, egg, golden raisins, and cashews.
Chesapeake Pad Thai
Our Original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab meat. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors. GF
Lemongrass Noodle
Combination of shrimp, scallops, squid, and mussels stir fried with fresh wide rice noodles, bell peppers and string beans in a roasted red chili sauce. Spice Level 1/4
Duck Curry
Sliced boneless duck breast simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple & cherry tomatoes. Served with a side of rice. GF Spice Level 2/4
Khao Soi
A staple dish from northern Thailand. Egg noodles are submerged with Karee red curry and topped with pickled cabbage, shallots, fried red chilis, crispy egg noodles, Thai chili paste and lime. Choice of Veggies, Tofu, Chicken, Beef or Pork. With Shrimp or Seafood, add an additional $3.00 Spice Level 1/4
Crab Fried Rice
Jumbo lump crab meat stir-fried with rice, scallions and egg.
Kids
Kids Satay
Grilled chicken on the stick served with steamed broccoli, steamed rice and a side of our peanut sauce. GF
Kids Cashew Chicken
Battered Chicken breast deep fried then sauteed with roasted cashews & scallions. Served with a side of steamed broccoli and rice.
Kids Fried Rice
Thai street fried rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
Kids Pad See Iew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.
Kids Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts, and egg. GF
Kids Drunken Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes.
Side Orders
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold, MD 21012