Asian Fusion

Lemon Grass Asian Fusion

review star

No reviews yet

316 North Third Street

Wausau, WI 54403

Popular Items

Egg Rolls

$11.00+

Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.

Orange Peel Chicken

$18.00

Crispy golden chicken tossed in a mild sweet sauce and fresh orange peels served over a bed of steamed broccoli

Pad Thai

$19.50

Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts

FOOD

Beginnings

Spring Rolls

$9.50+

Steamed prawns and pork, vermicelli noodles, fresh aromatic herbs and vegetables wrapped in our delicate rice paper and paired with a rich peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

Egg Rolls

$11.00+

Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Satay

$11.50

Our curry infused chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection, accompanied by a rich peanut sauce and cucumber chutney

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.00

Tender, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce.

Crispy Golden Tofu

$8.50

Extra firm triangle shaped tofu fried to a crispy golden tone, accompanied with our sweet chili sauce and garnished with crushed peanuts.

S&P Wings

$13.00

Battered and fried chicken wings with five-spice seasoning and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, and bell peppers served over a bed of Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Lemongrass Wings

$13.00

Battered and fried chicken wings wok fried in fresh garlic, sweet chili sauce, and our house vinaigrette.

Golden Calamari

$13.00

Panko breaded calamari flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by a sweet chili sauce.

S&P Calamari

$14.00

Battered and flash fried squid seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

S&P Prawns

$14.00

Battered and flash fried prawns seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Dumplings

$11.00

Fresh Greens

Salad w/ Peanut Vinaigrette

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, purple cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumbers covered in our right peanut vinaigrette.

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage and cucumbers in our vinegar dressing.

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

$13.00

Steamed ginger flavored chicken breast served on a fresh bed of cabbage, carrots, peanuts and fried onions in a lime vinaigrette

Thai Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Pan seared garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lime vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce.

Thai Spicy Beef Salad

$13.00

Pan seared garlic beef, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lim vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce

Flavorful Broths

All Thai soups come with your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu. For shrimp $3.50, mixed seafood $6, filet meat $6, or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $5

Tom Yum Soup

$13.50+

A flavorful hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cilantro

Tom Kha Soup

$13.50+

A flavorful sweet coconut hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms and cilantro

Pho

Fresh rice noodles served in a flavorful and aromatic beef broth topped with freshly chopped onions, scallions and cilantro, accompanied by handpicked basil, bean sprouts, jalapeños and limes

House Special Pho

$13.00

Rare and well done steak, brisket, tendon, tripe and meatball

Filet Mignon Pho

$15.50

Rare slices of filet mignon

Ribeye Pho

$15.50

Chicken Pho

$12.50

Pulled white chicken breast

Vegetable Pho

$12.50

Assortment of vegetables and tofu

Seafood Pho

$15.50

A mixture of seafood including prawns, calamari and crab

Design Your Own Pho

$13.00

Plain Pho

$9.50

Creamy Coconut

All curries are served with jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $4, mixed seafood $6.50, filet meat $6.50, Ribeye $6.50 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $5.50

Panang Curry

$17.50

Aromatic Thai Spices combined with coconut milk and panning flavoring served with bell peppers

Massaman Curry

$17.50

Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and massaman curry flavoring served with carrots, potatoes, onions and peanuts

Yellow Curry

$17.50

Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and yellow curry flavoring served with onion, potatoes and carrots.

Curry Pineapple

$17.50

Red Curry

$17.50

Green Curry

$17.50

Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and green curry flavoring served with bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Global Noodles

All stir-fry dishes are served with your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $4, mixed seafood $6.50, filet meat $6.50, Ribeye $6.50 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $5.50.

Pad Thai

$19.50

Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts

Pad Se-Iew

$19.50

Wide rice noodles, eggs and broccoli pan fried in a sweet soy sauce combined with our special house sauce.

Pad Kee Mao

$19.50

Wide rice noodles, eggs, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, baby corn, and tomato pan fried with a combination of our chili puree, sweet soy sauce, and special house sauce

Yakisoba Noodles

$19.50

Wok fried yakisoba noodles, eggs, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions wok fried in our special house sauce.

Crispy Egg Noodle

$19.50

Wok fried mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, bok choy, baby corn and cabbage in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served over a bed of crispy egg noodles.

Spicy Lemongrass Noodles

$19.50

Wok fried noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, onion and carrots in our special house sauce and garlic chili oil.

Chow Fun

$19.50

Wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion and scallions pan fried in a thick soy sauce.

Ribeye Garlic Noodles

$26.50

Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.

Pad Thai Gaeng Daeng

$22.00

Long Grains

All fried rice dishes with your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $4, mixed seafood $6.50, filet meat $6.50, Ribeye $6.50 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $5.50.

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes.

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, mushroom, bell peppers, basil and a chili puree.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions, pineapples, tomatoes, cashew nuts, chicken and shrimp with a hint of curry flavoring.

Chinese Style Fried Rice

$18.00

Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, bell peppers, Chinese sausage and shrimp.

Off the Grill

Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls

$14.50

Grilled garlic infused pork served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette

Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls

$14.50

Grilled garlic infused slices of steak served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette

Lemongrass Chicken

$13.00

Grilled lemongrass infused chicken alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.50

Grilled chicken glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish

Spicy Beef Teriyaki

$14.50

Grilled beef glazed with our sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish.

From the Sea

Steamed Fish

$23.00

Steamed tilapia with ginger and scallions and is served with a soy sauce emulsion with bell peppers and broccoli as garnish

Three Flavored Fish

$24.00

Battered and flash fried tilapia, served with a sweet and sour sauce that consists of diced onions and bell peppers and is garnished with basil and lime

Miso Sea Bass

$33.00

Pad Ta Lay

$24.50

Spicy Scallops & Shrimp

$24.50

Hot from the Wok

All stir-fry dishes are served with jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. For shrimp $4 mixed seafood $6.50, filet meat $6.50, Ribeye $6.50 or chicken/beef/shrimp combination $3.50. Brown rice $2 or fried rice $3

Swimming Rama

$17.50

Spinach and bean sprouts smothered in our rich peanut sauce

Assorted Vegetables

$18.00

Cabbage, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, tomatoes, bok choy and mushrooms stir fried in fresh garlic, sesame oil and our special house sauce

Cashew Nuts

$18.00

Onions, bell peppers, carrots and baby corn stir fried in fresh garlic, chili puree and our special house sauce covered with cashew nuts.

Bai Kaprao

$18.00

Lots of aromatic basil, combined with onions, mushrooms and bell peppers stir fried in fresh garlic, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce

Garlic Sauce

$18.00

Our sauce includes fresh garlic, diced cilantro, black pepper, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce served over a bed of broccoli

Thai Sweet & Sour

$18.00

Onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, pineapples, baby corn, tomatoes and cucumbers stir fried in our flavorful red sauce

Garlic & Ginger

$18.00

Fresh aromatic ginger and garlic combined with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper, broccoli and baby corn stir fried in our blend of black bean and sweet soy sauce

Broccoli

$18.00

Wok fried tomatoes and broccoli in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce

Shaken Beef

$24.00

Wok fried filet mignon, onion, bell peppers in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Orange Peel Chicken

$18.00

Crispy golden chicken tossed in a mild sweet sauce and fresh orange peels served over a bed of steamed broccoli

Endings

Ice Cream Scoops

$6.50

A scoop of vanilla, green tea or coconut ice cream garnished with a cherry

Black Rice Pudding

$6.50

Black glutinous rice slow cooked to a pudding texture. Served warm with a touch of coconut milk

Coconut Sticky Rice

$7.00

Glutinous rice slow cooked, basket steamed and marinated in coconut milk and garnished with mint

Forbidden Rice

$9.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Bite sized ice cream balls wrapped in sweet sticky rice dough. Your choices of green tea, strawberry, and mango

Mango w/ Sticky Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Handpicked fresh sweet mango sliced and plated around sticky rice marinated in coconut milk

Purple Cheese Cake

$13.50

The Mr. Park

$9.00

EXTRAS

Extra Protein

1 Sunny Side Up Egg

$2.00

Extra Beef

$3.50

Extra Brisket

$3.00

Extra Calamari

$4.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Chinese Sausage

$3.00

Extra Chk/Beef/Shrimp

$5.50

Extra Filet

$6.50

Extra Meatball

$3.00

Extra Ribeye

$6.50

Extra Mixed Seafood

$6.50

Extra Rare Steak

$3.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Extra Tendon

$3.00

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Tripe

$3.00

Extra Well Done Steak

$3.00

Extra Vegetables

Extra Baby Corn

$2.00

Extra Bamboo Shoots

$2.00

Extra Bean Sprouts

$2.00

Extra Bell Pepper

$2.00

Extra Bok Choy

$2.00

Extra Chinese Broccoli

$2.75

Extra Regular Broccoli

$2.00

Extra Cabbage

$2.00

Extra Carrots

$2.00

Extra Cucumber

$2.00

Extra Eggplant

$2.75

Extra Lettuce

$2.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.75

Extra Mushrooms

$2.00

Extra Onions

$2.00

Extra Pineapple

$2.00

Extra Potatoes

$2.00

Extra Spinach

$2.00

Extra Tomato

$2.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Pho Veggies

$2.00

Extra Basil

$2.00

Extra Pho Veggie Plate

$2.00

Extra Nuts

Extra Crushed Peanuts

$1.50

Extra Cashew Nuts

$2.00

Extra Carbs

Extra Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Sub Noodles

$1.50

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Sub Egg Noodles

$2.00

Extra Egg Noodles

$2.00

Extra Chk/Beef/Shrimp

$5.50

Extra Vermicelli Noodles

$2.00

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Sides

Side Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Side Thai Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side Vietnamese Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Large Side Orange Peel Sauce

$4.00

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Side Dynamite Sauce

$2.00

Side Extra Limes

$1.50

Large Side Cucumber Chutney

$4.00

Small Pho Broth

$2.50

Large Pho Broth

$5.50

Chili Oil $

$1.00

Chili Paste $

$1.00

Serrano Chilis $

$1.50

Fish Sauce

$2.00

Onions in Vinegar

$1.50

Side Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Side Fish Sauce

$2.00

Side Thai Chilis

$1.50

Small Side Cucumber Chutney

$2.00

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$2.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks (Copy)

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mello Yello

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Water

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Thai Tea

$3.50

Thai Coffee

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Pinnapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Voss Distilled Water

$6.00

Voss Sparkling Water

$6.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Rasberry Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Redbull

$4.00

Specials

Chefs Dinner

Chefs Dinner

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

316 North Third Street, Wausau, WI 54403

Directions

Gallery
Lemongrass Asian Fusion image
Banner pic
Lemongrass Asian Fusion image

