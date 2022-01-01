Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lemongrass- Wellington

review star

No reviews yet

10312 Forest Hill Blvd suite 204

Wellington, FL 33414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai.
Chicken Fried Rice.
Thai Spring Roll.

Soup and Salad.

Lobster Shrimp Wonton.

$10.00

enoki mushrooms, scallions, asparagus in a clear broth

Miso Soup.

Miso Soup.

$5.00

japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms

Tom Kha Coconut Soup.

Tom Kha Coconut Soup.

$8.00

spicy coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms and scallions

Tom Kha Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup.

$14.00

spicy coconut lemongrass base soup, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup.

Tom Yum Soup.

$7.00

spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions

Wonton Soup.

Wonton Soup.

$6.00

homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth

Local Green.

$8.00

mixed greens, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber.

Famous Homemade Dumplings.

Gyoza Chicken.

Gyoza Chicken.

$7.00

Gyoza Pork.

$7.00

Vegetable Dumpling.

$7.00

pan seared soybean, potatoes, corn, carrots and chives

Thai Steamed Dumpling.

Thai Steamed Dumpling.

$9.00

steamed pork dumpling served with a vinaigrette sweet reduction

Lobster Shrimp Shumai.

Lobster Shrimp Shumai.

$11.00

hong kong style lobster and shrimp dumpling

Dim Sum Platter.

$27.00

2 pork gyozas, 2 chicken gyozas, 2 thai dumplings, 2 vegetable dumplings, 2 lobster dumplings and 2 chashu pork bao buns

Bao Buns.

Chashu Pork Bao Buns.

$11.00

chashu pork belly, asian pickles and hoisin sauce

Soft Shell Crab Bao Buns.

$14.00

panko fried softshell crab, asian pickles, shiso leaf and spicy mayo

Small Plates from the Kitchen.

Edamame.

Edamame.

$6.00

steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt

Wok Charred Edamame.

$7.00

wok charred, garlic sea salt and togarashi

Thai Spring Roll.

Thai Spring Roll.

$7.00

stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce

Salt & Pepper Calamari.

Salt & Pepper Calamari.

$14.00

fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions

Chicken Satay.

Chicken Satay.

$11.00

marinated thai chicken skewers on a bamboo stick served with a peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Japanese Shrimp Tempura.

Japanese Shrimp Tempura.

$13.00

japanese fried shrimps, sweet potato, enoki mushroom and broccoli tempura style

Popcorn Shrimps.

$12.00

lightly fried shrimps, masago and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce and shichimi togarashi

Grandma's Ribs.

Grandma's Ribs.

$15.00

grandma's recipe marinated pork ribs, fried shallots, and spicy tamarind reduction

Small Plates from the Sushi Bar.

Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza.

Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza.

$15.00

ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla

Belly Belly.

Belly Belly.

$21.00

3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and hamachi belly

Hotate Scallop.

Hotate Scallop.

$20.00

thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce

Japanese Seaweed Salad.

Japanese Seaweed Salad.

$7.00

marinated wakame seaweed

Kobe Tuna.

Kobe Tuna.

$19.00

flash fried tuna steak, cucumber, spicy wasabi mayo sauce, garnish with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, masago and scallions

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef.

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef.

$24.00

imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping

Madai Crudo.

$21.00

japanese snapper, soy lime gel, ragu spice, fried shallots, micro cilantro and yuzu soy

Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio.

Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio.

$15.00

thinly sliced salmon and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce

Sashimi Hot Stone.

Sashimi Hot Stone.

$18.00

9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone

Sashimi Nacho.

$16.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over crispy wonton chips.

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad.

$15.00

spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seeds and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Dip.

Spicy Tuna Dip.

$17.00

chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds, avocado and taro chips

Spicy Tuna or Salmon Crispy Rice Pop.

Spicy Tuna or Salmon Crispy Rice Pop.

$15.00

spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko

Spicy Yellowtail.

Spicy Yellowtail.

$18.00

japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with jalapeno and served with yuzu ponzu sauce

Toro Special.

$25.00

fatty tuna belly (toro) sliced thin topped with chopped ginger, scallions, black tobiko in a house yuzu wasabi sauce

Tuna Tataki.

Tuna Tataki.

$16.00

seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce

Wahoo Tataki.

$16.00

seared wahoo, scallions, ponzu sauce, micro shiso and spicy daikon

Asian Market Noodle.

Hong Kong Noodle Soup.

$16.00

egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy

Duck Noodle Soup.

Duck Noodle Soup.

$19.00

rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth

Bangkok Tom Yum Noodle.

$18.00

shrimps, chashu pork, boiled egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, egg noodles in a creamy sauce

Japanese Udon Soup.

$18.00

homemade udon noodles, scallions, tempura shrimp, sweet potatoes, enoki mushroom and broccoli

Entrees.

Chicken Teriyaki.

Chicken Teriyaki.

$18.00

grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce served with tossed broccoli

Combo Seafood Pad Thai.

$48.00

lightly battered lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid, sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts and shallots in a pad thai sauce.

Crispy Duck.

Crispy Duck.

$29.00

fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce

Grilled Scottish Salmon.

$24.00

choice of one sauce: -twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce with sauteed mixed mushrooms and tossed bok choy -thai panang curry sauce with peanuts and roasted asparagus -green curry sauce with thai basil and roasted japanese eggplant

Hawaiian Dancer.

Hawaiian Dancer.

$22.00

sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions and cashew nuts with tamarind sauce

Japanese Miso Seabass.

Japanese Miso Seabass.

$38.00

miso marinated chilean seabass served with japanese rice, sesame seeds and charred bok choy

Korean Braised Short Ribs.

$31.00

8 hours braised bone in short ribs, kimchi, pickles and wok charred bok choy

Kung Pao Jumbo Shrimp.

$29.00

lightly battered jumbo shrimps with peanuts, celery, mushrooms, onions, scallions and dry chili

Mongolian Beef.

Mongolian Beef.

$20.00

thin slices of tender crispy beef, steamed broccoli and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce

Mongolian Udon Noodle.

$29.00

marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thick chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions

Pla Manow.

$24.00

steamed sawai fish, asian cabbage, thailand style jalapeno lime broth and cilantro

Signature Lobster Pad Thai.

Signature Lobster Pad Thai.

$31.00

lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce

Southern Thai Masaman Lamb Shank with Roti.

$25.00

stewed for 4 hours in housemade masaman curry paste, sweet potatoes,onion, avocado and whole peanuts served with roti

Vietnamese Pork Chop.

Vietnamese Pork Chop.

$19.00

marinated lemongrass, kaffir leaves, homemade pickle and steamed cauliflower and fried shallots with a side of thai spicy roasted rice tamarind reduction

Street Wok.

Fresh Ginger.

Fresh Ginger.

$16.00

fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, celery and bell peppers sauteed in brown ginger sauce

Garlic Sauce.

Garlic Sauce.

$16.00

pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables

Kapow.

$16.00

thai spicy beef, bird's eye chili, garlic, string bean, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Pineapple Sesame Chicken.

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple, sesame sauce and scallions

Spicy Cashew Chicken.

Spicy Cashew Chicken.

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, scallions, dry chili and thai chili jam

Street Noodle Wok.

Pad Thai.

Pad Thai.

$16.00

rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce

Pad Si Ew.

Pad Si Ew.

$16.00

flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce

Singapore Noodles.

Singapore Noodles.

$16.00

rice vermicelli noodle, egg, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in a yellow curry sauce

Drunken Udon Noodles.

$18.00

flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce

Lad Nah Seafood Noodles.

Lad Nah Seafood Noodles.

$26.00

scallops, shrimps, mussels and calamari served with pan seared wide rice noodles over thai gravy with chinese broccoli and mushrooms

Asian Curry.

Red Curry.

Red Curry.

$16.00

red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil

Green Curry.

$16.00

green curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant and sweet basil

Panang Curry.

Panang Curry.

$16.00

panang curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans,steamed cauliflower and lime leaf

Rice Bowl.

Lemongrass Fried Rice.

Lemongrass Fried Rice.

$17.00

combination of egg, chicken, beef, shrimps,calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas

Mixed Vegetables Fried Rice.

$13.00
Chicken Fried Rice.

Chicken Fried Rice.

$14.00

Shrimp Fried Rice.

$16.00

Hawaiian Fried Rice.

$17.00

chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts

Egg Fried Rice.

$10.00

Clay Pot Tom Yum Fried Rice.

$29.00

lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, onions, scallions, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, thai spicy jam, cilantro and limes

Poke Bowl.

Poke Bowl.

$19.00

tuna or salmon poke served with rice, seaweed, avocado, ginger, spicy crab, and nori

Sushi Rolls.

Atlantic Roll.

Atlantic Roll.

$18.00

spicy salmon, onions, cucumber, topped with avocado, micro cilantro, ikura and salmon skins

Bahamas Roll.

$15.00

spicy conch, avocado, cucumber, I/O, topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro

Best Buds Roll.

$18.00

tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce

Deep Blue Sea Roll.

$21.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo

Florida Roll.

Florida Roll.

$16.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with rainbow tobiko and spicy mayo

Green Dragon Roll.

Green Dragon Roll.

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top

Hero Roll.

$19.00

fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with avocado and dynamite seafood

Hurricane Roll.

Hurricane Roll.

$18.00

spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes

Lemongrass Roll.

Lemongrass Roll.

$15.00

salmon tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Lobster Monster Roll.

Lobster Monster Roll.

$30.00

crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds

My Unagi Roll.

$18.00

cucumber and tamago topped with baked eel and sesame seeds

Nemo Roll.

$16.00

soy paper wrapped, spicy tina and cucumber topped tempura popcorn shrimps, masago and micro shiso

Red Spider Roll.

Red Spider Roll.

$20.00

soft shell crab tempura, asparagus, cucumber topped with spicy tuna poke, masago, sesame seeds served with kimchee and eel sauce

Sashimi Style Roll.

Sashimi Style Roll.

$14.00

it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber

Sex on the Moon Roll.

Sex on the Moon Roll.

$16.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top

Two Buddies Roll.

$18.00

spicy tuna, shiso leaves i/o with seared salmon and sriracha sauce on top

Volcano Roll.

$15.00

kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll.

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll.

$18.00

mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno

Classic Rolls.

California Roll.

$8.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll.

$15.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top

JB Roll.

$9.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds

JB Tempura Roll.

$10.00

deep fried jb roll

Mexican Roll.

Mexican Roll.

$12.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions and asparagus i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll.

Shrimp Tempura Roll.

$11.00

shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top

Spicy Tuna Roll.

Spicy Tuna Roll.

$11.00

chopped tuna, kimchi sauce and scallions

Spider Roll.

Spider Roll.

$15.00

fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado and masago

Vegetable Roll.

Vegetable Roll.

$9.00

asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds

Salmon Skin Roll.

$9.00

crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber (I/O SS)

Tuna Roll.

$10.00

tuna and scallions (S/O)

Salmon Roll.

$7.00

Hamachi Roll.

$8.00

yellowtail and scallions roll

Spicy Kani Roll.

$11.00

kani and spicy mayo (I?O, SS, FF)

Eel Roll.

$11.00

baked eel and cucumber (I/O, SS)

Kani Roll.

$8.00

Kappa Roll.

$6.00

Avocado Roll.

$6.00

No Rice & No Seaweed Rolls.

Sashimi Salad Roll.

$19.00

spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds

Kimono Roll.

$18.00

shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu ginger sauce

Morikami Roll.

$15.00

tuna, kani, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu wasabi dressing

Cucumber Wrapped Rolls.

KC Rainbow Roll.

KC Rainbow Roll.

$14.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

KC Spicy Tuna.

KC Spicy Tuna.

$15.00

cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds

KC Roll.

KC Roll.

$12.00

salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions

Kanisu.

Kanisu.

$10.00

kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds

KC Unagi.

$16.00

baked eel, cream cheese, tamago, avocado and scallions

Sushi & Sashimi Station.

Sushi Dinner.

$29.00

8 pieces of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)

Chef's Sashimi Special.

Chef's Sashimi Special.

$38.00

16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)

Sushi Sashimi.

Sushi Sashimi.

$41.00

6 pcs. of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and a spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for 2.

$62.00

california roll, jb roll 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for 3.

$91.00

california roll, jb roll, spicy tuna roll, 15 pcs of sushi and 20 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)

Chirashi Bowl.

Chirashi Bowl.

$28.00

assorted raw fish over sushi rice or quinoa brown rice (chef's choice)

Omakase Sushi.

$54.00

best picked fish from local importers by a sushi master chef: 7 pieces of seasoned nigiri

Platinum Platter for 2.

$145.00

10 pieces premium seasoned nigiri, 8 fresh omakase sashimi, 2 hand rolls and 1 premium maki roll (chef's choice)

Special Nigiri.

Toro Special Nigiri.

$15.00

foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle

Salmon Special Nigiri.

$8.00

truffle creme fraiche and ikura

Hamachi Special Nigiri.

$8.00

lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro

Wahoo Special Nigiri.

$6.00

pesto, spicy aioli and garlic chip

Fluke Special Nigiri.

$9.00

pickled shiso and nori ume

Scallop Special Nigiri.

$9.00

yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar

Madai Special Nigiri.

$10.00

yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly

Foie Grass Special Nigiri.

$9.00

truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko

Wagyu Special Nigiri.

$11.00

truffle, yuzu soy, himalayan salt and quail egg

A La Carte Sushi or Sashimi.

Amaebi.

$6.00

Conch.

$6.00

Eel.

$5.00

Escolar.

$4.50

Hamachi.

$6.00

Ikura.

$6.00

Japanese Snapper.

$7.00

Kani.

$3.00

Octopus.

$6.00

Quail Egg.

$3.00

Salmon.

$4.50

Scallop.

$6.00

Shrimp.

$4.50

Tamago.

$3.00

Tuna.

$6.00

Uni.

$11.00

Wahoo.

$4.50

Yellowtail Belly.

$8.00

Hand Rolls.

Avocado HR.

$5.00

California HR.

$6.00

Cucumber HR.

$5.00

Dynamite HR.

$6.00

Eel HR.

$6.00

Salmon HR.

$6.00

Salmon Skin HR.

$6.00

Spicy Tuna HR.

$6.00

Spider HR.

$12.00

Tuna HR.

$6.00

Yellowtail HR.

$6.00

Kids Menu.

Kid Shrimp Tempura.

$9.99

Kid Chicken Katsu.

$9.99

Kid Chicken Fried Rice.

$9.99

Kid Crab Roll.

$9.99

Kid Avocado Roll.

$9.99

Kid Yakisoba.

$9.99

Sides.

White Rice.

$2.00

Brown Rice.

$2.00

Sushi Rice.

$2.00

Steamed Noodles.

$2.00

Steamed Veggie.

$2.00

Cup of Eel sauce.

$0.50

Cup of Kimchee Sauce.

$0.50

Cup of Ponzu Sauce.

$0.50

Cup of Spicy Mayo.

$0.50

Cup of Ginger Dressing.

$0.50

Cup of Teriyaki Sauce.

$0.50

Order Attention Required (Deep Copy)

Order Attention Required

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

VOSS Sparkling Water

$9.00

VOSS Still Water

$9.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Ramune

$3.50

Japanese Beer

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$8.00

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$8.00

Kawaba Twilight Ale

$8.00

Drink Specials

The Imperial

$16.00

Anime Amore

$16.00

Yama Mama

$16.00

Sa-keke

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10312 Forest Hill Blvd suite 204, Wellington, FL 33414

Directions

Gallery
Lemongrass- Wellington image
Lemongrass- Wellington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON
orange starNo Reviews
10140 forest Hill Blvd #110 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
The Poke Company - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10120 Forest Hill Blvd Suite 170 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10610 Forest Hills Blvd Wellington, FL 33428
View restaurantnext
Piatto Bravo - Wellington
orange star4.1 • 681
2803 South State Rd. 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Conscious Eatz
orange starNo Reviews
Food Truck Charlotte, VT 05445
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wellington

Mole Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 770
2557 S State Rd suite 150 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Piatto Bravo - Wellington
orange star4.1 • 681
2803 South State Rd. 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000560 - The Pointe at Wellington Green
orange star4.6 • 468
10160 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wellington
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston