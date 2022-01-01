Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Lemongrass- Boynton Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai.
Thai Spring Roll.
Wonton Soup.

Soup and Salads.

Wonton Soup.

Wonton Soup.

$6.00

homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth

Miso Soup.

Miso Soup.

$5.00

japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms

Lobster Shrimp Wonton Soup.

$10.00

enoki mushrooms, scallions, asparagus in a clear broth

Tom Yum Soup.

Tom Yum Soup.

$7.00

spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions

Tom Kha Soup.

Tom Kha Soup.

$8.00

spicy coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms and scallions

Tom Kha Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup.

$14.00

spicy coconut lemongrass base soup, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro

Local Green.

$8.00

mixed greens, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber.

Small Salad.

$3.00Out of stock

Famous Homemade Dumplings.

Vegetable Dumpling.

$7.00

pan seared soybean, potatoes, corn, carrots and chives

Gyoza Chicken.

Gyoza Chicken.

$7.00

Gyoza Pork.

$7.00
Thai Steamed Dumpling.

Thai Steamed Dumpling.

$9.00

steamed pork dumpling served with a vinaigrette sweet reduction

Lobster Shrimp Shumai.

Lobster Shrimp Shumai.

$11.00

hong kong style lobster and shrimp dumpling

Dim Sum Platter.

$27.00

2 pork gyozas, 2 chicken gyozas, 2 thai dumplings, 2 vegetable dumplings, 2 lobster dumplings and 2 chashu pork bao buns

Bao Buns.

Chashu Pork Bao Buns.

$11.00

chashu pork belly, asian pickles and hoisin sauce

Soft Shell Crab Bao Buns.

$14.00

panko fried softshell crab, asian pickles, shiso leaf and spicy mayo

Small Plates from the Kitchen.

Chicken Satay.

Chicken Satay.

$11.00

marinated thai chicken skewers on a bamboo stick served with a peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Edamame.

Edamame.

$6.00

steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt

Grandma's Ribs.

Grandma's Ribs.

$15.00

grandma's recipe marinated pork ribs, fried shallots, and spicy tamarind reduction

Japanese Shrimp Tempura.

Japanese Shrimp Tempura.

$13.00

japanese fried shrimps, sweet potato, enoki mushroom and broccoli tempura style

Krab Rangoon.

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimps.

$12.00

lightly fried shrimps, masago and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce and shichimi togarashi

Salt & Pepper Calamari.

Salt & Pepper Calamari.

$14.00

fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions

Thai Spring Roll.

Thai Spring Roll.

$7.00

stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce

Wok Charred Edamame.

$7.00

wok charred, garlic sea salt and togarashi

Small Plates from the Sushi Bar.

Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza.

Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza.

$15.00

ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla

Belly Belly.

Belly Belly.

$21.00

3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and hamachi belly

Hotate Scallop.

Hotate Scallop.

$20.00

thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce

Japanese Seaweed Salad.

Japanese Seaweed Salad.

$7.00

marinated seaweed

Kobe Tuna.

Kobe Tuna.

$19.00

flash fried tuna steak, cucumber, spicy wasabi mayo sauce, garnish with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, masago and scallions

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef.

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef.

$24.00

imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping

Madai Crudo.

$21.00

japanese snapper, soy lime gel, sriracha, garlic chips, micro cilantro and yuzu soy

Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio.

Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio.

$15.00

thinly sliced salmon and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce

Sashimi Hot Stone.

Sashimi Hot Stone.

$18.00

9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone

Sashimi Nacho.

$16.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over crispy wonton chips

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad.

$15.00

spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seeds and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.

$15.00

spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko

Spicy Tuna Dip.

Spicy Tuna Dip.

$17.00

chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds, avocado and taro chips

Spicy Yellowtail.

Spicy Yellowtail.

$18.00

japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with jalapeno and served with yuzu ponzu sauce

Toro Special.

$25.00

fatty tuna belly (toro) sliced thin topped with chopped ginger, scallions, black tobiko in a house yuzu wasabi sauce

Tuna Tataki.

Tuna Tataki.

$16.00

seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce

Wahoo Tataki.

$16.00

seared wahoo, scallions, ponzu sauce, micro shiso and spicy daikon

Asian Market Noodles.

Hong Kong Noodle Soup.

$16.00

egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy

Duck Noodle Soup.

Duck Noodle Soup.

$19.00

rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth

Bangkok Tom Yum Noodles.

$18.00

shrimps, chashu pork, boiled egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, egg noodles in a creamy sauce

Japanese Udon Soup.

$18.00

homemade udon noodles, scallions, tempura shrimp, sweet potatoes, enoki mushroom and broccoli

Entrees.

Chicken Teriyaki.

Chicken Teriyaki.

$18.00

grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce served with tossed broccoli

Combo Seafood Pad Thai.

$48.00

lightly battered lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid, sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts and shallots in a pad thai sauce

Crispy Duck.

Crispy Duck.

$29.00

fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce

Grilled Scottish Salmon.

$24.00

choice of one sauce: -twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce with sauteed mixed mushrooms and tossed bok choy -thai panang curry sauce with peanuts and roasted asparagus -green curry sauce with thai basil and roasted japanese eggplant

Hawaiian Dancer.

Hawaiian Dancer.

$22.00

sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions and cashew nuts with tamarind sauce

Japanese Miso Seabass.

Japanese Miso Seabass.

$38.00

miso marinated chilean seabass served with japanese rice, sesame seeds and charred bok choy

Korean Braised Short Ribs.

$31.00

8 hours braised bone in short ribs, kimchi, pickles and wok charred bok choy

Kung Pao Jumbo Shrimp.

$29.00

lighlty battered jumbo shrimps with peanuts, celery, mushrooms, onions, scallions and dry chili

Mongolian Beef.

Mongolian Beef.

$20.00

thin slices of tender crispy beef, steamed broccoli and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce

Mongolian Udon Noodle.

$29.00

marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thick chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions

Pla Manow.

$24.00

steamed sawai fish, asian cabbage, thailand style jalapeno lime broth and cilantro

Signature Lobster Pad Thai.

Signature Lobster Pad Thai.

$31.00

lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce

Southern Thai Masaman Lamb Shank.

$25.00

stewed for 4 hours in housemade masaman curry paste, sweet potatoes,onion, avocado and whole peanuts served with roti

Vietnamese Pork Chop.

Vietnamese Pork Chop.

$19.00

marinated lemongrass, kaffir leaves, homemade pickle and steamed cauliflower and fried shallots with a side of thai spicy roasted rice tamarind reduction

Street Wok.

Kapow.

$16.00

thai spicy beef, bird's eye chili, garlic, string bean, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Fresh Ginger.

Fresh Ginger.

$16.00

fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, celery and bell peppers sauteed in brown ginger sauce

Garlic Sauce.

Garlic Sauce.

$16.00

pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables

Spicy Cashew Chicken.

Spicy Cashew Chicken.

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, scallions, dry chili and thai chili jam

Pineapple Sesame Chicken.

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple, sesame sauce and scallions

Street Noodle Wok.

Pad Thai.

Pad Thai.

$16.00

rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce

Pad Si Ew.

Pad Si Ew.

$16.00

flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce

Singapore Noodles.

Singapore Noodles.

$16.00

rice vermicellinoodle, egg, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in a yellow curry sauce

Drunken Udon Noodles.

$18.00

flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce

Lad Nah Seafood.

Lad Nah Seafood.

$26.00

scallops, shrimps, mussels and calamari served with pan seared wide rice noodles over thai gravy with chinese broccoli and mushrooms

Asian Curry.

Red Curry.

Red Curry.

$16.00

red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil

Green Curry.

$16.00

green curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant and sweet basil

Panang Curry.

Panang Curry.

$16.00

panang curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans,steamed cauliflower and lime leaf

Rice Bowl.

Lemongrass Fried Rice.

Lemongrass Fried Rice.

$17.00

combination of egg, chicken, beef, shrimps,calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas

Veggie Fried Rice.

$13.00
Chicken Fried Rice.

Chicken Fried Rice.

$14.00

Shrimp Fried Rice.

$15.00

Hawaiian Fried Rice.

$17.00

chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts

Clay Pot Tom Yum Fried Rice.

$29.00

lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, onions, scallions, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, thai spicy jam, cilantro and limes

Poke Bowl.

Poke Bowl.

$19.00

tuna poke served with rice or green salad or quinoa brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, ginger, spicy kani and nori

Sushi Rolls.

Atlantic Roll.

Atlantic Roll.

$18.00

spicy kani,cucumber, masago, jalapeno i/o topped with seared salmon, crispy salmon skins, ikura, and micro cilantro

Bahamas Roll.

$15.00

spicy conch, avocado, cucumber, I/O, topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro

Best Buds Roll.

$18.00

tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce

Deep Blue Sea Roll.

$21.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo

Florida Roll.

Florida Roll.

$16.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with rainbow tobiko

Green Dragon Roll.

Green Dragon Roll.

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top

Hero Roll.

$19.00

fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with avocado and dynamite seafood

Hurricane Roll.

Hurricane Roll.

$18.00

spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes

Lemongrass Roll.

Lemongrass Roll.

$15.00

salmon tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Lobster Monster Roll.

Lobster Monster Roll.

$30.00

crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds

My Unagi Roll.

$18.00

cucumber and tamago topped with baked eel and sesame seeds

Nemo Roll.

$16.00

soy paper wrapped, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tempura popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso

Red Spider Roll.

Red Spider Roll.

$20.00

crispy soft shell crab, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seasoned spicy tuna poke, nori seaweed and scallions

Sashimi Style Roll.

Sashimi Style Roll.

$14.00

it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber

Sex on The Moon.

Sex on The Moon.

$16.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top

Volcano Roll.

$15.00

kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll.

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll.

$18.00

mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno

Two Buddies Roll

$18.00

Classic Rolls.

California Roll.

$8.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll.

$15.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top

JB Roll.

$9.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds

JB Tempura Roll.

$10.00

deep fried jb roll

Mexican Roll.

Mexican Roll.

$12.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions and asparagus i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Salmon California Roll.

$9.00

salmon, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll.

Shrimp Tempura Roll.

$11.00

shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top

Spicy Tuna Roll.

Spicy Tuna Roll.

$11.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and masago

Spider Roll.

Spider Roll.

$15.00

fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado and masago

Vegetable Roll.

Vegetable Roll.

$9.00

asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds

Salmon Skin Roll.

$9.00

crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber (I/O, SS)

Tuna Roll.

$10.00

tuna and scallions (S/O)

Salmon Roll.

$9.00

Hamachi Roll.

$11.00

Spicy Kani Roll.

$11.00

Eel Roll.

$11.00

Kani Roll.

$8.00

Kappa Roll.

$6.00

Avocado Roll.

$6.00

No Rice & No Seaweed Rolls.

Sashimi Salad Roll.

$19.00

spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds

Kimono Roll.

$18.00

shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu ginger sauce

Morikami Roll.

$15.00

tuna, kani, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu wasabi dressing

Cucumber Wrapped Rolls.

KC Rainbow.

KC Rainbow.

$14.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

KC Roll.

$12.00

salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions

Kanisu.

Kanisu.

$10.00

kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds

KC Spicy Tuna.

KC Spicy Tuna.

$15.00

cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds

KC Unagi.

$16.00

Sushi & Sashimi Station.

Chef's Sashimi Special.

Chef's Sashimi Special.

$38.00

16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)

Chirashi.

Chirashi.

$28.00

assorted raw fish over sushi rice or quinoa brown rice (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for Three.

$91.00

california roll, jb roll, spicy tuna roll, 15 pcs of sushi and 20 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for Two.

$62.00

california roll, jb roll 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)

Omakase Sushi.

$54.00

best picked fish from local importers by a sushi master chef: 7 pieces of seasoned nigiri

Platinum Platter for 2.

$145.00

10 pieces premiuim sesoned nigiri, 8 fresh omakase sashimi, 2 handrolls and 1 premium maki roll (chef's choice)

Sushi Dinner.

$29.00

8 pieces of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)

Sushi Sashimi.

Sushi Sashimi.

$41.00

6 pcs. of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and a spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)

Special Nigiri.

Toro Sp. Nigiri.

$15.00

foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle

Salmon Sp. Nigiri.

$8.00

truffle creme fraiche and ikura

Hamachi Sp. Nigiri.

$8.00

lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro

Wahoo Sp. Nigiri.

$6.00

pesto, spicy aioli and garlic chip

Fluke Sp. Nigiri.

$9.00

pickled shiso and nori ume

Scallop Sp. Nigiri.

$9.00

yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar

Madai Sp. Nigiri.

$10.00

yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly

Foie Gras Sp. Nigiri.

$9.00

truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko

Wagyu Sp. Nigiri.

$11.00

truffle, yuzu soy, himalayan salt and quail egg

A la Carte Sushi or Sashimi.

Amaebi (sweet shrimp).

$6.00

Conch.

$6.00

Eel.

$6.00

Escolar.

$4.50

Hamachi.

$6.00

Ika (Squid).

$5.50

Ikura.

$6.00

Japanese Snapper.

$7.00

Kani.

$3.00

Octopus.

$6.00

Quail Egg.

$3.00

Salmon.

$4.50

Scallop.

$6.00

Shrimp.

$4.50

Tamago.

$3.00

Tuna.

$6.00

Wahoo.

$4.50

Hand Rolls.

Avocado HR.

$5.00

California HR.

$6.00

Eel HR.

$6.00

Hamachi HR.

$6.00

Salmon HR.

$6.00

Salmon Skin HR.

$6.00

Spicy Tuna HR.

$6.00

Tuna HR.

$6.00

Kids Menu.

Kids Shrimp Tempura

$9.99

Kids Chicken Katsu

$9.99

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99

Kids Crab Roll

$9.99

Kids Avocado Roll

$9.99

Kids Yakisoba

$9.99

Sides.

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Veggie

$2.00

Cup of Eel Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Kimchee Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Cup of Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Pt of Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Order Attention Required (Deep Copy)

Order Attention Required

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Ramune

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Cranbery Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Specialty Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Lychee Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

H2O

Saratoga Still

$4.00+

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Directions

Gallery
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach image
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach - 640 E Ocean Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
640 East Ocean Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
orange starNo Reviews
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
orange starNo Reviews
420 E. Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Yellowtail Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi
orange star4.1 • 695
7959 W Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach - 319 Belvedere Road
orange starNo Reviews
319 Belvedere Rd #12 West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boynton Beach

SWEETWATER - Boynton Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,616
1507 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Boynton Beach FL
orange star4.1 • 592
950 N. Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
orange star4.2 • 378
1880 North Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Marina Cafe
orange star4.7 • 187
100 NE 6th St Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boynton Beach
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston