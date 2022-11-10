Lemongrass Asian Cuisine
Popular Items
Beginnings
Fresh Spring Rolls
Steamed prawns and pork, vermicelli noodles, fresh aromatic herbs and vegetables wrapped in our delicate rice paper and paired with a rich peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.
Fried Egg Rolls
Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.
Crispy Golden Tofu
Extra firm triangle shaped tofu fried to a crispy golden tone, accompanied with our sweet chili sauce and garnished with crushed peanuts.
Chicken Dumplings
Dynamite Shrimp
Tender, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce.
Golden Calamari
Panko breaded calamari flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by a sweet chili sauce.
Golden Chicken
Panko breaded chicken flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by ketchup.
Grilled Chicken Satay
Our curry infused chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection, accompanied by a rich peanut sauce and cucumber chutney
S&P Calamari
Battered and flash fried squid seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
S&P Prawns
Battered and flash fried prawns seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.
S&P Wings
Battered and fried chicken wings with five-spice seasoning and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, and bell peppers served over a bed of Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Lemongrass Wings
Battered and fried chicken wings wok fried in fresh garlic, sweet chili sauce, and our house vinaigrette.
Spicy Thai Chili Wings
Fresh Greens
Cucumber Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage and cucumbers in our vinegar dressing.
Salad w/ Peanut Vinaigrette
Iceberg lettuce, purple cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumbers covered in our right peanut vinaigrette.
Thai Spicy Beef Salad
Pan seared garlic beef, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lim vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce
Thai Spicy Chicken Salad
Pan seared garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lime vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad
Steamed ginger flavored chicken breast served on a fresh bed of cabbage, carrots, peanuts and fried onions in a lime vinaigrette
Flavorful Broths
Tom Yum Soup
A flavorful hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cilantro
Tom Kha Soup
A flavorful sweet coconut hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms and cilantro
Pho
House Special Pho
Rare and well done steak, brisket, tendon, tripe and meatball
Filet Mignon Pho
Rare slices of filet mignon
Rare Steak Pho
Rare slices of steak
Well Done Pho
Well done slices of steak
Beef Meatball Pho
Meatball lovers
Chicken Pho
Pulled white chicken breast
Vegetable Pho
Assortment of vegetables and tofu
Seafood Pho
A mixture of seafood including prawns, calamari and crab
Plain Pho
Design Your Own Pho
Creamy Coconut
Panang Curry
Green Curry
Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and green curry flavoring served with bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil
Massaman Curry
Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and massaman curry flavoring served with carrots, potatoes, onions and peanuts
Yellow Curry
Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and yellow curry flavoring served with onion, potatoes and carrots.
Red Curry
Pineapple Curry
Global Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts
Pad Se-Iew
Wide rice noodles, eggs and broccoli pan fried in a sweet soy sauce combined with our special house sauce.
Pad Kee Mao
Wide rice noodles, eggs, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, baby corn, and tomato pan fried with a combination of our chili puree, sweet soy sauce, and special house sauce
Yaki Noodles
Wok fried yakisoba noodles, eggs, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions wok fried in our special house sauce.
Crispy Egg Noodle
Wok fried mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, bok choy, baby corn and cabbage in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served over a bed of crispy egg noodles.
Spicy Lemongrass Noodles
Wok fried noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, onion and carrots in our special house sauce and garlic chili oil.
Chow Fun
Wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion and scallions pan fried in a thick soy sauce.
Garlic Noodles
Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.
Pad Thai Gaeng Daeng
Long Grains
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes.
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, mushroom, bell peppers, basil and a chili puree.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions, pineapples, tomatoes, cashew nuts, chicken and shrimp with a hint of curry flavoring.
Chinese Style Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, bell peppers, Chinese sausage and shrimp.
Off the Grill
Grilled Pork
Grilled garlic infused pork alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette
Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls
Grilled garlic infused pork served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette
Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls
Garlic Soy Pork Chop
Grilled garlic infused pork chops alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette
Lemongrass Chicken
Grilled lemongrass infused chicken alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish
Spicy Beef Teriyaki
Grilled beef glazed with our sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish.
From the Sea
Steamed Fish
Steamed tilapia with ginger and scallions and is served with a soy sauce emulsion with bell peppers and broccoli as garnish
Three Flavored Fish
Battered and flash fried tilapia, served with a sweet and sour sauce that consists of diced onions and bell peppers and is garnished with basil and lime
Pad Ta Lay
Spicy Scallops And Shrimp
Hot from the Wok
Baby Bok Choy
Wok fried baby bok chop with fresh garlic and ginger in our light house sauce
Swimming Rama
Spinach and bean sprouts smothered in our rich peanut sauce
Assorted Vegetables
Cabbage, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, tomatoes, bok choy and mushrooms stir fried in fresh garlic, sesame oil and our special house sauce
Cashew Nuts
Onions, bell peppers, carrots and baby corn stir fried in fresh garlic, chili puree and our special house sauce covered with cashew nuts.
Bai Kaprao
Lots of aromatic basil, combined with onions, mushrooms and bell peppers stir fried in fresh garlic, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce
Garlic Sauce
Our sauce includes fresh garlic, diced cilantro, black pepper, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce served over a bed of broccoli
Sweet and Sour
Onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, pineapples, baby corn, tomatoes and cucumbers stir fried in our flavorful red sauce
Garlic and Ginger
Fresh aromatic ginger and garlic combined with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper, broccoli and baby corn stir fried in our blend of black bean and sweet soy sauce
Spicy Eggplant
Fresh eggplant, combined with basil, onions, mushroom, and bell peppers stir fried in fresh garlic and our house sauce
Broccoli Stir-Fry
Wok fried tomatoes and broccoli in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce
Shaken Beef
Wok fried filet mignon, onion, bell peppers in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Orange Peel Chicken
Crispy golden chicken tossed in a mild sweet sauce and fresh orange peels served over a bed of steamed broccoli
Endings
Ice Cream Scoops
A scoop of vanilla, green tea or coconut ice cream garnished with a cherry
Black Rice Pudding
Black glutinous rice slow cooked to a pudding texture. Served warm with a touch of coconut milk
Sticky Rice
Glutinous rice slow cooked, basket steamed and marinated in coconut milk and garnished with mint
Mochi Ice Cream
Bite sized ice cream balls wrapped in sweet sticky rice dough. Your choices of green tea, strawberry, and mango
Mango w/ Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
Handpicked fresh sweet mango sliced and plated around sticky rice marinated in coconut milk
Chocolate Decadence
A chocolate cake enrobed in chocolate itself and filled with a dark chocolate truffle served alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with strawberry topping, Hershey's chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry
