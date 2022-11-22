Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

review star

No reviews yet

101 Plaza Real S unit E

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai.
Thai Spring Roll.
Edamame.

Soup and Salad.

Lobster Shrimp Wonton.

$10.00

enoki mushrooms, scallions, asparagus in a clear broth

Local Green.

$8.00

mixed greens, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber.

Miso Soup.

Miso Soup.

$5.00

japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms

Tom Kha Coconut Soup.

Tom Kha Coconut Soup.

$8.00

spicy coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms and scallions

Tom Kha Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup.

$14.00
Tom Yum Soup.

Tom Yum Soup.

$7.00

spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions

Wonton Soup.

Wonton Soup.

$6.00

homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth

Famous Homemade Dumplings.

Dim Sum Platter.

$27.00

2 pork gyoza, 2 chicken gyoza, 2 thai dumplings, 2 vegetable dumplings, 2 lobster dumplings and 2 chashu pork bao buns

Gyoza Chicken.

Gyoza Chicken.

$7.00

Gyoza Pork.

$7.00
Lobster Shrimp Shumai.

Lobster Shrimp Shumai.

$11.00

hong kong style lobster and shrimp dumpling

Thai Steamed Dumpling.

Thai Steamed Dumpling.

$9.00

steamed pork dumpling served with a vinaigrette sweet reduction

Vegetable Dumpling.

$7.00

pan seared soybean, potatoes, corn, carrots and chives

Bao Buns.

Chashu Pork Bao Buns.

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab Bao Buns.

$14.00

Small Plates from the Kitchen.

Chicken Satay.

Chicken Satay.

$11.00

marinated thai chicken skewers on a bamboo stick served with a peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Edamame.

Edamame.

$6.00

steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt

Grandma's Ribs.

Grandma's Ribs.

$15.00

grandma's recipe marinated pork ribs, fried shallots, and spicy tamarind reduction

Japanese Shrimp Tempura.

Japanese Shrimp Tempura.

$13.00

japanese fried shrimps, sweet potato, enoki mushroom and broccoli tempura style

Popcorn Shrimp.

$12.00

masago and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce and shichimi togarashi

Salt & Pepper Calamari.

Salt & Pepper Calamari.

$14.00

fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions

Thai Spring Roll.

Thai Spring Roll.

$7.00

stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce

Wok Charred Edamame.

$7.00

wok charred, garlic sea salt and togarashi

Small Plates from the Sushi Bar.

Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza.

Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza.

$15.00

ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla

Belly Belly.

Belly Belly.

$21.00

3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and hamachi belly

Hotate Scallop.

Hotate Scallop.

$20.00

thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce

Japanese Seaweed Salad.

Japanese Seaweed Salad.

$7.00

marinated wakame seaweed

Kobe Tuna.

Kobe Tuna.

$19.00

flash fried tuna steak, cucumber, spicy wasabi mayo sauce, garnish with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, masago and scallions

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef.

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef.

$24.00

imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping

Madai Crudo.

$21.00

japanese snapper, soy lime gel, ragu spice, fried shallots, micro cilantro and yuzu soy.

Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio.

$15.00

thinly sliced salmon, micro shiso and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce

Sashimi Hot Stone.

Sashimi Hot Stone.

$18.00

9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone

Sashimi Nacho.

$16.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over cripy wonton chips

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad.

$15.00

spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seeds and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.

$15.00

spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko

Spicy Tuna Dip.

Spicy Tuna Dip.

$17.00

chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds, avocado and taro chips

Spicy Yellowtail.

$18.00

japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with serrano and served with yuzu ponzu sauce

Toro Special.

$25.00

fatty tuna belly (toro) sliced thin topped with chopped ginger, scallions, black tobiko in a house yuzu wasabi sauce

Tuna Tataki.

Tuna Tataki.

$16.00

seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce

Wahoo Tataki.

$16.00

seared wahoo, scallions, ponzu sauce, micro shiso and spicy daikon

Entrees.

Chicken Teriyaki.

Chicken Teriyaki.

$18.00

grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce served with tossed broccoli

Combo Seafood Pad Thai.

$48.00

lightly battered lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid, sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts and shallots in a pad thai sauce

Crispy Duck.

Crispy Duck.

$29.00

fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce

Grilled Scottish Salmon.

$24.00

choice of one sauce: -twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce with sauteed mixed mushrooms and tossed bpk choy -thai panang curry sauce with peanuts and roasted asparagus -green curry sauce wiyh thai basil and roasted japanese eggplant

Hawaiian Dancer.

Hawaiian Dancer.

$22.00

sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions and cashew nuts with tamarind sauce

Japanese Miso Seabass.

Japanese Miso Seabass.

$38.00

miso marinated chilean seabass served with japanese rice, sesame seeds and charred bok choy

Korean Braised Short Ribs.

$31.00

8 hours braised bone in short ribs, kimchi, pickles and wok charred bok choy

Kung Pao Jumbo Shrimp.

$29.00

lightly battered jumbo shrimp with peanuts, celery, mushrooms, onions, scallions and dry chili

Mongolian Beef.

Mongolian Beef.

$20.00

thin slices of tender crispy beef, steamed broccoli and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce

Mongolian Udon Noodle.

$29.00

marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thicj chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions

Pla Manow.

$24.00

steamed sawai fish, asian cabbage, thailand style jalapeno lime broth and cilantro

Signature Lobster Pad Thai.

Signature Lobster Pad Thai.

$31.00

lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce

Southern Thai Masaman Lamb Shank.

$25.00

stewed for 4 hours in housemade masaman curry paste, sweet potatoes,onion, avocado and whole peanuts served with roti

Vietnamese Pork Chop.

Vietnamese Pork Chop.

$19.00

marinated lemongrass, kaffir leaves, homemade pickle and steamed cauliflower and fried shallots with a side of thai spicy roasted rice tamarind reduction

Street Wok.

Fresh Ginger.

Fresh Ginger.

$16.00

fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, celery and bell peppers sauteed in brown ginger sauce

Garlic Sauce.

Garlic Sauce.

$16.00

pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables

Kapow.

$16.00

thai spicy beef, bird's eye chili, garlic, string bean, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Pineapple Sesame Chicken.

$18.00
Spicy Cashew Chicken.

Spicy Cashew Chicken.

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, scallions, dry chili and thai chili jam

Street Noodle Wok.

Pad Thai.

Pad Thai.

$16.00

rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce

Pad Si Ew.

Pad Si Ew.

$16.00

flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce

Singapore Noodles.

Singapore Noodles.

$16.00

rice vermicellinoodle, egg, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in a yellow curry sauce

Drunken Udon Noodles.

$18.00

flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce

Lad Nah Seafood.

Lad Nah Seafood.

$26.00

scallops, shrimps, mussels and calamari served with pan seared wide rice noodles over thai gravy with chinese broccoli and mushrooms

Asian Curry.

Red Curry.

Red Curry.

$16.00

red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil

Green Curry.

$16.00

green curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant and sweet basil

Panang Curry.

Panang Curry.

$16.00

panang curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans,steamed cauliflower and lime leaf

Asian Market Noodle.

Hong Kong Noodle Soup.

$16.00

egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy

Duck Noodle Soup.

Duck Noodle Soup.

$19.00

rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth

Bankok Tom Yum Noodles.

$18.00

shrimps, chashu pork, boiled egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, egg noodles in a creamy sauce

Japanese Udon Soup.

$18.00

homemade udon noodles, scallions, tempura shrimp, sweet potatoes, enoki mushroom and broccoli

Rice Bowl.

Beef Fried Rice.

$15.00
Chicken Fried Rice.

Chicken Fried Rice.

$14.00

Clay Pot Tom Yum Fried Rice.

$29.00

lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, onions, scallions, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, thai spicy jam, cilantro and limes

Hawaiian Fried Rice.

$17.00

chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts

Lemongrass Fried Rice.

Lemongrass Fried Rice.

$17.00

combination of egg, chicken, beef, shrimps,calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas

Mixed Vegetables Fried Rice.

$14.00
Poke Bowl.

Poke Bowl.

$19.00

salmon poke served with rice, green salad or quinoa brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, ginger, spicy kani and nori

Shrimp Fried Rice.

$16.00

Sushi Rolls.

Atlantic Roll.

Atlantic Roll.

$18.00

spicy kani,cucumber, masago, jalapeno i/o topped with seared salmon, crispy salmon skins, ikura, and micro cilantro

Bahamas Roll.

$15.00

spicy conch, avocado, cucumber, I/O, topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro

Best Buds Roll.

$18.00

tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce

Deep Blue Sea Roll.

$21.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo

Florida Roll.

Florida Roll.

$16.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with rainbow tobiko

Green Dragon Roll.

Green Dragon Roll.

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top

Hero Roll.

$19.00

fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with avocado and dynamite seafood

Hurricane Roll.

Hurricane Roll.

$18.00

spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes

Lemongrass Roll.

Lemongrass Roll.

$15.00

salmon tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Lobster Monster Roll.

Lobster Monster Roll.

$30.00

crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds

My Unagi Roll.

$18.00

cucumber and tamago topped with baked eel and sesame seeds

Nemo Roll.

$16.00

soy paper wrapped, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tempura popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso

Red Dragon Roll.

$16.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, i/o with tuna and avocado on top

Red Spider Roll.

Red Spider Roll.

$20.00

crispy soft shell crab, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seasoned spicy tuna poke, nori seaweed and scallions

Sashimi Style Roll.

Sashimi Style Roll.

$14.00

it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber

Sex on the Moon.

Sex on the Moon.

$16.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top

Tokyo Roll.

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with avocado, wasabi cream and spicy mayo

Two Buddies Roll.

$18.00

spicy tuna, shiso leaves i/o with seared salmon and sriracha sauce on top

Volcano Roll.

$15.00

kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll.

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll.

$18.00

mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno

Classic Rolls.

Avocado Roll.

$6.00

California Roll.

$8.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Eel Roll.

$11.00

baked eel and cucumber

Hamachi Roll.

$11.00

hamachi and scallions

JB Roll.

$9.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds

JB Tempura Roll.

$11.00

deep fried JB roll

Kani Roll.

$8.00

Kappa Roll.

$6.00
Mexican Roll.

Mexican Roll.

$11.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions and asparagus i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll.

$15.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top

Salmon California Roll.

$9.00

salmon, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Salmon Roll.

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll.

$9.00

crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber (I/O, SS)

Shrimp Tempura Roll.

Shrimp Tempura Roll.

$10.00

shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top

Spicy Kani Roll.

$11.00

kani and spicy mayo I/O, SS, FF

Spicy Tuna Roll.

Spicy Tuna Roll.

$11.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and masago

Spider Roll.

Spider Roll.

$15.00

fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado and masago

Tuna Roll.

$10.00
Vegetable Roll.

Vegetable Roll.

$9.00

asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds

No Rice & No Seaweed Rolls.

Sashimi Salad Roll.

$19.00

spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds

Kimono Roll.

$18.00

shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu ginger sauce

Morikami Roll.

$15.00

tuna, kani, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu wasabi dressing

Cucumber Wrapped Rolls.

Kanisu.

Kanisu.

$10.00

kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds

KC Rainbow Roll.

KC Rainbow Roll.

$14.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

KC Roll.

KC Roll.

$12.00

salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions

KC Spicy Tuna.

KC Spicy Tuna.

$15.00

cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds

KC Unagi.

$16.00

baked eel, cream cheese, tamago, avocado and scallions

Sushi & Sashimi Station.

Chef's Sashimi Special.

Chef's Sashimi Special.

$38.00

16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)

Chirashi.

Chirashi.

$28.00

assorted raw fish over sushi rice or quinoa brown rice (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for 2.

$62.00

california roll, jb roll 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for 3.

$91.00

california roll, jb roll, spicy tuna roll, 15 pcs of sushi and 20 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)

Omakase Sushi.

$54.00

best picked fish from local importers by a sushi master chef: 7 pieces of seasoned nigiri

Platinum Platter for 2.

$145.00

10 pieces premium sesonal nigiri, 8 fresh omakase sashimi, 2 handrolls and 1 premium maki roll (chef's choice)

Sushi Dinner.

$29.00

8 pieces of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)

Sushi Sashimi.

Sushi Sashimi.

$41.00

6 pcs. of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and a spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)

Special Nigiri.

Toro Sp. Nigiri.

$15.00

foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle

Salmo Sp. Nigiri.

$8.00

truffle creme fraiche and ikura

Hamachi Sp. Nigiri.

$8.00

lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro

Wahoo Sp. Nigiri.

$6.00

pesto, spicy aioli and garlic chip

Fluke Sp. Nigiri.

$9.00

pickled shiso and nori ume

Scallop Sp. Nigiri.

$9.00

yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar

Madai Sp. Nigiri.

$10.00

yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly

Foie Gras Sp. Nigiri.

$9.00

truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko

Wagyu Sp. Nigiri.

$11.00

truffle, yuzu soy, himalayan salt and quail egg

A la Carte Sushi or Sashimi.

Amaebi.

$6.00

Conch.

$6.00

Eel.

$6.00

Escolar.

$4.50

Hamachi.

$6.00

Ika.

$6.00

Ikura.

$6.00

Japanese Snapper.

$7.00

Kani.

$3.00

Octopus.

$6.00

Quail Egg.

$3.00

Salmon.

$4.50

Scallop.

$6.00

Shrimp.

$4.50

Tamago.

$3.00

Tuna.

$6.00

Uni.

$11.00

Wahoo.

$4.50

Yellowtail Belly.

$9.00

Hand Rolls.

Avocado HR.

$5.00

California HR.

$6.00

Cucumber HR.

$5.00

Dynamite HR.

$6.00

Eel HR.

$6.00

Salmon HR.

$6.00

Salmon Skin HR.

$6.00

Spicy Tuna HR.

$6.00

Spider HR.

$12.00

Tuna HR.

$6.00

Yellowtail HR.

$6.00

Kids Menu.

Kids Shrimp Tempura.

$9.99

Kids Chicken Katsu.

$9.99

Kids Chicken Fried Rice.

$9.99

Kids Crab Roll.

$9.99

Kids Avocado Roll.

$9.99

Kids Yaki Soba.

$9.99

Sides.

White Rice.

$2.00

Brown Rice.

$2.00

Sushi Rice.

$2.00

Steamed noodles.

$2.00

Steamed vegetables.

$2.00

Cup of Eel sauce.

$0.50

Cup of Ponzu Sauce.

$0.50

Cup of Kimchee Sauce.

$0.50

Cup of ginger dressing.

$0.50

Pint of ginger dressing.

$8.00

Cup of Peanut Dressing

$0.50

Cup of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Cup of Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Saratoga Still Water

$7.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$7.00

Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
Lemongrass - Boca Raton image
Lemongrass - Boca Raton image

Search similar restaurants

Map
