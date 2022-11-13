Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Lemongrass Restaurant & Sake Bar

487 Reviews

$$

64 Whittier Hwy

Moultonborough, NH 03254

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Spring Roll
Snow

$10.00

Sauces by Chef Ooh

Almond Spices Rub

Almond Spices Rub

$5.29
Chili Citrus Sauce

Chili Citrus Sauce

$8.99
Green Curry Sauce 12 oz

Green Curry Sauce 12 oz

$10.29
Lemongrass & Ginger Vinaigrette

Lemongrass & Ginger Vinaigrette

$8.99

Pad Thai Noodles

$2.99
Pad Thai Sauce

Pad Thai Sauce

$8.99

Peanut Sauce

$6.99
Sake Miso Dressing

Sake Miso Dressing

$8.99
Savoury Herbal

Savoury Herbal

$8.99
Vegan Pad Thai Sauce

Vegan Pad Thai Sauce

$8.99

T-Shirt

Black T Shirt (L)

$18.00

Black T Shirt (M)

$18.00

Black T Shirt (S)

$18.00

Black T Shirt (XL)

$18.00

Kid 24 T Shirt

$15.00

Kid 26 T Shirt

$15.00

White T Shirt (L)

$18.00

White T Shirt (M)

$18.00

White T Shirt (S)

$18.00

White T Shirt (XL)

$18.00

Entrees

Crying Tiger Beef

Crying Tiger Beef

$28.00

Natural Black Angus steak, wok-cooked with garlic, mushrooms, spring onions, toasted sesame oil, and oyster sauce, served with vegetable fried rice

Duck

Duck

$29.00Out of stock

Slow roasted with a 5 spice rub, topped with a citrus black bean sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Made with our Explorer's Pad Thai Sauce with your choice of chicken, beef, jumbo shrimp, or vegetarian with tofu, egg julienned cabbage, scallions, and crushed peanuts, gluten free

Red Curry

Red Curry

Your choice of chicken, beef, seafood, or vegetarian. Sauteed with seasonal vegetables, served with jasmine rice, gluten free

Short Rib

Short Rib

$28.00

Served with roasted vegetables and maple mashed sweet potatoes with coconut cream

Special Fried Rice

Special Fried Rice

$28.00

With lobster, shrimp, and scallops, gluten free

Lemongrass Chicken

$25.00

Sauteed chicken with seasonal vegetables, garlic, lemongrass, and oyster sauce, served with jasmine rice, gluten free

Pink Lady

$28.00

Tempura shrimp served with sauteed seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice

Green Curry

Green Curry

Your choice of chicken, beef, seafood, or vegetarian. sauteed with seasonal vegetables, served with jasmine rice, gluten free

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$26.00

Seared rare on a bed of seaweed salad, served with vegetable fried rice

Spaghetti Kapow

$27.00

Stir fried minced chicken, shrimp, angel hair pasta and seasonal vegetables in a chili garlic basil sauce.

Appetizers

Baby Roll

Baby Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Herb seasoned ground pork and scallions, wrapped in rice paper and deep fried, served with sweet and sour sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Served with a side of seaweed salad and wasabi aioli

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Deep fried herb and panko crusted chicken, served with sweet teriyaki sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

4 chicken skewers served with Thai peanut sauce, gluten free

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.00

Cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles wrapped in rice paper and deep fried, served with Vietnamese dipping sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Steamed Japanese green pea, gluten free

Sashimi

Sashimi

Yellow fin tuna, salmon, eel, and/or yellow tail (himachi), gluten free

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$17.00
Wasabi Dumpling

Wasabi Dumpling

$11.00

Fried pork and wasabi dumpling, served with ponzu sauce

Salads

Fusion Salad

Fusion Salad

$10.00

Tossed diced marinated artichoke hearts, avocado, onion, tomatoes and fresh basil in our Explorer's Lemongrass and Ginger Vinaigrette. Served on a bed of organic field greens.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Julienned beets, carrots, daikon, mango, and fried tofu on a bed of organic field greens. Served with our Explorer's Sake Miso Dressing.

Kimchee

Kimchee

$8.00

Korean spicy cabbage on a bed of organic field greens.

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Seaweed salad on a bed of field greens. Topped with yellow fin tuna, salmon, and yellow tail

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

A house blend of seven seaweeds on a bed of organic field greens.

Side Dishes

Fries

$6.00

Sweet potato fries

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mashed Sweet Potato

$5.00

VFR , Small

$6.00

Diced onion, broccoli , carrots and rice in our house-made recipe

VFR , Large

$10.00

Wok Veg, Small

$9.00

Wok cooked seasonal vegetables with garlic

Wok Veg, Large

$15.00

Sautéed seasonal vegetables in a garlic brown sauce. (GF)

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Our house made vegetable fried rice with chicken

Beef Fried Rice

$19.00

Our house made vegetable fried rice with beef

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

Our house made vegetable fried rice with shrimp

Creamy Pasta

$9.00

Your choice of noodles/ pasta with heavy cream and cheese

Tempura Vegetables

$17.00

Seasonal vegetables tempura battered and fried

Soups

Miso

Miso

$5.00

Tofu and wakame ( dried seaweed) in a soybean broth

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$7.00

mushrooms, spring onions, and your choice of proteins in a traditional Thai hot and sour broth

Tom Kha

$8.00

Korean Soup

$8.00

Sushi Rolls

Avo+Cuc Maki

$9.00

A maki roll of avocado and cucumber

Avocado Maki

$8.00

Maki roll with avocado inside

California

California

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, and crab meat inside, topped with tobiko

Cucumber Maki

$7.00

A maki roll of cucumber

Love

Love

$15.00

Spicy tuna inside. Topped with unagi (eel), tobiko. and spicy mayo and eel sauce drizzle

Lucky

Lucky

$12.00

Lobster, avocado, lettuce and cucumber, with a drizzle of a chili aioli

Negihama

Negihama

$11.00

Yellow tail, cucumber, and scallions, with a drizzle of yuzu aioli

Nigiri

Nigiri

$2.50

Your choice of salmon, tuna, yellow tail, or eel

Ooh La La Maki

Ooh La La Maki

$14.00

Tempura eggplant inside. Topped with spicy tuna

Snow

Snow

$12.00

Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside. Drizzled with yuzu aioli and roasted coconut flakes

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Tuna and scallions in a spicy mayo sauce

Sunrise

$14.00

Tuna, salmon and cucumber inside. Flashed fried and topped with chili flakes and a chili aioli drizzle

Sweet Potato Maki

Sweet Potato Maki

$9.00

Carrots, cucumber, goat cheese and sweet potato fries inside. Yuzu aioli drizzle

Tiger

Tiger

$11.00

Avocado, cucumber, scallions, chili flakes and salmon inside. Topped with tobiko

Tuna+Avo+Cuc Maki

$11.00

a maki roll of avocado, cucumber and tuna

Vegetarian

$9.00

a maki roll of assorted seasonal vegetables

Frozen Fried Rice

Frozen Garlic Fried Rice

$8.00

Frozen Pineapple Fried Rice

$8.00

Kimchee Fried Rice

$28.00

Green Curry Fried Rice

$8.00

Special of the week

Pomelo, pomegranate seeds, mango, radish , cucumber and carrot on a bed of endives and fried calamari with sweet hibiscus lemongrass vinaigrette

Baramundi Special

$32.00

Macadamia crusted glazed with infused tangy tangerine. Served with a side of roasted NH organic mushrooms and zucchini and jasmine rice

Beef- Green Curry FR

$30.00

Stir-fried seasonal vegetables and your choice of sliced angus beef, chicken or seafood in our green curry sauce

Chicken -green curry FR

$30.00

Stir-fried seasonal vegetables and your choice of sliced angus beef, chicken or seafood in our green curry sauce

Grouper Special

$32.00

Macadamia crusted glazed with infused tangy tangerine. Served with a side of roasted NH organic mushrooms and zucchini and jasmine rice

Happy Bites

$15.00

Grilled teriyaki pineapple chicken meatballs and scallops serve over an endive leaf. with an Asian inspired tartar sauce drizzle

Seafood- green curry FR

$32.00

Stir-fried seasonal vegetables and your choice of sliced angus beef, chicken or seafood in our green curry sauce

Desserts

White Creme Brulee

$8.00

Keylime Pie

$8.50

flourless remy Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Almond Esctacy

Almond Esctacy

$8.50

Crushed almond crust, Belgian white chocolate and coconut filling, topped with dark chocolate and a white chocolate drizzle

White Chocolate Mousse

White Chocolate Mousse

$8.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Asian Fusion Cuisine

64 Whittier Hwy, Moultonborough, NH 03254

