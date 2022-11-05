Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Lemongrass Thai Noodle

4,261 Reviews

$$

208 Petaluma blvd north

Petaluma, CA 94952

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Yellow Curry
Chicken Satay

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

$14.00

Veggie samosas, crispy veggie rolls, chicken lumpia, Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fresh Summer Rolls

$10.00

Salad rolls with prawns, rice noodle and vegetables, Served with peanut sauce. (Vegetarian options available.)

Chicken Potstickers

$8.00

Deep fried chicken gyoza, with vinegar soy sauce.

Crispy Veggie Rolls

$9.00

Deep fried vegetarian rolls, with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Lumpia

$8.00

Crispy fried chicken rolls, with sweet and sour sauce.

Coconut Prawns

$10.00

Breaded and deep fried coconut prawns, with sweet and sour sauce.

Veggie Samosas

$10.00

Puff pastry with onion, carrot, potato. Serve with cucumber salad.

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Imitation crab, cream cheese, carrot, with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Deep fried tofu, with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Crispy Wings, sauteed with spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Roll Tofu

$9.00

Salad rolls with tofu, peanut sauce on the side

Garlic green beans

$8.00Out of stock

Pan fried fresh green beans, tossed with garlic

Salads

Larb Chicken

$11.00

Ground Chicken, cucumber, rice powder, cilantro, lettuce with lime dressing.

Somtum

$10.00

Green papaya, green beans, tomato, peanut with homemade lime dressing

Spicy Beef

$13.00

Sliced beef mixed with cucumber, red onion, cilantro, tomato and chili paste with lime dressing.

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, roasted chili paste

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cashews with mayonnaise dressing.

Larb Tofu

$10.00

Fried tofu, tomato, cucumber, red onion with rice powder.

Roasted Duck Salad

$15.00

Roasted sliced duck, red onion, cilantro with lime dressing, on a bed of lettuce.

Soups

Tom Kha

$13.00

Mild coconut milk soup with mushroom, carrot, onion, lemongrass and a touch of lime.

Tom Yum

$13.00

Hot and sour soup with mushroom, carrot, onion.

Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Mild coconut based curry with potato, carrot and onion.

Red Curry

$14.00

Spicy coconut based curry with vegetables

Green Curry

$14.00

Coconut based medium spicy curry with vegetables

Pumpkin Curry

$14.00

Kabosha squash, red curry, carrot, green beans.

Panang Curry

$14.00

Thick spicy coconut curry with carrot, green bean and bell pepper.

Eggplant Curry

$14.00

Red curry with eggplant, carrot and bell pepper.

Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Vegetables and pineapple in Red sauce.

Duck Curry

$18.00

Boneless duck, pineapple, vegetables and tomato in Red curry.

Barbecue

Barbecue Pork

$14.00

Marinated boneless pork with sweet sour sauce.

Barbecue Salmon

$17.00

Grilled salmon, sautee vegetables

Barbecue Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, sautee vegetables

Stir Fry

Pad Basil

$14.00

Stir fried vegetables with spicy basil sauce.

Pad Cashew nut

$14.00

Stir fried vegetables and cashews in dry chili paste.

Pad Eggplant

$14.00

Eggplant stir fried with vegetbles in Basil sauce.

Pad Garlic Pepper

$14.00

Carrot, onion, cabbage in pepper sauce.

Veggie Deluxe

$14.00

Mixed vegetables, beansprout and fried tofu in garlic sauce.

Pad Peanut Sauce

$14.00

Vegetables stir fry with homemade peanut sauce.

Asparagus Prawns

$17.00

Jumbo prawns, asparagus, mushroom, carrot.

Fried Rice

Curry fried rice

$13.00

Jasmine rice with egg, onion, carrot, flavored with yellow curry powder.

Classic fried rice

$13.00

Jasmine rice with egg, onion, peas and carrot.

Pineapple fried rice

$14.00

Chicken and shrimp with egg and pineapple.

Crab fried rice

$18.00

Crab meat, egg, peas and carrot.

Duck fried rice

$16.00

Roasted duck, egg, onion, peas and carrot.

Healthy Fried Rice

$14.00

Brown rice fried up with egg, vegetables

Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodle with green onion, beansprout, egg and peanut.

Woonsen Pad Thai

$13.00

Glass noodle, green onion, beansprout, egg and peanut.

Pad Kee Mao

$13.00

Flat rice noodle, onion, beansprout, cabbage, onion and egg in Spicy basil sauce.

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Flat rice noodle, onion, carrot and broccoli in sweet black pepper sauce.

Peanut Noodle

$13.00

Rice noodle with carrot and broccoli with peanut sauce dressing.

Crab Kee Mao

$18.00

Spicy flat noodle with crab meat, egg, cabbage, onion and carrot in Spicy basil sauce.

Noodle Soups

Curry Noodle Soup

$15.00

Yellow curry with egg noodle, beansprout, Topped with fried noodle and fried onion.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.00

Homemade hot and sour with rice noodle, beansprout and cilantro.

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$15.00

Coconut milk soup with rice noodle, vegetables.

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

Sliced beef, beansprout, cilantro in homemade broth.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.00

Chicken breast, beansprout and cilantro in clear broth.

Duck Noodle Soup

$17.00

Roasted sliced duck, beansprout and cilantro.

Vegan Noodle Soup

$13.00

Mixed vegetables in vegan broth.

Seafood Noodle Soup

$17.00

Rice noodle with mixed seafood, beansprout, cilantro in sweet and sour broth.

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Peanut sauce

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Steam Vegetables

$5.00

Steam tofu

$4.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Thai Iced tea w/coconut milk

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Desserts

Mango & Sticky Rice

$8.00

Mango & Sweet sticky rice.

Special menu

Crab and prawns drunken noodle

$19.00Out of stock

Spicy flat noodle in a basil sauce

BBQ chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken in Thai style with a curry fried rice and greed salad

Crispy prawns curry

$19.00

A deep fried coconut prawns ,served with a spicy thick parang curry sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
208 Petaluma Blvd N

Location

208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

