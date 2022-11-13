- Home
Lemongrass Restaurant & Sake Bar
487 Reviews
$$
64 Whittier Hwy
Moultonborough, NH 03254
Popular Items
loyalty card
Sauces by Chef Ooh
T-Shirt
Entrees
Crying Tiger Beef
Natural Black Angus steak, wok-cooked with garlic, mushrooms, spring onions, toasted sesame oil, and oyster sauce, served with vegetable fried rice
Duck
Slow roasted with a 5 spice rub, topped with a citrus black bean sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice
Pad Thai
Made with our Explorer's Pad Thai Sauce with your choice of chicken, beef, jumbo shrimp, or vegetarian with tofu, egg julienned cabbage, scallions, and crushed peanuts, gluten free
Red Curry
Your choice of chicken, beef, seafood, or vegetarian. Sauteed with seasonal vegetables, served with jasmine rice, gluten free
Short Rib
Served with roasted vegetables and maple mashed sweet potatoes with coconut cream
Special Fried Rice
With lobster, shrimp, and scallops, gluten free
Lemongrass Chicken
Sauteed chicken with seasonal vegetables, garlic, lemongrass, and oyster sauce, served with jasmine rice, gluten free
Pink Lady
Tempura shrimp served with sauteed seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice
Green Curry
Your choice of chicken, beef, seafood, or vegetarian. sauteed with seasonal vegetables, served with jasmine rice, gluten free
Ahi Tuna
Seared rare on a bed of seaweed salad, served with vegetable fried rice
Spaghetti Kapow
Stir fried minced chicken, shrimp, angel hair pasta and seasonal vegetables in a chili garlic basil sauce.
Appetizers
Baby Roll
Herb seasoned ground pork and scallions, wrapped in rice paper and deep fried, served with sweet and sour sauce
Calamari
Served with a side of seaweed salad and wasabi aioli
Chicken Fingers
Deep fried herb and panko crusted chicken, served with sweet teriyaki sauce
Chicken Satay
4 chicken skewers served with Thai peanut sauce, gluten free
Crispy Spring Roll
Cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles wrapped in rice paper and deep fried, served with Vietnamese dipping sauce
Edamame
Steamed Japanese green pea, gluten free
Sashimi
Yellow fin tuna, salmon, eel, and/or yellow tail (himachi), gluten free
Seared Ahi Tuna
Wasabi Dumpling
Fried pork and wasabi dumpling, served with ponzu sauce
Salads
Fusion Salad
Tossed diced marinated artichoke hearts, avocado, onion, tomatoes and fresh basil in our Explorer's Lemongrass and Ginger Vinaigrette. Served on a bed of organic field greens.
House Salad
Julienned beets, carrots, daikon, mango, and fried tofu on a bed of organic field greens. Served with our Explorer's Sake Miso Dressing.
Kimchee
Korean spicy cabbage on a bed of organic field greens.
Sashimi Salad
Seaweed salad on a bed of field greens. Topped with yellow fin tuna, salmon, and yellow tail
Seaweed Salad
A house blend of seven seaweeds on a bed of organic field greens.
Side Dishes
Fries
Sweet potato fries
Jasmine Rice
Mashed Sweet Potato
VFR , Small
Diced onion, broccoli , carrots and rice in our house-made recipe
VFR , Large
Wok Veg, Small
Wok cooked seasonal vegetables with garlic
Wok Veg, Large
Sautéed seasonal vegetables in a garlic brown sauce. (GF)
Chicken Fried Rice
Our house made vegetable fried rice with chicken
Beef Fried Rice
Our house made vegetable fried rice with beef
Shrimp Fried Rice
Our house made vegetable fried rice with shrimp
Creamy Pasta
Your choice of noodles/ pasta with heavy cream and cheese
Tempura Vegetables
Seasonal vegetables tempura battered and fried
Soups
Sushi Rolls
Avo+Cuc Maki
A maki roll of avocado and cucumber
Avocado Maki
Maki roll with avocado inside
California
Avocado, cucumber, and crab meat inside, topped with tobiko
Cucumber Maki
A maki roll of cucumber
Love
Spicy tuna inside. Topped with unagi (eel), tobiko. and spicy mayo and eel sauce drizzle
Lucky
Lobster, avocado, lettuce and cucumber, with a drizzle of a chili aioli
Negihama
Yellow tail, cucumber, and scallions, with a drizzle of yuzu aioli
Nigiri
Your choice of salmon, tuna, yellow tail, or eel
Ooh La La Maki
Tempura eggplant inside. Topped with spicy tuna
Snow
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside. Drizzled with yuzu aioli and roasted coconut flakes
Spicy Tuna
Tuna and scallions in a spicy mayo sauce
Sunrise
Tuna, salmon and cucumber inside. Flashed fried and topped with chili flakes and a chili aioli drizzle
Sweet Potato Maki
Carrots, cucumber, goat cheese and sweet potato fries inside. Yuzu aioli drizzle
Tiger
Avocado, cucumber, scallions, chili flakes and salmon inside. Topped with tobiko
Tuna+Avo+Cuc Maki
a maki roll of avocado, cucumber and tuna
Vegetarian
a maki roll of assorted seasonal vegetables
Frozen Fried Rice
Special of the week
Baramundi Special
Macadamia crusted glazed with infused tangy tangerine. Served with a side of roasted NH organic mushrooms and zucchini and jasmine rice
Beef- Green Curry FR
Stir-fried seasonal vegetables and your choice of sliced angus beef, chicken or seafood in our green curry sauce
Chicken -green curry FR
Stir-fried seasonal vegetables and your choice of sliced angus beef, chicken or seafood in our green curry sauce
Grouper Special
Macadamia crusted glazed with infused tangy tangerine. Served with a side of roasted NH organic mushrooms and zucchini and jasmine rice
Happy Bites
Grilled teriyaki pineapple chicken meatballs and scallops serve over an endive leaf. with an Asian inspired tartar sauce drizzle
Seafood- green curry FR
Stir-fried seasonal vegetables and your choice of sliced angus beef, chicken or seafood in our green curry sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Asian Fusion Cuisine
64 Whittier Hwy, Moultonborough, NH 03254