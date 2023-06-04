- Home
- Wausau
- Asian Fusion
- Lemon Grass Asian Fusion
Lemon Grass Asian Fusion
316 North Third Street
Wausau, WI 54403
Popular Items
Egg Rolls
Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.
Orange Peel Chicken
Crispy golden chicken tossed in a mild sweet sauce and fresh orange peels served over a bed of steamed broccoli
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts
FOOD
Beginnings
Spring Rolls
Steamed prawns and pork, vermicelli noodles, fresh aromatic herbs and vegetables wrapped in our delicate rice paper and paired with a rich peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.
Egg Rolls
Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Satay
Our curry infused chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection, accompanied by a rich peanut sauce and cucumber chutney
Dynamite Shrimp
Tender, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce.
Crispy Golden Tofu
Extra firm triangle shaped tofu fried to a crispy golden tone, accompanied with our sweet chili sauce and garnished with crushed peanuts.
S&P Wings
Battered and fried chicken wings with five-spice seasoning and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, and bell peppers served over a bed of Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Lemongrass Wings
Battered and fried chicken wings wok fried in fresh garlic, sweet chili sauce, and our house vinaigrette.
Golden Calamari
Panko breaded calamari flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by a sweet chili sauce.
S&P Calamari
Battered and flash fried squid seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
S&P Prawns
Battered and flash fried prawns seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions, bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Dumplings
Fresh Greens
Salad w/ Peanut Vinaigrette
Iceberg lettuce, purple cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumbers covered in our right peanut vinaigrette.
Cucumber Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage and cucumbers in our vinegar dressing.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad
Steamed ginger flavored chicken breast served on a fresh bed of cabbage, carrots, peanuts and fried onions in a lime vinaigrette
Thai Spicy Chicken Salad
Pan seared garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lime vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce.
Thai Spicy Beef Salad
Pan seared garlic beef, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lim vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce
Flavorful Broths
Tom Yum Soup
A flavorful hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cilantro
Tom Kha Soup
A flavorful sweet coconut hot and sour soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal and a chili puree served with fresh onions, mushrooms and cilantro
Pho
House Special Pho
Rare and well done steak, brisket, tendon, tripe and meatball
Filet Mignon Pho
Rare slices of filet mignon
Ribeye Pho
Chicken Pho
Pulled white chicken breast
Vegetable Pho
Assortment of vegetables and tofu
Seafood Pho
A mixture of seafood including prawns, calamari and crab
Design Your Own Pho
Plain Pho
Creamy Coconut
Panang Curry
Aromatic Thai Spices combined with coconut milk and panning flavoring served with bell peppers
Massaman Curry
Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and massaman curry flavoring served with carrots, potatoes, onions and peanuts
Yellow Curry
Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and yellow curry flavoring served with onion, potatoes and carrots.
Curry Pineapple
Red Curry
Green Curry
Aromatic Thai spices combined with coconut milk and green curry flavoring served with bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil
Global Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts
Pad Se-Iew
Wide rice noodles, eggs and broccoli pan fried in a sweet soy sauce combined with our special house sauce.
Pad Kee Mao
Wide rice noodles, eggs, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, baby corn, and tomato pan fried with a combination of our chili puree, sweet soy sauce, and special house sauce
Yakisoba Noodles
Wok fried yakisoba noodles, eggs, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions wok fried in our special house sauce.
Crispy Egg Noodle
Wok fried mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, bok choy, baby corn and cabbage in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served over a bed of crispy egg noodles.
Spicy Lemongrass Noodles
Wok fried noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, onion and carrots in our special house sauce and garlic chili oil.
Chow Fun
Wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion and scallions pan fried in a thick soy sauce.
Ribeye Garlic Noodles
Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.
Pad Thai Gaeng Daeng
Long Grains
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes.
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, mushroom, bell peppers, basil and a chili puree.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, scallions, pineapples, tomatoes, cashew nuts, chicken and shrimp with a hint of curry flavoring.
Chinese Style Fried Rice
Jasmine rice combined with eggs, onions, bell peppers, Chinese sausage and shrimp.
Off the Grill
Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls
Grilled garlic infused pork served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette
Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls
Grilled garlic infused slices of steak served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette
Lemongrass Chicken
Grilled lemongrass infused chicken alongside steamed rice with tomatoes and cucumbers paired with our house vinaigrette
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish
Spicy Beef Teriyaki
Grilled beef glazed with our sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts alongside steamed rice and broccoli as garnish.
From the Sea
Steamed Fish
Steamed tilapia with ginger and scallions and is served with a soy sauce emulsion with bell peppers and broccoli as garnish
Three Flavored Fish
Battered and flash fried tilapia, served with a sweet and sour sauce that consists of diced onions and bell peppers and is garnished with basil and lime
Miso Sea Bass
Pad Ta Lay
Spicy Scallops & Shrimp
Hot from the Wok
Swimming Rama
Spinach and bean sprouts smothered in our rich peanut sauce
Assorted Vegetables
Cabbage, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, tomatoes, bok choy and mushrooms stir fried in fresh garlic, sesame oil and our special house sauce
Cashew Nuts
Onions, bell peppers, carrots and baby corn stir fried in fresh garlic, chili puree and our special house sauce covered with cashew nuts.
Bai Kaprao
Lots of aromatic basil, combined with onions, mushrooms and bell peppers stir fried in fresh garlic, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce
Garlic Sauce
Our sauce includes fresh garlic, diced cilantro, black pepper, sweet soy sauce and our special house sauce served over a bed of broccoli
Thai Sweet & Sour
Onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, pineapples, baby corn, tomatoes and cucumbers stir fried in our flavorful red sauce
Garlic & Ginger
Fresh aromatic ginger and garlic combined with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper, broccoli and baby corn stir fried in our blend of black bean and sweet soy sauce
Broccoli
Wok fried tomatoes and broccoli in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce
Shaken Beef
Wok fried filet mignon, onion, bell peppers in our mushroom flavored oyster sauce served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Orange Peel Chicken
Crispy golden chicken tossed in a mild sweet sauce and fresh orange peels served over a bed of steamed broccoli
Endings
Ice Cream Scoops
A scoop of vanilla, green tea or coconut ice cream garnished with a cherry
Black Rice Pudding
Black glutinous rice slow cooked to a pudding texture. Served warm with a touch of coconut milk
Coconut Sticky Rice
Glutinous rice slow cooked, basket steamed and marinated in coconut milk and garnished with mint
Forbidden Rice
Mochi Ice Cream
Bite sized ice cream balls wrapped in sweet sticky rice dough. Your choices of green tea, strawberry, and mango
Mango w/ Sticky Rice
Handpicked fresh sweet mango sliced and plated around sticky rice marinated in coconut milk
Purple Cheese Cake
The Mr. Park
EXTRAS
Extra Protein
1 Sunny Side Up Egg
Extra Beef
Extra Brisket
Extra Calamari
Extra Chicken
Extra Chinese Sausage
Extra Chk/Beef/Shrimp
Extra Filet
Extra Meatball
Extra Ribeye
Extra Mixed Seafood
Extra Rare Steak
Extra Shrimp
Extra Tendon
Extra Tofu
Extra Tripe
Extra Well Done Steak
Extra Vegetables
Extra Baby Corn
Extra Bamboo Shoots
Extra Bean Sprouts
Extra Bell Pepper
Extra Bok Choy
Extra Chinese Broccoli
Extra Regular Broccoli
Extra Cabbage
Extra Carrots
Extra Cucumber
Extra Eggplant
Extra Lettuce
Extra Vegetables
Extra Mushrooms
Extra Onions
Extra Pineapple
Extra Potatoes
Extra Spinach
Extra Tomato
Side Mixed Vegetables
Pho Veggies
Extra Basil
Extra Pho Veggie Plate
Extra Carbs
Sides
Side Steamed Vegetables
Side Thai Peanut Sauce
Side Vietnamese Peanut Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Large Side Orange Peel Sauce
Side Sweet & Sour Sauce
Side Dynamite Sauce
Side Extra Limes
Large Side Cucumber Chutney
Small Pho Broth
Large Pho Broth
Chili Oil $
Chili Paste $
Serrano Chilis $
Fish Sauce
Onions in Vinegar
Side Dumpling Sauce
Side Fish Sauce
Side Thai Chilis
Small Side Cucumber Chutney
Sweet Chilli Sauce
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks (Copy)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mello Yello
Lemonade
Orange Fanta
Dr.Pepper
Root Beer
Water
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Thai Tea
Thai Coffee
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Pinnapple Juice
Orange Juice
Soda Water
Tonic
Cranberry Juice
Arnold Palmer
Voss Distilled Water
Voss Sparkling Water
Huckleberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Rasberry Lemonade
Diet Redbull
Specials
Chefs Dinner
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
316 North Third Street, Wausau, WI 54403