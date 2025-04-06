Lemongrass - South River 3059 Solomons Island Road
3059 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep - fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Lettuce Wraps
Thai style, choice of minced chicken, crispy tilapia or steamed tofu. each with a chili lime vinaigrette Spice level: 1/4
Crispy Tofu
Deep fried tofu, served with our sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Steamed Mussels
Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce, served with a spicy lime vinaigrette
Edamame
Steamed, then tossed in sea salt
Crispy Green Beans
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce Spice level: 1/4
Crispy Asparagus
Fresh asparagus lightly battered and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce. Spice level: 1/4
Fried Calamari
Served with our sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Skewered chicken marinated, then slow grilled, served with our homemade peanut sauce and cucumber relish sauce. 4pcs
Crispy Wontons
Deep-fried handmade wontons filled with chicken and shrimp, served with a sweet cilantro sauce.
Veggie Fried Dumplings
A savory vegetarian classic "gyoza" dumplings. Wontons filled with sinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chesnuts, mushroom and vermicello. Served with a spicy ginger soy sauce
Chive Cakes
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, "Gui Chai" Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives, fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.
Crab Rangoons
Our Maryland fusion wontons are filled with seasoned cream cheese and crab meat, then deep fried to perfection. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce.
Soups/Salads
Tom Yum
Slices of chicken breast, cilantro, scallion, fresh mushrooms, lime juice in a sour soup with a touch of Thai spices Spice level: 1/4
Tom Ka
Chicken slices in a coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms, and a touch of Thai spices Spice level 1/4
Lemongrass Soup
Thai hot and sour soup with a combination of seafood (shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid), dried Thai chili peppers, lemongrass, cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and fresh mushrooms. Finished with a touch of Thai spices Spice level 1/4
Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons in a clear broth, finished with bean sprouts, scallions and fresh garlic.
Tofu Soup
Steamed tofu with carrots, napa, and snow peas in a clear broth, topped with green onions and fried garlic
Yum Woonsen
Bean thread noodle salad with minced chicken and shrimp in a spicy lime vinaigrette topped with roasted peanuts Spice level 1/4
Larb Gai
Steamed minced chicken, mixed with red and yellow onions, rice powder, and dried peppers in our spicy lime vinaigrette Spice level 1/4
Duck Salad
Duck breast fried in a light batter, tossed with fresh cut ginger, scallions, and cherry tomatoes in a spicy lime vinaigrette. Spice level 1/4
Tiger Crying Beef
Choice flank steak, marinated and grilled served over romaine leaves with a side of Thai rice powder sauce Spice level 1/4
Grilled Beef Salad
Grilled choice sirloin steak thinly sliced with onions, cucumber, and tomatoes, then tossed in a spicy lime vinaigrette. Spice level 1/4
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid tossed with onions, scallions, and celery in a spicy lime vinaigrette Spice level 1/4
Papaya Salad
Julienne green papaya, carrots, string beans, cherry tomatoes, and roasted peanuts tossed in a spicy vinaigrette. Spice level 1/4
Green Salad
Colorful fresh vegetables and spring mix with a choice of our house peanut dressing or a ginger dressing
Vegetarian
Gang Puk
Homemade green curry with coconut milk, fried tofu, bamboo shoots, mixed vegetables, basil leaves, galangal and rhizome. GF *contains fish sauce* *this item cannot be made vegan* *this item cannot be made vegan*
Ka Pow Jae
Fried tofu stir-fried with fresh chili, garlic, broccoli, green beans, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, napa, bell peppers and basil leaves *contains oyster sauce - vegan sauce available upon request*
Veggie Fried Rice
Steamed white jasmine rice, stir-fried with onion, scallion, fried tofu, mixed vegetables and egg
Spicy Eggplant
Sliced Chinese eggplant, fried, then stir-fried with bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves in a chili garlic sauce *contains oyster sauce - vegan sauce available upon request*
Pa-Ram Jae
Deep-fried tofu sauteed with fresh ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry. Topped with our peanut sauce and fried onions and served with fresh steamed broccoli on the side
Entrees
Pad Pak
Broccoli, green beans, snow peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, and napa stir-fried in a light garlic sauce. (no spice)
Ginger Perfect
Sauteed fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, scallions, carrots and mushrooms in a soybean sauce
Ka Pow
Fresh chili, bell peppers, and Thai sweet basil leaves in our chef's oyster sauce Spice level 2/4
Pad Pik Khing
String beans and bell peppers stir-fried with thin sliced lime leaves in a spicy red curry paste Spice level 2/4
Pa Ram Long Song
Sauteed ginger, chili paste, and yellow curry topped with peanut sauce and fried onions. Served with a side of steamed broccoli
Pepper Garlic
Sauteed mild green chilis, bell peppers, onions and scallions Spice level 1/4
Cashew Chicken
Chicken breast lightly battered, then deep-fried and sauteed with roasted cashews, dried red pepper and scallions in our chef's oyster sauce. Spice level 1/4 *this item cannot be made gluten free*
Lemongrass Pork
Thin sliced pork loin sauteed with bell peppers, cashews, lemongrass and pickled peppercorns. Spice level 2/4
Asparagus Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in a light garlic sauce served over steamed asparagus
Pad Pao Tag
Our seafood combination sauteed with pickled hot peppers, bell peppers, lemongrass and sweet basil leaves in a red chili paste Spice level 2/4
Crispy Duck
Roasted duck fried in a light batter, then sautéed in a chili garlic sauce with bell peppers, then topped with fried basil. Served with a side of rice. *this item cannot be made gluten free* Spice level 2/4
Shrimp Prik Klua
Tempura battered jumbo shrimp, deep fried and served with a vegetable medley and our Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce *this item cannot be made gluten free* Spice level 1/4
Waterfall
Authentic Thai grilled marinated beef salad served to real Thai food lovers. Beef tossed with hot Thai chilis, onions, celery, carrots and a spicy lime dressing. Served with a side of plain sticky rice to turn down the heat Spice level 3/4
Curry/Noodles/Rice
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce *GF*
Pad Woonsen
Sauteed bean thread noodles, egg, soybean, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, carrot, baby corn, scallions and onion in a light garlic sauce
Drunken Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes Spice level 2/4
Pad See Iew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce
Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce
Ka Pow Fried Rice
Thai street stir-fried rice with fresh sweet basil, bell peppers, chopped fresh chilis and garlic in our chef's seasoning Spice level 2/4
Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice sauteed with sliced chicken breast and shrimp, yellow curry powder, onions, scallions, tomatoes, egg, golden raisins and cashews
Lemongrass Noodle
Combination of shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid stir-fried with fresh wide rice noodles, bell peppers and string beans in a roasted chili sauce Spice level 1/4
Crab Fried Rice
Jumbo lump crab meat stir-fried wiht rice, scallions and egg
Chesapeake Pad Thai
Our original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors.
Panang Curry
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn *contains fish sauce* Spice level 1/4 *this item cannot be made vegan*
Green Curry
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome *contains fish sauce* Spice level 2/4 *this item cannot be made vegan*
Red Curry
Spicy red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers and basil leaves *contains fish sauce* *this item cannot be made vegan* Spice level 2/4
Duck Curry
Sliced boneless duck breast simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple and cherry tomatoes *contains fish sauce* *this item cannot be made vegan* Spice level 2/4 *this item cannot be made vegan*
Masaman Curry
Mild yellow curry with coconut milk, tamarind, potato, onions and carrots. Topped with whole peanuts *contains fish sauce* *this item cannot be made vegan*
Khoa Soi
A staple dish from northern Thailand. Egg noodles are submerged with Karen red curry and topped with pickled cabbage, shallots, fried red chilis, crispy egg noodles, Thai chili paste and lime.
Sukiyaki
A Japanese dish that has an influence over the Thai kitchen. Bean thread noodles stir fried with our house fermented bean curd sauce, mixed with pork, squid, shrimp, egg, scallions, napa cabbage, baby corn and carrots. Spice level 1/4
Kids
Kids Satay
Grilled chicken on the stick served with steamed broccoli, steamed jasmine rice and a side of our peanut sauce
Kids Cashew Chicken
Battered chicken breast deep fried then sauteed with roasted cashews and scallions. Served with a side of steamed broccoli and rice
Kids Fried Rice
Thai street fried rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce
Kids Pad See Iew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce
Kids Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
Kids Drunken Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes
Side Orders
