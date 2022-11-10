Main picView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese

Lemongrass Asian Cuisine

920 Reviews

$$

3376 Wentworth Dr

Hemet, CA 92545

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Spring Rolls
Pad Thai
Fried Egg Rolls

Beginnings

Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.50+

Steamed prawns and pork, vermicelli noodles, fresh aromatic herbs and vegetables wrapped in our delicate rice paper and paired with a rich peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

Fried Egg Rolls

$9.50+

Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.

Crispy Golden Tofu

$9.00

Extra firm triangle shaped tofu fried to a crispy golden tone, accompanied with our sweet chili sauce and garnished with crushed peanuts.

Chicken Dumplings

$11.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.00

Tender, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce.

Golden Calamari

$12.50

Panko breaded calamari flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by a sweet chili sauce.

Golden Chicken

$12.00

Panko breaded chicken flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by ketchup.

Grilled Chicken Satay

$12.00

Our curry infused chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection, accompanied by a rich peanut sauce and cucumber chutney

S&P Calamari

$13.00

Battered and flash fried squid seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

S&P Prawns

$13.00

Battered and flash fried prawns seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

S&P Wings

$13.00

Battered and fried chicken wings with five-spice seasoning and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, and bell peppers served over a bed of Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Lemongrass Wings

$13.00

Battered and fried chicken wings wok fried in fresh garlic, sweet chili sauce, and our house vinaigrette.

Spicy Thai Chili Wings

$13.00

Fresh Greens

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage and cucumbers in our vinegar dressing.

Salad w/ Peanut Vinaigrette

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, purple cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumbers covered in our right peanut vinaigrette.

Thai Spicy Beef Salad

$13.00

Pan seared garlic beef, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lim vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce

Thai Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Pan seared garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lime vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce.

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

$13.00

Steamed ginger flavored chicken breast served on a fresh bed of cabbage, carrots, peanuts and fried onions in a lime vinaigrette

Flavorful Broths

All Thai soups come with your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu. For shrimp $3, mixed seafood $4, filet meat $4, or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $3.50

Tom Yum Soup

$13.00+

A flavorful hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cilantro

Tom Kha Soup

$13.00+

A flavorful sweet coconut hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms and cilantro

Pho

Fresh rice noodles served in a flavorful and aromatic beef broth topped with freshly chopped onions, scallions and cilantro, accompanied by handpicked basil, bean sprouts, jalapeños and limes

House Special Pho

$13.00

Rare and well done steak, brisket, tendon, tripe and meatball

Filet Mignon Pho

$16.00

Rare slices of filet mignon

Rare Steak Pho

$12.50

Rare slices of steak

Well Done Pho

$12.50

Well done slices of steak

Beef Meatball Pho

$11.50

Meatball lovers

Chicken Pho

$12.50

Pulled white chicken breast

Vegetable Pho

$12.50

Assortment of vegetables and tofu

Seafood Pho

$14.00

A mixture of seafood including prawns, calamari and crab

Plain Pho

$10.00

Design Your Own Pho

$13.00

Creamy Coconut

All curries are served with jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $3, mixed seafood $4, filet meat $4 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $3.50

Panang Curry

$15.50

Green Curry

$15.50

Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and green curry flavoring served with bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Massaman Curry

$15.50

Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and massaman curry flavoring served with carrots, potatoes, onions and peanuts

Yellow Curry

$15.50

Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and yellow curry flavoring served with onion, potatoes and carrots.

Red Curry

$15.50

Pineapple Curry

$15.50

Global Noodles

All stir-fry dishes are served with your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $3, mixed seafood $4, filet meat $4 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $3.50.

Pad Thai

$17.00

Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts

Pad Se-Iew

$17.00

Wide rice noodles, eggs and broccoli pan fried in a sweet soy sauce combined with our special house sauce.

Pad Kee Mao

$17.00

Wide rice noodles, eggs, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, baby corn, and tomato pan fried with a combination of our chili puree, sweet soy sauce, and special house sauce

Yaki Noodles

$17.00

Wok fried yakisoba noodles, eggs, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions wok fried in our special house sauce.

Crispy Egg Noodle

$16.50

Wok fried mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, bok choy, baby corn and cabbage in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served over a bed of crispy egg noodles.

Spicy Lemongrass Noodles

$17.00

Wok fried noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, onion and carrots in our special house sauce and garlic chili oil.

Chow Fun

$17.00

Wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion and scallions pan fried in a thick soy sauce.

Garlic Noodles

$17.00

Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.

Pad Thai Gaeng Daeng

$21.00

Long Grains

All fried rice dishes with your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $3, mixed seafood $4, filet meat $4 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $3.50.

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes.

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, mushroom, bell peppers, basil and a chili puree.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.50

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions, pineapples, tomatoes, cashew nuts, chicken and shrimp with a hint of curry flavoring.

Chinese Style Fried Rice

$18.50

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, bell peppers, Chinese sausage and shrimp.

Off the Grill

Grilled Pork

$13.50

Grilled garlic infused pork alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette

Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls

$14.50

Grilled garlic infused pork served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette

Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls

$14.50

Garlic Soy Pork Chop

$14.00

Grilled garlic infused pork chops alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette

Lemongrass Chicken

$14.00

Grilled lemongrass infused chicken alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish

Spicy Beef Teriyaki

$15.00

Grilled beef glazed with our sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish.

From the Sea

Steamed Fish

$20.50

Steamed tilapia with ginger and scallions and is served with a soy sauce emulsion with bell peppers and broccoli as garnish

Three Flavored Fish

$20.50

Battered and flash fried tilapia, served with a sweet and sour sauce that consists of diced onions and bell peppers and is garnished with basil and lime

Pad Ta Lay

$20.50

Spicy Scallops And Shrimp

$24.00

Hot from the Wok

All stir-fry dishes are served with jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $3, mixed seafood $4, filet meat $4 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $3.50. Brown rice $1 or fried rice $2

Baby Bok Choy

$16.00

Wok fried baby bok chop with fresh garlic and ginger in our light house sauce

Swimming Rama

$16.00

Spinach and bean sprouts smothered in our rich peanut sauce

Assorted Vegetables

$16.50

Cabbage, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, tomatoes, bok choy and mushrooms stir fried in fresh garlic, sesame oil and our special house sauce

Cashew Nuts

$16.00

Onions, bell peppers, carrots and baby corn stir fried in fresh garlic, chili puree and our special house sauce covered with cashew nuts.

Bai Kaprao

$16.50

Lots of aromatic basil, combined with onions, mushrooms and bell peppers stir fried in fresh garlic, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce

Garlic Sauce

$16.50

Our sauce includes fresh garlic, diced cilantro, black pepper, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce served over a bed of broccoli

Sweet and Sour

$16.50

Onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, pineapples, baby corn, tomatoes and cucumbers stir fried in our flavorful red sauce

Garlic and Ginger

$16.50

Fresh aromatic ginger and garlic combined with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper, broccoli and baby corn stir fried in our blend of black bean and sweet soy sauce

Spicy Eggplant

$16.50

Fresh eggplant, combined with basil, onions, mushroom, and bell peppers stir fried in fresh garlic and our house sauce

Broccoli Stir-Fry

$16.00

Wok fried tomatoes and broccoli in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce

Shaken Beef

$21.50

Wok fried filet mignon, onion, bell peppers in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Orange Peel Chicken

$17.00

Crispy golden chicken tossed in a mild sweet sauce and fresh orange peels served over a bed of steamed broccoli

Endings

Ice Cream Scoops

$6.00

A scoop of vanilla, green tea or coconut ice cream garnished with a cherry

Black Rice Pudding

$6.00

Black glutinous rice slow cooked to a pudding texture. Served warm with a touch of coconut milk

Sticky Rice

$6.50

Glutinous rice slow cooked, basket steamed and marinated in coconut milk and garnished with mint

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Bite sized ice cream balls wrapped in sweet sticky rice dough. Your choices of green tea, strawberry, and mango

Mango w/ Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$9.50

Handpicked fresh sweet mango sliced and plated around sticky rice marinated in coconut milk

Chocolate Decadence

$9.00

A chocolate cake enrobed in chocolate itself and filled with a dark chocolate truffle served alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with strawberry topping, Hershey's chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Young Coconut Juice

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot Water

Soda Water

Water

Cherry Coke

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Extra Pho Protein

Extra Meatball

$4.00

Extra Rare Steak

$4.00

Extra Tendon

$4.00

Extra Tripe

$4.00

Extra Well Done Steak

$4.00

Extra Brisket

$4.00

Extra Tofu

$4.00

Extra White Tofu

$4.80

Extra Filet

$6.00

Extra Stir-Fry Protein

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Extra Beef

$4.00

Extra Tofu

$4.00

Extra White Tofu

$4.80

Extra Chk/Bf/Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Chinese Sausage

$4.50

Extra Filet

$6.00

Extra Eggs

$3.00

Extra Seafood

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Extra Calamari

$6.00

Extra Krab

$4.00

Extra Mussels

$6.00

Extra Scallops

$6.00

Extra Mixed Seafood

$6.00

Extra Vegetables

Extra Baby Corn $

$3.00

Extra Bamboo Shoots $

$3.00

Extra Bean Sprouts $

$3.00

Extra Bell Pepper $

$3.00

Extra Bok Choy $

$3.00

Extra Broccoli $

$3.00

Extra Cabbage $

$3.00

Extra Carrots $

$3.00

Extra Cucumber $

$3.00

Extra Eggplant $

$3.00

Extra Jalapeños $

$3.00

Extra Lettuce $

$3.00

Extra Mixed Vegetables $

$6.00

Extra Mushrooms $

$3.00

Extra Onions $

$3.00

Extra Pineapple $

$3.00

Extra Potatoes $

$3.00

Extra Spinach $

$3.00

Extra Tomato $

$3.00

Extra Basil $

$1.50

Side Pho Veggies $

$2.00

Extra Nuts

Extra Crushed Peanuts

$2.50

Extra Cashew Nuts

$2.50

Extra Carbs

Sub Noodles

$2.00

Sub Brown Rice

$1.50

Sub Fried Rice

$2.50

Sub Brown Fried Rice

$2.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Extra Noodles

$2.50

Extra Egg Noodles

$2.50

Extra Yakisoba Noodles

$2.50

Side Brown Fried Rice

$5.00

Extra Vermicelli Noodles

$2.50

Side Crispy Egg Noodles

$6.00

Sides/Sauces

Side Steamed Vegetables $

$6.00

Side Thai Peanut Sauce $

$2.00

Side Vietnamese Peanut Sauce $

$2.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce $

$2.00

Onions in Vinegar $

$2.00

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce $

$2.00

Side Dynamite Sauce $

$2.00

Side Sweet Chili Sauce $

$2.00

Side Extra Limes $

$3.50

Large Side Cucumber Chutney $

$4.00

Small Pho Broth $

$3.00

Large Pho Broth $

$5.50

Chili Oil $

$0.75Out of stock

Chili Paste $

$0.75

Serrano Chilis $

$0.75

Thai Chilis In Fish Sauce $

$1.50

Chopped Thai Chilis $

$1.00

Side Eggroll Sauce $

$1.50

Side Pho Veggies $

$2.00

Small Side Of Coconut Cream $

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3376 Wentworth Dr, Hemet, CA 92545

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

