Le Mont Royal

review star

No reviews yet

1815 Adams Mill Road Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Red

Kalys

Kalys

$12.00+

A full body red from IGP Pays d'Herault Cotes du Brian, France. 100% Caringnon, rich, jammy, notes of red fruit, baking spices, black pepper, and espresso

Garnerot

$16.00+
Jerome Jouret

Jerome Jouret

$68.00

Light, bright, fruity, and smooth, this Syrah out of Ardèche, Vin de Pays, France, has notes of red berry, earthy minerals, and black fruit.

Le Clos De Jarres

$60.00

Azienda Agricola Elios

$60.00

Domaine Dupraz

$64.00

Artifice

$80.00

Domaine La Roubine

$95.00

Vivanterre

$108.00

Nesterec

$108.00

Domaine Patrick Maroiller et Fils,

$159.00

Taken From Granite

$170.00

Oikonomoy

$178.00

White

Barter & Trade

$12.00+

Domaine du Pas St. Martin

$15.00+

Domaine Ozil

$76.00

François Cazin

$60.00

Ambrositch

$68.00

Donnoff

$68.00

Day Wines

$84.00

Bencze

$92.00

Elion Da Ros

$105.00

Domaine Gautheron

$110.00

Clos Saron

$122.00

Chateau Beru

$136.00

Oikonomou

$146.00

Skin Contact

Jenny & Francois

$11.00+

Field Recordings

$11.00+

Jurtschisch

$56.00

Famile Bauer

$52.00

Le Clos De Jarres

$60.00

Bojo do Luar

$64.00

Celler Aixalà i Alcait

$82.00

Jumping Juice

$76.00

Jao Pato

$70.00

Nesterec

$98.00

Domaine de Beudon

$115.00

Maria & Sepp Muster

$110.00

Maria & Sepp Muster

$110.00

Sparkling

Tenuta L'armonia

$11.00+

Cricova

$11.00+

Grange Tiphaine

$75.00

Kristoph Hoch

$69.00

Folias de Baco UIVO

$79.00

Jao Pato

$66.00

Delinquent Wine Co.

$65.00

Strekov

$92.00

Charles Orban

$110.00

Faniel et Fils

$112.00

Frene Ducret

$124.00

Domaine Marget

$170.00

Mousse Fils

$250.00

After Dinner

Emilio Lustau

$10.00

Henriques & Henriques

$12.00

Meal Du Jour

Meal du Jour

$75.00

Poutine

Two Bird Gravy

$12.00

Mushroom Miso Poutine

$12.00

Cold Seafood

Oysters

$20.00+

Razor Clams

$18.00

Scallop Ceviche

$21.00

Fluke Crudo

$22.00

Lobster Parisienne

$40.00

Le Plateau Royal

$110.00

Legumes

Breakfast Radish with Anchovy Butter

$12.00

Punterella with Maple Mustard

$14.00

Badger Flame Beets and Kumquat

$14.00

Radicchio and Pistachio

$12.00

Viande

Halibut Quenelles and Lobster

$36.00

Half Chicken with Sauce Supreme

$30.00

Lamb Shank and Celery Root

$31.00

Bone Marrow with Escargot

$21.00

Venison Tartar with Shrimp Toast

$26.00

Elk Steak with Sauce Perigourx

$36.00

Hamburger Americain with Sauce Savoureuse

$21.00

Sucre

Le Twinkie du Foie Gras

$16.00

Breton Butter Cake

$12.00

Trois Eclairs une Adventure Stupide

$16.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Cocktails

Espresso Martini (Draught)

$16.00

Passionfruit Mexican Mule (Draught)

$14.00

Seasonal Highball (Draught)

$14.00

Le Martini Royal

$15.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

House Negroni

$15.00

Beer

Cheap Canned Beer

$7.00

Draught Lager

$9.00

Draught Sour

$9.00

Draught IPA

$9.00

Draught Dark

$9.00

Vodka

Rockwell Vodka (House)

$10.00

Tito's Vodka

$14.00

Barr Hill Vodka

$17.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Gin

Citadel Gin (House)

$10.00

Barr Hill Gin

$12.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin

$14.00

Mount Defiance

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A French-Canadian Disco in the Heart of Adam's Morgan! Come for Vinyl, Vibes, and modern takes on classical Quebecois cuisine!

1815 Adams Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

