Lemongrass - Boca Raton
101 Plaza Real S unit E
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Popular Items
Soup and Salad.
Lobster Shrimp Wonton.
enoki mushrooms, scallions, asparagus in a clear broth
Local Green.
mixed greens, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber.
Miso Soup.
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
Tom Kha Coconut Soup.
spicy coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms and scallions
Tom Kha Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup.
Tom Yum Soup.
spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions
Wonton Soup.
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth
Famous Homemade Dumplings.
Dim Sum Platter.
2 pork gyoza, 2 chicken gyoza, 2 thai dumplings, 2 vegetable dumplings, 2 lobster dumplings and 2 chashu pork bao buns
Gyoza Chicken.
Gyoza Pork.
Lobster Shrimp Shumai.
hong kong style lobster and shrimp dumpling
Thai Steamed Dumpling.
steamed pork dumpling served with a vinaigrette sweet reduction
Vegetable Dumpling.
pan seared soybean, potatoes, corn, carrots and chives
Small Plates from the Kitchen.
Chicken Satay.
marinated thai chicken skewers on a bamboo stick served with a peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Edamame.
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
Grandma's Ribs.
grandma's recipe marinated pork ribs, fried shallots, and spicy tamarind reduction
Japanese Shrimp Tempura.
japanese fried shrimps, sweet potato, enoki mushroom and broccoli tempura style
Popcorn Shrimp.
masago and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce and shichimi togarashi
Salt & Pepper Calamari.
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions
Thai Spring Roll.
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
Wok Charred Edamame.
wok charred, garlic sea salt and togarashi
Small Plates from the Sushi Bar.
Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza.
ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla
Belly Belly.
3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and hamachi belly
Hotate Scallop.
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce
Japanese Seaweed Salad.
marinated wakame seaweed
Kobe Tuna.
flash fried tuna steak, cucumber, spicy wasabi mayo sauce, garnish with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, masago and scallions
Lava Stone Wagyu Beef.
imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping
Madai Crudo.
japanese snapper, soy lime gel, ragu spice, fried shallots, micro cilantro and yuzu soy.
Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio.
thinly sliced salmon, micro shiso and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce
Sashimi Hot Stone.
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
Sashimi Nacho.
tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over cripy wonton chips
Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad.
spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seeds and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.
spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko
Spicy Tuna Dip.
chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds, avocado and taro chips
Spicy Yellowtail.
japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with serrano and served with yuzu ponzu sauce
Toro Special.
fatty tuna belly (toro) sliced thin topped with chopped ginger, scallions, black tobiko in a house yuzu wasabi sauce
Tuna Tataki.
seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce
Wahoo Tataki.
seared wahoo, scallions, ponzu sauce, micro shiso and spicy daikon
Entrees.
Chicken Teriyaki.
grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce served with tossed broccoli
Combo Seafood Pad Thai.
lightly battered lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid, sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts and shallots in a pad thai sauce
Crispy Duck.
fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce
Grilled Scottish Salmon.
choice of one sauce: -twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce with sauteed mixed mushrooms and tossed bpk choy -thai panang curry sauce with peanuts and roasted asparagus -green curry sauce wiyh thai basil and roasted japanese eggplant
Hawaiian Dancer.
sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions and cashew nuts with tamarind sauce
Japanese Miso Seabass.
miso marinated chilean seabass served with japanese rice, sesame seeds and charred bok choy
Korean Braised Short Ribs.
8 hours braised bone in short ribs, kimchi, pickles and wok charred bok choy
Kung Pao Jumbo Shrimp.
lightly battered jumbo shrimp with peanuts, celery, mushrooms, onions, scallions and dry chili
Mongolian Beef.
thin slices of tender crispy beef, steamed broccoli and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Mongolian Udon Noodle.
marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thicj chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions
Pla Manow.
steamed sawai fish, asian cabbage, thailand style jalapeno lime broth and cilantro
Signature Lobster Pad Thai.
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce
Southern Thai Masaman Lamb Shank.
stewed for 4 hours in housemade masaman curry paste, sweet potatoes,onion, avocado and whole peanuts served with roti
Vietnamese Pork Chop.
marinated lemongrass, kaffir leaves, homemade pickle and steamed cauliflower and fried shallots with a side of thai spicy roasted rice tamarind reduction
Street Wok.
Fresh Ginger.
fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, celery and bell peppers sauteed in brown ginger sauce
Garlic Sauce.
pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables
Kapow.
thai spicy beef, bird's eye chili, garlic, string bean, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil
Pineapple Sesame Chicken.
Spicy Cashew Chicken.
lightly battered chicken, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, scallions, dry chili and thai chili jam
Street Noodle Wok.
Pad Thai.
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
Pad Si Ew.
flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
Singapore Noodles.
rice vermicellinoodle, egg, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in a yellow curry sauce
Drunken Udon Noodles.
flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce
Lad Nah Seafood.
scallops, shrimps, mussels and calamari served with pan seared wide rice noodles over thai gravy with chinese broccoli and mushrooms
Asian Curry.
Red Curry.
red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil
Green Curry.
green curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant and sweet basil
Panang Curry.
panang curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans,steamed cauliflower and lime leaf
Asian Market Noodle.
Hong Kong Noodle Soup.
egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy
Duck Noodle Soup.
rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth
Bankok Tom Yum Noodles.
shrimps, chashu pork, boiled egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, egg noodles in a creamy sauce
Japanese Udon Soup.
homemade udon noodles, scallions, tempura shrimp, sweet potatoes, enoki mushroom and broccoli
Rice Bowl.
Beef Fried Rice.
Chicken Fried Rice.
Clay Pot Tom Yum Fried Rice.
lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, onions, scallions, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, thai spicy jam, cilantro and limes
Hawaiian Fried Rice.
chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts
Lemongrass Fried Rice.
combination of egg, chicken, beef, shrimps,calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas
Mixed Vegetables Fried Rice.
Poke Bowl.
salmon poke served with rice, green salad or quinoa brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, ginger, spicy kani and nori
Shrimp Fried Rice.
Sushi Rolls.
Atlantic Roll.
spicy kani,cucumber, masago, jalapeno i/o topped with seared salmon, crispy salmon skins, ikura, and micro cilantro
Bahamas Roll.
spicy conch, avocado, cucumber, I/O, topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro
Best Buds Roll.
tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce
Deep Blue Sea Roll.
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo
Florida Roll.
tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with rainbow tobiko
Green Dragon Roll.
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top
Hero Roll.
fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with avocado and dynamite seafood
Hurricane Roll.
spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes
Lemongrass Roll.
salmon tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Lobster Monster Roll.
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
My Unagi Roll.
cucumber and tamago topped with baked eel and sesame seeds
Nemo Roll.
soy paper wrapped, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tempura popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso
Red Dragon Roll.
shrimp tempura, asparagus, i/o with tuna and avocado on top
Red Spider Roll.
crispy soft shell crab, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seasoned spicy tuna poke, nori seaweed and scallions
Sashimi Style Roll.
it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber
Sex on the Moon.
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top
Tokyo Roll.
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with avocado, wasabi cream and spicy mayo
Two Buddies Roll.
spicy tuna, shiso leaves i/o with seared salmon and sriracha sauce on top
Volcano Roll.
kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll.
mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno
Classic Rolls.
Avocado Roll.
California Roll.
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Eel Roll.
baked eel and cucumber
Hamachi Roll.
hamachi and scallions
JB Roll.
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds
JB Tempura Roll.
deep fried JB roll
Kani Roll.
Kappa Roll.
Mexican Roll.
shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions and asparagus i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll.
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top
Salmon California Roll.
salmon, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Salmon Roll.
Salmon Skin Roll.
crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber (I/O, SS)
Shrimp Tempura Roll.
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
Spicy Kani Roll.
kani and spicy mayo I/O, SS, FF
Spicy Tuna Roll.
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and masago
Spider Roll.
fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado and masago
Tuna Roll.
Vegetable Roll.
asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds
No Rice & No Seaweed Rolls.
Sashimi Salad Roll.
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
Kimono Roll.
shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu ginger sauce
Morikami Roll.
tuna, kani, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu wasabi dressing
Cucumber Wrapped Rolls.
Kanisu.
kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds
KC Rainbow Roll.
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
KC Roll.
salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions
KC Spicy Tuna.
cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds
KC Unagi.
baked eel, cream cheese, tamago, avocado and scallions
Sushi & Sashimi Station.
Chef's Sashimi Special.
16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)
Chirashi.
assorted raw fish over sushi rice or quinoa brown rice (chef's choice)
Combo Plate for 2.
california roll, jb roll 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)
Combo Plate for 3.
california roll, jb roll, spicy tuna roll, 15 pcs of sushi and 20 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)
Omakase Sushi.
best picked fish from local importers by a sushi master chef: 7 pieces of seasoned nigiri
Platinum Platter for 2.
10 pieces premium sesonal nigiri, 8 fresh omakase sashimi, 2 handrolls and 1 premium maki roll (chef's choice)
Sushi Dinner.
8 pieces of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)
Sushi Sashimi.
6 pcs. of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and a spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)
Special Nigiri.
Toro Sp. Nigiri.
foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle
Salmo Sp. Nigiri.
truffle creme fraiche and ikura
Hamachi Sp. Nigiri.
lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro
Wahoo Sp. Nigiri.
pesto, spicy aioli and garlic chip
Fluke Sp. Nigiri.
pickled shiso and nori ume
Scallop Sp. Nigiri.
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar
Madai Sp. Nigiri.
yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly
Foie Gras Sp. Nigiri.
truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko
Wagyu Sp. Nigiri.
truffle, yuzu soy, himalayan salt and quail egg
A la Carte Sushi or Sashimi.
Hand Rolls.
Kids Menu.
Sides.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton, FL 33432